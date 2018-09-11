Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

2018 football, volleyball, boys' soccer schedules/results
2018 football, volleyball, boys' soccer schedules/results

Tue, 09/11/2018 - 12:40pm | Colin Likas
  • 2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

2018 football schedules
Arcola
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 25    vs. South Beloit        W 42-0        1-0
Aug. 31    at Tuscola            L 34-0            1-1
Sept. 7    at Cumberland        W 54-35        2-1
Sept. 14    at ALAH            7 p.m.
Sept. 21    vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement    7 p.m.
Sept. 28    vs. Sangamon Valley    7 p.m.
Oct. 5        at Argenta-Oreana        7 p.m.
Oct. 12    vs. Decatur Lutheran    7 p.m.
Oct. 19    vs. Tri-County        7 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    at Robinson            W 40-7        1-0
Aug. 31    vs. Meridian            W 46-14        2-0
Sept. 7    at Oakwood            W 38-22        3-0
Sept. 14    vs. Sangamon Valley    7 p.m.
Sept. 21    at Decatur Lutheran        7 p.m.
Sept. 28    at Cerro Gordo/Bement    7 p.m.
Oct. 5        vs. Arcola            7 p.m.
Oct. 12    at ALAH            7 p.m.
Oct. 19    vs. Oblong            7 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    at Tri-County            L 16-7            0-1
Aug. 31    vs. Villa Grove/Heritage    L 40-13        0-2
Sept. 7    at Martinsville        W 33-0        0-3
Sept. 14    vs. Arcola            7 p.m.
Sept. 21    at Sangamon Valley        7 p.m.
Sept. 28    vs. Decatur Lutheran    7 p.m.
Oct. 5        at Cerro Gordo/Bement    7 p.m.
Oct. 12    vs. Argenta-Oreana        7 p.m.
Oct. 19    vs. Cumberland        7 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    vs. Iroquois West        W 34-19        1-0
Sept. 1    at Momence            W 56-14        2-0
Sept. 7    at HASAAP            W 21-7        3-0 (1-0)
Sept. 14    vs. Georgetown-RF        7 p.m.
Sept. 21    vs. Westville            7 p.m.
Sept. 28    at Villa Grove/Heritage    7 p.m.
Oct. 5        vs. Oakwood            7 p.m.
Oct. 12    at Salt Fork            7 p.m.
Oct. 19    vs. Seneca            7 p.m.

Blue Ridge
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    at Martinsville        W 28-0        1-0
Aug. 31    vs. Oblong            L 21-0            1-1
Sept. 7    at Macomb            L 34-6            1-2
Sept. 14    vs. Milledgeville        7 p.m.
Sept. 21    at Paris            7 p.m.
Sept. 29    at Red Hill            1 p.m.
Oct. 5        vs. Covington (Ind.)        6:30 p.m.
Oct. 12    vs. South Newton (Ind.)    7 p.m.
Oct. 19    at Metro East Lutheran    7 p.m.

Centennial
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    at Peoria            L 48-14        0-1 (0-1)
Sept. 1    vs. Champaign Central    L 48-21        0-2 (0-2)
Sept. 7    vs. Peoria Richwoods    W 31-10        1-2 (1-2)
Sept. 14    at Danville            7 p.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Peoria Notre Dame*    10 a.m.
Sept. 28    at Urbana            7 p.m.
Oct. 5        at Lincoln-Way Central    7 p.m.
Oct. 12    vs. Normal Community    7 p.m.
Oct. 19    at Bloomington        7 p.m.
*At Memorial Stadium

Cerro Gordo/Bement
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    at Warrensburg-Latham    L 20-15        0-1
Aug. 31    vs. Shelbyville        W 45-22        1-1
Sept. 7    at Oblong            W 21-0        2-1
Sept. 14    vs. Decatur Lutheran    7 p.m.
Sept. 21    at Arcola            7 p.m.
Sept. 28    vs. Argenta-Oreana        7 p.m.
Oct. 5        vs. ALAH            7 p.m.
Oct. 12    at Sangamon Valley        7 p.m.
Oct. 19    vs. Villa Grove/Heritage    7 p.m.

Champaign Central
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    vs. Metamora        L 33-7            0-1
Sept. 1    vs. Centennial        W 48-21        1-1 (1-0)
Sept. 7    at Peoria Notre Dame    L 48-20        1-2 (1-1)
Sept. 15    vs. Urbana            10 a.m.
Sept. 21    at Peoria Richwoods    7 p.m.
Sept. 29    vs. Danville            1 p.m.
Oct. 5        vs. Peoria            7 p.m.
Oct. 12    at Normal West        7 p.m.
Oct. 19    vs. Peoria Manual        7 p.m.

Clinton
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    vs. South Fork        W 48-0        1-0
Aug. 31    at Pawnee            W 54-6        2-0
Sept. 7    vs. Shelbyville        W 23-6        3-0 (1-0)
Sept. 14    at Meridian            7 p.m.
Sept. 21    vs. Tuscola            7 p.m.
Sept. 28    at St. Teresa            7 p.m.
Oct. 5        vs. Central A&M        7 p.m.
Oct. 12    at Sullivan            7 p.m.
Oct. 19    vs. Warrensburg-Latham    7 p.m.

Danville
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    vs. Bloomington        L 21-12        0-1 (0-1)
Aug. 31    at Urbana            W 21-20        1-1 (1-1)
Sept. 7    vs. Normal West        L 42-20        1-2 (1-2)
Sept. 14    vs. Centennial        7 p.m.
Sept. 21    at Thornwood        7:30 p.m.
Sept. 29    at Champaign Central    1 p.m.
Oct. 5        at Normal Community    7 p.m.
Oct. 12    vs. Peoria Richwoods    7 p.m.
Oct. 19    at Peoria Notre Dame    7 p.m.

Fisher
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    at HASAAP            W 52-12        1-0
Aug. 31    vs. Tremont            W 26-21        2-0 (1-0)
Sept. 7    at Tri-Valley            W 21-14        3-0
Sept. 14    at Flanagan-Cornell        7 p.m.
Sept. 21    vs. GCMS            7 p.m.
Sept. 28    at Heyworth            7 p.m.
Oct. 5        vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw    7 p.m.
Oct. 12    vs. Ridgeview/Lexington    7 p.m.
Oct. 19    at LeRoy            7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    at Clifton Central        W 20-6        1-0
Aug. 31    vs. PBL            L 26-8            1-1
Sept. 7    vs. Salt Fork            L 14-6            1-2 (0-1)
Sept. 14    at BHRA            7 p.m.
Sept. 21    at HASAAP            7 p.m.
Sept. 28    vs. Oakwood            7 p.m.
Oct. 5        vs. Momence            7 p.m.
Oct. 12    at Martinsville        7 p.m.
Oct. 19    vs. Westville            7 p.m.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    at PBL            W 28-0        1-0
Aug. 31    at Eureka            W 41-12        2-0 (1-0)
Sept. 7    vs. Heyworth            W 57-0        3-0
Sept. 14    vs. Fieldcrest            7 p.m.
Sept. 21    at Fisher            7 p.m.
Sept. 28    vs. Tri-Valley            7 p.m.
Oct. 5        at LeRoy            7 p.m.
Oct. 12    at El Paso-Gridley        7 p.m.
Oct. 19    vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw    7 p.m.

Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/Armstrong-Potomac
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    vs. Fisher*            L 52-12        0-1
Aug. 31    at Iroquois West        W 29-0        1-1
Sept 7        vs. BHRA            L 21-7            1-2 (0-1)
Sept. 14    vs. Oakwood            7 p.m.
Sept. 21    vs. Georgetown-RF*    7 p.m.
Sept. 28    at Westville            7 p.m.
Oct. 5        at Salt Fork            7 p.m.
Oct. 12    at Dwight            7 p.m.
Oct. 20    vs. River Ridge+        1 p.m.
*At Schlarman
+At Ottawa Marquette

Iroquois West
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    at BHRA            L 34-19        0-1
Aug. 31    vs. HASAAP            L 29-0            0-2
Sept. 7    at PBL            L 35-0            0-3 (0-1)
Sept. 14    vs. Momence            7 p.m.
Sept. 21    at Oakwood            7 p.m.
Sept. 28    vs. Seneca            7 p.m.
Oct. 5        at Dwight            7 p.m.
Oct. 12    at Clifton Central        7 p.m.
Oct. 19    at Watseka            7 p.m.

Judah Christian
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    at Alden-Hebron        L 50-28        0-1
Sept. 8    vs. Orrick (Mo.)        L 68-6            0-2
Sept. 14    vs. Lake Forest Academy    7 p.m.
Sept. 21    vs. Milford/Cissna Park    7 p.m.
Oct. 5        vs. Christian Life        7 p.m.
Oct. 26    at Milford/Cissna Park    7 p.m.

LeRoy
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    vs. Eureka            L 19-14        0-1
Aug. 31    vs. Ridgeview/Lexington    W 26-21        1-1 (1-0)
Sept. 7    at Deer Creek-Mackinaw    L 22-8            1-2
Sept. 14    at Tremont            7 p.m.
Sept. 21    vs. Tri-Valley            7 p.m.
Sept. 28    at Flanagan-Cornell/W    7 p.m.
Oct. 5        vs. GCMS            7 p.m.
Oct. 12    at Heyworth            7 p.m.
Oct. 19    vs. Fisher            7 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    at Washington        L 52-7            0-1
Aug. 31    vs. Charleston        W 49-20        1-1 (1-0)
Sept. 7    at Mascoutah        L 21-20        1-2
Sept. 14    vs. Taylorville            7 p.m.
Sept. 21    at Mattoon            7 p.m.
Sept. 28    vs. Effingham        7 p.m.
Oct. 5        at Mt. Zion            7 p.m.
Oct. 12    at Lincoln            7 p.m.
Oct. 19    vs. Macomb            7 p.m.

Milford/Cissna Park
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Sept. 1    at Lake Forest Academy    W 60-38        1-0
Sept. 7    vs. Jacksonville ISD        W 58-14        2-0
Sept. 21    at Judah Christian        7 p.m.
Oct. 5        vs. Alden-Hebron        7 p.m.
Oct. 12    vs. North Shelby (Mo.)*    7 p.m.
Oct. 26    vs. Judah Christian        7 p.m.
*At Judah Christian

Monticello
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    vs. Olympia            W 51-0        1-0 (1-0)
Aug. 31    vs. Chillicothe IVC        W 52-7        2-0 (2-0)
Sept. 7    at St. Thomas More        W 35-6        3-0 (3-0)
Sept. 14    vs. Rantoul            7 p.m.
Sept. 21    at Bloomington CC        7 p.m.
Sept. 28    vs. Unity            7 p.m.
Oct. 5        at Pontiac            7 p.m.
Oct. 12    vs. Prairie Central        7 p.m.
Oct. 19    at St. Joseph-Ogden    7 p.m.

Oakwood
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    vs. Watseka            L 20-14        0-1
Aug. 31    vs. Cumberland        L 49-46        0-2
Sept. 7    vs. Argenta-Oreana        L 38-22        0-3
Sept. 14    at HASAAP            7 p.m.
Sept. 21    vs. Iroquois West        7 p.m.
Sept. 28    at Georgetown-RF        7 p.m.
Oct. 5        at BHRA            7 p.m.
Oct. 12    at Westville            7 p.m.
Oct. 19    vs. Salt Fork            7 p.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    vs. GCMS            L 28-0            0-1
Aug. 31    at Georgetown-RF        W 26-8        1-1
Sept. 7    vs. Iroquois West        W 35-0        2-1 (1-0)
Sept. 15    at Seneca            1 p.m.
Sept. 21    at Momence            7 p.m.
Sept. 28    vs. Salt Fork            7 p.m.
Oct. 5        vs. Clifton Central        7 p.m.
Oct. 12    at Watseka            7 p.m.
Oct. 19    vs. Dwight            7 p.m.

Prairie Central
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    at Rantoul            W 52-28        1-0 (1-0)
Aug. 31    vs. Bloomington CC        W 40-7        2-0 (2-0)
Sept. 7    at Unity            W 34-26        3-0 (3-0)
Sept. 14    vs. Pontiac            7 p.m.
Sept. 21    at Chillicothe IVC        7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28    at St. Joseph-Ogden    7 p.m.
Oct. 5        vs. Olympia            7 p.m.
Oct. 12    at Monticello            7 p.m.
Oct. 19    vs. St. Thomas More    7 p.m.

Rantoul
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    vs. Prairie Central        L 52-28        0-1 (0-1)
Aug. 31    at St. Joseph-Ogden    L 21-6            0-2 (0-2)
Sept. 7    vs. Olympia            W 36-28 (OT)    1-2 (1-2)
Sept. 14    at Monticello            7 p.m.
Sept. 22    vs. St. Thomas More*    7 p.m.
Sept. 28    vs. Chillicothe IVC        7 p.m.
Oct. 5        at Bloomington CC        7 p.m.
Oct. 12    vs. Unity            7 p.m.
Oct. 19    at Pontiac            7 p.m.
*Memorial Stadium, Champaign

Ridgeview/Lexington
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 25    at Rockford Sacred Heart    Forfeit win        1-0
Aug. 31    at LeRoy            L 26-21        1-1 (0-1)
Sept. 7    vs. El Paso-Gridley        W 20-16        2-1
Sept. 14    vs. Heyworth            7 p.m.
Sept. 21    at Eureka            7 p.m.
Sept. 28    vs. Tremont            7 p.m.
Oct. 5        at Fieldcrest            7 p.m.
Oct. 12    at Fisher            7 p.m.
Oct. 19    vs. Flanagan-Cornell/W    7 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    at St. Thomas More        W 30-9        1-0 (1-0)
Aug. 31    vs. Rantoul            W 21-6        2-0 (2-0)
Sept. 7    at Bloomington CC        W 42-21        3-0 (3-0)
Sept. 14    vs. Unity            7 p.m.
Sept. 21    at Pontiac            7 p.m.
Sept. 28    vs. Prairie Central        7 p.m.
Oct. 5        at Chillicothe IVC        7 p.m.
Oct. 12    at Olympia            7 p.m.
Oct. 19    vs. Monticello        7 p.m.

St. Thomas More
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    L 30-9            0-1 (0-1)
Aug. 31    at Olympia            W 38-32        1-1 (1-1)
Sept. 7    vs. Monticello        L 35-6            1-2 (1-2)
Sept. 14    vs. Chillicothe IVC        7 p.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Rantoul*            7 p.m.
Sept. 28    vs. Bloomington CC        7 p.m.
Oct. 5        at Unity            7 p.m.
Oct. 12    vs. Pontiac            7 p.m.
Oct. 19    at Prairie Central        7 p.m.
*At Memorial Stadium, Champaign

Salt Fork
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    at Oblong            W 26-0        1-0
Aug. 31    vs. Watseka            W 16-8        2-0
Sept. 7    at Georgetown-RF        W 14-6        3-0 (1-0)
Sept. 14    at Westville            7 p.m.
Sept. 21    vs. Tri-County        7 p.m.
Sept. 28    at PBL            7 p.m.
Oct. 5        vs. HASAAP            7 p.m.
Oct. 12    vs. BHRA            7 p.m.
Oct. 19    at Oakwood            7 p.m.

Sullivan/Okaw Valley
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    at Nokomis            L 22-13        0-1
Aug. 31    vs. Newton            L 49-21        0-2
Sept. 7    vs. Warrensburg-Latham    L 40-0            0-3 (0-1)
Sept. 14    at Shelbyville            7 p.m.
Sept. 21    vs. Meridian            7 p.m.
Sept. 28    at Tuscola            7 p.m.
Oct. 5        vs. St. Teresa        7 p.m.
Oct. 12    vs. Clinton            7 p.m.
Oct. 19    at Central A&M        7 p.m.

Tri-County
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    vs. ALAH            W 16-7        1-0
Aug. 31    at South Fork        W 15-14        2-0
Sept. 7    vs. Sangamon Valley    W 22-0        3-0
Sept. 14    vs. Cumberland        7 p.m.
Sept. 21    at Salt Fork            7 p.m.
Sept. 28    vs. Oblong            7 p.m.
Oct. 5        vs. Martinsville        7 p.m.
Oct. 12    at Villa Grove/Heritage    7 p.m.
Oct. 19    at Arcola            7 p.m.
            
Tuscola
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    at Villa Grove/Heritage    W 57-0        1-0
Aug. 31    vs. Arcola            W 34-0        2-0
Sept. 7    at Central A&M        W 55-28        3-0 (1-0)
Sept. 14    vs. St. Teresa        7 p.m.
Sept. 21    at Clinton            7 p.m.
Sept. 28    vs. Sullivan/Okaw Valley    7 p.m.
Oct. 5        at Warrensburg-Latham    7 p.m.
Oct. 12    at Shelbyville            7 p.m.
Oct. 19    vs. Meridian            7 p.m.

Unity
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    at Chillicothe IVC        L 34-13        0-1 (0-1)
Aug. 31    at Pontiac            L 20-10        0-2 (0-2)
Sept. 7    vs. Prairie Central        L 34-26        0-3 (0-3)
Sept. 14    at St. Joseph-Ogden    7 p.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Olympia*            1 p.m.
Sept. 28    at Monticello            7 p.m.
Oct. 5        vs. St. Thomas More    7 p.m.
Oct. 12    at Rantoul            7 p.m.
Oct. 19    vs. Bloomington CC        7 p.m.
*Memorial Stadium, Champaign

Urbana
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    vs. Rich East            L 36-6            0-1
Aug. 31    vs. Danville            L 21-20        0-2 (0-1)
Sept. 7    at Normal Community    L 49-6            0-3 (0-2)
Sept. 15    at Champaign Central    10 a.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Bloomington*        4 p.m.
Sept. 28    vs. Centennial        7 p.m.
Oct. 5        at Peoria Richwoods    7 p.m.
Oct. 13    at Peoria Manual        1 p.m.
Oct. 19    vs. Normal West        7 p.m.
*Memorial Stadium, Champaign

Villa Grove/Heritage
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    vs. Tuscola            L 57-0            0-1
Aug. 31    at ALAH            W 40-13        1-1
Sept. 7    vs. Decatur Lutheran    L 30-6            1-2
Sept. 14    vs. Martinsville        7 p.m.
Sept. 21    at Cumberland        7 p.m.
Sept. 28    vs. BHRA            7 p.m.
Oct. 5        at Oblong            7 p.m.
Oct. 12    vs. Tri-County        7 p.m.
Oct. 19    at Cerro Gordo/Bement    7 p.m.

Watseka
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    at Oakwood            W 20-14        1-0
Aug. 31    at Salt Fork            L 16-8            1-1
Sept. 7    vs. Momence            W 35-14        2-1 (1-0)
Sept. 14    vs. Oblong            7 p.m.
Sept. 21    at Dwight            7 p.m.
Sept. 28    vs. Clifton Central        7 p.m.
Oct. 5        at Seneca            7 p.m.
Oct. 12    vs. PBL            7 p.m.
Oct. 19    vs. Iroquois West        7 p.m.

Westville
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 24    at Central A&M        L 33-0            0-1
Aug. 31    at Dwight            L 29-6            0-2
Sept. 7    at Clifton Central        L 44-0            0-3
Sept. 14    vs. Salt Fork            7 p.m.
Sept. 21    at BHRA            7 p.m.
Sept. 28    vs. HASAAP            7 p.m.
Oct. 5        vs. Westmont        7 p.m.
Oct. 12    vs. Oakwood            7 p.m.
Oct. 19    at Georgetown-RF        7 p.m.

 

  • 2018 VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULES

Arcola
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 23    vs. Sullivan            W 2-1            1-0
Aug. 27    vs. Villa Grove        L 2-0            1-1
Aug. 28    at Neoga            L 2-0            1-2
Aug. 30    at Tri-County            L 2-0            1-3
Sept. 1    vs. Greenville*        L 2-0            1-4
Sept. 1    vs. CHBC*            L 2-1            1-5
Sept. 1    vs. Cumberland*        L 2-0            1-6
Sept. 1    vs. Nokomis*            W 2-0            2-6
Sept. 4    at Tuscola            L 2-0            2-7
Sept. 11    at Cumberland        7:30 p.m.
Sept. 13    at Argenta-Oreana        7 p.m.
Sept. 17    at Martinsville        7 p.m.
Sept. 18    at Sangamon Valley        7 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Okaw Valley        7 p.m.
Sept. 22    Arcola Invitational+        TBA
Sept. 25    at Cerro Gordo        7 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Bement            7 p.m.
Sept. 29    LOVC NW Tournament^    TBA
Oct. 2        LOVC NW Tournament^    TBA
Oct. 4        LOVC Tournament#        TBA
Oct. 8        vs. Windsor/Stew-Stras    7 p.m.
Oct. 9        vs. Decatur Lutheran    7 p.m.
Oct. 11    at Blue Ridge        7 p.m.
Oct. 15    at Uni High            7 p.m.
Oct. 16    vs. ALAH            7 p.m.
*Altamont Invitational
+Arcola Invitational
^LOVC NW Tournament, Cerro Gordo
#LOVC Tournament, Arthur

Argenta-Oreana
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    vs. Monticello        W 2-0            1-0
Aug. 23    at Warrensburg-Latham    L 2-1            1-1
Aug. 25    vs. Iroquois West*        W 2-0            2-1
Aug. 25    vs. Ottawa Marquette*    L 2-0            2-2
Aug. 25    vs. Decatur Eisenhower*    W 2-0            3-2
Aug. 25    vs. Ridgeview*        W 2-1            4-2
Aug. 28    vs. Central A&M        W 2-0            5-2
Aug. 30    at Meridian            W 2-1            6-2
Sept. 4    at Maroa-Forsyth        L 2-0            6-3
Sept. 6    at Springfield Southeast    W 2-0            7-3
Sept. 11    vs. Unity            7 p.m.
Sept. 13    vs. Arcola            7 p.m.
Sept. 15    Charleston Tournament+    TBA
Sept. 18    at Okaw Valley        7 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Decatur Lutheran    7 p.m.
Sept. 25    at Blue Ridge        7 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. ALAH            7 p.m.
Sept. 29    LOVC NW Tournament^    TBA
Oct. 2        LOVC NW Tournament^    TBA
Oct. 4        LOVC Tournament#        TBA
Oct. 9        at Cerro Gordo        7 p.m.
Oct. 11    at Bement            7 p.m.
Oct. 15    vs. Clinton            7 p.m.
Oct. 18    vs. Sangamon Valley    7 p.m.
*Ridgeview Tournament
+Charleston Tournament
^LOVC NW Tournament, Cerro Gordo
#LOVC Tournament, Arthur

Armstrong-Potomac
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    vs. Momence*        W 2-0            1-0
Aug. 20    vs. Milford*            W 2-0            2-0
Aug. 23    vs. Watseka*            L 2-1            2-1
Aug. 25    vs. PBL*            L 2-1            2-2
Aug. 25    vs. Schlarman*        L 2-1            2-3
Aug. 28    at Seeger (Ind.)        L 3-2            2-4
Sept. 4    vs. Westville            W 2-0            3-4 (1-0)
Sept. 6    at Milford            W 2-0            4-4 (2-0)
Sept. 11    vs. Schlarman        7 p.m.
Sept. 13    vs. Salt Fork            7 p.m.
Sept. 15    vs. Milford            11:30 a.m.
Sept. 18    at Hoopeston Area        7 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. BHRA            7 p.m.
Sept. 22    Tuscola Invitational^        TBA
Sept. 25    at Oakwood            7 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Chrisman            7 p.m.
Oct. 2        at Westville            7 p.m.
Oct. 3        PBL Classic#            TBA
Oct. 6        PBL Classic#            TBA
Oct. 9        at Schlarman            7 p.m.
Oct. 11    at Georgetown-RF        7 p.m.
Oct. 16    vs. Hoopeston Area        7 p.m.
Oct. 18    at BHRA            7 p.m.
*Timberwolf Tip-Off, Watseka
+Timberwolf Tip-Off, Cissna Park
^Tuscola Invitational
#PBL Classic

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 23    at Tuscola            L 2-0            0-1
Aug. 28    vs. Chrisman            W 2-0            1-1
Aug. 30    vs. Villa Grove        W 2-0            2-1
Sept. 1    vs. Casey-Westfield*    W 2-1            3-1
Sept. 1    vs. Salt Fork*            W 2-0            4-1
Sept. 1    vs. Unity*            L 2-0            4-2
Sept. 1    vs. Unity*            L 2-1            4-3
Sept. 1    vs. Hartsburg-Emden*    L 2-0            4-4
Sept. 4    vs. Martinsville        W 2-0            5-4 (1-0)
Sept. 6    vs. Monticello        L 2-1            5-5
Sept. 10    at Sullivan            W 2-0            6-5
Sept. 13    vs. Sangamon Valley    7 p.m.
Sept. 18    at Decatur Lutheran        7 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Cerro Gordo        7 p.m.
Sept. 22    Arcola Invitational+        7 p.m.
Sept. 25    at Bement            7 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Argenta-Oreana        7 p.m.
Sept. 29    LOVC NW Tournament^    TBA
Oct. 2        LOVC NW Tournament^    TBA
Oct. 4        LOVC Championships#    TBA
Oct. 9        vs. Blue Ridge        7 p.m.
Oct. 13    Morgan Buerkett Invite~    TBA
Oct. 15    vs. Arthur Okaw Christian    7 p.m.
Oct. 16    at Arcola            7 p.m.
Oct. 18    vs. Okaw Valley        7 p.m.
*Casey-Westfield Tournament
+Arcola Invitational
^LOVC NW Tournament, at Cerro Gordo
#LOVC Championships, at Arthur
~Morgan Buerkett Invitational, at St. Thomas More

Arthur Okaw Christian
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 28    vs. Sangamon Valley    W 2-0            1-0
Aug. 30    at Georgetown-RF        L 2-0            1-1
Sept. 4    vs. DeLand-Weldon        W 2-0            6-2
Sept. 6    at Uni High            W 2-0            7-2
Sept. 7    vs. Normal Calvary        7 p.m.
Sept. 14    Pathway Tournament*    TBA
Sept. 15    Pathway Tournament*    TBA
Sept. 20    vs. Judah Christian        7 p.m.
Sept. 22    Calumet Invitational+    TBA
Sept. 24    at Bement            7 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Uni High            7 p.m.
Oct. 2        vs. Cornerstone        7 p.m.
Oct. 5        Dayspring Classic^        TBA
Oct. 6        Dayspring Classic^        TBA
Oct. 8        vs. Okaw Valley        7 p.m.
Oct. 9        at DeLand-Weldon        7 p.m.
Oct. 12    at Judah Christian        7 p.m.
Oct. 15    at ALAH            7 p.m.
Oct. 18    ACSI Mid-America#        TBA
Oct. 19    ACSI Mid-America#        TBA
Oct. 20    ACSI Mid-America#        TBA
Oct. 24    NACA Nationals~        TBA
Oct. 25    NACA Nationals~        TBA
Oct. 26    NACA Nationals~        TBA
Oct. 27    NACA Nationals~        TBA
*Pathway Christian Tournament, at Kalona, Iowa
+Calumet Invitational
^Dayspring Classic, at Lake Zurich
#ACSI Mid-America
~NACA Nationals, at Dayton, Tenn.

Bement
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 21    vs. DeLand-Weldon        L 2-1            0-1
Aug. 23    at Judah Christian        L 2-0            0-2
Aug. 25    vs. Lawrenceville*        L 2-0            0-3
Aug. 25    vs. Martinsville*        L 2-1            0-4
Aug. 25    vs. Hutsonville-Palestine*    L 2-0            0-5
Aug. 25    vs. Red Hill*            W 2-0            1-5
Aug. 27    vs. Sullivan            W 2-0            2-5
Sept. 4    at Villa Grove            L 2-0            2-6 (0-1)
Sept. 6    vs. Heritage            L 2-0            2-7 (0-2)
Sept. 10    vs. Neoga            L 2-1            2-8
Sept. 11    at Clinton            7 p.m.
Sept. 13    at Okaw Valley        7 p.m.
Sept. 18    at Cerro Gordo        7 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Blue Ridge        7 p.m.
Sept. 24    vs. Arthur Okaw Christian    7 p.m.
Sept. 25    vs. ALAH            7 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Arcola            7 p.m.
Sept. 29    LOVC NW Tournament+    TBA
Oct. 2        LOVC NW Tournament+    TBA
Oct. 4        LOVC Championships^    TBA
Oct. 11    vs. Argenta-Oreana        7 p.m.
Oct. 16    at Sangamon Valley        7 p.m.
Oct. 18    vs. Decatur Lutheran    7 p.m.
*Hutsonville-Palestine Invitational
+LOVC NW Tournament, at Cerro Gordo
^LOVC Championships, at Arthur

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    at Unity            L 2-0            0-1
Aug. 23    at St. Joseph-Ogden    L 2-0            0-2
Aug. 27    vs. Salt Fork            L 2-0            0-3 (0-1)
Aug. 28    vs. Danville            L 2-0            0-4
Sept. 4    at Milford            W 2-1            1-4 (1-1)
Sept. 6    at Schlarman            W 2-1            2-4 (2-0)
Sept. 8    vs. Peoria Christian*    L 2-0            2-5
Sept. 8    vs. Heyworth*        W 2-0            3-5
Sept. 8    vs. Maroa-Forsyth*        L 2-0            3-6
Sept. 8    vs. Clinton*            W 2-1            4-6
Sept. 10    at Cissna Park        L 2-1            4-7
Sept. 11    at Hoopeston Area        7 p.m.
Sept. 13    vs. Milford            7 p.m.
Sept. 18    vs. Oakwood            7 p.m.
Sept. 20    at Armstrong-Potomac    7 p.m.
Sept. 25    at Chrisman            7 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Westville            7 p.m.
Oct. 1        vs. Seeger (Ind.)        6:30 p.m.
Oct. 2        at Georgetown-RF        7 p.m.
Oct. 4        vs. Schlarman        7 p.m.
Oct. 9        vs. Hoopeston Area        7 p.m.
Oct. 13    Verm. County Tourney+    TBA
Oct. 15    Verm. County Tourney+    TBA
Oct. 16    at Salt Fork            7 p.m.
Oct. 18    vs. Armstrong-Potomac    7 p.m.
*Clinton Classic
+Vermilion County Tournament

Blue Ridge
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 21    at Judah Christian        W 2-0            1-0
Aug. 23    at GCMS            W 2-0            2-0
Aug. 25    vs. Uni High*            W 2-0            3-0
Aug. 25    vs. Heritage*            W 2-1            4-0
Aug. 25    vs. Lowpoint-Washburn*    W 2-0            5-0
Aug. 25    vs. Donovan*            W 2-0            6-0
Aug. 25    vs. Cerro Gordo*        L 2-1            6-1
Aug. 27    at Fisher            W 2-0            7-1
Aug. 28    vs. Hoopeston Area        W 2-0            8-1
Aug. 30    vs. Deland-Weldon        W 2-0            9-1
Sept. 4    vs. Chrisman            W 2-0            10-1
Sept. 8    vs. Cornerstone+        W 2-0            11-1
Sept. 8    vs. Decatur MacArthur+    W 2-0            12-1
Sept. 8    vs. Cerro Gordo+        W 2-0            13-1
Sept. 8    vs. Cerro Gordo+        L 2-1            13-2
Sept. 8    vs. Warrensburg-Latham+    L 2-0            13-3
Sept. 11    vs. Ridgeview        7 p.m.
Sept. 13    vs. Decatur Lutheran    7 p.m.
Sept. 15    Blue Ridge Round Robin^    TBA
Sept. 17    at Villa Grove            7 p.m.
Sept. 18    vs. LeRoy            7 p.m.
Sept. 20    at Bement            7 p.m.
Sept. 25    vs. Argenta-Oreana        7 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Sangamon Valley        7 p.m.
Sept. 29    LOVC NW Tournament#    TBA
Oct. 2        LOVC NW Tournament#    TBA
Oct. 4        LOVC Championship%    TBA
Oct. 9        at ALAH            7 p.m.
Oct. 11    vs. Arcola            7 p.m.
Oct. 15    vs. Midland            7 p.m.
Oct. 16    at Okaw Valley        7 pm.
Oct. 18    vs. Cerro Gordo        7 p.m.
*Blue Ridge Invitational
+Decatur Lutheran Invitational
^Blue Ridge Round Robin
#LOVC NW Tournament, at Cerro Gordo
%LOVC Championship, at Arthur

Centennial
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 23    at Lincoln            W 2-0            1-0
Aug. 28    vs. St. Thomas More    L 2-0            1-1
Aug. 30    vs. Normal U-High        L 2-0            1-2
Sept. 1    vs. Dunlap*            W 2-1            2-2
Sept. 1    vs. Rockford East*        W 2-0            3-2
Sept. 1    vs. Mahomet-Seymour*    W 2-1            4-2
Sept. 1    vs. Kaneland*        L 2-0            4-3
Sept. 1    vs. Morton*            L 2-1            4-4
Sept. 6    vs. Bloomington        L 2-0            4-5 (0-1)
Sept. 7    vs. Edwardsville+        L 2-0            4-6
Sept. 7    vs. Hermann (Mo.)+        L 2-0            4-7
Sept. 8    vs. Teutopolis+        L 2-0            4-8
Sept. 8    vs. Dieterich+        W 2-0            5-8
Sept. 8    vs. Moline+            L 2-0            5-9
Sept. 11    at Peoria            7 p.m.
Sept. 13    vs. Danville            7 p.m.
Sept. 18    at Urbana            7 p.m.
Sept. 20    at Normal Community    7 p.m.
Sept. 25    at Springfield            7 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Normal West        7 p.m.
Sept. 28    Belleville East Tourney^    TBA
Sept. 29    Belleville East Tourney^    TBA
Oct. 2        at Champaign Central    7 p.m.
Oct. 9        vs. Peoria Manual        7 p.m.
Oct. 11    vs. Peoria Richwoods    7 p.m.
Oct. 13    Bradley-Bourbonnais Invite#    TBA
Oct. 16    at Peoria Notre Dame    7 p.m.
Oct. 17    vs. Chatham Glenwood    7 p.m.
*Charger Invite, Centennail
+Crossroads Classic, Effingham
^Belleville East Tournament
#Bradley-Bourbonnais Invite

Cerro Gordo
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    at Tuscola            L 2-0            0-1
Aug. 21    vs. Warrensburg-Latham    W 2-1            1-1
Aug. 25    vs. Cornerstone*        W 2-1            2-1
Aug. 25    vs. DeLand-Weldon*    W 2-0            3-1
Aug. 25    vs. Judah Christian*        W 2-0            4-1
Aug. 25    vs. Villa Grove*        W 2-0            5-1
Aug. 25    vs. Blue Ridge*        W 2-1            6-1
Aug. 27    at Tri-County            W 2-1            7-1
Aug. 30    vs. Decatur Eisenhower    W 2-0            8-1
Sept. 6    vs. Villa Grove        W 2-0            9-1
Sept. 8    vs. Decatur MacArthur+    W 2-0            10-1
Sept. 8    vs. Cornerstone+        W 2-0            11-1
Sept. 8    vs. Blue Ridge+        L 2-0            11-2
Sept. 8    vs. Blue Ridge+        W 2-1            12-2
Sept. 8    vs. Unity+            L 2-0            12-3
Sept. 10    vs. Central A&M        W 2-0            13-3
Sept. 17    at Meridian            7 p.m.
Sept. 18    vs. Bement            7 p.m.
Sept. 20    at ALAH            7 p.m.
Sept. 25    vs. Arcola            7 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Okaw Valley        7 p.m.
Sept. 29    LOVC NW Tournament^    TBA
Oct. 2        LOVC NW Tournament^    TBA
Oct. 4        LOVC Championships#    TBA
Oct. 9        vs. Argenta-Oreana        7 p.m.
Oct. 11    vs. Sangamon Valley    7 p.m.
Oct. 13    Morgan Buerkett Invite~    TBA
Oct. 15    at Sullivan            7 p.m.
Oct. 16    at Decatur Lutheran        7 p.m.
Oct. 18    at Blue Ridge        7 p.m.
*Blue Ridge Invitational
+Decatur Lutheran Invitational
^LOVC NW Tournament, at Cerro Gordo
#LOVC Championships, at Arthur
~Morgan Buerkett Invitational, at St. Thomas More

Champaign Central
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 21    vs. Mahomet-Seymour    L 2-0            0-1
Aug. 24    vs. Christian Liberty*    W 2-0            1-1
Aug. 24    vs. Grayslake Central*    W 2-1            2-1
Aug. 24    vs. Stevenson*        L 2-0            2-2    
Aug. 25    vs. Mundelein*        W 2-0            3-2
Aug. 25    vs. Glenbrook North*    W 2-1            4-2
Aug. 29    at Jacksonville        W 2-0            5-2
Sept. 1    vs. Rochester+        W 2-1            6-2
Sept. 1    vs. Tinley Park+        W 2-0            7-2
Sept. 1    vs. Monticello+        W 2-0            8-2
Sept. 1    vs. Morton+            W 2-0            9-2
Sept. 1    vs. Kaneland+        L 2-0            9-3
Sept. 4    vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    W 2-1            10-3
Sept. 6    vs. Peoria Notre Dame    W 2-0            11-3 (1-0)
Sept. 8    vs. Rantoul^            W 2-0            12-3
Sept. 8    vs. St. Anthony^        W 2-0            13-3
Sept. 8    vs. Mattoon^            W 2-0            14-3
Sept. 8    vs. St. Joseph-Ogden^    W 2-0            15-3
Sept. 8    vs. Mahomet-Seymour^    W 2-0            16-3
Sept. 11    at Normal West        7 p.m.
Sept. 13    vs. Urbana            7 p.m.
Sept. 18    vs. Normal Community    7 p.m.
Sept. 20    at Peoria Manual        7 p.m.
Sept. 25    at Danville            7 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Bloomington        7 p.m.
Oct. 2        vs. Centennial        7 p.m.
Oct. 4        vs. Lincoln            7 p.m.
Oct. 9        at Peoria Richwoods    7 p.m.
Oct. 12    O’Fallon Autumn Classic#    TBA
Oct. 13    O’Fallon Autumn Classic#    TBA
Oct. 17    vs. Peoria            7 p.m.
Oct. 18    vs. Springfield        7 p.m.
*Crosstown Classic, Libertyville and Warren
+Charger Invitational, Centennial
^Bulldog Invitational, Mahomet-Seymour
#O’Fallon Autumn Classic

Chrisman
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 21    at Marshall            L 2-0            0-1
Aug. 23    vs. Riverton (Ind.) Parke    W 2-1            1-1
Aug. 28    at ALAH            L 2-0            1-2
Sept. 4    at Blue Ridge        L 2-0            1-3
Sept. 6    at Oakwood            L 2-0            1-4 (0-1)
Sept. 10    vs. Tuscola            L 2-0            1-5
Sept. 11    at Salt Fork            7 p.m.
Sept. 13    vs. Westville            7 p.m.
Sept. 17    at Heritage            7 p.m.
Sept. 18    at Georgetown-RF        7 p.m.
Sept. 20    at Schlarman            7 p.m.
Sept. 22    Paris Tournament*        TBA
Sept. 24    vs. Martinsville        7 p.m.
Sept. 25    vs. BHRA            7 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Armstrong-Potomac    7 p.m.
Oct. 2        vs. Milford            7 p.m.
Oct. 4        at Hoopeston Area        7 p.m.
Oct. 8        at Judah Christian        7 p.m.
Oct. 9        vs. Oakwood            7 p.m.
Oct. 11    vs. Salt Fork            7 p.m.
Oct. 16    at Westville            7 p.m.
Oct. 18    vs. Georgetown-RF        7 p.m.
*Paris Tournament

Cissna Park
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    vs. Hoopeston Area*    W 2-0            1-0
Aug. 22    vs. Kankakee*        W 2-0            2-0
Aug. 23    vs. Schlarman*        W 2-1            3-0
Aug. 25    vs. Oakwood*        W 2-1            4-0
Aug. 25    vs. Watseka*            L 2-0            4-1
Aug. 28    vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    L 2-0            4-2
Aug. 30    at Ridgeview            W 2-0            5-2
Sept. 4    at Judah Christian        W 2-0            6-2
Sept. 6    vs. Grant Park        L 2-1            6-3
Sept. 10    vs. BHRA            W 2-1            7-3
Sept. 13    vs. PBL            7 p.m.
Sept. 17    vs. Fisher            7 p.m.
Sept. 20    at Clifton Central        7 p.m.
Sept. 22    Reed-Custer Invitational+    TBA
Sept. 24    at St. Anne            7 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Dwight            7 p.m.
Oct. 1        vs. Milford            7 p.m.
Oct. 3        PBL Classic^            TBA
Oct. 4        vs. Momence            7 p.m.
Oct. 6        PBL Classic^            TBA
Oct. 8        at Hoopeston Area        7 p.m.
Oct. 9        SVC Tournament#        TBA
Oct. 11    SVC Tournament#        TBA
Oct. 13    SVC Tournament#        TBA
Oct. 15    vs. Watseka            7 p.m.
Oct. 16    vs. Tri-Point            7 p.m.
Oct. 18    at Iroquois West        7 p.m.
*Timberwolf Tip-Off, at Cissna Park
+Reed-Custer Invitational
^PBL Classic
#SVC Tournament, at Kankakee Community College

Clinton
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 28    vs. El Paso-Gridley        L 2-0            0-1
Aug. 30    at Heyworth            W 2-1            1-1
Sept. 4    at Unity            L 2-0            1-2
Sept. 6    vs. Decatur Lutheran    W 2-0            2-2
Sept. 8    vs. Heyworth*        W            3-2
Sept. 8    vs. Peoria Christian*    W 2-0            4-2
Sept. 8    vs. BHRA*            L 2-1            4-3
Sept. 8    vs. Maroa-Forsyth*        L            4-4
Sept. 8    vs. Prairie Central*        L            4-5
Sept. 11    vs. Bement            7 p.m.
Sept. 13    at Tuscola            7 p.m.
Sept. 18    vs. Central A&M        7 p.m.
Sept. 20    at St. Teresa            7 p.m.
Sept. 24    at Monticello            7 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Sullivan            7 p.m.
Sept. 28    Riverton Fall Classic^    TBA
Sept. 29    Riverton Fall Classic^    TBA
Oct. 4        vs. Shelbyville        7 p.m.
Oct. 9        at Mahomet-Seymour    7 p.m.
Oct. 11    at Warrensburg-Latham    7 p.m.
Oct. 13    STM Tournament~        TBA
Oct. 15    at Argenta-Oreana        7 p.m.
Oct. 18    vs. Meridian            7 p.m.
*Clinton Classic
^Riverton Fall Classic
~Morgan Buerkett Invite, St. Thomas More

Danville
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 28    at BHRA            W 2-0            1-0
Aug. 29    at Westville            W 2-0            2-0
Aug. 30    vs. Terre Haute (Ind.) S.    L 2-0            2-1
Sept. 6    vs. Peoria Richwoods    L 2-0            2-2 (0-1)
Sept. 7    vs. Quincy Notre Dame*    L            2–3
Sept. 7    vs. O’Fallon*            L             2-4
Sept. 8    vs. East Peoria*        10 a.m.
Sept. 8    Lincoln Invite*        TBA
Sept. 11    at Peoria Notre Dame    7 p.m.
Sept. 12    vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    7 p.m.
Sept. 13    at Centennial            7 p.m.
Sept. 15    Boiler Invitational+        TBA
Sept. 17    at Salt Fork            7 p.m.
Sept. 18    vs. Normal West        7 p.m.
Sept. 20    at Bloomington        7 p.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Milford^            9 a.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Hopeston Area^        11 a.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Watseka^            Noon
Sept. 22    Watseka Invitational^    TBA
Sept. 25    vs. Champaign Central    7 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Urbana            7 p.m.
Oct. 1        vs. Schlarman        7 p.m.
Oct. 9        at Peoria            7 p.m.
Oct. 11    vs. Peoria Manual        7 p.m.
Oct. 16    at Normal Community    7 p.m.
Oct. 17    at Paris            7 p.m.
*Lincoln Invitational
+Boiler Invitational, at Bradley-Bourbonnais
^Watseka Invitational

DeLand-Weldon
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 21    at Bement            W 2-1            1-0
Aug. 23    at Normal Calvary        Canceled
Aug. 25    vs. Judah Christian*        L 2-0            1-1
Aug. 25    vs. Cerro Gordo*        L 2-0            1-2
Aug. 25    vs. Cornerstone*        W 2-0            2-2
Aug. 25    vs. Villa Grove*        W 2-0            3-2
Aug. 28    vs. Danville First Baptist    W 2-0            4-2
Aug. 30    at Blue Ridge        L 2-0            4-3
Sept. 4    at Arthur Okaw Christian    L 2-0            4-4
Sept. 6    vs. Cornerstone        7 p.m.
Sept. 8    vs. LeRoy+            9 a.m.
Sept. 8    vs. Decatur Lutheran+    10 a.m.
Sept. 8    vs. Warrensburg-Latham+    1 p.m.
Sept. 8    Decatur Lutheran Tourney+    TBA
Sept. 14    New Berlin Classic^        TBA
Sept. 15    New Berlin Classic^        TBA
Sept. 18    at Heritage            7 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Uni High            7 p.m.
Sept. 24    at Cornerstone        7 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Decatur Lutheran    7 p.m.
Oct. 2        vs. Judah Christian        7 p.m.
Oct. 9        vs. Arthur Okaw Christian    7 p.m.
Oct. 11    vs. Normal Calvary        7 p.m.
Oct. 16    at Uni High            7 p.m.
Oct. 19    ECIC Tournament#        TBA
Oct. 20    ECIC Tournament#        TBA
*Blue Ridge Tournament
+Decatur Lutheran Tournament
^New Berlin Pretzel Classic
#ECIC Tournament, at DeLand-Weldon

Fisher
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    vs. Clifton Central*        L 2-1            0-1
Aug. 21    vs. Oakwood*        L 2-1            0-2
Aug. 21    vs. PBL*            L 2-0            0-3
Aug. 25    vs. Hoopeston Area*    L 2-1            0-4
Aug. 25    vs. Momence*        L 2-1            0-5
Aug. 27    vs. Blue Ridge        L 2-0            0-6
Aug. 28    vs. Uni High            W 2-0            1-6
Aug. 30    vs. Heritage            L 2-0            1-7
Sept. 4    at Heyworth            L 2-0            1-8 (0-1)
Sept. 6    vs. GCMS            L 2-0            1-9 (0-2)
Sept. 10    vs. Judah Christian        W 2-1            2-9
Sept. 11    at Flanagan-Cornell        6:30 p.m.
Sept. 13    vs. Tri-Valley            6:30 p.m.
Sept. 17    at Cissna Park        7 p.m.
Sept. 18    at Fieldcrest            6:30 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Eureka            6:30 p.m.
Sept. 24    vs. El Paso-Gridley        6:30 p.m.
Sept. 25    at Deer Creek-Mackinaw    6:30 p.m.
Oct. 1        at Paxton-Buckley-Loda    6:30 p.m.
Oct. 2        at Tremont            6:30 p.m.
Oct. 4        at Ridgeview            6:30 p.m.
Oct. 9        vs. Lexington            6:30 p.m.
Oct. 11    at LeRoy            6:30 p.m.
Oct. 15    at Villa Grove            7 p.m.
Oct. 16    McLean Co. Tourney+    TBA
Oct. 17    McLean Co. Tourney+    TBA
Oct. 18    McLean Co. Tourney+    TBA
Oct. 19    McLean Co. Tourney+    TBA
Oct. 20    McLean Co. Tourney+    TBA
*Cissna Park Tip-Off Tournament
+McLean County Tournament, at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Georgetown-Ridge Farm
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 21    vs. St. Thomas More    L 2-0            0-1
Aug. 23    vs. Villa Grove        L 2-1            0-2
Aug. 30    vs. Arthur Okaw Christian    W 2-0            1-2
Sept. 4    at Paris            L 2-0            1-3
Sept. 6    vs. Salt Fork            L 2-1            1-4 (0-1)
Sept. 10    at Rantoul            L 2-0            1-5
Sept. 11    at Milford            7 p.m.
Sept. 13    at Oakwood            7 p.m.
Sept. 17    at Uni High            7 p.m.
Sept. 18    vs. Chrisman            7 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Westville            7 p.m.
Sept. 25    at Hoopeston Area        7 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Schlarman            7 p.m.
Oct. 2        vs. BHRA            7 p.m.
Oct. 4        at Westville            7 p.m.
Oct. 9        at Salt Fork            7 p.m.
Oct. 11    vs. Armstrong-Potomac    7 p.m.
Oct. 13    Verm. Co. Tourney*        TBA
Oct. 15    Verm. Co. Tourney*        TBA
Oct. 16    vs. Oakwood            7 p.m.
Oct. 18    at Chrisman            7 p.m.
Oct. 19    Quincy ND Tournament+    TBA
Oct. 20    Quincy ND Tournament+    TBA
*Vermilion County Tournament
+Quincy Notre Dame Tournament

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 21    vs. Ridgeview        L 2-1            0-1 (0-1)
Aug. 23    vs. Blue Ridge        L 2-0            0-2
Aug. 28    at PBL            L 2-0            0-3
Sept. 4    vs. Flanagan-Cornell    L 2-0            0-4 (0-2)
Sept. 6    at Fisher            W 2-0            1-4 (1-2)
Sept. 10    vs. Iroquois West        W 2-0            2-4
Sept. 11    vs. Fieldcrest            6:30 p.m.
Sept. 13    vs. Eureka            6:30 p.m.
Sept. 17    at Clifton Central        6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18    at El Paso-Gridley        6:30 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw    6:30 p.m.
Sept. 25    at Tremont            6:30 p.m.
Oct. 1        vs. Dwight            6:30 p.m.
Oct. 2        at Lexington            6:30 p.m.
Oct. 3        PBL Invitational*        TBA
Oct. 4        at LeRoy            6:30 p.m.
Oct. 6        PBL Invitational*        TBA
Oct. 8        at Watseka            7 p.m.
Oct. 9        at Heyworth            6:30 p.m.
Oct. 11    at Tri-Valley            6:30 p.m.
Oct. 16    McLean Co. Tourney+    TBA
Oct. 17    McLean Co. Tourney+    TBA
Oct. 18    McLean Co. Tourney+    TBA
Oct. 19    McLean Co. Tourney+    TBA
Oct. 20    McLean Co. Tourney+    TBA
*Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational
+McLean County Tournament, at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Heritage
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 23    vs. Salt Fork            W 2-0            1-0
Aug. 25    vs. Blue Ridge*        L 2-1            1-1
Aug. 25    vs. Donovan*            W 2-0            2-1
Aug. 25    vs. Lowpoint-Washburn*    W 2-0            3-1
Aug. 25    vs. Uni High*            W 2-0            4-1
Aug. 25    vs. Judah Christian*        W 2-0            5-1
Aug. 27    vs. Paris            W 2-1            6-1
Aug. 28    vs. Oakwood            L 2-1            6-2
Aug. 30    at Fisher            W 2-0            7-2
Sept. 6    at Bement            W 2-0            8-2
Sept. 10    at Okaw Valley        W 2-1            9-2
Sept. 17    vs. Chrisman            7 p.m.
Sept. 18    vs. DeLand-Weldon        7 p.m.
Sept. 20    at Cumberland        7 p.m.
Sept. 22    Arcola Invitational+        TBA
Sept. 24    at Tuscola            7 p.m.
Sept. 25    vs. Martinsville        7 p.m.
Sept. 29    LOVC SE Tournament^    TBA
Oct. 4        LOVC Championships#    TBA
Oct. 9        at Oblong            7 p.m.
Oct. 11    vs. Hutsonville        7 p.m.
Oct. 15    vs. Judah Christian        7 p.m.
Oct. 16    at Tri-County            7 p.m.
Oct. 18    vs. Villa Grove        7 p.m.
*Blue Ridge Invitational
+Arcola invitational
^LOVC Southeast Tournament, at Oblong
#LOVC Championships, at Arthur

Hoopeston Area
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    vs. Kankakee*        L 2-0            0-1
Aug. 20    vs. Cissna Park*        L 2-0            0-2
Aug. 23    vs. Schlarman*        L 2-0            0-3
Aug. 25    vs. Fisher*            W 2-1            1-3
Aug. 25    vs. Momence*        W 2-0            2-3
Aug. 28    at Blue Ridge        L 2-0            2-4
Sept. 4    vs. Watseka            L 2-0            2-5
Sept. 6    at Westville            L 2-0            2-6 (0-1)
Sept. 11    vs. BHRA            7 p.m.
Sept. 13    at Schlarman            7 p.m.
Sept. 18    vs. Armstrong-Potomac    7 p.m.
Sept. 20    at Milford            7 p.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Watseka+            8 a.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Danville+            11 a.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Milford+            1 p.m.
Sept. 22    Watseka Invitational+    TBA
Sept. 25    vs. Georgetown-RF        7 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Salt Fork            7 p.m.
Sept. 29    at Iroquois West        11 a.m.
Oct. 2        at Oakwood            7 p.m.
Oct. 4        vs. Chrisman            7 p.m.
Oct. 8        vs. Cissna Park        7 p.m.
Oct. 9        at BHRA            7 p.m.
Oct. 11    vs. Schlarman        7 p.m.
Oct. 13    Verm. County Tourney^    TBA
Oct. 15    Verm. County Tourney^    TBA
Oct. 16    at Armstrong-Potomac    7 p.m.
Oct. 18    vs. Milford            7 p.m.
*Timberwolf Tip-Off, at Cissna Park
+Watseka Invitational
^Vermilion County Tournament

Iroquois West
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 21    vs. Donovan            L 2-1            0-1
Aug. 23    vs. Tri-Point            L 2-0            0-2
Aug. 25    vs. Argenta-Oreana*    L 2-0            0-3
Aug. 25    vs. Ridgeview*        L 2-0            0-4
Aug. 25    vs. Decatur Eisenhower*    L 2-0            0-5
Aug. 25    vs. Ottawa Marquette*    L 2-0            0-6
Aug. 28    at St. Anne            PPD.
Aug. 30    at Clifton Central        L 2-0            0-7 (0-1)
Sept. 4    at Kankakee Grace        L 2-0            0-8
Sept. 6    at Momence            L 2-0            0-9 (0-2)
Sept. 10    at GCMS            L 2-0            0-10
Sept. 12    at St. Anne            PPD.
Sept. 17    at Milford            7 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Dwight            7 p.m.
Sept. 24    at South Newton (Ind.)    7 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Watseka            7 p.m.
Sept. 29    vs. Hoopeston Area        11 a.m.
Oct. 1        at Ridgeview            7 p.m.
Oct. 2        vs. Gardner-SW        7 p.m.
Oct. 3        PBL Classic+            TBA
Oct. 4        vs. PBL            7 p.m.
Oct. 6        PBL Classic+            TBA
Oct. 9        SVC Tournament^        TBA
Oct. 11    SVC Tournament^        TBA
Oct. 13    SVC Tournament^        TBA
Oct. 18    vs. Cissna Park        7 p.m.
*Ridgeview Tournament
+PBL Classic
^Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament

Judah Christian
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 21    vs. Blue Ridge        L 2-0            0-1
Aug. 23    vs. Bement            W 2-0            1-1
Aug. 25    vs. DeLand-Weldon*    W 2-0            2-1
Aug. 25    vs. Villa Grove*        W 2-0            3-1
Aug. 25    vs. Cerro Gordo*        L 2-0            3-2
Aug. 25    vs. Cornerstone*        W 2-0            4-2
Aug. 25    vs. Heritage            L 2-0            4-3
Aug. 28    at Salt Fork            L 2-1            4-4
Sept. 4    vs. Cissna Park        L 2-0            4-5
Sept. 6    vs. Rantoul            W 2-1            5-5
Sept. 10    at Fisher            L 2-1            5-6
Sept. 11    at Greenview            7 p.m.
Sept. 17    at Decatur Lutheran        7 p.m.
Sept. 20    at Arthur Okaw Christian    7 p.m.
Sept. 24    vs. Villa Grove        7 p.m.
Oct. 2        at DeLand-Weldon        7 p.m.
Oct. 5        at Normal Calvary        6 p.m.
Oct. 8        vs. Chrisman            7 p.m.
Oct. 9        at Uni High            7 p.m.
Oct. 12    vs. Arthur Okaw Christian    7 p.m.
Oct. 15    at Heritage            7 p.m.
Oct. 16    vs. Cornerstone        7 p.m.
Oct. 19    ECIC Tournament^        TBA
Oct. 20    ECIC Tournament^        TBA
*Blue Ridge Invitational
^ECIC Tournament

LeRoy
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    at Oakwood            L 2-0            0-1
Aug. 21    vs. Unity            L 2-0            0-2
Aug. 28    vs. Cornerstone        W 2-0            1-2
Sept. 4    at Fieldcrest            L 2-0            1-3 (0-1)
Sept. 6    vs. Eureka            L 2-0            1-4 (0-2)
Sept. 8    vs. DeLand-Weldon*    9 a.m.
Sept. 8    vs. Warrensburg-Latham*    11 a.m.
Sept. 8    vs. Decatur Lutheran*    Noon
Sept. 8    Decatur Lutheran Invite*    TBA
Sept. 11    at El Paso-Gridley        7 p.m.
Sep. 13    vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw    7 p.m.
Sept. 18    at Blue Ridge        7 p.m.
Sept. 20    at Tremont            7 p.m.
Sept. 24    vs. Ridgeview        7 p.m.
Sept. 25    at Lexington            7 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Tri-Valley            7 p.m.
Oct. 2        vs. Heyworth            7 p.m.
Oct. 4        vs. GCMS            7 p.m.
Oct. 6        Beecher Tournament+    TBA
Oct. 9        vs. Flanagan-Cornell    7 p.m.
Oct. 11    vs. Fisher            7 p.m.
Oct. 15    McLean Co. Tourney^    TBA
Oct. 16    McLean Co. Tourney^    TBA
Oct. 17    McLean Co. Tourney^    TBA
Oct. 18    McLean Co. Tourney^    TBA
Oct. 19    McLean Co. Tourney^    TBA
Oct. 20    McLean Co. Tourney^    TBA
*Decatur Lutheran Invitational
+Beecher Tournament
^McLean County Tournament, at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Mahomet-Seymour
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 21    at Champaign Central    W 2-0            1-0
Aug. 25    at St. Joseph-Ogden    L 2-0            1-1
Aug. 28    vs. Unity            L 2-1            1-2
Aug. 30    at Lincoln            W 2-0            2-2 (1-0)
Sept. 1    vs. Morton*            L 2-1            2-3
Sept. 1    vs. Lake Forest*        W 2-0            3-3
Sept. 1    vs. Centennial*        L 2-1            3-4
Sept. 1    vs. Rochester*        L 2-1            3-5
Sept. 1    vs. Monticello*        W 2-0            4-5
Sept. 4    vs. Mattoon            L 2-1            4-6 (1-1)
Sept. 6    at Mt. Zion            W 2-1            5-6 (2-1)
Sept. 8    vs. Oakwood+        W 2-0            6-6
Sept. 8    vs. Peotone+            W 2-0            7-6
Sept. 8    vs. Williamsville+        W 2-0            8-6
Sept. 8    vs. Pleasant Plains+    W 2-0            9-6
Sept. 8    vs. Champaign Central+    L 2-0            9-7
Sept. 11    vs. Taylorville            7 p.m.
Sept. 18    vs. Effingham        7 p.m.
Sept. 20    at Charleston            7 p.m.
Sept. 25    vs. Lincoln            7 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Mattoon            7 p.m.
Oct. 2        vs. Mt. Zion            7 p.m.
Oct. 4        at Taylorville            7 p.m.
Oct. 9        vs. Clinton            7 p.m.
Oct. 11    at Effingham            7 p.m.
Oct. 13    Morgan Burkett Invite^    TBA
Oct. 16    vs. Charleston        7 p.m.
*Charger Invitational, at Centennial
+Bulldog Invitational, at Mahomet
^Morgan Burkett Invitational, at St. Thomas More

Milford
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    vs. Armstrong-Potomac*    L 2-0            0-1
Aug. 21    vs. Momence+        W 2-0            1-1
Aug. 21    vs. Watseka+            L 2-1            1-2
Aug. 25    vs. Clifton Central+        W 2-0            2-2
Aug. 25    vs. Kankakee+        W 2-1            3-2
Aug. 30    at St. Anne            W 2-0            4-2
Sept. 4    vs. BHRA            L 2-1            4-3 (0-1)
Sept. 6    vs. Armstrong-Potomac    L 2-0            4-4 (0-2)
Sept. 11    vs. Georgetown-RF        7 p.m.
Sept. 13    at BHRA            7 p.m.
Sept. 15    at Armstrong-Potomac    11 a.m.
Sept. 17    vs. Iroquois West        7 p.m.
Sept. 18    vs. Schlarman        7 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Hoopeston Area        7 p.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Danville^            9 a.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Watseka^            10 a.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Hoopeston Area^    1 p.m.
Sept. 22    Watseka Invitational^    TBA
Sept. 25    at Salt Fork            7 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Oakwood            7 p.m.
Oct. 1        at Cissna Park        7 p.m.
Oct. 2        at Chrisman            7 p.m.
Oct. 3        PBL Classic#            TBA
Oct. 6        PBL Classic#            TBA
Oct. 9        vs. Westville            7 p.m.
Oct. 16    at Schlarman            7 p.m.
Oct. 18    at Hoopeston Area        7 p.m.
Oct. 19    at Tri-Point            6:30 p.m.
*Timberwolf Tip-Off Tournament, at Watseka
+Timberwolf Tip-Off, at Cissna Park
^Watseka Invitational
#PBL Classic

Monticello
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    at Argenta-Oreana        L 2-0            0-1
Aug. 21    vs. Heyworth            W 2-1            1-1
Aug. 28    vs. Meridian            W 2-0            2-1
Aug. 30    at Warrensburg-Latham    W 2-1            3-1
Sept. 1    vs. Rantoul*            W 2-0            4-1
Sept. 1    vs. Kaneland*        L 2-0            4-2
Sept. 1    vs. Champaign Central*    L 2-0            4-3
Sept. 1    vs. Dunlap*            L 2-0            4-4
Sept. 1    vs. Mahomet-Seymour*    L 2-0            4-5
Sept. 6    at ALAH            W 2-1            5-5
Sept. 11    at Sullivan            7 p.m.
Sept. 15    vs. Chillicothe IVC        Noon
Sept. 17    vs. Maroa-Forsyth        7 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Olympia            7 p.m.
Sept. 24    vs. Clinton            7 p.m.
Sept. 25    at Tuscola            7 p.m.
Sept. 27    at St. Thomas More        7 p.m.
Oct. 2        vs. Rantoul            7 p.m.
Oct. 3        PBL Classic+            TBA
Oct. 4        at Bloomington CC        7 p.m.
Oct. 6        PBL Classic+            TBA
Oct. 9        vs. Unity            7 p.m.
Oct. 11    at Pontiac            7 p.m.
Oct. 16    vs. Prairie Central        7 p.m.
Oct. 18    at St. Joseph-Ogden    7 p.m.
*Charger Invitational, at Centennial
+Paxton-Buckley-Loda Classic

Oakwood
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    vs. LeRoy            W 2-0            1-0    
Aug. 21    vs. Fisher*            W 2-1            2-0
Aug. 22    vs. Clifton Central*        W 2-0            3-0
Aug. 22    vs. PBL*            W 2-1            4-0
Aug. 23    vs. Rantoul            W 2-0            5-0
Aug. 25    vs. Cissna Park*        L 2-1            5-1
Aug. 25    vs. Watseka*            W 2-0            6-1
Aug. 28    at Heritage            W 2-1            7-1
Sept. 5    vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    L 2-0            7-2
Sept. 6    vs. Chrisman            W 2-0            8-2 (1-0)
Sept. 8    vs. Mahomet-Seymour+    L 2-0            8-3
Sept. 8    vs. Williamsville+        L 2-1            8-4
Sept. 8    vs. Peotone+            L 2-1            8-5
Sept. 8    vs. Urbana+            L 2-0            8-6
Sept. 8    vs. Springfield Southeast+    W 2-0            9-6
Sept. 11    at Westville            7 p.m.
Sept. 13    vs. Georgetown-RF        7 p.m.
Sept. 18    at BHRA            7 p.m.
Sept. 20    at Salt Fork            7 p.m.
Sept. 24    vs. PBL            7 p.m.
Sept. 25    vs. Armstrong-Potomac    7 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Milford            7 p.m.
Oct. 2        vs. Hoopeston Area        7 p.m.
Oct. 4        vs. Salt Fork            7 p.m.
Oct. 9        at Chrisman            7 p.m.
Oct. 11    vs. Westville            7 p.m.
Oct. 13    Vermilion Co. Tourney^    TBA
Oct. 15    Vermilion Co. Tourney^    TBA
Oct. 16    at Georgetown-RF        7 p.m.
Oct. 18    vs. Schlarman        7 p.m.
*Cissna Park Tip-Off    
+Bulldog Invitational, at Mahomet-Seymour
^Vermilion County Tournament

Paxton-Buckley-Loda
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 21    vs. Fisher*            W 2-0            1-0
Aug. 22    vs. Clifton Central*        W 2-0            2-0
Aug. 22    vs. Oakwood*        L 2-1            2-1
Aug. 25    vs. Schlarman*        W 2-0            3-1
Aug. 25    vs. Armstrong-Potomac*    W 2-1            4-1
Aug. 28    vs. GCMS            W 2-0            5-1
Aug. 30    vs. Watseka            W 2-0            6-1 (1-0)
Sept. 4    vs. St. Thomas More    L 2-0            6-2
Sept. 6    at Clifton Central        W 2-0            7-2 (2-0)
Sept. 10    at Prairie Central        L 2-1            7-3
Sept. 11    vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    7 p.m.
Sept. 13    at Cissna Park        7 p.m.
Sept. 17    at Tri-Valley            7 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Momence            7 p.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Salt Fork+        8 a.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Gardner-SW+        11 a.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Peotone+            1 p.m.
Sept. 22    Watseka Invitational+    TBA
Sept. 24    at Oakwood            7 p.m.
Oct. 1        vs. Fisher            7 p.m.
Oct. 3        PBL Classic^            TBA
Oct. 6        PBL Classic^            TBA
Oct. 8        at Rantoul            7 p.m.
Oct. 9        SVC Tournament#        TBA
Oct. 11    SVC Tournament#        TBA
Oct. 13    SVC Tournament#        TBA
Oct. 15    at Schlarman            6 p.m.
Oct. 18    vs. Dwight            6:30 p.m.
*Cissna Park Tip-Off
+Watseka Invitational
^Paxton-Buckley-Loda Classic
#Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament

Prairie Central
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 21    at Coal City            L 2-0            0-1
Aug. 23    vs. East Peoria        W 2-0            1-1
Aug. 25    vs. Woodland*        W 2-0            2-1
Aug. 25    vs. El Paso-Gridley*        L 2-1            2-2
Aug. 25    vs. Dwight*            W 2-0            3-2
Aug. 25    vs. Tri-Point*            W 2-0            4-2
Aug. 25    vs. Pontiac*            W 2-0            5-2
Aug. 28    vs. Lexington            W 2-0            6-2
Aug. 30    at Herscher            L 2-0            6-3
Sept. 6    at Pontiac            W 2-0            7-3 (1-0)
Sept. 8    vs. El Paso-Gridley+    9 a.m.
Sept. 8    vs. Ridgeview+        11 a.m.
Sept. 8    vs. St. Thomas More+    1:30 p.m.
Sept. 8    vs. Illini Central+        2:30 p.m.
Sept. 8    Clinton Tournament+    TBA
Sept. 10    vs. PBL            W 2-1            12-4
Sept. 11    at Olympia            7 p.m.
Sept. 17    vs. Watseka            6 p.m.
Sept. 18    at Hartsburg-Emden    7 p.m.
Sept. 20    at Rantoul            7 p.m.
Sept. 25    vs. Bloomington CC        7 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Unity            7 p.m.
Oct. 2        vs. Pontiac            7 p.m.
Oct. 3        PBL Classic^            TBA
Oct. 4        at Chillicothe IVC        7 p.m.
Oct. 6        PBL Classic^            TBA
Oct. 9        at St. Joseph-Ogden    7 p.m.
Oct. 11    vs. Olympia            7 p.m.
Oct. 16    at Monticello            7 p.m.
Oct. 18    vs. St. Thomas More    7 p.m.
*Livingston County Invitational, Pontiac
+Clinton Tournament

Rantoul
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 23    at Oakwood            L 2-0            0-1
Aug. 30    at Urbana            L 2-0            0-2
Sept. 1    vs. Monticello*        L 2-0            0-3
Sept. 1    vs. Kaneland*        L 2-0            0-4
Sept. 1    vs. Tinley Park*        L 2-1            0-5
Sept. 1    vs. Lake Forest*        L 2-0            0-6
Sept. 1    vs. Rockford East*        L 2-0            0-7
Sept. 6    at Judah Christian        L 2-1            0-8
Sept. 8    vs. Champaign Central+    L 2-0            0-9
Sept. 8    vs. Mattoon+            L 2-0            0-10
Sept. 8    vs. St. Anthony+        L 2-0            0-11
Sept. 8    vs. Springfield Southeast+    W 2-0            1-11
Sept. 8    vs. Urbana+            W 2-0            2-11
Sept. 10    vs. Georgetown-RF        W 2-0            3-11
Sept. 13    vs. Uni High            7 p.m.
Sept. 18    vs. Mattoon            7 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Prairie Central        7 p.m.
Sept. 25    at St. Joseph-Ogden    7 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Olympia            7 p.m.
Oct. 1        vs. Eisenhower        7 p.m.
Oct. 2        at Monticello            7 p.m.
Oct. 3        PBL Classic^            TBA
Oct. 4        vs. St. Thomas More    7 p.m.
Oct. 6        PBL Classic^            TBA
Oct. 8        vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda    7 p.m.
Oct. 11    at Bloomington CC        7 p.m.
Oct. 16    vs. Unity            7 p.m.
Oct. 18    at Pontiac            7 p.m.
Oct. 20    vs. Chillicothe IVC        10 a.m.    
*Charger Invitational, at Centennial
+Bulldog Invitational, at Mahomet-Seymour
^PBL Classic, at Paxton

Ridgeview
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 21    at GCMS            W 2-1            1-0 (1-0)
Aug. 25    vs. Decatur Eisenhower*    W 2-0            2-0
Aug. 25    vs. Iroquois West*        W 2-0            3-0
Aug. 25    vs. Ottawa Marquette*    L 2-0            3-1
Aug. 25    vs. Argenta-Oreana*    L 2-1            3-2
Aug. 27    at Gardner-SW        PPD.
Aug. 30    vs. Cissna Park        L 2-0            3-3
Sept. 4    vs. El Paso-Gridley        L 2-0            3-4 (1-1)
Sept. 6    at Deer Creek-Mackinaw    L 2-0            3-5 (1-2)
Sept. 8    vs. St. Thomas More+    10 a.m.
Sept. 8    vs. Prairie Central+        11 a.m.
Sept. 8    vs. Illini Central+        1:30 p.m.
Sept. 8    vs. El Paso-Gridley+    3:30 p.m.
Sept. 8    Clinton Classic+        TBA
Sept. 11    at Blue Ridge        6:30 p.m.
Sept. 13    vs. Tremont            6:30 p.m.
Sept. 15    Blue Ridge Round Robin^    TBA
Sept. 17    at Gardner-SW        6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18    vs. Tri-Valley            6:30 p.m.
Sept. 20    at Lexington            6:30 p.m.
Sept. 24    at LeRoy            6:30 p.m.
Sept. 25    vs. Heyworth            6:30 p.m.
Oct. 1        vs. Iroquois West        6:30 p.m.
Oct. 2        at Flanagan-Cornell        6:30 p.m.
Oct. 4        vs. Fisher            6:30 p.m.
Oct. 9        at Fieldcrest            6:30 p.m.
Oct. 11    vs. Eureka            6:30 p.m.
Oct. 16    McLean Co. Tourney#    TBA
Oct. 17    McLean Co. Tourney#    TBA
Oct. 18    McLean Co. Tourney#    TBA
Oct. 19    McLean Co. Tourney#    TBA
Oct. 20    McLean Co. Tourney#    TBA
*Mustang Invitational, Ridgeview
+Clinton Classic
^Blue Ridge Round Robin
#McLean County Tournament, at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

St. Joseph-Ogden
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 23    vs. BHRA            W 2-0            1-0
Aug. 25    vs. Mahomet-Seymour    W 2-0            2-0
Aug. 27    vs. Urbana            W 2-0            3-0
Aug. 28    at Cissna Park        W 2-0            4-0
Aug. 30    vs. Teutopolis        W 2-0            5-0
Sept. 4    at Champaign Central    L 2-1            5-1
Sept. 5    at Oakwood            W 2-0            6-1
Sept. 8    vs. Lexington*        W 2-0            7-1
Sept. 8    vs. Manteno*            W 2-1            8-1
Sept. 8    vs. Springfield Southeast*    W 2-0            9-1
Sept. 8    vs. Champaign Central*    L 2-0            9-2
Sept. 8    vs. Pleasant Plains*        W 2-1            10-2
Sept. 11    at PBL            7 p.m.
Sept. 12    at Danville            7 p.m.
Sept. 20    at St. Thomas More        7 p.m.
Sept. 24    vs. Maroa-Forsyth        7 p.m.
Sept. 25    vs. Rantoul            7 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Bloomington CC        7 p.m.
Oct. 1        vs. Tri-Valley            7 p.m.
Oct. 2        vs. Unity            7 p.m.
Oct. 4        at Pontiac            7 p.m.
Oct. 6        at Chillicothe IVC        10 a.m.
Oct. 9        vs. Prairie Central        7 p.m.
Oct. 16    at Olympia            7 p.m.
Oct. 18    vs. Monticello        7 p.m.
Oct. 20    Mt. Pulaski Tournament+    TBA
*Bulldog Invitational, at Mahomet
+Mt. Pulaski Tournament

St. Thomas More
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 21    at Georgetown-RF        W 2-0            1-0
Aug. 23    vs. Urbana            W 2-0            2-0
Aug. 28    at Centennial            W 2-0            3-0
Aug. 30    vs. Tri-Valley            W 2-1            4-0
Sept. 1    vs. Chillicothe IVC        W 2-0            5-0 (1-0)
Sept. 4    at PBL            W 2-0            6-0
Sept. 8    vs. Illini Central*        W 2-0            7-0
Sept. 8    vs. Ridgeview*        W 2-0            8-0
Sept. 8    vs. El Paso-Gridley*        W 2-0            9-0
Sept. 8    vs. Prairie Central*        W 2-0            10-0
Sept. 8    vs. Maroa-Forsyth        W 2-0            11-0
Sept. 11    vs. Watseka            7 p.m.
Sept. 14    Mt. Pulaski Tournament+    TBA
Sept. 15    Mt. Pulaski Tournament+    TBA
Sept. 20    vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    7 p.m.
Sept. 25    at Olympia            7 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Monticello        7 p.m.
Oct. 4        at Rantoul            7 p.m.
Oct. 6        Shelbyville Invite^        TBA
Oct. 9        vs. Bloomington CC        7 p.m.
Oct. 11    at Unity            7 p.m.
Oct. 13    Morgan Buerkett Tourney#    TBA
Oct. 16    vs. Pontiac            7 p.m.
Oct. 18    at Prairie Central        7 p.m.
*Clinton Classic
+Mt. Pulaski Tournament
^Shelbyville Invitational
#Morgan Buerkett Tournament, St. Thomas More

Salt Fork
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 23    at Heritage            L 2-0            0-1
Aug. 27    at BHRA            W 2-0            1-1 (1-0)
Aug. 28    vs. Judah Christian        W 2-1            2-1
Sept. 1    vs. Unity*            L 2-0            2-2
Sept. 1    vs. ALAH*            L 2-0            2-3
Sept. 1    vs. Casey-Westfield*    L 2-1            2-4
Sept. 1    Casey-Westfield Trny*    TBA
Sept. 6    at Georgetown-RF        W 2-1            3-4    
Sept. 10    at Villa Grove            L 2-0            3-5
Sept. 11    vs. Chrisman            7 p.m.
Sept. 13    at Armstrong-Potomac    7 p.m.
Sept. 17    vs. Danville            7 p.m.
Sept. 18    at Westville            7 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Oakwood            7 p.m.
Sept. 22    vs. PBL+            8 a.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Peotone+            10 a.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Gardner-SW+        Noon
Sept. 22    Watseka Tournament+    TBA
Sept. 25    vs. Milford            7 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Hoopeston Area        7 p.m.
Oct. 2        vs. Schlarman        7 p.m.
Oct. 4        at Oakwood            7 p.m.
Oct. 9        vs. Georgetown-RF        7 p.m.
Oct. 11    at Chrisman            7 p.m.
Oct. 13    Verm. Co. Tournament^    TBA
Oct. 15    Verm. Co. Tournament^    TBA
Oct. 16    vs. BHRA            7 p.m.
Oct. 18    vs. Westville            7 p.m.
*Casey-Westfield Tournament
+Watseka Tournament
^Vermilion County Tournament

Schlarman
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    vs. Kankakee*        W 2-1            1-0
Aug. 23    vs. Hoopeston Area*    W 2-0            2-0
Aug. 23    vs. Cissna Park*        L 2-1            2-1
Aug. 25    vs. PBL*            L 2-0            2-2
Aug. 25    vs. Armstrong-Potomac*    W 2-1            3-2
Sept. 6    vs. BHRA            L 2-1            3-3 (0-1)
Sept. 8    vs. Peoria Richwoods+    L 2-0            3-4
Sept. 8    vs. Jacksonville+        L 2-0            3-5
Sept. 8    vs. West Prairie+        L 2-0            3-6
Sept. 8    vs. Lovejoy+            W 2-0            4-6
Sept. 11    at Armstrong-Potomac    7 p.m.
Sept. 13    vs. Hoopeston Area        7 p.m.
Sept. 17    at North Vermillion (Ind.)    6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18    at Milford            7 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Chrisman            7 p.m.
Sept. 25    at Westville            7 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Georgetown-RF        7 p.m.
Oct. 1        at Danville            7 p.m.
Oct. 2        at Salt Fork            7 p.m.
Oct. 4        at BHRA            7 p.m.
Oct. 9        vs. Armstrong-Potomac    7 p.m.
Oct. 11    at Hoopeston Area        7 p.m.
Oct. 13    Beecher Invitational^    TBA
Oct. 15    vs. PBL            7 p.m.
Oct. 16    vs. Milford            7 p.m.
Oct. 18    at Oakwood            7 p.m.
Oct. 19    Quincy ND Invite#        TBA
Oct. 20    Quincy ND Invite#        TBA
*Cissna Park Tip-Off
+Illinois College Invitational, Jacksonville
^Beecher Invitational
#Quincy Notre Dame Invitational

Sullivan
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 23    at Arcola            L 2-1            0-1
Aug. 27    at Bement            L 2-0            0-2
Aug. 28    vs. Okaw Valley        L 2-0            0-3
Sept. 1    vs. Mattoon*            L 2-0            0-4
Sept. 1    vs. St. Elmo/Brownstown*    L 2-1            0-5
Sept. 1    vs. Pana*            L 2-0            0-6
Sept. 1    Mattoon Invitational*    TBA
Sept. 4    vs. Teutopolis        L 2-0                0-7
Sept. 10    vs. ALAH            L 2-0            0-8
Sept. 11    vs. Monticello        7 p.m.
Sept. 13    vs. Shelbyville        7 p.m.
Sept. 15    St. Anthony Tournament+    TBA
Sept. 18    at Warrensburg-Latham    7 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Meridian            7 p.m.
Sept. 22    Arcola Invitational^        TBA
Sept. 27    at Clinton            7 p.m.
Oct. 1        at Neoga            7 p.m.
Oct. 4        at Central A&M        7 p.m.
Oct. 9        at Windsor/Stew-Stras    7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11    vs. St. Teresa        7 p.m.
Oct. 15    vs. Cerro Gordo        7 p.m.
Oct. 18    at Tuscola            7 p.m.
*Mattoon Tournament
+Effingham St. Anthony Tournament
^Arcola Invitational

Tri-County
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 21    at Okaw Valley        W 2-0            1-0
Aug. 27    vs. Cerro Gordo        L 2-1            1-1 (0-1)
Aug. 28    vs. Casey-Westfield        W 2-0            2-1
Aug. 30    vs. Arcola            W 2-0            3-1
Sept. 4    at Shelbyville            L 2-0            3-2
Sept. 6    vs. Tuscola            W 2-0            4-2
Sept. 10    at Marshall            W 2-0            5-2
Sept. 15    St. Anthony Invitational*    TBA
Sept. 18    vs. Paris            7 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Hutsonville        7 p.m.
Sept. 22    Paris Tournament+        TBA
Sept. 27    at Villa Grove            7 p.m.
Sept. 29    LOVC SE Tournament^    TBA
Oct. 2        LOVC SE Tournament^    TBA
Oct. 4        LOVC Championship#    TBA
Oct. 9        vs. Cumberland        7 p.m.
Oct. 11    at Martinsville        7 p.m.
Oct. 16    vs. Heritage            7 p.m.
Oct. 18    at Oblong            7 p.m.
*Effingham St. Anthony Invitational
+Paris Tournament
^LOVC Southeast Tournament, at Oblong
#LOVC Championship, at Arthur
            
Tuscola
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    vs. Cerro Gordo        W 2-0            1-0
Aug. 23    vs. ALAH            W 2-0            2-0
Aug. 28    at Villa Grove            W 2-0            3-0
Aug. 30    at Unity            L 2-1            3-1
Sept. 1    vs. Newton*            L 2-1            3-2
Sept. 1    vs. Fairfield*            L 2-1            3-3
Sept. 1    vs. Mt. Zion*            L 2-0            3-4
Sept. 1    vs. Salt Fork*            W 2-0            4-4
Sept. 1    vs. Newton*            L 2-1            4-5
Sept. 4    vs. Arcola            W 2-0            5-5
Sept. 6    at Tri-County            L 2-0            5-6
Sept. 10    at Chrisman            W 2-0            6-6
Sept. 13    vs. Clinton            7 p.m.
Sept. 18    at Shelbyville            7 p.m.
Sept .20    vs. Central A&M        7 p.m.
Sept. 22    Paris Tournament+        TBA
Sept. 24    vs. Heritage            7 p.m.
Sept. 25    vs. Monticello        7 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Warrensburg-Latham    7 p.m.
Oct. 1        vs. Uni High            7 p.m.
Oct. 4        at St. Teresa            7 p.m.
Oct. 9        vs. Paris            7 p.m.
Oct. 11    at Meridian            7 p.m.
Oct. 16    at Windsor/Stew-Stras    7 p.m.
Oct. 18    vs. Sullivan            7 p.m.
*Casey-Westfield Tournament
+Paris Tournament

Uni High
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 23    vs. Cornerstone        L 2-0            0-1
Aug. 25    vs. Blue Ridge*        L 2-0            0-2
Aug. 25    vs. Lowpoint-Washburn*    L 2-0            0-3
Aug. 25    vs. Donovan*            L 2-0            0-4
Aug. 25    vs. Heritage*            L 2-0            0-5
Aug. 28    at Fisher            L 2-0            0-6
Aug. 30    vs. Greenview        L 2-0            0-7
Sept. 4    vs. Normal Calvary        Canceled
Sept. 6    vs. Arthur Okaw Christian    L 2-0            0-8
Sept. 13    at Rantoul            7 p.m.
Sept. 17    vs. Georgetown-RF        7 p.m.
Sept. 20    at DeLand-Weldon        7 p.m.
Sept. 25    at Danville First Baptist    7 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Arthur Okaw Christian    7 p.m.
Oct. 1        at Tuscola            7 p.m.
Oct. 2        at Normal Calvary        7 p.m.
Oct. 4        at Cornerstone        7 p.m.
Oct. 9        vs. Judah Christian        7 p.m.
Oct. 11    vs. Danville First Baptist    7 p.m.
Oct. 15    vs. Arcola            7 p.m.
Oct. 16    vs. DeLand-Weldon        7 p.m.
Oct. 19    ECIC Tournament+        TBA
Oct. 20    ECIC Tournament+        TBA
*Blue Ridge Invitational
+ECIC Tournament, at DeLand-Weldon

Unity
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    vs. BHRA            W 2-0            1-0
Aug. 21    at LeRoy            W 2-0            2-0
Aug. 28    at Mahomet-Seymour    W 2-1            3-0
Aug. 30    vs. Tuscola            W 2-1            4-0
Sept. 1    vs. Salt Fork*            W 2-0            5-0
Sept. 1    vs. Casey-Westfield*    W 2-0            6-0
Sept. 1    vs. ALAH*            W 2-1            7-0
Sept. 1    vs. Mt. Zion*            L 2-0            7-1
Sept. 1    vs. ALAH*            W 2-0            8-1
Sept. 4    vs. Clinton            W 2-0            9-1
Sept. 6    at Chillicothe IVC        W 2-0            10-1 (1-0)
Sept. 8    vs. Okaw Valley+        W 2-0            11-1
Sept. 8    vs. Central A&M+        W 2-0            12-1
Sept. 8    vs. Decatur Eisenhower+    W 2-0            13-1
Sept. 8    vs. Warrensburg-Latham+    W 2-1            14-1
Sept. 8    vs. Cerro Gordo+        W 2-0            15-1
Sept. 11    at Argenta-Oreana        7 p.m.
Sept. 25    at Pontiac            7 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Prairie Central        7 p.m.
Sept. 28    Riverton Fall Classic^    TBA
Sept. 29    Riverton Fall Classic^    TBA
Oct. 2        at St. Joseph-Ogden    7 p.m.
Oct. 4        vs. Olympia            7 p.m.
Oct. 9        at Monticello            7 p.m.
Oct. 11    vs. St. Thomas More    7 p.m.
Oct. 12    BCC Invitational#        TBA
Oct. 13    BCC Invitational#        TBA
Oct. 16    at Rantoul            7 p.m.
Oct. 18    vs. Bloomington CC        7 p.m.
*Casey-Westfield Tournament
+Decatur Lutheran Tournament
^Riverton Fall Classic
#Bloomington Central Catholic Invitational

Urbana
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 23    at St. Thomas More        L 2-0            0-1
Aug. 27    at St. Joseph-Ogden    L 2-0            0-2
Aug. 30    vs. Rantoul            W 2-0            1-2
Sept. 6    at Peoria            W 2-0            2-2 (1-0)
Sept. 8    vs. Tri-Valley*        L 2-1            2-3
Sept. 8    vs. Pleasant Plains*        L 2-0            2-4
Sept. 8    vs. Olympia*            L 2-0            2-5
Sept. 8    vs. Oakwood*        W 2-0            3-5
Sept. 8    vs. Rantoul*            L 2-0            3-6
Sept. 11    vs. Peoria Manual        7 p.m.
Sept. 13    at Champaign Central    7 p.m.
Sept. 15    Charleston Tournament+    TBA
Sept. 18    vs. Centennial        7 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Peoria Richwoods    7 p.m.
Sept. 22    Arcola Tournament^        TBA
Sept. 25    at Bloomington        7 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Danville            7 p.m.
Oct. 2        at Peoria Notre Dame    7 p.m.
Oct. 9        vs. Normal West        7 p.m.
Oct. 11    at Normal Community    7 p.m.
Oct. 13    Morgan Buerkett Invite#    TBA
Oct. 18    at Decatur Eisenhower    7 p.m.
*Bulldog Invitational, at Mahomet-Seymour
+Charleston Tournament
^Arcola Tournament
#Morgan Buerkett Invitational, at St. Thomas More

Villa Grove
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 23    at Georgetown-RF        W 2-1            1-0
Aug. 25    vs. Cornerstone*        W 2-0            2-0
Aug. 25    vs. Judah Christian*        L 2-0            2-1
Aug. 25    vs. DeLand-Weldon*    L 2-0            2-2
Aug. 25    vs. Cerro Gordo*        L 2-0            2-3
Aug. 27    at Arcola            W 2-0            3-3
Aug. 28    vs. Tuscola            L 2-0            3-4
Aug. 30    at ALAH            L 2-0            3-5
Sept. 4    vs. Bement            W 2-0            4-5
Sept. 6    at Cerro Gordo        L 2-0            4-6
Sept. 10    vs. Salt Fork            W 2-0            5-6
Sept. 11    vs. Okaw Valley        7 p.m.
Sept. 17    vs. Blue Ridge        7 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Oblong            7 p.m.
Sept. 24    at Judah Christian        7 p.m.
Sept. 25    at Hutsonville/Palestine    7 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Tri-County        7 p.m.
Sept. 29    LOVC SE Tournament+    TBA
Oct. 2        LOVC SE Tournament+    TBA
Oct. 4        LOVC Championship^    TBA
Oct. 11    at Cumberland        7 p.m.
Oct. 15    vs. Fisher            7 p.m.
Oct. 16    vs. Martinsville        7 p.m.
Oct. 18    at Heritage            7 p.m.
*Blue Ridge Invitational
+LOVC Southeast Tournament, at Oblong
^LOVC Championship, at Arthur

Watseka
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    vs. Momence*        W 2-0            1-0
Aug. 21    vs. Milford+            W 2-1            2-0
Aug. 23    vs. Armstrong-Potomac+    W 2-1            3-0
Aug. 25    vs. Oakwood+        L 2-0            3-1
Aug. 25    vs. Cissna Park+        W 2-0            4-1
Aug. 28    at Beecher            PPD.
Aug. 30    at PBL            L 2-0            4-2 (0-1)
Sept. 1    vs. T.F. North^        W 2-0            5-2
Sept. 1    vs. Manteno^            L 2-0            5-3
Sept. 1    vs. Illinois Lutheran^    W 2-0            6-3
Sept. 1    vs. Newark^            L 2-0            6-4
Sept. 1    vs. Grant Park^        W 2-1            7-4
Sept. 4    at Hoopeston Area        W 2-0            8-4
Sept. 10    at South Newton (Ind.)    L 2-1            8-5
Sept. 11    at St. Thomas More        7 p.m.
Sept. 13    vs. Momence            7 p.m.
Sept. 17    at Prairie Central        7 p.m.
Sept. 19    at Beecher            7 p.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Hoopeston Area#    8 a.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Milford#            10 a.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Danville#            Noon
Sept. 22    Watseka Invitational#    TBA
Sept. 24    vs. Westville            7 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Iroquois West        7 p.m.
Oct. 1        at St. Anne            7 p.m.
Oct. 2        vs. Bishop McNamara    7 p.m.
Oct. 4        at Dwight            6:30 p.m.
Oct. 8        vs. GCMS            7 p.m.
Oct. 13    SVC Tournament        TBA
Oct. 15    at Cissna Park        6:30 p.m.
Oct. 18    vs. Clifton Central        7 p.m.
*Timberwolf Tip-Off Tournament, at Watseka
+Timberwolf Tip-Off Tournament, at Cissna Park
^Manteno Early Bird Classic
#Watseka Invitational
&Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament, Kankakee CC

Westville
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 28    at North Vermillion (Ind.)    W 3-2            1-0
Aug. 29    vs. Danville            L 2-0            1-1
Sept. 4    at Armstrong-Potomac    L 2-0            1-2 (0-1)
Sept. 6    vs. Hoopeston Area        W 2-0            2-2 (1-1)
Sept. 11    vs. Oakwood            7 p.m.
Sept. 13    at Chrisman            7 p.m.
Sept. 18    vs. Salt Fork            7 p.m.
Sept. 20    at Georgetown-RF        7 p.m.
Sept. 24    at Watseka            7 p.m.
Sept. 25    vs. Schlarman        7 p.m.
Sept. 27    at BHRA            7 p.m.
Oct. 2        vs. Armstrong-Potomac    7 p.m.
Oct. 4        vs. Georgetown-RF        7 p.m.
Oct. 9        at Milford            7 p.m.
Oct. 11    at Oakwood            7 p.m.
Oct. 13    Verm. Co. Tournament*    TBA
Oct. 15    Verm. Co. Tournament*    TBA
Oct. 16    vs. Chrisman            7 p.m.
Oct. 18    at Salt Fork            7 p.m.
*Vermilion County Tournament

 

  • 2018 BOYS' SOCCER SCHEDULES

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 21    at G-RF/Westville        T 1-1            0-0-1
Aug. 23    vs. St. Teresa        L 7-0            0-1-1
Aug. 25    at Mt. Pulaski        W 3-0            1-1-1
Aug. 27    vs. Unity            L 3-0            1-2-1
Aug. 28    at Decatur Christian        PPD.
Aug. 30    vs. Blue Ridge        L 5-0            1-3-1
Sept. 4    at Meridian            L 3-0            1-4-1
Sept. 6    at Fisher/GCMS        L 5-0            1-5-1
Sept. 8    at Teutopolis            PPD.
Sept. 10    at Schlarman            L 2-1            1-6-1
Sept. 13    at Meridian            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 15    at Warrensburg-Latham    10 a.m.
Sept. 17    at Monticello            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18    at Oakwood/Salt Fork    4:30 p.m.
Sept. 25    at Effingham St. Anthony    4:30 p.m.
Sept. 28    Mattoon Tournament*    TBA
Sept. 29    Mattoon Tournament*    TBA
Oct. 2        vs. Altamont            5 p.m.
Oct. 4        at St. Joseph-Ogden    5 p.m.
*Mattoon Tournament

Arthur Okaw Christian
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 30    at Heritage (Ind.)        T 4-4 (3-1 PKs)    0-0-1

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 23    at Watseka            W 6-0            1-0
Aug. 25    at Judah Christian        W 2-1            2-0
Aug. 27    at Covington (Ind.)        W 5-4            3-0
Aug. 30    at St. Joseph-Ogden    T 1-1            3-0-1
Sept. 1    vs. Blue Ridge        W 3-1            4-0-1
Sept. 4    vs. Rantoul            W 4-0            5-0-1
Sept. 6    at G-RF/Westville        W 7-0            6-0-1 (1-0)
Sept. 8    at Unity            PPD.
Sept. 10    vs. Fisher/GCMS        W 2-0            7-0-1
Sept. 11    vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork    6 p.m.
Sept. 13    vs. Schlarman        6 p.m.
Sept. 15    at Uni High            10 a.m.
Sept. 18    at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22    at St. Anne            9 a.m.
Sept. 25    vs. G-RF/Westville        6 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Oakwood/Salt Fork    4:30 p.m.
Oct. 2        at Schlarman            6 p.m.
Oct. 4        vs. Hoopeston Area        6 p.m.

Blue Ridge
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    at Bloomington CC        L 3-2            0-1
Aug. 22    at Rantoul            T 2-2            0-1-1
Aug. 23    at Iroquois West        L 6-0            0-2-1
Aug. 25    vs. Fisher/GCMS*        L 2-0            0-3-1
Aug. 25    vs. Uni High*            L 4-0            0-4-1
Aug. 25    vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork*    W 4-1            1-4-1
Aug. 28    at Olympia            W 9-1            2-4-1
Aug. 30    at ALAH            W 5-0            3-4-1
Sept. 1    at BHRA            L 3-1            3-5-1
Sept. 4    vs. Judah Christian        L 2-0            3-6-1
Sept. 5    at St. Thomas More        L 2-0            3-7-1
Sept. 7    vs. Monticello+        PPD.
Sept. 8    vs. Hoopeston Area+    PPD.
Sept. 8    vs. Watseka+            PPD.
Sept. 8    Cornjerker Classic+        PPD.
Sept. 11    vs. Normal Calvary        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 12    vs. Warrensburg-Latham    4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17    at St. Thomas More        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18    at Cornerstone        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Watseka            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Decatur Lutheran    9:30 a.m.
Sept. 24    vs. Roanoke-Benson    4:30 p.m.
Sept. 26    vs. St. Teresa        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Mt. Pulaski        4:30 p.m.
Oct. 1        vs. Monticello        4:30 p.m.
Oct. 3        at Fisher/GCMS        4:30 p.m.
*Uni High Shootout
+Cornjerker Classic, at Hoopeston Area

Centennial
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 21    at St. Anthony        W 5-0            1-0
Aug. 23    vs. Mahomet-Seymour    L 1-0            1-1
Aug. 24    vs. Metamora*        L 1-0            1-2
Aug. 25    vs. Illinois Lutheran*        L 3-1            1-3
Aug. 25    vs. Peoria Christian*    W 4-2            2-3
Aug. 29    vs. St. Thomas More    T 2-2            2-3-1
Aug. 30    vs. Mount Zion        T 1-1            2-3-2
Sept. 4    vs. Normal Community    T 1-1            2-3-3 (0-0-1)
Sept. 5    at Normal U-High        L 7-0            2-4-3
Sept. 6    vs. Peoria            W 8-0            3-4-3 (1-0-1)
Sept. 11    at Danville            6 p.m.
Sept. 13    at Peoria Richwoods    6 p.m.
Sept. 15    vs. St. Teresa        11:30 a.m.
Sept. 18    at Uni High            6 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Urbana            6 p.m.
Sept. 25    at Champaign Central    6 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Peoria Manual        6 p.m.
Oct. 2        vs. Normal West        6 p.m.
Oct. 4        vs. Peoria Notre Dame    6 p.m.
Oct. 6        at Rantoul            11:30 a.m.
Oct. 9        at Bloomington        6 p.m.
*Peoria Christian Tournament

Champaign Central
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 22    at St. Thomas More        W 7-0            1-0
Aug. 24    vs. West Aurora*        W 2-2 (PKs)        2-0
Aug. 25    vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais*    L 2-1            2-1
Aug. 25    vs. Manteno*            W 4-1            3-1
Aug. 28    at Uni High            W 6-3            4-1
Aug. 30    at Mattoon            W 4-1            5-1
Aug. 31    vs. Geneseo+        W 2-0            6-1
Sept. 1    vs. St. Thomas More+    W 5-0            7-1
Sept. 1    vs. Mahomet-Seymour+    W 5-1            8-1
Sept. 4    vs. Danville            W 5-1            9-1 (1-0)
Sept. 6    at Normal West        L 3-0            9-2 (1-1)
Sept. 11    vs. Peoria Richwoods    6 p.m.
Sept. 13    at Normal Community    6 p.m.
Sept. 18    at Urbana            6 p.m.
Sept. 24    vs. Normal U-High        6 p.m.
Sept. 25    vs. Centennial        6 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Peoria            6 p.m.
Sept. 29    at Mahomet-Seymour    11 a.m.
Oct. 2        vs. Peoria Manual        6 p.m.
Oct. 4        vs. Bloomington        6 p.m.
Oct. 9        at Peoria Notre Dame    6 p.m.
Oct. 11    vs. Rantoul            6 p.m.
*Boilermaker Invitational, at Bradley
+Urbana Tournament

Danville
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 23    at Covington (Ind.)        W 2-1            1-0
Aug. 25    vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    W 4-1            2-0
Aug. 28    at Hoopeston Area        PPD.
Aug. 31    vs. St. Thomas More*    L 2-0            2-1
Sept. 1    vs. Geneseo*        W 2-1            3-1
Sept. 1    vs. Bremen*            L 5-2            3-2
Sept. 4    at Champaign Central    L 5-1            3-3 (0-1)
Sept. 8    vs. Jacksonville        PPD.
Sept. 11    vs. Centennial        6 p.m.
Sept. 13    at Normal West        6 p.m.
Sept. 15    vs. Peoria Notre Dame    11:30 a.m.
Sept. 18    at Peoria Manual        6 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Normal Community    6 p.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Mahomet-Seymour    12:30 p.m.
Sept. 25    vs. Urbana            6 p.m.
Sept. 29    vs. Charleston        11 a.m.
Oct. 2        at Bloomington        6 p.m.
Oct. 4        vs. Peoria            6 p.m.
Oct. 5        at Jacksonville Tourney+    TBA
Oct. 6        at Jacksonville Tourney+    TBA
Oct. 9        at Peoria Richwoods    6 p.m.    
*Urbana Invitational
+Jacksonville Tournament

Fisher/GCMS
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    at Normal Calvary        W 2-0            1-0
Aug. 23    at Olympia            W 9-0            2-0
Aug. 25    vs. Blue Ridge*        W 2-0            3-0
Aug. 25    vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork*    W 5-0            4-0
Aug. 25    vs. Uni High*            W 1-0            5-0
Aug. 27    vs. Judah Christian        W 4-0            6-0
Aug. 29    at St. Anne            W 4-0            7-0
Sept. 3    at G-RF/Westville        W 5-0            8-0
Sept. 4    vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    W 2-1            9-0
Sept. 6    vs. ALAH            W 5-0            10-0
Sept. 8    at Clifton Central        PPD.
Sept. 10    at BHRA            L 2-0            10-1
Sept. 11    at Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17    vs. Iroquois West        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18    vs. Mt. Pulaski        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22    at Watseka            10 a.m.
Sept. 24    at Unity            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Monticello        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 29    vs. Cornerstone        10 a.m.
Oct. 1        vs. Roanoke-Benson    4:30 p.m.
Oct. 3        vs. Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
*Uni High Shootout

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 21    vs. ALAH            T 1-1            0-0-1
Aug. 23    vs. First Baptist        L 2-1            0-1-1
Aug. 25    vs. Iroquois West        PPD.
Aug. 28    at Unity            L 7-0            0-2-1
Aug. 30    at Covington (Ind.)        L 8-0            0-3-1
Sept. 3    vs. Fisher/GCMS        L 5-0            0-4-1
Sept. 4    vs. Hoopeston Area        L 6-1            0-5-1 (0-1)
Sept. 6    vs. BHRA            L 7-0            0-6-1 (0-2)
Sept. 10    at Rantoul            L 4-2            0-7-1
Sept. 13    at Oakwood/Salt Fork    4:30 p.m.
Sept. 15    at Newton            11 a.m.
Sept. 18    vs. Schlarman        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20    at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22    vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    9 a.m.
Sept. 24    vs. Watseka            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 25    at BHRA            6 p.m.
Sept. 29    vs. Rantoul            10 a.m.
Oct. 2        vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork    4:30 p.m.
Oct. 4        at Schlarman            4:30 p.m.        

Hoopeston Area
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    vs. Watseka            W 6-1            1-0
Aug. 21    at St. Joseph-Ogden    W 4-1            2-0
Aug. 23    at St. Anne            W 5-0            3-0
Aug. 28    vs. Danville            PPD.
Sept. 4    at G-RF/Westville        W 6-1            4-0 (1-0)
Sept. 6    vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork    W 6-0            5-0 (2-0)
Sept. 7    vs. Watseka*            PPD.
Sept. 8    vs. Blue Ridge*        PPD.
Sept. 8    vs. Monticello*        PPD.
Sept. 8    Cornjerker Classic*        PPD.
Sept. 10    at Judah Christian        W 3-2            6-0
Sept. 11    vs. Schlarman        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 14    vs. Clifton Central        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17    vs. Unity            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18    vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. G-RF/Westville        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Teutopolis        11 a.m.
Sept. 24    at Herscher            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 25    at Oakwood/Salt Fork    4:30 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Schlarman            6 p.m.
Sept. 29    vs. Iroquois West        10 a.m.
Oct. 4        at BHRA            6 p.m.
*Cornjerker Classic, at Hoopeston Area

Iroquois West
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    at Kankakee Trinity        W 11-1        1-0
Aug. 21    vs. Reed-Custer        W 11-0        2-0
Aug. 23    vs. Blue Ridge        W 6-0            3-0
Aug. 25    at G-RF/Westville        PPD.
Aug. 28    at Illinois Lutheran        PPD.
Aug. 29    at Illinois Lutheran        W 2-0            4-0 (1-0)
Aug. 30    vs. Watseka            W 6-0            5-0 (2-0)
Aug. 31    vs. Herscher*        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 1    vs. Oak Forest*        Noon
Sept. 5    at Clifton Central        W 11-1        6-1 (3-0)
Sept. 6    vs. Beecher            W 8-1            7-1 (4-0)
Sept. 7    vs. St. Joseph-Ogden+    PPD.
Sept. 8    vs. Bloomington CC+    PPD.
Sept. 8    vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork+    PPD.
Sept. 8    Cornjerker Classic+        PPD.
Sept. 11    vs. Momence            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13    at Grant Park            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17    at Fisher/GCMS        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18    vs. St. Anne            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Kankakee Grace    4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Schlarman        11 a.m.
Sept. 29    at Hoopeston Area        10 a.m.
*Herscher Labor Day Shootout
+Cornjerker Classic, Hoopeston Area

Judah Christian
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    vs. St. Thomas More    L 2-0            0-1
Aug. 21    vs. Normal Calvary        W 3-0            1-1
Aug. 25    vs. BHRA            L 2-1            1-2
Aug. 27    at Fisher/GCMS        L 4-0            1-3
Aug. 28    vs. Schlarman        W 8-0            2-3
Sept. 4    at Blue Ridge        W 2-0            3-3
Sept. 6    at Unity            W 5-3            4-3
Sept. 8    vs. Decatur Christian    W 8-0            5-3
Sept. 10    vs. Hoopeston Area        L 3-2            5-4
Sept. 15    at Watseka            10 a.m.
Sept. 17    vs. Bloomington CC        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20    at Uni High            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 24    at St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
Sept. 25    vs. Cornerstone        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 29    vs. Oakwood            10 a.m.
Oct. 1        at Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
Oct. 4        vs. Monticello        4:30 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 21    at Metamora            T 1-1            0-0-1
Aug. 23    at Centennial            W 1-0            1-0-1
Aug. 25    vs. Mt. Zion*            T 1-1 (PKs)        1-0-2 (0-0-1)
Aug. 25    vs. Washington*        L 1-0            1-1-2
Aug. 31    vs. Bremen+            T 2-2 (W 8-7 PKs)    2-1-2
Sept. 1    vs. Urbana+            T 1-1 (W 4-2 PKs)    3-1-2
Sept. 1    vs. Champaign Central+    L 5-1            3-2-2
Sept. 6    at Charleston            W 2-1            4-2-2
Sept. 8    at Lincoln            PPD.
Sept. 11    vs. Mattoon            6:30 p.m.
Sept. 15    vs. Bloomington        12:30 p.m.
Sept. 18    vs. Effingham        6:30 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Taylorville            6:30 p.m.
Sept. 22    at Danville            12:30 p.m.
Sept. 24    vs. Urbana            6:30 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Charleston        6:30 p.m.
Sept. 29    vs. Champaign Central    12:30 p.m.
Oct. 2        at Mattoon            6 p.m.
Oct. 4        at Mt. Zion            6 p.m.
Oct. 6        vs. Lincoln            12:30 p.m.
Oct. 9        at Effingham            6 p.m.
Oct. 11    at Taylorville            6 p.m.
*Bulldog Invitational, at Mahomet
+Urbana Invitational

Monticello
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    at Warrensburg-Latham    W 7-0            1-0
Aug. 21    vs. Mattoon            L 8-0            1-1
Aug. 23    vs. Decatur MacArthur    L 6-4            1-2
Aug. 27    vs. St. Teresa        L 9-1            1-3
Aug. 28    at Mt. Zion            L 7-4            1-4
Aug. 30    vs. Uni High            L 6-1            1-5
Sept. 4    vs. Decatur Christian    W 8-1            2-5
Sept. 7    vs. Blue Ridge*        PPD.
Sept. 8    vs. Watseka*            PPD.
Sept. 8    vs. Hoopeston Area*    PPD.
Sept. 8    Cornjerker Classic*        PPD.
Sept. 10    at Mt. Pulaski        W 10-1        3-5
Sept. 11    vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13    at Olympia            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17    vs. ALAH            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18    vs. Bloomington CC        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20    at St. Thomas More        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 25    at Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Fisher/GCMS        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 29    vs. Chillicothe IVC        10 a.m.
Oct. 1        at Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
Oct. 2        at Unity            4:30 p.m.
Oct. 4        at Judah Christian        4:30 p.m.
*Cornjerker Classic, at Hoopeston Area

Oakwood/Salt Fork
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    at St. Joseph-Ogden    L 2-1            0-1
Aug. 21    vs. Watseka            W 3-0            1-1
Aug. 23    at Unity            L 4-1            1-2
Aug. 25    vs. Uni High*            L 6-0            1-3
Aug. 25    vs. Fisher/GCMS*        L 5-0            1-4
Aug. 25    vs. Blue Ridge*        L 4-1            1-5
Aug. 30    at Rantoul            L 4-3            1-6
Sept. 4    vs. Schlarman        W 8-1            2-6 (1-0)
Sept. 6    at Hoopeston Area        L 6-0            2-7 (1-1)
Sept. 7    vs. Bloomington CC+    PPD.
Sept. 8    vs. St. Joseph-Ogden+    PPD.
Sept. 8    vs. Iroquois West+        PPD.
Sept. 8    Cornjerker Classic+        PPD.
Sept. 11    at BHRA            6 p.m.
Sept. 13    vs. Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18    vs. ALAH            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20    at Schlarman            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 25    vs. Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 29    at Judah Christian        10 a.m.
Oct. 1        vs. St. Thomas More    4:30 p.m.
Oct. 2        at Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
*Uni High Shootout
+Cornjerker Classic, at Hoopeston Area

Rantoul
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    at Cornerstone        L 7-0            0-1
Aug. 22    vs. Blue Ridge        T 2-2            0-1-1
Aug. 28    at Urbana            L 5-0            0-2-1
Aug. 30    vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork    W 4-3            1-2-1
Sept. 1    vs. Chillicothe IVC        L 7-0            1-3-1
Sept. 4    at BHRA            L 4-0            1-4-1
Sept. 5    at Clifton Central        PPD.
Sept. 10    vs. G-RF/Westville        W 4-2            2-4-1
Sept. 11    vs. Fisher/GCMS        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13    at Unity            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 15    at Eisenhower        10 a.m.
Sept. 18    at St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Olympia            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 25    vs. Monticello        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 27    at St. Thomas More        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 29    at G-RF/Westville        Noon
Oct. 1        vs. Judah Christian        4:30 p.m.
Oct. 2        at Bloomington CC        6 p.m.
Oct. 6        vs. Centennial        11:30 a.m.
Oct. 11    at Champaign Central    6 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    vs. Oakwood            W 2-1            1-0
Aug. 21    vs. Hoopeston Area        L 4-1            1-1
Aug. 23    at Uni High            L 3-0            1-2
Aug. 25    at Danville            L 4-1            1-3
Aug. 27    at Schlarman            W 6-0            2-3
Aug. 30    vs. BHRA            L 4-0            2-4
Sept. 4    at Fisher/GCMS        L 2-1            2-5
Sept. 7    vs. Iroquois West*        PPD.
Sept. 8    vs. Oakwood*        PPD.
Sept. 8    vs. Bloomington CC*    PPD.
Sept. 8    Cornjerker Classic*        PPD.
Sept. 11    at Monticello            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13    vs. St. Thomas More    4:30 p.m.
Sept. 15    at Chillicothe IVC        10 a.m.
Sept. 18    vs. Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22    at G-RF/Westville        9 a.m.
Sept. 24    vs. Judah Christian        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 25    at Unity            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Bloomington CC        4:30 p.m.
Oct. 2        vs. Olympia            4:30 p.m.
Oct. 4        vs. ALAH            5 p.m.
*Cornjerker Classic, at Hoopeston Area

St. Thomas More
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    at Judah Christian        W 2-0            1-0
Aug. 22    vs. Champaign Central    L 7-0            1-1
Aug. 24    vs. Macomb*            W 3-1            2-1
Aug. 25    vs. Chicago Christian*    W 2-0            3-1
Aug. 25    vs. Bloom. Cornerstone*    W 2-1            4-1
Aug. 29    at Centennial            T 2-2            4-1-1
Aug. 31    vs. Danville+            W 2-0            5-1-1
Sept. 1    vs. Champaign Central+    L 5-0            5-2-1
Sept. 1    vs. Urbana+            L 5-1            5-3-1
Sept. 5    vs. Blue Ridge        W 2-0            6-3-1
Sept. 6    at Cornerstone        L 4-2            6-4-1
Sept. 8    at Chillicothe IVC        PPD.
Sept. 10    vs. Uni High            T 2-2            6-5-2
Sept. 11    vs. Unity            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13    at St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
Sept. 15    vs. Metamora        10 a.m.
Sept. 17    vs. Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18    at Olympia            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Monticello        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22    at Williamsville        10 a.m.
Sept. 25    at Bloomington CC        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 29    at St. Teresa            10 a.m.
Oct. 1        at Oakwood/Salt Fork    4:30 p.m.
Oct. 3        at Chillicothe IVC        4:30 p.m.
*Peoria Christian Charger Classic
+Urbana Tournament

Schlarman
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    vs. Unity            L 6-1            0-1
Aug. 27    vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    L 6-0            0-2
Aug. 28    at Judah Christian        L 8-0            0-3
Aug. 30    vs. First Baptist        L 4-0            0-4
Sept. 4    at Oakwood/Salt Fork    L 8-1            0-5 (0-1)
Sept. 10    vs. ALAH            W 2-1            1-5
Sept. 11    at Hoopeston Area        6 p.m.
Sept. 13    at BHRA            6 p.m.
Sept. 18    at G-RF/Westville        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork    6 p.m.
Sept. 22    at Iroquois West        11 a.m.
Sept. 27    vs. Hoopeston Area        6 p.m.
Oct. 2        vs. BHRA            6 p.m.
Oct. 4        vs. G-RF/Westville        6 p.m.

Uni High
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 21    vs. Williamsville        T 1-1            0-0-1
Aug. 23    vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    W 3-0            1-0-1
Aug. 25    vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork*    W 6-0            2-0-1
Aug. 25    vs. Blue Ridge*        W 4-0            3-0-1
Aug. 25    vs. Fisher/GCMS*        L 1-0            3-1-1
Aug. 28    vs. Champaign Central    L 6-3            3-2-1
Aug. 30    at Monticello            W 6-1            4-2-1
Sept. 1    vs. Chicago Acero/Garcia+    W 3-1            5-2-1
Sept. 1    vs. Grant Park+        T 0-0            5-2-2
Sept. 4    vs. Urbana            W 3-0            6-2-2
Sept. 6    vs. Teutopolis        W 6-0            7-2-2
Sept. 10    at St. Thomas More        T 2-2            7-2-3
Sept. 15    vs. BHRA            10 a.m.
Sept. 18    vs. Centennial        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20    vs. Judah Christian        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22    at Cornerstone        11 a.m.
Sept. 24    at Warrensburg-Latham    6 p.m.
Sept. 27    at St. Teresa            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 29    at Normal Calvary        10 a.m.
Oct. 2        at Peoria Christian        5 p.m.
Oct. 4        at Bloomington CC        4:30 p.m.
*Uni High Shootout
+Herscher Invitational

Unity
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    at Schlarman            W 6-1            1-0
Aug. 21    at St. Teresa            L 3-0            1-1
Aug. 23    vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork    W 4-1            2-1
Aug. 27    at ALAH            W 3-0            3-1
Aug. 28    vs. G-RF/Westville        W 7-0            4-1
Aug. 30    at Meridian            W 8-1            5-1
Sept. 3    vs. Warrensburg-Latham    W 3-2            6-1
Sept. 6    vs. Judah Christian        L 5-3            6-2
Sept. 8    vs. BHRA            PPD.
Sept. 11    at St. Thomas More        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13    vs. Rantoul            4 p.m.
Sept. 17    at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20    at Bloomington CC        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Chillicothe IVC        10 a.m.
Sept. 24    vs. Fisher/GCMS        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 25    vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Olympia            4:30 p.m.
Oct. 2        vs. Monticello        4:30 p.m.

Urbana
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 28    vs. Rantoul            W 5-0            1-0
Aug. 31    vs. Beecher*            W 7-1            2-0
Sept. 1    vs. Mahomet-Seymour*    T 1-1 (L 4-2 PKs)    2-1
Sept. 1    vs. St. Thomas More*    W 5-1            3-1
Sept. 4    at Uni High            L 3-0            3-2
Sept. 6    at Peoria Manual        6 p.m.
Sept. 7    Morton Tournament+    PPD.
Sept. 8    Morton Tournament+    PPD.
Sept. 11    vs. Bloomington        6 p.m.
Sept. 13    vs. Peoria Notre Dame    6 p.m.
Sept. 18    vs. Champaign Central    6 p.m.
Sept. 20    at Centennial            6 p.m.
Sept. 24    at Mahomet-Seymour    6:30 p.m.
Sept. 25    at Danville            6 p.m.
Sept. 27    at Peoria Richwoods    6 p.m.
Oct. 2        vs. Normal Community    6 p.m.
Oct. 4        at Normal West        6 p.m.
Oct. 6        at Springfield            11:30 a.m.
Oct. 9        vs. Peoria            6 p.m.
*Urbana Tournament
+Morton Tournament

Watseka
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
Aug. 20    at Hoopeston Area        L 6-1            0-1
Aug. 21    at Oakwood/Salt Fork    L 3-0            0-2
Aug. 23    vs. BHRA            L 6-0            0-3
Aug. 28    vs. Grant Park        L 2-0            0-4
Aug. 30    at Iroquois West        L 6-0            0-5 (0-1)
Sept. 4    at Illinois Lutheran        L 2-0            0-6
Sept. 6    at Momence            L 4-1            0-7 (0-2)
Sept. 7    vs. Hoopeston Area*    PPD.
Sept. 8    vs. Monticello*        PPD.
Sept. 8    vs. Blue Ridge*        PPD.
Sept. 8    Cornjerker Classic*        PPD.
Sept. 10    vs. Kankakee        L 2-1            0-8
Sept. 11    at Clifton Central        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13    vs. St. Anne            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 14    vs. Beecher            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 15    vs. Judah Christian        10 a.m.
Sept. 20    at Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22    vs. Fisher/GCMS        10 a.m.
Sept. 24    at G-RF/Westville        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 25    vs Clifton Central+        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 26    vs. Iroquois West+        6 p.m.
Oct. 1        vs. Bishop McNamara    4:30 p.m.
Oct. 2        vs. Momence+        4:30 p.m.
Oct. 3        vs. St. Anne+            4:30 p.m.
*Cornjerker Classic, at Hoopeston Area
+Iroquois West Invitational