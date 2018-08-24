2018 High School Football Preview
A one-stop shop of stories, radio interviews, photos and videos leading up to the 2018 season.
Arcola
Purple Riders keep pressing forward
Argenta-Oreana
A-O going to be A-OK in 2018
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Jefferson is new leader for Knights
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Youngest Akins brother forging own path with Blue Devils
Blue Ridge
Knights motivated to reach playoffs
Cerro Gordo/Bement
Walker turning back the clocks
Centennial
Chargers upbeat about new season
Champaign Central
Boyd looks to carry Maroons
PODCAST: Head Coach Tim Turner steps into new role
Danville
Vikings staying confident in Forrest's second season
Fisher
Bunnies refusing to be overlooked in 2018
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Copass bringing national-champion pedigree to Buffaloes
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Falcons staying the course in pursuit of more excellence
Veteran Falcons already thinking ahead after 2017 state championship
Hoopeston (HASAAP)
Colunga ready for his return
Iroquois West
Iroquois West football under new management
Judah Christian
Numbers up as Tribe eyes inaugural season
LeRoy
LeRoy football making up for lost time
Mahomet-Seymour
Confidence flows through QB Finch
Bulldogs' senior class seeks longer playoff stay
Monticello
Snyder aims to leave mark in final year as QB
Oakwood
Oakwood seeks to make noise in playoffs
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Memory of last-season loss fuels Panthers
Prairie Central
Playoffs remain on Hawks' minds
Rantoul
It's more than just a game for Rantoul football
PODCAST: Head coach Tom Hess previews the 2018 season
Ridgeview/Lexington
Mustangs running on renewed energy
St. Joseph Ogden
Spartans eye new playoff streak
PODCAST: Head coach Shawn Skinner
St. Thomas More
Senior Lee leads larger, more committed Sabers
PODCAST: Head coach Nathan Watson previews the 2018 season
Salt Fork
Tenacious Taylor elevates Salt Fork defense
Sullivan/Okaw Valley
Myers accepts new challenge
Tri-County
Anderson glad to be back at home
Unity
Rockets annual playoff power under Hamilton
PODCAST: Head coach Scott Hamilton previews his 25th season
Urbana
Walker, Tigers trying to change Urbana football's identity
Villa Grove/Heritage
Wilson, Blue Devils look to keep success intact
Watseka
Slimmer Watseka squad not backing down
