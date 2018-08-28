Monticello, A-O football move up in latest AP polls

Other Related Content Prep football confidential: Romine downplays Tuscola-Arcola

Four area football programs still are ranked in the latest Associated Press polls, which were released Tuesday afternoon.

Monticello jumped up two spots, from No. 10 to 8, in the Class 3A rankings. St. Joseph-Ogden remained a vote-getter in that class.

Over in Class 1A, Tuscola and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley stayed put at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, while Argenta-Oreana bumped up two spots, from No. 10 to 8. Arcola also began receiving votes in 1A.

Below are the complete AP polls -- from 1A to 8A -- along with preps coordinator and AP voter Colin Likas' picks.

Associated Press’ Class 8A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Lincoln-Way East (11) 1 1-0 119

2. Loyola (1) 2 1-0 108

3. Maine South 3 1-0 97

4. Edwardsville T-4 1-0 77

5. Homewood-Flossmoor 6 1-0 65

6. Hinsdale Central 10 1-0 48

7. Bolingbrook 9 1-0 41

8. Marist T-4 0-1 29

9. Oswego — 1-0 28

10. Glenbard West 7 0-1 17

Others receiving votes: Naperville Central 15, Barrington 9, Stevenson 4, Huntley 2, St. Charles East 1.



Colin’s Class 8A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Loyola 1-0

2. Lincoln-Way East 1-0

3. Maine South 1-0

4. Homewood-Flossmoor 1-0

5. Edwardsville 1-0

6. Hinsdale Central 1-0

7. Marist 0-1

8. Bolingbrook 1-0

9. Glenbard West 0-1

10. Naperville Central 0-1



Associated Press’ Class 7A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Batavia (10) 1 1-0 127

2. Nazareth (3) 3 1-0 112

3. Lake Zurich 4 1-0 95

4. Chicago Mt. Carmel 5 1-0 78

5. East St. Louis 2 0-1 68

6. Brother Rice 10 1-0 64

7. Lincoln-Way West 7 1-0 54

8. St. Charles North 8 1-0 42

9. Normal Community 9 1-0 36

10. Benet — 1-0 13

Others receiving votes: St. Rita 10, Hononegah 7, Simeon 5, Jacobs 2, Moline 2.



Colin’s Class 7A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Nazareth 1-0

2. Batavia 1-0

3. East St. Louis 0-1

4. Lake Zurich 1-0

5. Lincoln-Way West 1-0

6. Chicago Mt. Carmel 1-0

7. Brother Rice 1-0

8. Normal Community 1-0

9. St. Charles North 1-0

10. Hononegah 1-0



Associated Press’ Class 6A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Phillips (9) 1 0-1 125

2. Prairie Ridge (5) 2 1-0 121

3. Sacred Heart-Griffin 3 1-0 114

4. Cary-Grove 4 1-0 102

5. Oak Lawn Richards 5 1-0 82

6. Normal West 7 1-0 68

7. Lemont 6 0-1 45

8. DeKalb 9 1-0 37

9. Willowbrook 10 1-0 27

10. Crete-Monee 8 0-1 21

Others receiving votes: Quincy 13, Providence 10, Niles Notre Dame 4, Hinsdale South 1.



Colin’s Class 6A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Phillips 0-1

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin 1-0

3. Prairie Ridge 1-0

4. Cary-Grove 1-0

5. Oak Lawn Richards 1-0

6. Normal West 1-0

7. Lemont 0-1

8. DeKalb 1-0

9. Willowbrook 1-0

10. Crete-Monee 0-1



Associated Press’ Class 5A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Washington (12) 1 1-0 129

2. Dunlap 2 1-0 109

3. Montini (1) 3 1-0 107

4. Hillcrest 4 1-0 89

5. Highland 6 1-0 59

6. Sterling 7 1-0 54

7. Joliet Catholic — 1-0 51

8. Peoria 9 1-0 40

9. Woodstock Marian 8 1-0 36

10. Antioch 10 1-0 18

Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 10, Freeport 8, Decatur MacArthur 5.



Colin’s Class 5A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Washington 1-0

2. Dunlap 1-0

3. Montini 1-0

4. Hillcrest 1-0

5. Sterling 1-0

6. Highland 1-0

7. Peoria 1-0

8. Woodstock Marian 1-0

9. Freeport 1-0

10. Antioch 1-0



Associated Press’ Class 4A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Rochester (10) 1 1-0 126

2. IC Catholic (1) 3 1-0 114

3. Morris (2) 2 1-0 110

4. Rockford Boylan 5 1-0 91

5. Taylorville 7 1-0 63

6. Columbia 8 1-0 50

7. Herrin 10 1-0 47

8. Richmond-Burton — 1-0 42

9. Raby 4 0-1 23

T-10. Coal City 9 0-1 18

T-10. Althoff Catholic 6 0-1 18

Others receiving votes: Wheaton Academy 6, Johnsburg 3, De La Salle 1, Geneseo 1, Bethalto Civic Memorial 1, Sandwich 1.



Colin’s Class 4A

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Rochester 1-0

2. IC Catholic 1-0

3. Morris 1-0

4. Rockford Boylan 1-0

5. Taylorville 1-0

6. Althoff Catholic 0-1

7. Columbia 1-0

8. Raby 0-1

9. Coal City 0-1

10. Johnsburg 1-0



Associated Press’ Class 3A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Byron (10) 1 1-0 134

2. Williamsville (3) 2 1-0 121

3. Farmington 3 1-0 101

4. Wilmington 4 1-0 92

5. Carlinville (1) 6 1-0 69

6. Rock Island Alleman 7 1-0 68

7. Pleasant Plains 5 1-0 60

8. Monticello 10 1-0 37

9. Vandalia 8 1-0 32

10. North Boone — 1-0 26

Others receiving votes: Beardstown 11, Bishop McNamara 10, Elmwood-Brimfield 3, Anna-Jonesboro 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 1, West Frankfort 1.



Colin’s Class 3A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Williamsville 1-0

2. Byron 1-0

3. Farmington 1-0

4. Wilmington 1-0

5. Carlinville 1-0

6. Pleasant Plains 1-0

7. Rock Island Alleman 1-0

8. Vandalia 1-0

9. Monticello 1-0

10. North Boone 1-0



Associated Press’ Class 2A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Maroa-Forsyth (10) 1 1-0 127

2. Sterling Newman (3) 2 1-0 112

3. St. Teresa 4 1-0 89

4. Orion T-5 1-0 86

5. Rockridge 3 1-0 78

6. Illini West 9 1-0 58

7. Trenton Wesclin 8 1-0 49

8. Mercer County — 1-0 35

9. Pana 10 1-0 23

10. Tri-Valley 7 0-1 17

Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 16, Knoxville 6, Hamilton West Hancock 5, Eastland-Pearl City 4, Hope Academy 4, Staunton 3, El Paso-Gridley 2, Auburn 1.



Colin’s Class 2A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Sterling Newman 1-0

2. Maroa-Forsyth 1-0

3. St. Teresa 1-0

4. Rockridge 1-0

5. Orion 1-0

6. Trenton Wesclin 1-0

7. Illini West 1-0

8. Mercer County 1-0

9. Tri-Valley 0-1

10. Fieldcrest 1-0



Associated Press’ Class 1A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Lena-Winslow (8) 1 1-0 131

2. Tuscola (1) 2 1-0 119

3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (5) 3 1-0 118

4. Cam Point Central 4 1-0 96

5. Forreston 6 1-0 79

6. Ottawa Marquette 9 1-0 45

7. Princeville 7 1-0 43

8. Argenta-Oreana 10 1-0 30

9. Concord Triopia — 1-0 28

10. Aurora Christian — 1-0 24

Others receiving votes: Carrollton 21, Dakota 17, Milledgeville 8, Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Jacksonville Routt 3, Arcola 1, Athens 1.



Colin’s Class 1A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1-0

2. Lena-Winslow 1-0

3. Tuscola 1-0

4. Camp Point Central 1-0

5. Forreston 1-0

6. Princeville 1-0

7. Ottawa Marquette 1-0

8. Argenta-Oreana 1-0

9. Concord Triopia 1-0

10. Carrollton 0-1