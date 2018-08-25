High school football scoreboard: Aug. 24-25, 2018

The first kickoff of the 2018 prep football season is in the books.

And for the next eight weeks weeks, news-gazette.com is your place to find scores involving area high school football teams.

On the first Friday night of the season, 25 area games were played, with one area team, Arcola, kicking off at 2 p.m. Saturday against South Beloit.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley opened its title-defense campaign with a 28-0 victory over Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Senior wideout Ryland Holt got the Falcons on the board with a 29-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter. He finished with 102 receiving yards.

In Champaign, a renovated playing surface at Tommy Stewart Field couldn't help Champaign Central against visiting Metamora, which stole the first show of the season at the turf venue located at Centennial.

Speaking of Centennial, the Chargers, along with Danville, both dropped their openers in Big 12 play. Host Peoria made easy work of Centennial in a 48-14 rout, while Danville lost a close one 21-12 to visiting Bloomington.

Urbana, which also has its own turf field at McKinley Field, dropped its only nonconference game of the season in a 36-6 home loss to Rich East. Jerome Rowell hauled in the Tigers' lone touchdown.

Other noteworthy games from the first week:

-Tuscola, the defending state runner-up in Class 1A, looked the part in a 57-0 rout of Villa Grove/Heritage.

-St. Joseph-Ogden topped St. Thomas More 30-9 with the Illini Prairie Conference rivals both vying for a return to the playoffs in 2018 after missing out on the postseason in 2017.

-Watseka and Oakwood remained tied at 14 until inside the final seven minutes, when senior Justin McTaggart punched one in from 9 yards out to lift the Warriors to a 20-14 victory.

Here is a full list of all the scores from Week 1 action: