2018 prep football special section content
Our latest 20-page prep football special section dropped on Thursday, Aug. 23, and was jam-packed with alumni-based content.
We dedicated this issue to looking at the stars of yesteryear, reaching out to all of our area football programs to ask alumni what the sport means to them and the community.
Below are links to all of the resulting essays, as well as a few other fun tidbits ahead of the 2018 football season.
Preps coordinator Colin Likas explains the special section
In their own words: Arcola's John Fishel
In their own words: Argenta-Oreana's Alan Hupp
In their own words: Arthur's Kenny Crossman
In their own words: Blue Ridge's Cody Diskin
In their own words: Centennial's Mike Carroll
In their own words: Champaign Central's Rick Aeilts
In their own words: Cerro Gordo's Todd Henricks
In their own words: Danville's B.J. Luke
In their own words: Fisher's Grant Horsch
In their own words: Gibson City's Steve Day
In their own words: Gibson City's Gary McCullough
In their own words: Iroquois West's Jacob Connor
In their own words: LeRoy's Bryon Owens
In their own words: Mahomet-Seymour's Cully Welter
In their own words: Milford superintendent Dale Hastings
In their own words: Monticello's Sean German
In their own words: Monticello's Justin Weidner
In their own words: Monticello's Brandon Wildman
In their own words: Oakwood's Bob Vinson
In their own words: Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Jeff Graham
In their own words: Prairie Central's Tory Farney
In their own words: Rantoul's Mitch Wilson
In their own words: Ridgeview/Lexington's James Marty
In their own words: St. Joseph-Ogden's Zach Becker
In their own words: St. Thomas More's John Strauser
In their own words: Salt Fork's Pat O'Shaughnessy
In their own words: Tuscola's Phil Morris
In their own words: Unity's Mitch Negangard
In their own words: Urbana's Randy Green
In their own words: Villa Grove's John Henderson
In their own words: Watseka's Dylan Schuler
In their own words: Westville's Anthony "Burr" Brazas
Photo gallery: Prep football alumni
