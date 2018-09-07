High school football scoreboard: Sept. 7, 2018

It started raining well before the sun rose on Friday.

And will continue to do so throughout the night, creating sloppy field conditions for area high school football teams to contend with in Week 3.

All told, 12 area teams still carry perfect records into the third week of the regular season, with one of those teams visiting Champaign County for their first road game of the season.

Monticello (2-0), led by quarterback Braden Snyder and a stout defense, will try to slow down Idaho commit Bryson Lee and the rest of his St. Thomas More teammates in north Champaign tonight for an Illini Prairie Conference game. Lee and the Sabers (1-1) are coming off their first win last Friday night, when Lee threw for more than 200 yards and rushed for more than 100 yards in a 38-32 win at Olympia.

Elsewhere in the Illini Prairie tonight, St. Joseph-Ogden (2-0) tries to stay unbeaten when the Spartans play at Bloomington Central Catholic (0-2), as does Prairie Central (2-0) with the Hawks visiting Unity. The Rockets (0-2) are at Hicks Field for the first time this season and a win is crucial as Scott Hamilton's program tries to ensure a 25th straight trip to the playoffs.

In the Big 12, Champaign Central hits the road for the first time this season, with the Maroons (1-1) playing at Peoria Notre Dame (0-2). Centennial (0-2) hosts Peoria Richwoods (1-1), Urbana (0-2) travels to Normal Community (2-0) and Danville (1-1) hosts Normal West (1-1).

Tuscola (2-0) has yet to yield a point this season, and the Warriors will play their first Central Illinois Conference game by visiting Central A&M (2-0). A surprise team so far in the CIC, Clinton (2-0) stays home and hosts Shelbyville (1-1).

Vermilion Valley Conference play kicks off for four league teams tonight, with Salt Fork (2-0) playing at Georgetown-Ridge Farm (1-1) and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (2-0) visiting Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac (1-1).

The same sentiment holds true in the Sangamon Valley Conference, with Paxton-Buckley-Loda (1-1) hosting Iroquois West (0-2) and Watseka (1-1) hosting Momence (0-2).

And in the Heart of Illinois Conference, crossover games between the Small and the Large divisions take place tonight, with Fisher (2-0) facing a tough test at Tri-Valley (1-1), while defending Class 2A state champion Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (2-0) welcomes in Heyworth (1-1).

For the rest of the lineup, and for full results on all these games, check out the Week 3 games listed below: