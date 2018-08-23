Where are they now? 1993 All-Area football team

Contributor TROY GENTLE took a look back at The News-Gazette's 1993 All-Area football first team for our 2018 prep football special section:

OFFENSE

E — Lenny Willis, Centennial: Lives in St. Petersburg, Fla. He is an acquisition associate with EquityPro in Tampa.

E — Dusty Ingram, Arcola: Lives in Arcola. He is the director of operations at Sturdi-Built Buildings in Charleston.

OL — Tony Collins, Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Unknown.

OL — Beau Vinson, Oakwood: Lives in Danville. He is a pipefitter with Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 in Terre Haute, Ind.

OL — Travis Bowlby, Cerro Gordo: Lives in Chicago. He is self-employed as an art director/consultant.

OL — Ken Lee, Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Lives in Loda. He is the owner of Lee Farms Excavating in Onarga.

OL — Ryan Perry, Unity: Lives in Tolono. He is a facilities planner at University Housing for the University of Illinois, as well as a trustee for the village of Tolono.

QB — Chris Jones, Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Lives in Monticello. He is a driver’s education instructor at Monicello High School, as well as the varsity baseball coach.

RB — Terrayel Cartmill, Champaign Central: Lives in Atlanta, Ga. He is a building engineer with Hines Real Estate in Snellville, Ga.

RB — Juan Herrera, Arcola: Unknown.

RB — Andy Phend, Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Lives in Huntsville, Ala.

K — Steve Fiscus, St. Joseph-Ogden: Lives in Tuscola. He is the principal at Tuscola High School.



DEFENSE

DL — Jeromy Ramm, Rantoul: Currently incarcerated at Lawrence Correctional Center in Sumner.

DL — Jason Thilmony, Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Lives in Gillespie. He is a shipping and receiving supervisor at IMC Outdoor Living in Godfrey.

DL — Andy Zimmerman, Mahomet-Seymour: Unknown.

DL — Walter Skeate, Mahomet-Seymour: Lives in Marion.

LB — Noel Outlaw, Champaign Central: Lives in Chicago. He is a superintendent with Thatcher Foundations Inc.

LB — Kurt Johnson, Rantoul: Lives in Rockford.

LB — Kyle Harrison, Urbana: Lives in Utah. He is the owner of Red Shutter Network: Utah’s Preferred Relators in Draper, Utah.

LB — Ryan Taylor, Jamaica: Lives in Sidell.

DB — Antwon Booker, Urbana: Lives in Largo, Fla.

DB — Brad Odgers, Watseka: Lives in Bargerville, Ind. He is a sales specialist with Novo Nordisk in Indianapolis.

DB — Greg Tongate, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Lives in Towanda.

P — Chris Timmons, Hoopeston Area: Lives in Crystal Lake. He is a home mortgage consultant with Wells Fargo.