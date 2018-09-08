Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, September 8, 2018 83 Today's Paper

High school football scoreboard: Sept. 7, 2018
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

High school football scoreboard: Sept. 7, 2018

Sat, 09/08/2018 - 12:16am | The News-Gazette

Other Related Content

It started raining well before the sun rose on Friday, but that didn't keep most of our area teams from clashing under the lights in Week 3.

By the night's end, several teams were sitting pretty at 3-0, with Monticello, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Tuscola, Prairie Central, St. Joseph-Ogden, Clinton, Argenta-Oreana, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Salt Fork all prevailing against rainy conditions.

The Sages brought Idaho commit Bryson Lee and the rest of his St. Thomas More teammates to a screeching halt, scoring twice in the first nine minutes and cruising on for a 35-6 Illini Prairie Conference victory. Sages senior quarterback Braden Snyder rushed for a 1-yard touchdown and threw for another pair of scores in the rout.

Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential

PODCAST: Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential 9-3-18

Colin Likas and Jim Rossow host the Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential. They recap Week 2 of area IHSA football action, talk with St. Thomas More's Bryson Lee, Champaign Central's head coach Tim Turner and Mahomet-Seymore's Keith Pogue, plus look ahead to Week 3.

Listen to this podcast

Two rushing touchdowns for each Dwight Colvin and Brayden Weaver helped St. Joseph-Ogden (3-0) stay unbeaten on the road at Bloomington Central Catholic (0-3), while Prairie Central (3-0) squeezed out a close conference victory, 34-26, to spoil Unity's first home game of the season.

In the Big 12, Peoria Notre Dame earned its first win of the season over Champaign Central (1-2), despite Tarell Evans rushing for 195 yards and two touchdowns for the Maroons. Centennial (1-2) also picked up its first win, with Aterio Allen punching in two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help the Chargers top visiting Peoria Richwoods (1-2).

Tuscola (3-0) coughed up its first points of the year after shutting out its first two opponents, but the Warriors still blew past Central Illinois Conference foe Central A&M (2-1) in a 55-28 victory on the road. Clinton (3-0) also earned a home win over Shelbyville.

In the first week of Vermilion Valley Conference play, Salt Fork (3-0) eked out a close contest 14-6 over Georgetown-Ridge Farm (1-2), while Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (3-0) grabbed a more convincing victory 21-7 against Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac (1-2).

The Heart of Illinois Conference crossed over between its divisions, with Fisher (3-0) putting forth the Small's best effort in a 21-14 victory on the road at Tri-Valley. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, however, flexed the strength of the Large division, winning 57-0 over Heyworth.

For full results from Friday night, check out the Week 3 games listed below:

FRIDAY, Sept. 7

Score

Quarter

Big 12

    
Champaign Central 20 FINAL
at Peoria Notre Dame 48  
     
Normal West 42 FINAL
at Danville 20  
     
Peoria Richwoods 10 FINAL
at Centennial 31  
     
Urbana 6 FINAL
at Normal Community 49  
     

Central Illinois

    
Shelbyville 6 FINAL
at Clinton 23  
     
Tuscola 55 FINAL
at Central A&M 28  
     
Warrensburg-Latham 40 FINAL
at Sullivan/Okaw Valley 0  
     

Illini Prairie

    
Monticello 35 FINAL
at St. Thomas More 6  
     
Olympia 28 FINAL OT
at Rantoul 36  
     
Prairie Central 35 FINAL
at Unity 26  
     
St. Joseph-Ogden 42 FINAL
at Bloomington CC 21  
     

Sangamon Valley

    
Iroquois West 0 FINAL
at Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35  
     
Momence 14 FINAL
at Watseka 35  
     

Vermilion Valley

    
BHRA 21 FINAL
at HASAAP 7  
     
Salt Fork 14 FINAL
at Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6  
     

8-man League

    
Jacksonville ISD 14 FINAL
Milford/Cissna Park 58  
     

Nonconference

    
Arcola 54 FINAL
at Cumberland 35  
     
Argenta-Oreana 38 FINAL
at Oakwood 22  
     
ALAH 33 FINAL
at Martinsville 0  
     
Blue Ridge 6 FINAL
at Macomb 34  
     
Cerro Gordo/Bement 21 FINAL
at Oblong 0  
     
Decatur Lutheran 30 FINAL
at Villa Grove/Heritage 6  
     
El Paso-Gridley 16 FINAL
at Ridgeview/Lexington 20  
     
Fisher 21 FINAL
at Tri-Valley 14  
     
Heyworth 0 FINAL
at GCMS 57  
     
Judah Christian   7 p.m.
vs. Orrick (Mo.)    
     
LeRoy 8 FINAL
at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 22  
     
Mahomet-Seymour 20 FINAL
at Mascoutah 21  
     
Sangamon Valley 0 FINAL
at Tri-County 22  
     
Westville 7 FINAL
at Clifton Central 44  

 