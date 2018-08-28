Prep football confidential: Romine downplays Tuscola-Arcola

On Nov. 12, 2011, Tuscola defeated Arcola 42-7 in a Class 1A postseason football quarterfinal game. The Warriors would run all the way to the state-championship matchup two weeks later, falling short against Dakota.

It'll be 2,484 days between meetings for the longtime Cola Wars rivals when Arcola visits Tuscola on Friday for a nonconference, regular-season tilt.

Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential PODCAST: Loman Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential 8-27-18 Colin Likas and Jim Rossow debut the Loman Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential. They recap Week 1 of area IHSA football action, talk with Fisher's head coach Jake Palmer and Monticello's Cully Welter, plus look ahead to Week 2. Listen to this podcast

Fans and alumni certainly are hyped. That was visible on the front of our 20-page prep football special section, which was released last Thursday. On that cover, we had two Arcola graduates and two Tuscola graduates duking it out in the confines of the Warriors' Memorial Field.

So this must spill over to the present-day Purple Riders and Warriors, right? Not so much, according to Tuscola coach Andy Romine.

Entering his fourth year leading Tuscola -- and coming off an appearance in last year's 1A state title bout -- Romine downplayed the gravity of the Cola Wars resuming this week during a spot on the inaugural Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential radio show.

"I would say this, and I think our kids would wholeheartedly agree with this: To us, it's a football game on a Friday night we have to prepare for, and it doesn't really change for us," Romine said. "I'd like to think there's not a huge difference for how we prepare for one game over another. In fact, I'll just tell you, there's not."

Romine appreciates how important the historic Cola Wars is to local football fans, especially considering the series' hiatus after 2011. But he's just not willing to overhype a single showcase while the Warriors are searching for a return trip to state.

"When you get inside the walls of practice, inside the walls of our weight room or locker room, I don't think we really pay a ton of attention to it other than we have a football game and this is how we prepare," Romine said. "I'm sure it'll be at a fever pitch Friday night at about 6:30, but for our kids, it should be just another high school football game."

To hear more from Romine -- as well as Fisher coach Jake Palmer and player Tyler Wilson, Monticello coach Cully Welter, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley coach Mike Allen, St. Joseph-Ogden coach Shawn Skinner and Salt Fork coach Brian Plotner -- check out our 2018 Week 1 Prep Football Confidential show in its entirety.