2018 prep football preview: Ex-area athletes in college
Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:13am | Troy Gentle

Contributor TROY GENTLE compiled a list of former area athletes currently competing in college football for our 2018 prep football special section:

ATHLETE    COLLEGE    HIGH SCHOOL    POS.    YR.
Jordan Anderson    Knox    PBL    DL    SR
Sam Baillie    Culver-Stockton    GCMS    DE    SO
Clay Becker    Wisconsin-Platteville    Monticello    LB    SR
Jake Beesley    North Central    Ch. Central    WR    SO
Taveous Bell    McKendree    Rantoul    RB    FR
Pierce Bradford    Eureka    Argenta-Oreana    WR    FR
Chris Branson    Ill. Benedictine    Unity    DB    SR
Matt Brown    Millikin    Ch. Central    LB    JR
Taylor Brown    Eureka    Salt Fork    RB    FR
Moaso Bumba    Carthage    Urbana    S    SR
Colton Castongue    McKendree    Danville    LB    SO
Edward Clark    Robert Morris Chicago    Danville    RB    SO
Blaize Cobb-Griffin    Robert Morris Chicago    Salt Fork    WR    FR
James Coffin    Greenville    VG/H    OL    SR
Chris Collier    St. Ambrose    Danvillle    WR    JR
Alec Cooley    Monmouth    Clinton    RB    SO
Bryce Dooley    Ill. Wesleyan    LeRoy    RB    SO
Kobe Doran    McKendree    Centennial    DB    RS-FR
Caleb Fauver    Eureka    Salt Fork    WR    SO
Colton Fauver    Eureka    Salt Fork    DB    SR
Wyatt Fishel    Truman State    Arcola    DB    SO
Brendan Fletcher    Olivet Nazarene    Watseka    DB    FR
Cedric Fry    Carthage    Urbana    DT    SR
Zach Gadbury    St. Ambrose    Unity    OL    JR
Gavin Gard    Monmouth    Schlarman    QB    SO
Bobby Goodnight    Eureka    Unity    OL    FR
Max Graham    St. Ambrose    Unity    DL    FR
Nathan Graham    Monmouth    Monticello    WR    SO
Caleb Griffin    Illinois    Danville    K    FR
Dalton Grohler    Lindenwood    Cerro Gordo/B.    RB    RS-FR
Zecharais Hall    Eurkea    Urbana    DL    SO
Nathan Harman    NIU    Monticello    LB    FR
Josh Hassell    McKendree    Centennial    LB    FR
Josiah Heidle    Rose-Hulman    Danville    OL    SO
Dalton James    Knox    VG/H    WR    SR
Connor Janes    Illinois State    SJ-O    LB    JR
Izaack Kitchens    Illinois Wesleyan    BHRA    RB    FR
Jordan Lamb    Eureka    Salt Fork    OL    SR
Lance Langley    EIU    Danville    DB     FR
DJ Lee    Idaho    St. Thomas More    WR    RS-FR
Hunter Lee    Knox    Watseka    WR    SO
Owen Mariage-Tucker    Augustana    Westville    RB     FR
Jacob Martin    Eureka    Unity    DB    FR
Austin McCarty    Eureka    Oakwood    RB    JR
Edmond McGhee    Murray State    Ch. Central    DB    RS-SO
Ethan Miebach    St. Ambrose    Unity    LB    FR
Riley Miller    Illinois College    Iroquois West    LB    JR
Justin Moultrie    McKendree    Danville    DL    FR
Logan Noel    Eureka    Westville    LB    SO
Julian Pearl    Illinois    Danville    DL    FR
Jelani Porter    Millikin    Urbana    WR    JR
Alex Renehan    Illinois College    Iroquois West    DL    SR
Austin Renehan    Illlinois College    Iroquois West    DL    FR
Jacob Richard    Drake    St. Thomas More    DL    SO
Boyd Roberts    St. Ambrose    Mahomet-Sey.    LB    SR
Jaden Roberts-Thomas    Southern Illinois    Centennial    WR    FR
Jake Rogers    North Central    Milford/CP    DL    SR
Alex Rosenbaum    Culver-Stockton    GCMS    LS    FR
Corey Schunke    Knox    Iroquois West    DB    SO
Cale Shonkwiler    St. Ambrose    Unity    WR    FR
Marcell Simmons    Illinois College    Danville    OL    FR
Dominic Stampley    Illinois    Centennial    WR    SO
Jake Stevenson    McKendree    PBL    OL    SO
Walker Stillman    Missouri S&T    Ch. Central    DB    RS-FR
Jamal Stovall    St. Francis (Illinois)    Ch. Central    DB    SO
Dylan Thomas    Illinois    Monticello    WR    FR
Kenny Thomason    McKendree    Mahomet-Sey.    OL    SO
Logan West    Illinois College    ALAH    DL    SR
Taylor White    St. Ambrose    Unity    LB    SR
Jordan Williams    Ball State    Centennial    LB    RS-FR
Jordan Williams    Millikin    Ch. Central    LB    JR
Stuart Wolf    Illinois College    VG/H    DL    FR
Hunter Woodard    Oklahoma State    Tuscola    OL    FR
Isaiah Wright    Monmouth    Centennial    DL    SO
Note: Not all college rosters were available at press time.