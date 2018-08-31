High school football scoreboard: Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 2018

A hero's welcome should greet Jason Seaman tonight at Mahomet-Seymour football's home opener.

Seaman, a 2007 M-S graduate, stopped a school shooting in late May by tackling the shooter inside Seaman's classroom at Noblesville (Ind.) West Middle School.

Seaman, whose parents still live in Mahomet, will be recognized before the Bulldogs kick off against Charleston for his heroic efforts.

On the football field, M-S will try to bounce back from a 52-7 loss at Washington in Week 1. They are one of several area programs looking for their first win of the season as the second week of the regular season is here.

The annual Champaign Central-Centennial football game won't kick off until 8 a.m. on Saturday at Tommy Stewart Field. A decision to move the game to that time instead of its initial 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday was made on Wednesday afternoon after the shooting death of 16-year-old Champaign Central student David Sankey.

Administrators at Urbana and Danville also made the decision to alter the start of the kickoff between the Tigers (0-1) and Vikings (0-1) at McKinley Field in Urbana to 4:30 p.m. today instead of 7 p.m. because of the shooting earlier this week in Champaign.

The change to a Saturday morning kickoff between Central and Centennial means two games involving area teams will take place on Saturday, with Milford/Cissna Park making its debut in 8-man football when the Bearcats travel to play Lake Forest Academy at 2 p.m.

All other area games are slated to kick off Friday night, including the resumption of a storied rivalry.

Tuscola (1-0) will host Arcola (1-0) at 7 p.m. at Tuscola's Memorial Field in the first regular season game between the two Douglas County foes since 2006. Both teams are coming off impressive opening-week wins, with Tuscola winning 57-0 at Villa Grove/Heritage and Arcola shutting out South Beloit 42-0.

All five Illini Prairie Conference games feature at least one area team, with Monticello (1-0) hosting Chillicothe IVC (1-0), Prairie Central (1-0) hosting Bloomington Central Catholic (0-1) and St. Joseph-Ogden (1-0) hosting Rantoul (0-1). Unity (0-1) travels to Pontiac (1-0) and St. Thomas More (0-1) ventures to Olympia (0-1).

These are just a few of the area games that'll take place tonight. For the rest of the lineup, and for updates on all these games, check out the Week 2 games listed below: