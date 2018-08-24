Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

2018 High School Football Preview
Fri, 08/24/2018 - 12:08pm | News-Gazette News Services

A one-stop shop of stories, radio interviews, photos and videos leading up to the 2018 season.

Arcola
Purple Riders keep pressing forward

Argenta-Oreana
A-O going to be A-OK in 2018

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Jefferson is new leader for Knights

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Youngest Akins brother forging own path with Blue Devils

Blue Ridge
Knights motivated to reach playoffs

Cerro Gordo/Bement
Walker turning back the clocks

Centennial
Chargers upbeat about new season

Champaign Central
Boyd looks to carry Maroons

PODCAST: Head Coach Tim Turner steps into new role

Danville
Vikings staying confident in Forrest's second season

Fisher
Bunnies refusing to be overlooked in 2018

Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Copass bringing national-champion pedigree to Buffaloes

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Falcons staying the course in pursuit of more excellence
Veteran Falcons already thinking ahead after 2017 state championship

Hoopeston (HASAAP)
Colunga ready for his return

Iroquois West
Iroquois West football under new management

Judah Christian
Numbers up as Tribe eyes inaugural season

LeRoy

LeRoy football making up for lost time

Mahomet-Seymour
Confidence flows through QB Finch

Bulldogs' senior class seeks longer playoff stay

Monticello
Snyder aims to leave mark in final year as QB

Oakwood
Oakwood seeks to make noise in playoffs

Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Memory of last-season loss fuels Panthers

Prairie Central
Playoffs remain on Hawks' minds

Rantoul
It's more than just a game for Rantoul football

PODCAST: Head coach Tom Hess previews the 2018 season

Ridgeview/Lexington
Mustangs running on renewed energy

St. Joseph Ogden
Spartans eye new playoff streak

PODCAST: Head coach Shawn Skinner

St. Thomas More
Senior Lee leads larger, more committed Sabers

PODCAST: Head coach Nathan Watson previews the 2018 season

Salt Fork
Tenacious Taylor elevates Salt Fork defense

Sullivan/Okaw Valley
Myers accepts new challenge

Tri-County
Anderson glad to be back at home

Unity
Rockets annual playoff power under Hamilton

PODCAST: Head coach Scott Hamilton previews his 25th season

Urbana
Walker, Tigers trying to change Urbana football's identity

Villa Grove/Heritage
Wilson, Blue Devils look to keep success intact

Watseka
Slimmer Watseka squad not backing down

Westville
Burke breaking into role as Tigers' leader