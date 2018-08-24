High school football scoreboard: Aug. 24-25, 2018

The first kickoff of the season takes place tonight.

And for the next nine weeks, news-gazette.com is your place to find scores involving area high school football teams.

The first Friday night of the season features 24 area games, with one area team, Arcola, kicking off at 2 p.m. on Saturday against South Beloit.

The headline of Week 1? Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley opening its season after winning the program's first-ever state title in 2017.

The Falcons, who went a perfect 14-0 last season en route to their historic accomplishment, travel to Paxton to face Ford County rival Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

In Champaign, a renovated playing surface at Tommy Stewart Field makes its debut with Champaign Central hosting Metamora in a nonconference game, the first one featuring turf at the venue located at Centennial.

Speaking of Centennial, the Chargers, along with Danville, open Big 12 play tonight. Centennial travels to play Peoria, with Danville hosting Bloomington.

Urbana, which also has its own turf field at McKinley Field, will kick off the season by hosting Rich East in the Tigers' lone nonconference game.

Other games of note include:

-Tuscola, the defending state runner-up in Class 1A, will stay in Douglas County, but travel to face Villa Grove/Heritage in Heath Wilson's first game in charge of the Blue Devils.

-St. Joseph-Ogden at St. Thomas More as the two Illini Prairie Conference rivals are both vying for a return to the playoffs in 2018 after missing out on the postseason in 2017

-Prairie Central at Rantoul. The Eagles host the Hawks in an Illini Prairie Conference game, the first one for Rantoul since the death this summer of key contributor Donnell Robertson.

Stay updated with all the games involving area teams from kickoff through the final whistle right here at news-gazette.com.