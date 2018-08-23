2018 prep football preview: Ex-area athletes in college
Contributor TROY GENTLE compiled a list of former area athletes currently competing in college football for our 2018 prep football special section:
ATHLETE COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL POS. YR.
Jordan Anderson Knox PBL DL SR
Sam Baillie Culver-Stockton GCMS DE SO
Clay Becker Wisconsin-Platteville Monticello LB SR
Jake Beesley North Central Ch. Central WR SO
Taveous Bell McKendree Rantoul RB FR
Pierce Bradford Eureka Argenta-Oreana WR FR
Chris Branson Ill. Benedictine Unity DB SR
Matt Brown Millikin Ch. Central LB JR
Taylor Brown Eureka Salt Fork RB FR
Moaso Bumba Carthage Urbana S SR
Colton Castongue McKendree Danville LB SO
Edward Clark Robert Morris Chicago Danville RB SO
Blaize Cobb-Griffin Robert Morris Chicago Salt Fork WR FR
James Coffin Greenville VG/H OL SR
Chris Collier St. Ambrose Danvillle WR JR
Alec Cooley Monmouth Clinton RB SO
Bryce Dooley Ill. Wesleyan LeRoy RB SO
Kobe Doran McKendree Centennial DB RS-FR
Caleb Fauver Eureka Salt Fork WR SO
Colton Fauver Eureka Salt Fork DB SR
Wyatt Fishel Truman State Arcola DB SO
Brendan Fletcher Olivet Nazarene Watseka DB FR
Cedric Fry Carthage Urbana DT SR
Zach Gadbury St. Ambrose Unity OL JR
Gavin Gard Monmouth Schlarman QB SO
Bobby Goodnight Eureka Unity OL FR
Max Graham St. Ambrose Unity DL FR
Nathan Graham Monmouth Monticello WR SO
Caleb Griffin Illinois Danville K FR
Dalton Grohler Lindenwood Cerro Gordo/B. RB RS-FR
Zecharais Hall Eurkea Urbana DL SO
Nathan Harman NIU Monticello LB FR
Josh Hassell McKendree Centennial LB FR
Josiah Heidle Rose-Hulman Danville OL SO
Dalton James Knox VG/H WR SR
Connor Janes Illinois State SJ-O LB JR
Izaack Kitchens Illinois Wesleyan BHRA RB FR
Jordan Lamb Eureka Salt Fork OL SR
Lance Langley EIU Danville DB FR
DJ Lee Idaho St. Thomas More WR RS-FR
Hunter Lee Knox Watseka WR SO
Owen Mariage-Tucker Augustana Westville RB FR
Jacob Martin Eureka Unity DB FR
Austin McCarty Eureka Oakwood RB JR
Edmond McGhee Murray State Ch. Central DB RS-SO
Ethan Miebach St. Ambrose Unity LB FR
Riley Miller Illinois College Iroquois West LB JR
Justin Moultrie McKendree Danville DL FR
Logan Noel Eureka Westville LB SO
Julian Pearl Illinois Danville DL FR
Jelani Porter Millikin Urbana WR JR
Alex Renehan Illinois College Iroquois West DL SR
Austin Renehan Illlinois College Iroquois West DL FR
Jacob Richard Drake St. Thomas More DL SO
Boyd Roberts St. Ambrose Mahomet-Sey. LB SR
Jaden Roberts-Thomas Southern Illinois Centennial WR FR
Jake Rogers North Central Milford/CP DL SR
Alex Rosenbaum Culver-Stockton GCMS LS FR
Corey Schunke Knox Iroquois West DB SO
Cale Shonkwiler St. Ambrose Unity WR FR
Marcell Simmons Illinois College Danville OL FR
Dominic Stampley Illinois Centennial WR SO
Jake Stevenson McKendree PBL OL SO
Walker Stillman Missouri S&T Ch. Central DB RS-FR
Jamal Stovall St. Francis (Illinois) Ch. Central DB SO
Dylan Thomas Illinois Monticello WR FR
Kenny Thomason McKendree Mahomet-Sey. OL SO
Logan West Illinois College ALAH DL SR
Taylor White St. Ambrose Unity LB SR
Jordan Williams Ball State Centennial LB RS-FR
Jordan Williams Millikin Ch. Central LB JR
Stuart Wolf Illinois College VG/H DL FR
Hunter Woodard Oklahoma State Tuscola OL FR
Isaiah Wright Monmouth Centennial DL SO
Note: Not all college rosters were available at press time.
