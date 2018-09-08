High school football scoreboard: Sept. 7, 2018

It started raining well before the sun rose on Friday, but that didn't keep most of our area teams from clashing under the lights in Week 3.

By the night's end, several teams were sitting pretty at 3-0, with Monticello, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Tuscola, Prairie Central, St. Joseph-Ogden, Clinton, Argenta-Oreana, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Salt Fork all prevailing against rainy conditions.

The Sages brought Idaho commit Bryson Lee and the rest of his St. Thomas More teammates to a screeching halt, scoring twice in the first nine minutes and cruising on for a 35-6 Illini Prairie Conference victory. Sages senior quarterback Braden Snyder rushed for a 1-yard touchdown and threw for another pair of scores in the rout.

Two rushing touchdowns for each Dwight Colvin and Brayden Weaver helped St. Joseph-Ogden (3-0) stay unbeaten on the road at Bloomington Central Catholic (0-3), while Prairie Central (3-0) squeezed out a close conference victory, 34-26, to spoil Unity's first home game of the season.

In the Big 12, Peoria Notre Dame earned its first win of the season over Champaign Central (1-2), despite Tarell Evans rushing for 195 yards and two touchdowns for the Maroons. Centennial (1-2) also picked up its first win, with Aterio Allen punching in two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help the Chargers top visiting Peoria Richwoods (1-2).

Tuscola (3-0) coughed up its first points of the year after shutting out its first two opponents, but the Warriors still blew past Central Illinois Conference foe Central A&M (2-1) in a 55-28 victory on the road. Clinton (3-0) also earned a home win over Shelbyville.

In the first week of Vermilion Valley Conference play, Salt Fork (3-0) eked out a close contest 14-6 over Georgetown-Ridge Farm (1-2), while Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (3-0) grabbed a more convincing victory 21-7 against Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac (1-2).

The Heart of Illinois Conference crossed over between its divisions, with Fisher (3-0) putting forth the Small's best effort in a 21-14 victory on the road at Tri-Valley. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, however, flexed the strength of the Large division, winning 57-0 over Heyworth.

For full results from Friday night, check out the Week 3 games listed below: