High school football scoreboard: Aug. 24-25, 2018
Sat, 08/25/2018 - 4:50pm | The News-Gazette
Video:
Colin Likas' Helmet Stickers: Week 1 2018
Colin Likas&#039; Helmet Stickers: Week 1 2018
Videographer: Colin Likas
Preps coordinator Colin Likas offers his Week 1 prep football helmet stickers winners, with five individuals from five different area schools earning recognition.
The first kickoff of the 2018 prep football season is in the books.

And for the next eight weeks weeks, news-gazette.com is your place to find scores involving area high school football teams.

On the first Friday night of the season, 25 area games were played, with one area team, Arcola, kicking off at 2 p.m. Saturday against South Beloit.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley opened its title-defense campaign with a 28-0 victory over Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Senior wideout Ryland Holt got the Falcons on the board with a 29-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter. He finished with 102 receiving yards.

In Champaign, a renovated playing surface at Tommy Stewart Field couldn't help Champaign Central against visiting Metamora, which stole the first show of the season at the turf venue located at Centennial.

Speaking of Centennial, the Chargers, along with Danville, both dropped their openers in Big 12 play. Host Peoria made easy work of Centennial in a 48-14 rout, while Danville lost a close one 21-12 to visiting Bloomington.

Urbana, which also has its own turf field at McKinley Field, dropped its only nonconference game of the season in a 36-6 home loss to Rich East. Jerome Rowell hauled in the Tigers' lone touchdown.

Other noteworthy games from the first week:

-Tuscola, the defending state runner-up in Class 1A, looked the part in a 57-0 rout of Villa Grove/Heritage.

-St. Joseph-Ogden topped St. Thomas More 30-9 with the Illini Prairie Conference rivals both vying for a return to the playoffs in 2018 after missing out on the postseason in 2017.

-Watseka and Oakwood remained tied at 14 until inside the final seven minutes, when senior Justin McTaggart punched one in from 9 yards out to lift the Warriors to a 20-14 victory.

Here is a full list of all the scores from Week 1 action:

FRIDAY, AUG. 24

Score

Quarter

Big 12

    
Bloomington 21 FINAL
at Danville 12  
     
Centennial 6 FINAL
at Peoria 48  
     

Illini Prairie

    
Olympia 0 FINAL
at Monticello 51  
     
Prairie Central 52 FINAL
at Rantoul 28  
     
St. Joseph-Ogden 30 FINAL
at St. Thomas More 9  
     
Unity 13 FINAL
at Chillicothe IVC 34  
     

Nonconference

    
Argenta-Oreana 40 FINAL
at Robinson 7  
     
ALAH 7 FINAL
at Tri-County 16  
     
Blue Ridge 28 FINAL
at Martinsville 0  
     
Cerro Gordo/Bement 15 FINAL
at Warrensburg-Latham 20  
     
Eureka 19 FINAL
at LeRoy 14  
     
Fisher 52 FINAL
at HASAAP 12  
     
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20 FINAL
at Clifton Central 6  
     
GCMS 28 FINAL
at PBL 0  
     
Iroquois West 19 FINAL
at BHRA 34  
     
Judah Christian 28 FINAL
at Alden-Hebron 50  
     
Metamora 33 FINAL
at Champaign Central 7  
     
Rich East 36 FINAL
at Urbana 6  
     
Salt Fork 26 FINAL
at Oblong 0  
     
South Fork 0 FINAL
at Clinton 48  
     
Sullivan/Okaw Valley 13 FINAL
at Nokomis 22  
     
Tuscola 57 FINAL
at Villa Grove/Heritage 0  
     
Watseka 20 FINAL
at Oakwood 14  
     
Westville 0 FINAL
at Central A&M 33  
     
Mahomet-Seymour 7 FINAL
at Washington 52  
     

SATURDAY, AUG. 25

Score

Quarter

Nonconference

    
South Beloit 0 FINAL
at Arcola 42  

 