Danville duo make NFL rosters

As teams trimmed their rosters down to 53 players Saturday, two former Danville High School standouts found themselves still on an active roster.

Trent Sherfield, an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt who signed with the Arizona Cardinals' as an undrafted free agent after the 2018 NFL draft ended, made the Cardinals’ roster after a stellar preseason. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound rookie receiver hauled in four receptions for 57 yards in three preseason games.

Justin March-Lillard is on the Dallas Cowboys’ 53-man roster after the linebacker joined the franchise in 2017. The 6-0, 222-pound March-Lillard compiled 12 tackles for the Cowboys in the preseason.

The Cowboys are the fourth NFL team for March-Lillard, an undrafted free agent out of Akron who broke into the NFL in 2015, after he previously played for the Chiefs, the Seahawks and the Dolphins.