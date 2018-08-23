2018 prep football preview: Ex-area athletes in college

Contributor TROY GENTLE compiled a list of former area athletes currently competing in college football for our 2018 prep football special section:

ATHLETE COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL POS. YR.

Jordan Anderson Knox PBL DL SR

Sam Baillie Culver-Stockton GCMS DE SO

Clay Becker Wisconsin-Platteville Monticello LB SR

Jake Beesley North Central Ch. Central WR SO

Taveous Bell McKendree Rantoul RB FR

Pierce Bradford Eureka Argenta-Oreana WR FR

Chris Branson Ill. Benedictine Unity DB SR

Matt Brown Millikin Ch. Central LB JR

Taylor Brown Eureka Salt Fork RB FR

Moaso Bumba Carthage Urbana S SR

Colton Castongue McKendree Danville LB SO

Edward Clark Robert Morris Chicago Danville RB SO

Blaize Cobb-Griffin Robert Morris Chicago Salt Fork WR FR

James Coffin Greenville VG/H OL SR

Chris Collier St. Ambrose Danvillle WR JR

Alec Cooley Monmouth Clinton RB SO

Bryce Dooley Ill. Wesleyan LeRoy RB SO

Kobe Doran McKendree Centennial DB RS-FR

Caleb Fauver Eureka Salt Fork WR SO

Colton Fauver Eureka Salt Fork DB SR

Wyatt Fishel Truman State Arcola DB SO

Brendan Fletcher Olivet Nazarene Watseka DB FR

Cedric Fry Carthage Urbana DT SR

Zach Gadbury St. Ambrose Unity OL JR

Gavin Gard Monmouth Schlarman QB SO

Bobby Goodnight Eureka Unity OL FR

Max Graham St. Ambrose Unity DL FR

Nathan Graham Monmouth Monticello WR SO

Caleb Griffin Illinois Danville K FR

Dalton Grohler Lindenwood Cerro Gordo/B. RB RS-FR

Zecharais Hall Eurkea Urbana DL SO

Nathan Harman NIU Monticello LB FR

Josh Hassell McKendree Centennial LB FR

Josiah Heidle Rose-Hulman Danville OL SO

Dalton James Knox VG/H WR SR

Connor Janes Illinois State SJ-O LB JR

Izaack Kitchens Illinois Wesleyan BHRA RB FR

Jordan Lamb Eureka Salt Fork OL SR

Lance Langley EIU Danville DB FR

DJ Lee Idaho St. Thomas More WR RS-FR

Hunter Lee Knox Watseka WR SO

Owen Mariage-Tucker Augustana Westville RB FR

Jacob Martin Eureka Unity DB FR

Austin McCarty Eureka Oakwood RB JR

Edmond McGhee Murray State Ch. Central DB RS-SO

Ethan Miebach St. Ambrose Unity LB FR

Riley Miller Illinois College Iroquois West LB JR

Justin Moultrie McKendree Danville DL FR

Logan Noel Eureka Westville LB SO

Julian Pearl Illinois Danville DL FR

Jelani Porter Millikin Urbana WR JR

Alex Renehan Illinois College Iroquois West DL SR

Austin Renehan Illlinois College Iroquois West DL FR

Jacob Richard Drake St. Thomas More DL SO

Boyd Roberts St. Ambrose Mahomet-Sey. LB SR

Jaden Roberts-Thomas Southern Illinois Centennial WR FR

Jake Rogers North Central Milford/CP DL SR

Alex Rosenbaum Culver-Stockton GCMS LS FR

Corey Schunke Knox Iroquois West DB SO

Cale Shonkwiler St. Ambrose Unity WR FR

Marcell Simmons Illinois College Danville OL FR

Dominic Stampley Illinois Centennial WR SO

Jake Stevenson McKendree PBL OL SO

Walker Stillman Missouri S&T Ch. Central DB RS-FR

Jamal Stovall St. Francis (Illinois) Ch. Central DB SO

Dylan Thomas Illinois Monticello WR FR

Kenny Thomason McKendree Mahomet-Sey. OL SO

Logan West Illinois College ALAH DL SR

Taylor White St. Ambrose Unity LB SR

Jordan Williams Ball State Centennial LB RS-FR

Jordan Williams Millikin Ch. Central LB JR

Stuart Wolf Illinois College VG/H DL FR

Hunter Woodard Oklahoma State Tuscola OL FR

Isaiah Wright Monmouth Centennial DL SO

Note: Not all college rosters were available at press time.