Sages football climbs to No. 6 in AP Class 3A rankings

Monticelllo football continues its climb up the Associated Press Class 3A state football rankings, with coach Cully Welter's Sages moving two spots this week.

The latest polls, all eight of which came out Wednesday evening, included Monticello at No. 6 in 3A. That was a boost from the Sages' No. 8 spot a week prior, aided by a 52-7 drubbing of Chillicothe IVC last Friday.

Shawn Skinner's St. Joseph-Ogden crew, which received votes in last week's 3A poll, fell out of the vote-getting conversation this time around.

Over in 1A, things remained the same for local outfits. Tuscola stayed in the No. 2 slot, behind Lena-Winslow, after Andy Romine's Warriors defeated Arcola 34-0 in Week 2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley stuck at No. 3 thanks to a 41-12 triumph for Mike Allen's Falcons over Eureka. And Argenta-Oreana is still No. 8 courtesy a 46-14 success for Steve Kirk's Bombers versus Meridian.

One local change did come in Class 2A, as Mark Dodd's Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin club received three votes following a perfect 2-0 start to its campaign.

All eight AP polls are below, along with preps coordinator Colin Likas' selections as part of the AP voting panel.

Associated Press’ Class 8A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Lincoln-Way East (8) (2-0) 98 1

2. Loyola (1) (2-0) 90 2

3. Maine South (1) (2-0) 81 3

4. Homewood-Flossmoor (2-0) 66 5

5. Edwardsville (1-1) 58 4

6. Bolingbrook (2-0) 52 7

7. Marist (1-1) 30 8

8. Oswego (2-0) 23 9

9. Hinsdale Central (2-0) 15 6

10. Glenbard West (2-0) 14 10

Others receiving votes: Barrington 9, Stevenson 5, Oswego East 4, St. Charles East 3, Huntley 2.



Colin’s Class 8A rankings

RK., TEAM REC. PREV.

1. Loyola 2-0 1

2. Lincoln-Way East 2-0 2

3. Maine South 2-0 3

4. Homewood-Flossmoor 2-0 4

5. Edwardsville 1-1 5

6. Marist 1-1 7

7. Bolingbrook 2-0 8

8. Hinsdale Central 1-1 6

9. Glenbard West 1-1 9

10. Oswego 2-0 —



Associated Press’ Class 7A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Batavia (8) (2-0) 107 1

2. Nazareth (3) (2-0) 100 2

3. East St. Louis (1-1) 76 5

4. Brother Rice (2-0) 75 6

5. Normal Community (2-0) 54 9

6. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1-1) 49 4

7. Lake Zurich (1-1) 43 3

8. Benet (2-0) 39 10

9. Hononegah (2-0) 20 NR

10. Simeon (2-0) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way West 10, St. Charles North 9, Lincoln-Way Central 7, Wheaton Warrenville South 2, Moline 1.



Colin’s Class 7A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Nazareth 2-0 1

2. Batavia 2-0 2

3. East St. Louis 1-1 3

4. Chicago Mt. Carmel 1-1 6

5. Brother Rice 2-0 7

6. Lake Zurich 1-1 4

7. Normal Community 2-0 8

8. Hononegah 2-0 10

9. St. Charles North 1-1 9

10. Lincoln-Way West 1-1 5



Associated Press’ Class 6A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Prairie Ridge (3) (2-0) 107 2

2. Phillips (9) (1-1) 106 1

3. Cary-Grove (2-0) 94 4

4. Oak Lawn Richards (2-0) 80 5

5. Willowbrook (2-0) 75 9

6. DeKalb (2-0) 62 8

7. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (1-1) 41 3

8. Providence (2-0) 31 NR

9. Chatham Glenwood (2-0) 29 NR

10. Normal West (1-1) 20 6

Others receiving votes: Niles Notre Dame 8, Bloomington 3, Crete-Monee 3, Lemont 1.



Colin’s Class 6A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Phillips 1-1 1

2. Prairie Ridge 2-0 3

3. Oak Lawn Richards 2-0 5

4. Cary-Grove 2-0 4

5. Sacred Heart-Griffin 1-1 2

6. Willowbrook 2-0 9

7. DeKalb 2-0 8

8. Normal West 1-1 6

9. Providence Catholic 2-0 —

10. Lemont 0-2 7



Associated Press’ Class 5A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Washington (11) (2-0) 119 1

2. Dunlap (2-0) 104 2

3. Montini (1) (2-0) 101 3

4. Hillcrest (2-0) 82 4

5. Highland (2-0) 61 5

6. Sterling (2-0) 57 6

7. Peoria (2-0) 51 8

8. Woodstock Marian (2-0) 41 9

9. Antioch (2-0) 17 10

10. Marion (2-0) 6 NR

(tie) St. Laurence (2-0) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Woodstock 5, Joliet Catholic 4, Decatur MacArthur 3, Rich Central 2, Carbondale 1.



Colin’s Class 5A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Washington 2-0 1

2. Dunlap 2-0 2

3. Montini 2-0 3

4. Hillcrest 2-0 4

5. Sterling 2-0 5

6. Highland 2-0 6

7. Peoria 2-0 7

8. Woodstock Marian 2-0 8

9. Antioch 2-0 10

10. Decatur MacArthur 2-0 —



Associated Press’ Class 4A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Rochester (10) (2-0) 135 1

2. IC Catholic (4) (2-0) 129 2

3. Rockford Boylan (2-0) 108 4

4. Taylorville (2-0) 91 5

5. Morris (1-1) 68 3

(tie)Columbia (2-0) 68 6

7. Herrin (2-0) 51 7

8. Richmond-Burton (2-0) 50 8

9. Coal City (1-1) 30 T10

10. Wheaton Academy (2-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Raby 7, Cahokia 7, De La Salle 5, Geneseo 3, Johnsburg 2, Althoff Catholic 1, Sandwich 1.



Colin’s Class 4A

RK., TEAM REC.

1. IC Catholic 2-0 2

2. Rochester 2-0 1

3. Rockford Boylan 2-0 4

4. Morris 1-1 3

5. Taylorville 2-0 5

6. Columbia 2-0 7

7. Coal City 1-1 9

8. Wheaton Academy 2-0 —

9. Johnsburg 1-1 10

10. Althoff Catholic 0-2 6



Associated Press’ Class 3A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Byron (8) (2-0) 121 1

2. Williamsville (3) (2-0) 112 2

3. Farmington (2-0) 95 3

4. Carlinville (1) (2-0) 84 5

5. Rock Island Alleman (2-0) 82 6

6. Monticello (2-0) 55 8

7. North Boone (1) (2-0) 48 10

8. Bishop McNamara (2-0) 34 NR

9. Vandalia (2-0) 32 9

10. Wilmington (1-1) 26 4

Others receiving votes: Beardstown 7, Pleasant Plains 7, Elmwood-Brimfield 6, DuQuoin 5, West Frankfort 1.



Colin’s Class 3A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Williamsville 2-0 1

2. Byron 2-0 2

3. Farmington 2-0 3

4. Carlinville 2-0 5

5. Rock Island Alleman 2-0 7

6. Wilmington 1-1 4

7. Monticello 2-0 9

8. Vandalia 2-0 8

9. Pleasant Plains 1-1 6

10. North Boone 2-0 10



Associated Press’ Class 2A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Maroa-Forsyth (9) (2-0) 135 1

2. Sterling Newman (5) (2-0) 124 2

3. Orion (2-0) 102 4

(tie)Decatur St. Teresa (2-0) 102 3

5. Rockridge (2-0) 92 5

6. Illini West (Carthage) (2-0) 70 6

7. Pana (2-0) 43 9

8. Downs Tri-Valley (1-1) 28 10

9. Mercer County (1-1) 12 8

10. El Paso-Gridley (2-0) 10 NR

(tie)Eastland-Pearl City (2-0) 10 NR

(tie)Auburn (2-0) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Hamilton West Hancock 7, Chicago (Hope) Academy 6, Knoxville 5, Trenton Wesclin 5, Red Bud 4, Bismarck-Henning 3, Fieldcrest 2.



Colin’s Class 2A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Sterling Newman 2-0 1

2. Maroa-Forsyth 2-0 2

3. St. Teresa 2-0 3

4. Rockridge 2-0 4

5. Orion 2-0 5

6. Illini West 2-0 7

7. Tri-Valley 1-1 9

8. Pana 2-0 —

9. Mercer County 1-1 8

10. Knoxville 1-1 —



Associated Press’ Class 1A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Lena-Winslow (11) (2-0) 128 1

2. Tuscola (2-0) 110 2

3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (2) (2-0) 106 3

4. Camp Point Central (2-0) 86 4

5. Ottawa Marquette (2-0) 69 6

6. Princeville (2-0) 55 7

7. Aurora Christian (2-0) 36 10

8. Argenta-Oreana (2-0) 32 8

9. Forreston (1-1) 30 5

10. Dakota (2-0) 26 NR

Others receiving votes: Concord (Triopia) 25, Athens 6, Milledgeville 4, Carrollton 1, Annawan-Wethersfield 1.



Colin’s Class 1A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2-0 1

2. Lena-Winslow 2-0 2

3. Tuscola 2-0 3

4. Camp Point Central 2-0 4

5. Princeville 2-0 6

6. Ottawa Marquette 2-0 7

7. Forreston 1-1 5

8. Argenta-Oreana 2-0 8

9. Concord Triopia 2-0 9

10. Aurora Christian 2-0 —