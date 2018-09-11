2018 football, volleyball, boys' soccer schedules/results

2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

2018 football schedules

Arcola

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 25 vs. South Beloit W 42-0 1-0

Aug. 31 at Tuscola L 34-0 1-1

Sept. 7 at Cumberland W 54-35 2-1

Sept. 14 at ALAH 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.



Argenta-Oreana

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 at Robinson W 40-7 1-0

Aug. 31 vs. Meridian W 46-14 2-0

Sept. 7 at Oakwood W 38-22 3-0

Sept. 14 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at ALAH 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Oblong 7 p.m.



Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 at Tri-County L 16-7 0-1

Aug. 31 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage L 40-13 0-2

Sept. 7 at Martinsville W 33-0 0-3

Sept. 14 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.



Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 vs. Iroquois West W 34-19 1-0

Sept. 1 at Momence W 56-14 2-0

Sept. 7 at HASAAP W 21-7 3-0 (1-0)

Sept. 14 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Westville 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Seneca 7 p.m.



Blue Ridge

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 at Martinsville W 28-0 1-0

Aug. 31 vs. Oblong L 21-0 1-1

Sept. 7 at Macomb L 34-6 1-2

Sept. 14 vs. Milledgeville 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Paris 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Red Hill 1 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Covington (Ind.) 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. South Newton (Ind.) 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Metro East Lutheran 7 p.m.



Centennial

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 at Peoria L 48-14 0-1 (0-1)

Sept. 1 vs. Champaign Central L 48-21 0-2 (0-2)

Sept. 7 vs. Peoria Richwoods W 31-10 1-2 (1-2)

Sept. 14 at Danville 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Peoria Notre Dame* 10 a.m.

Sept. 28 at Urbana 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Lincoln-Way Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Normal Community 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Bloomington 7 p.m.

*At Memorial Stadium



Cerro Gordo/Bement

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 at Warrensburg-Latham L 20-15 0-1

Aug. 31 vs. Shelbyville W 45-22 1-1

Sept. 7 at Oblong W 21-0 2-1

Sept. 14 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.



Champaign Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 vs. Metamora L 33-7 0-1

Sept. 1 vs. Centennial W 48-21 1-1 (1-0)

Sept. 7 at Peoria Notre Dame L 48-20 1-2 (1-1)

Sept. 15 vs. Urbana 10 a.m.

Sept. 21 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Danville 1 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Peoria 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Normal West 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Peoria Manual 7 p.m.



Clinton

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 vs. South Fork W 48-0 1-0

Aug. 31 at Pawnee W 54-6 2-0

Sept. 7 vs. Shelbyville W 23-6 3-0 (1-0)

Sept. 14 at Meridian 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Tuscola 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at St. Teresa 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Sullivan 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.



Danville

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 vs. Bloomington L 21-12 0-1 (0-1)

Aug. 31 at Urbana W 21-20 1-1 (1-1)

Sept. 7 vs. Normal West L 42-20 1-2 (1-2)

Sept. 14 vs. Centennial 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Thornwood 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Champaign Central 1 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Normal Community 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.



Fisher

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 at HASAAP W 52-12 1-0

Aug. 31 vs. Tremont W 26-21 2-0 (1-0)

Sept. 7 at Tri-Valley W 21-14 3-0

Sept. 14 at Flanagan-Cornell 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. GCMS 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Heyworth 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Ridgeview/Lexington 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at LeRoy 7 p.m.



Georgetown-Ridge Farm

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 at Clifton Central W 20-6 1-0

Aug. 31 vs. PBL L 26-8 1-1

Sept. 7 vs. Salt Fork L 14-6 1-2 (0-1)

Sept. 14 at BHRA 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at HASAAP 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Momence 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Martinsville 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Westville 7 p.m.



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 at PBL W 28-0 1-0

Aug. 31 at Eureka W 41-12 2-0 (1-0)

Sept. 7 vs. Heyworth W 57-0 3-0

Sept. 14 vs. Fieldcrest 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Fisher 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Tri-Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at LeRoy 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.



Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/Armstrong-Potomac

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 vs. Fisher* L 52-12 0-1

Aug. 31 at Iroquois West W 29-0 1-1

Sept 7 vs. BHRA L 21-7 1-2 (0-1)

Sept. 14 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Georgetown-RF* 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Westville 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Dwight 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. River Ridge+ 1 p.m.

*At Schlarman

+At Ottawa Marquette



Iroquois West

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 at BHRA L 34-19 0-1

Aug. 31 vs. HASAAP L 29-0 0-2

Sept. 7 at PBL L 35-0 0-3 (0-1)

Sept. 14 vs. Momence 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Seneca 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Dwight 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Watseka 7 p.m.



Judah Christian

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 at Alden-Hebron L 50-28 0-1

Sept. 8 vs. Orrick (Mo.) L 68-6 0-2

Sept. 14 vs. Lake Forest Academy 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Christian Life 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 at Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.



LeRoy

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 vs. Eureka L 19-14 0-1

Aug. 31 vs. Ridgeview/Lexington W 26-21 1-1 (1-0)

Sept. 7 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw L 22-8 1-2

Sept. 14 at Tremont 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Tri-Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Flanagan-Cornell/W 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. GCMS 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Heyworth 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.



Mahomet-Seymour

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 at Washington L 52-7 0-1

Aug. 31 vs. Charleston W 49-20 1-1 (1-0)

Sept. 7 at Mascoutah L 21-20 1-2

Sept. 14 vs. Taylorville 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Mattoon 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Effingham 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Mt. Zion 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Lincoln 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Macomb 7 p.m.



Milford/Cissna Park

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Sept. 1 at Lake Forest Academy W 60-38 1-0

Sept. 7 vs. Jacksonville ISD W 58-14 2-0

Sept. 21 at Judah Christian 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Alden-Hebron 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. North Shelby (Mo.)* 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 vs. Judah Christian 7 p.m.

*At Judah Christian



Monticello

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 vs. Olympia W 51-0 1-0 (1-0)

Aug. 31 vs. Chillicothe IVC W 52-7 2-0 (2-0)

Sept. 7 at St. Thomas More W 35-6 3-0 (3-0)

Sept. 14 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Unity 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Pontiac 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.



Oakwood

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 vs. Watseka L 20-14 0-1

Aug. 31 vs. Cumberland L 49-46 0-2

Sept. 7 vs. Argenta-Oreana L 38-22 0-3

Sept. 14 at HASAAP 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at BHRA 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Westville 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.



Paxton-Buckley-Loda

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 vs. GCMS L 28-0 0-1

Aug. 31 at Georgetown-RF W 26-8 1-1

Sept. 7 vs. Iroquois West W 35-0 2-1 (1-0)

Sept. 15 at Seneca 1 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Momence 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Watseka 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.



Prairie Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 at Rantoul W 52-28 1-0 (1-0)

Aug. 31 vs. Bloomington CC W 40-7 2-0 (2-0)

Sept. 7 at Unity W 34-26 3-0 (3-0)

Sept. 14 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Chillicothe IVC 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Monticello 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.



Rantoul

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 vs. Prairie Central L 52-28 0-1 (0-1)

Aug. 31 at St. Joseph-Ogden L 21-6 0-2 (0-2)

Sept. 7 vs. Olympia W 36-28 (OT) 1-2 (1-2)

Sept. 14 at Monticello 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. St. Thomas More* 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Unity 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Pontiac 7 p.m.

*Memorial Stadium, Champaign



Ridgeview/Lexington

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 25 at Rockford Sacred Heart Forfeit win 1-0

Aug. 31 at LeRoy L 26-21 1-1 (0-1)

Sept. 7 vs. El Paso-Gridley W 20-16 2-1

Sept. 14 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Eureka 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Tremont 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Fieldcrest 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Fisher 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Flanagan-Cornell/W 7 p.m.



St. Joseph-Ogden

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 at St. Thomas More W 30-9 1-0 (1-0)

Aug. 31 vs. Rantoul W 21-6 2-0 (2-0)

Sept. 7 at Bloomington CC W 42-21 3-0 (3-0)

Sept. 14 vs. Unity 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Pontiac 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Olympia 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.



St. Thomas More

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden L 30-9 0-1 (0-1)

Aug. 31 at Olympia W 38-32 1-1 (1-1)

Sept. 7 vs. Monticello L 35-6 1-2 (1-2)

Sept. 14 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Rantoul* 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Unity 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.

*At Memorial Stadium, Champaign



Salt Fork

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 at Oblong W 26-0 1-0

Aug. 31 vs. Watseka W 16-8 2-0

Sept. 7 at Georgetown-RF W 14-6 3-0 (1-0)

Sept. 14 at Westville 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at PBL 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. HASAAP 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Oakwood 7 p.m.



Sullivan/Okaw Valley

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 at Nokomis L 22-13 0-1

Aug. 31 vs. Newton L 49-21 0-2

Sept. 7 vs. Warrensburg-Latham L 40-0 0-3 (0-1)

Sept. 14 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Tuscola 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. St. Teresa 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Clinton 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Central A&M 7 p.m.



Tri-County

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 vs. ALAH W 16-7 1-0

Aug. 31 at South Fork W 15-14 2-0

Sept. 7 vs. Sangamon Valley W 22-0 3-0

Sept. 14 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Oblong 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Arcola 7 p.m.



Tuscola

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 at Villa Grove/Heritage W 57-0 1-0

Aug. 31 vs. Arcola W 34-0 2-0

Sept. 7 at Central A&M W 55-28 3-0 (1-0)

Sept. 14 vs. St. Teresa 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Clinton 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Sullivan/Okaw Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.



Unity

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 at Chillicothe IVC L 34-13 0-1 (0-1)

Aug. 31 at Pontiac L 20-10 0-2 (0-2)

Sept. 7 vs. Prairie Central L 34-26 0-3 (0-3)

Sept. 14 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Olympia* 1 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Monticello 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Rantoul 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

*Memorial Stadium, Champaign



Urbana

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 vs. Rich East L 36-6 0-1

Aug. 31 vs. Danville L 21-20 0-2 (0-1)

Sept. 7 at Normal Community L 49-6 0-3 (0-2)

Sept. 15 at Champaign Central 10 a.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Bloomington* 4 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Centennial 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Peoria Manual 1 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.

*Memorial Stadium, Champaign



Villa Grove/Heritage

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 vs. Tuscola L 57-0 0-1

Aug. 31 at ALAH W 40-13 1-1

Sept. 7 vs. Decatur Lutheran L 30-6 1-2

Sept. 14 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Cumberland 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Oblong 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.



Watseka

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 at Oakwood W 20-14 1-0

Aug. 31 at Salt Fork L 16-8 1-1

Sept. 7 vs. Momence W 35-14 2-1 (1-0)

Sept. 14 vs. Oblong 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Dwight 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Seneca 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. PBL 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.



Westville

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 24 at Central A&M L 33-0 0-1

Aug. 31 at Dwight L 29-6 0-2

Sept. 7 at Clifton Central L 44-0 0-3

Sept. 14 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at BHRA 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. HASAAP 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Westmont 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

2018 VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULES

Arcola

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 23 vs. Sullivan W 2-1 1-0

Aug. 27 vs. Villa Grove L 2-0 1-1

Aug. 28 at Neoga L 2-0 1-2

Aug. 30 at Tri-County L 2-0 1-3

Sept. 1 vs. Greenville* L 2-0 1-4

Sept. 1 vs. CHBC* L 2-1 1-5

Sept. 1 vs. Cumberland* L 2-0 1-6

Sept. 1 vs. Nokomis* W 2-0 2-6

Sept. 4 at Tuscola L 2-0 2-7

Sept. 11 at Cumberland 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Martinsville 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Okaw Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 Arcola Invitational+ TBA

Sept. 25 at Cerro Gordo 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Bement 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 LOVC NW Tournament^ TBA

Oct. 2 LOVC NW Tournament^ TBA

Oct. 4 LOVC Tournament# TBA

Oct. 8 vs. Windsor/Stew-Stras 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 at Uni High 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.

*Altamont Invitational

+Arcola Invitational

^LOVC NW Tournament, Cerro Gordo

#LOVC Tournament, Arthur



Argenta-Oreana

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 vs. Monticello W 2-0 1-0

Aug. 23 at Warrensburg-Latham L 2-1 1-1

Aug. 25 vs. Iroquois West* W 2-0 2-1

Aug. 25 vs. Ottawa Marquette* L 2-0 2-2

Aug. 25 vs. Decatur Eisenhower* W 2-0 3-2

Aug. 25 vs. Ridgeview* W 2-1 4-2

Aug. 28 vs. Central A&M W 2-0 5-2

Aug. 30 at Meridian W 2-1 6-2

Sept. 4 at Maroa-Forsyth L 2-0 6-3

Sept. 6 at Springfield Southeast W 2-0 7-3

Sept. 11 vs. Unity 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 Charleston Tournament+ TBA

Sept. 18 at Okaw Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 LOVC NW Tournament^ TBA

Oct. 2 LOVC NW Tournament^ TBA

Oct. 4 LOVC Tournament# TBA

Oct. 9 at Cerro Gordo 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Bement 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 vs. Clinton 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

*Ridgeview Tournament

+Charleston Tournament

^LOVC NW Tournament, Cerro Gordo

#LOVC Tournament, Arthur



Armstrong-Potomac

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 vs. Momence* W 2-0 1-0

Aug. 20 vs. Milford* W 2-0 2-0

Aug. 23 vs. Watseka* L 2-1 2-1

Aug. 25 vs. PBL* L 2-1 2-2

Aug. 25 vs. Schlarman* L 2-1 2-3

Aug. 28 at Seeger (Ind.) L 3-2 2-4

Sept. 4 vs. Westville W 2-0 3-4 (1-0)

Sept. 6 at Milford W 2-0 4-4 (2-0)

Sept. 11 vs. Schlarman 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Milford 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 18 at Hoopeston Area 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 Tuscola Invitational^ TBA

Sept. 25 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Chrisman 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Westville 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 PBL Classic# TBA

Oct. 6 PBL Classic# TBA

Oct. 9 at Schlarman 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Hoopeston Area 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at BHRA 7 p.m.

*Timberwolf Tip-Off, Watseka

+Timberwolf Tip-Off, Cissna Park

^Tuscola Invitational

#PBL Classic



Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 23 at Tuscola L 2-0 0-1

Aug. 28 vs. Chrisman W 2-0 1-1

Aug. 30 vs. Villa Grove W 2-0 2-1

Sept. 1 vs. Casey-Westfield* W 2-1 3-1

Sept. 1 vs. Salt Fork* W 2-0 4-1

Sept. 1 vs. Unity* L 2-0 4-2

Sept. 1 vs. Unity* L 2-1 4-3

Sept. 1 vs. Hartsburg-Emden* L 2-0 4-4

Sept. 4 vs. Martinsville W 2-0 5-4 (1-0)

Sept. 6 vs. Monticello L 2-1 5-5

Sept. 10 at Sullivan W 2-0 6-5

Sept. 13 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Cerro Gordo 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 Arcola Invitational+ 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Bement 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 LOVC NW Tournament^ TBA

Oct. 2 LOVC NW Tournament^ TBA

Oct. 4 LOVC Championships# TBA

Oct. 9 vs. Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 Morgan Buerkett Invite~ TBA

Oct. 15 vs. Arthur Okaw Christian 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Arcola 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Okaw Valley 7 p.m.

*Casey-Westfield Tournament

+Arcola Invitational

^LOVC NW Tournament, at Cerro Gordo

#LOVC Championships, at Arthur

~Morgan Buerkett Invitational, at St. Thomas More



Arthur Okaw Christian

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 28 vs. Sangamon Valley W 2-0 1-0

Aug. 30 at Georgetown-RF L 2-0 1-1

Sept. 4 vs. DeLand-Weldon W 2-0 6-2

Sept. 6 at Uni High W 2-0 7-2

Sept. 7 vs. Normal Calvary 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 Pathway Tournament* TBA

Sept. 15 Pathway Tournament* TBA

Sept. 20 vs. Judah Christian 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 Calumet Invitational+ TBA

Sept. 24 at Bement 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Uni High 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cornerstone 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 Dayspring Classic^ TBA

Oct. 6 Dayspring Classic^ TBA

Oct. 8 vs. Okaw Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at DeLand-Weldon 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Judah Christian 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 at ALAH 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 ACSI Mid-America# TBA

Oct. 19 ACSI Mid-America# TBA

Oct. 20 ACSI Mid-America# TBA

Oct. 24 NACA Nationals~ TBA

Oct. 25 NACA Nationals~ TBA

Oct. 26 NACA Nationals~ TBA

Oct. 27 NACA Nationals~ TBA

*Pathway Christian Tournament, at Kalona, Iowa

+Calumet Invitational

^Dayspring Classic, at Lake Zurich

#ACSI Mid-America

~NACA Nationals, at Dayton, Tenn.



Bement

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 21 vs. DeLand-Weldon L 2-1 0-1

Aug. 23 at Judah Christian L 2-0 0-2

Aug. 25 vs. Lawrenceville* L 2-0 0-3

Aug. 25 vs. Martinsville* L 2-1 0-4

Aug. 25 vs. Hutsonville-Palestine* L 2-0 0-5

Aug. 25 vs. Red Hill* W 2-0 1-5

Aug. 27 vs. Sullivan W 2-0 2-5

Sept. 4 at Villa Grove L 2-0 2-6 (0-1)

Sept. 6 vs. Heritage L 2-0 2-7 (0-2)

Sept. 10 vs. Neoga L 2-1 2-8

Sept. 11 at Clinton 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Okaw Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Cerro Gordo 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Arthur Okaw Christian 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 LOVC NW Tournament+ TBA

Oct. 2 LOVC NW Tournament+ TBA

Oct. 4 LOVC Championships^ TBA

Oct. 11 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

*Hutsonville-Palestine Invitational

+LOVC NW Tournament, at Cerro Gordo

^LOVC Championships, at Arthur



Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 at Unity L 2-0 0-1

Aug. 23 at St. Joseph-Ogden L 2-0 0-2

Aug. 27 vs. Salt Fork L 2-0 0-3 (0-1)

Aug. 28 vs. Danville L 2-0 0-4

Sept. 4 at Milford W 2-1 1-4 (1-1)

Sept. 6 at Schlarman W 2-1 2-4 (2-0)

Sept. 8 vs. Peoria Christian* L 2-0 2-5

Sept. 8 vs. Heyworth* W 2-0 3-5

Sept. 8 vs. Maroa-Forsyth* L 2-0 3-6

Sept. 8 vs. Clinton* W 2-1 4-6

Sept. 10 at Cissna Park L 2-1 4-7

Sept. 11 at Hoopeston Area 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Milford 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Armstrong-Potomac 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Chrisman 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Westville 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Seeger (Ind.) 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Schlarman 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Hoopeston Area 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 Verm. County Tourney+ TBA

Oct. 15 Verm. County Tourney+ TBA

Oct. 16 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 7 p.m.

*Clinton Classic

+Vermilion County Tournament



Blue Ridge

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 21 at Judah Christian W 2-0 1-0

Aug. 23 at GCMS W 2-0 2-0

Aug. 25 vs. Uni High* W 2-0 3-0

Aug. 25 vs. Heritage* W 2-1 4-0

Aug. 25 vs. Lowpoint-Washburn* W 2-0 5-0

Aug. 25 vs. Donovan* W 2-0 6-0

Aug. 25 vs. Cerro Gordo* L 2-1 6-1

Aug. 27 at Fisher W 2-0 7-1

Aug. 28 vs. Hoopeston Area W 2-0 8-1

Aug. 30 vs. Deland-Weldon W 2-0 9-1

Sept. 4 vs. Chrisman W 2-0 10-1

Sept. 8 vs. Cornerstone+ W 2-0 11-1

Sept. 8 vs. Decatur MacArthur+ W 2-0 12-1

Sept. 8 vs. Cerro Gordo+ W 2-0 13-1

Sept. 8 vs. Cerro Gordo+ L 2-1 13-2

Sept. 8 vs. Warrensburg-Latham+ L 2-0 13-3

Sept. 11 vs. Ridgeview 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 Blue Ridge Round Robin^ TBA

Sept. 17 at Villa Grove 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. LeRoy 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Bement 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 LOVC NW Tournament# TBA

Oct. 2 LOVC NW Tournament# TBA

Oct. 4 LOVC Championship% TBA

Oct. 9 at ALAH 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 vs. Midland 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Okaw Valley 7 pm.

Oct. 18 vs. Cerro Gordo 7 p.m.

*Blue Ridge Invitational

+Decatur Lutheran Invitational

^Blue Ridge Round Robin

#LOVC NW Tournament, at Cerro Gordo

%LOVC Championship, at Arthur



Centennial

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 23 at Lincoln W 2-0 1-0

Aug. 28 vs. St. Thomas More L 2-0 1-1

Aug. 30 vs. Normal U-High L 2-0 1-2

Sept. 1 vs. Dunlap* W 2-1 2-2

Sept. 1 vs. Rockford East* W 2-0 3-2

Sept. 1 vs. Mahomet-Seymour* W 2-1 4-2

Sept. 1 vs. Kaneland* L 2-0 4-3

Sept. 1 vs. Morton* L 2-1 4-4

Sept. 6 vs. Bloomington L 2-0 4-5 (0-1)

Sept. 7 vs. Edwardsville+ L 2-0 4-6

Sept. 7 vs. Hermann (Mo.)+ L 2-0 4-7

Sept. 8 vs. Teutopolis+ L 2-0 4-8

Sept. 8 vs. Dieterich+ W 2-0 5-8

Sept. 8 vs. Moline+ L 2-0 5-9

Sept. 11 at Peoria 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Danville 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Urbana 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Normal Community 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Springfield 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 Belleville East Tourney^ TBA

Sept. 29 Belleville East Tourney^ TBA

Oct. 2 at Champaign Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Peoria Manual 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 Bradley-Bourbonnais Invite# TBA

Oct. 16 at Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 vs. Chatham Glenwood 7 p.m.

*Charger Invite, Centennail

+Crossroads Classic, Effingham

^Belleville East Tournament

#Bradley-Bourbonnais Invite



Cerro Gordo

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 at Tuscola L 2-0 0-1

Aug. 21 vs. Warrensburg-Latham W 2-1 1-1

Aug. 25 vs. Cornerstone* W 2-1 2-1

Aug. 25 vs. DeLand-Weldon* W 2-0 3-1

Aug. 25 vs. Judah Christian* W 2-0 4-1

Aug. 25 vs. Villa Grove* W 2-0 5-1

Aug. 25 vs. Blue Ridge* W 2-1 6-1

Aug. 27 at Tri-County W 2-1 7-1

Aug. 30 vs. Decatur Eisenhower W 2-0 8-1

Sept. 6 vs. Villa Grove W 2-0 9-1

Sept. 8 vs. Decatur MacArthur+ W 2-0 10-1

Sept. 8 vs. Cornerstone+ W 2-0 11-1

Sept. 8 vs. Blue Ridge+ L 2-0 11-2

Sept. 8 vs. Blue Ridge+ W 2-1 12-2

Sept. 8 vs. Unity+ L 2-0 12-3

Sept. 10 vs. Central A&M W 2-0 13-3

Sept. 17 at Meridian 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Bement 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at ALAH 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Okaw Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 LOVC NW Tournament^ TBA

Oct. 2 LOVC NW Tournament^ TBA

Oct. 4 LOVC Championships# TBA

Oct. 9 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 Morgan Buerkett Invite~ TBA

Oct. 15 at Sullivan 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

*Blue Ridge Invitational

+Decatur Lutheran Invitational

^LOVC NW Tournament, at Cerro Gordo

#LOVC Championships, at Arthur

~Morgan Buerkett Invitational, at St. Thomas More



Champaign Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 21 vs. Mahomet-Seymour L 2-0 0-1

Aug. 24 vs. Christian Liberty* W 2-0 1-1

Aug. 24 vs. Grayslake Central* W 2-1 2-1

Aug. 24 vs. Stevenson* L 2-0 2-2

Aug. 25 vs. Mundelein* W 2-0 3-2

Aug. 25 vs. Glenbrook North* W 2-1 4-2

Aug. 29 at Jacksonville W 2-0 5-2

Sept. 1 vs. Rochester+ W 2-1 6-2

Sept. 1 vs. Tinley Park+ W 2-0 7-2

Sept. 1 vs. Monticello+ W 2-0 8-2

Sept. 1 vs. Morton+ W 2-0 9-2

Sept. 1 vs. Kaneland+ L 2-0 9-3

Sept. 4 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden W 2-1 10-3

Sept. 6 vs. Peoria Notre Dame W 2-0 11-3 (1-0)

Sept. 8 vs. Rantoul^ W 2-0 12-3

Sept. 8 vs. St. Anthony^ W 2-0 13-3

Sept. 8 vs. Mattoon^ W 2-0 14-3

Sept. 8 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden^ W 2-0 15-3

Sept. 8 vs. Mahomet-Seymour^ W 2-0 16-3

Sept. 11 at Normal West 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Urbana 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Normal Community 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Peoria Manual 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Danville 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Bloomington 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Centennial 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Lincoln 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 O’Fallon Autumn Classic# TBA

Oct. 13 O’Fallon Autumn Classic# TBA

Oct. 17 vs. Peoria 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Springfield 7 p.m.

*Crosstown Classic, Libertyville and Warren

+Charger Invitational, Centennial

^Bulldog Invitational, Mahomet-Seymour

#O’Fallon Autumn Classic



Chrisman

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 21 at Marshall L 2-0 0-1

Aug. 23 vs. Riverton (Ind.) Parke W 2-1 1-1

Aug. 28 at ALAH L 2-0 1-2

Sept. 4 at Blue Ridge L 2-0 1-3

Sept. 6 at Oakwood L 2-0 1-4 (0-1)

Sept. 10 vs. Tuscola L 2-0 1-5

Sept. 11 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Westville 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Heritage 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Schlarman 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 Paris Tournament* TBA

Sept. 24 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Armstrong-Potomac 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Milford 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Hoopeston Area 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Judah Christian 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Westville 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

*Paris Tournament



Cissna Park

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 vs. Hoopeston Area* W 2-0 1-0

Aug. 22 vs. Kankakee* W 2-0 2-0

Aug. 23 vs. Schlarman* W 2-1 3-0

Aug. 25 vs. Oakwood* W 2-1 4-0

Aug. 25 vs. Watseka* L 2-0 4-1

Aug. 28 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden L 2-0 4-2

Aug. 30 at Ridgeview W 2-0 5-2

Sept. 4 at Judah Christian W 2-0 6-2

Sept. 6 vs. Grant Park L 2-1 6-3

Sept. 10 vs. BHRA W 2-1 7-3

Sept. 13 vs. PBL 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 Reed-Custer Invitational+ TBA

Sept. 24 at St. Anne 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Dwight 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Milford 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 PBL Classic^ TBA

Oct. 4 vs. Momence 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 PBL Classic^ TBA

Oct. 8 at Hoopeston Area 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 SVC Tournament# TBA

Oct. 11 SVC Tournament# TBA

Oct. 13 SVC Tournament# TBA

Oct. 15 vs. Watseka 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Tri-Point 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.

*Timberwolf Tip-Off, at Cissna Park

+Reed-Custer Invitational

^PBL Classic

#SVC Tournament, at Kankakee Community College



Clinton

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 28 vs. El Paso-Gridley L 2-0 0-1

Aug. 30 at Heyworth W 2-1 1-1

Sept. 4 at Unity L 2-0 1-2

Sept. 6 vs. Decatur Lutheran W 2-0 2-2

Sept. 8 vs. Heyworth* W 3-2

Sept. 8 vs. Peoria Christian* W 2-0 4-2

Sept. 8 vs. BHRA* L 2-1 4-3

Sept. 8 vs. Maroa-Forsyth* L 4-4

Sept. 8 vs. Prairie Central* L 4-5

Sept. 11 vs. Bement 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Tuscola 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at St. Teresa 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Monticello 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Sullivan 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 Riverton Fall Classic^ TBA

Sept. 29 Riverton Fall Classic^ TBA

Oct. 4 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Mahomet-Seymour 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 STM Tournament~ TBA

Oct. 15 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.

*Clinton Classic

^Riverton Fall Classic

~Morgan Buerkett Invite, St. Thomas More



Danville

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 28 at BHRA W 2-0 1-0

Aug. 29 at Westville W 2-0 2-0

Aug. 30 vs. Terre Haute (Ind.) S. L 2-0 2-1

Sept. 6 vs. Peoria Richwoods L 2-0 2-2 (0-1)

Sept. 7 vs. Quincy Notre Dame* L 2–3

Sept. 7 vs. O’Fallon* L 2-4

Sept. 8 vs. East Peoria* 10 a.m.

Sept. 8 Lincoln Invite* TBA

Sept. 11 at Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Centennial 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 Boiler Invitational+ TBA

Sept. 17 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Bloomington 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Milford^ 9 a.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Hopeston Area^ 11 a.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Watseka^ Noon

Sept. 22 Watseka Invitational^ TBA

Sept. 25 vs. Champaign Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Urbana 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Schlarman 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Peoria 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Peoria Manual 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Normal Community 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Paris 7 p.m.

*Lincoln Invitational

+Boiler Invitational, at Bradley-Bourbonnais

^Watseka Invitational



DeLand-Weldon

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 21 at Bement W 2-1 1-0

Aug. 23 at Normal Calvary Canceled

Aug. 25 vs. Judah Christian* L 2-0 1-1

Aug. 25 vs. Cerro Gordo* L 2-0 1-2

Aug. 25 vs. Cornerstone* W 2-0 2-2

Aug. 25 vs. Villa Grove* W 2-0 3-2

Aug. 28 vs. Danville First Baptist W 2-0 4-2

Aug. 30 at Blue Ridge L 2-0 4-3

Sept. 4 at Arthur Okaw Christian L 2-0 4-4

Sept. 6 vs. Cornerstone 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. LeRoy+ 9 a.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Decatur Lutheran+ 10 a.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Warrensburg-Latham+ 1 p.m.

Sept. 8 Decatur Lutheran Tourney+ TBA

Sept. 14 New Berlin Classic^ TBA

Sept. 15 New Berlin Classic^ TBA

Sept. 18 at Heritage 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Uni High 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Cornerstone 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Judah Christian 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Arthur Okaw Christian 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Normal Calvary 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Uni High 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 ECIC Tournament# TBA

Oct. 20 ECIC Tournament# TBA

*Blue Ridge Tournament

+Decatur Lutheran Tournament

^New Berlin Pretzel Classic

#ECIC Tournament, at DeLand-Weldon



Fisher

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 vs. Clifton Central* L 2-1 0-1

Aug. 21 vs. Oakwood* L 2-1 0-2

Aug. 21 vs. PBL* L 2-0 0-3

Aug. 25 vs. Hoopeston Area* L 2-1 0-4

Aug. 25 vs. Momence* L 2-1 0-5

Aug. 27 vs. Blue Ridge L 2-0 0-6

Aug. 28 vs. Uni High W 2-0 1-6

Aug. 30 vs. Heritage L 2-0 1-7

Sept. 4 at Heyworth L 2-0 1-8 (0-1)

Sept. 6 vs. GCMS L 2-0 1-9 (0-2)

Sept. 10 vs. Judah Christian W 2-1 2-9

Sept. 11 at Flanagan-Cornell 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Tri-Valley 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Cissna Park 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Fieldcrest 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Eureka 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. El Paso-Gridley 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Tremont 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Ridgeview 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Lexington 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 at LeRoy 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 at Villa Grove 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 McLean Co. Tourney+ TBA

Oct. 17 McLean Co. Tourney+ TBA

Oct. 18 McLean Co. Tourney+ TBA

Oct. 19 McLean Co. Tourney+ TBA

Oct. 20 McLean Co. Tourney+ TBA

*Cissna Park Tip-Off Tournament

+McLean County Tournament, at Deer Creek-Mackinaw



Georgetown-Ridge Farm

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 21 vs. St. Thomas More L 2-0 0-1

Aug. 23 vs. Villa Grove L 2-1 0-2

Aug. 30 vs. Arthur Okaw Christian W 2-0 1-2

Sept. 4 at Paris L 2-0 1-3

Sept. 6 vs. Salt Fork L 2-1 1-4 (0-1)

Sept. 10 at Rantoul L 2-0 1-5

Sept. 11 at Milford 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Uni High 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Chrisman 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Westville 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Hoopeston Area 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Schlarman 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Westville 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 Verm. Co. Tourney* TBA

Oct. 15 Verm. Co. Tourney* TBA

Oct. 16 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Chrisman 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 Quincy ND Tournament+ TBA

Oct. 20 Quincy ND Tournament+ TBA

*Vermilion County Tournament

+Quincy Notre Dame Tournament



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 21 vs. Ridgeview L 2-1 0-1 (0-1)

Aug. 23 vs. Blue Ridge L 2-0 0-2

Aug. 28 at PBL L 2-0 0-3

Sept. 4 vs. Flanagan-Cornell L 2-0 0-4 (0-2)

Sept. 6 at Fisher W 2-0 1-4 (1-2)

Sept. 10 vs. Iroquois West W 2-0 2-4

Sept. 11 vs. Fieldcrest 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Eureka 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Clifton Central 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 at El Paso-Gridley 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Tremont 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Dwight 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Lexington 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 PBL Invitational* TBA

Oct. 4 at LeRoy 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 PBL Invitational* TBA

Oct. 8 at Watseka 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Heyworth 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Tri-Valley 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 McLean Co. Tourney+ TBA

Oct. 17 McLean Co. Tourney+ TBA

Oct. 18 McLean Co. Tourney+ TBA

Oct. 19 McLean Co. Tourney+ TBA

Oct. 20 McLean Co. Tourney+ TBA

*Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational

+McLean County Tournament, at Deer Creek-Mackinaw



Heritage

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 23 vs. Salt Fork W 2-0 1-0

Aug. 25 vs. Blue Ridge* L 2-1 1-1

Aug. 25 vs. Donovan* W 2-0 2-1

Aug. 25 vs. Lowpoint-Washburn* W 2-0 3-1

Aug. 25 vs. Uni High* W 2-0 4-1

Aug. 25 vs. Judah Christian* W 2-0 5-1

Aug. 27 vs. Paris W 2-1 6-1

Aug. 28 vs. Oakwood L 2-1 6-2

Aug. 30 at Fisher W 2-0 7-2

Sept. 6 at Bement W 2-0 8-2

Sept. 10 at Okaw Valley W 2-1 9-2

Sept. 17 vs. Chrisman 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. DeLand-Weldon 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Cumberland 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 Arcola Invitational+ TBA

Sept. 24 at Tuscola 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 LOVC SE Tournament^ TBA

Oct. 4 LOVC Championships# TBA

Oct. 9 at Oblong 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Hutsonville 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 vs. Judah Christian 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Tri-County 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Villa Grove 7 p.m.

*Blue Ridge Invitational

+Arcola invitational

^LOVC Southeast Tournament, at Oblong

#LOVC Championships, at Arthur



Hoopeston Area

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 vs. Kankakee* L 2-0 0-1

Aug. 20 vs. Cissna Park* L 2-0 0-2

Aug. 23 vs. Schlarman* L 2-0 0-3

Aug. 25 vs. Fisher* W 2-1 1-3

Aug. 25 vs. Momence* W 2-0 2-3

Aug. 28 at Blue Ridge L 2-0 2-4

Sept. 4 vs. Watseka L 2-0 2-5

Sept. 6 at Westville L 2-0 2-6 (0-1)

Sept. 11 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Schlarman 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Milford 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Watseka+ 8 a.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Danville+ 11 a.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Milford+ 1 p.m.

Sept. 22 Watseka Invitational+ TBA

Sept. 25 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Iroquois West 11 a.m.

Oct. 2 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Chrisman 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 vs. Cissna Park 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at BHRA 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Schlarman 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 Verm. County Tourney^ TBA

Oct. 15 Verm. County Tourney^ TBA

Oct. 16 at Armstrong-Potomac 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Milford 7 p.m.

*Timberwolf Tip-Off, at Cissna Park

+Watseka Invitational

^Vermilion County Tournament



Iroquois West

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 21 vs. Donovan L 2-1 0-1

Aug. 23 vs. Tri-Point L 2-0 0-2

Aug. 25 vs. Argenta-Oreana* L 2-0 0-3

Aug. 25 vs. Ridgeview* L 2-0 0-4

Aug. 25 vs. Decatur Eisenhower* L 2-0 0-5

Aug. 25 vs. Ottawa Marquette* L 2-0 0-6

Aug. 28 at St. Anne PPD.

Aug. 30 at Clifton Central L 2-0 0-7 (0-1)

Sept. 4 at Kankakee Grace L 2-0 0-8

Sept. 6 at Momence L 2-0 0-9 (0-2)

Sept. 10 at GCMS L 2-0 0-10

Sept. 12 at St. Anne PPD.

Sept. 17 at Milford 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 at South Newton (Ind.) 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Watseka 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Hoopeston Area 11 a.m.

Oct. 1 at Ridgeview 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Gardner-SW 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 PBL Classic+ TBA

Oct. 4 vs. PBL 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 PBL Classic+ TBA

Oct. 9 SVC Tournament^ TBA

Oct. 11 SVC Tournament^ TBA

Oct. 13 SVC Tournament^ TBA

Oct. 18 vs. Cissna Park 7 p.m.

*Ridgeview Tournament

+PBL Classic

^Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament



Judah Christian

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 21 vs. Blue Ridge L 2-0 0-1

Aug. 23 vs. Bement W 2-0 1-1

Aug. 25 vs. DeLand-Weldon* W 2-0 2-1

Aug. 25 vs. Villa Grove* W 2-0 3-1

Aug. 25 vs. Cerro Gordo* L 2-0 3-2

Aug. 25 vs. Cornerstone* W 2-0 4-2

Aug. 25 vs. Heritage L 2-0 4-3

Aug. 28 at Salt Fork L 2-1 4-4

Sept. 4 vs. Cissna Park L 2-0 4-5

Sept. 6 vs. Rantoul W 2-1 5-5

Sept. 10 at Fisher L 2-1 5-6

Sept. 11 at Greenview 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Arthur Okaw Christian 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Villa Grove 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at DeLand-Weldon 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Normal Calvary 6 p.m.

Oct. 8 vs. Chrisman 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Uni High 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Arthur Okaw Christian 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 at Heritage 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Cornerstone 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 ECIC Tournament^ TBA

Oct. 20 ECIC Tournament^ TBA

*Blue Ridge Invitational

^ECIC Tournament



LeRoy

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 at Oakwood L 2-0 0-1

Aug. 21 vs. Unity L 2-0 0-2

Aug. 28 vs. Cornerstone W 2-0 1-2

Sept. 4 at Fieldcrest L 2-0 1-3 (0-1)

Sept. 6 vs. Eureka L 2-0 1-4 (0-2)

Sept. 8 vs. DeLand-Weldon* 9 a.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Warrensburg-Latham* 11 a.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Decatur Lutheran* Noon

Sept. 8 Decatur Lutheran Invite* TBA

Sept. 11 at El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.

Sep. 13 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Tremont 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Ridgeview 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Lexington 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Tri-Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. GCMS 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 Beecher Tournament+ TBA

Oct. 9 vs. Flanagan-Cornell 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 McLean Co. Tourney^ TBA

Oct. 16 McLean Co. Tourney^ TBA

Oct. 17 McLean Co. Tourney^ TBA

Oct. 18 McLean Co. Tourney^ TBA

Oct. 19 McLean Co. Tourney^ TBA

Oct. 20 McLean Co. Tourney^ TBA

*Decatur Lutheran Invitational

+Beecher Tournament

^McLean County Tournament, at Deer Creek-Mackinaw



Mahomet-Seymour

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 21 at Champaign Central W 2-0 1-0

Aug. 25 at St. Joseph-Ogden L 2-0 1-1

Aug. 28 vs. Unity L 2-1 1-2

Aug. 30 at Lincoln W 2-0 2-2 (1-0)

Sept. 1 vs. Morton* L 2-1 2-3

Sept. 1 vs. Lake Forest* W 2-0 3-3

Sept. 1 vs. Centennial* L 2-1 3-4

Sept. 1 vs. Rochester* L 2-1 3-5

Sept. 1 vs. Monticello* W 2-0 4-5

Sept. 4 vs. Mattoon L 2-1 4-6 (1-1)

Sept. 6 at Mt. Zion W 2-1 5-6 (2-1)

Sept. 8 vs. Oakwood+ W 2-0 6-6

Sept. 8 vs. Peotone+ W 2-0 7-6

Sept. 8 vs. Williamsville+ W 2-0 8-6

Sept. 8 vs. Pleasant Plains+ W 2-0 9-6

Sept. 8 vs. Champaign Central+ L 2-0 9-7

Sept. 11 vs. Taylorville 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Effingham 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Charleston 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Lincoln 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Mattoon 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Mt. Zion 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Taylorville 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Clinton 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Effingham 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 Morgan Burkett Invite^ TBA

Oct. 16 vs. Charleston 7 p.m.

*Charger Invitational, at Centennial

+Bulldog Invitational, at Mahomet

^Morgan Burkett Invitational, at St. Thomas More



Milford

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 vs. Armstrong-Potomac* L 2-0 0-1

Aug. 21 vs. Momence+ W 2-0 1-1

Aug. 21 vs. Watseka+ L 2-1 1-2

Aug. 25 vs. Clifton Central+ W 2-0 2-2

Aug. 25 vs. Kankakee+ W 2-1 3-2

Aug. 30 at St. Anne W 2-0 4-2

Sept. 4 vs. BHRA L 2-1 4-3 (0-1)

Sept. 6 vs. Armstrong-Potomac L 2-0 4-4 (0-2)

Sept. 11 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at BHRA 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Armstrong-Potomac 11 a.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Schlarman 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Hoopeston Area 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Danville^ 9 a.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Watseka^ 10 a.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Hoopeston Area^ 1 p.m.

Sept. 22 Watseka Invitational^ TBA

Sept. 25 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Cissna Park 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Chrisman 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 PBL Classic# TBA

Oct. 6 PBL Classic# TBA

Oct. 9 vs. Westville 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Schlarman 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Hoopeston Area 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Tri-Point 6:30 p.m.

*Timberwolf Tip-Off Tournament, at Watseka

+Timberwolf Tip-Off, at Cissna Park

^Watseka Invitational

#PBL Classic



Monticello

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 at Argenta-Oreana L 2-0 0-1

Aug. 21 vs. Heyworth W 2-1 1-1

Aug. 28 vs. Meridian W 2-0 2-1

Aug. 30 at Warrensburg-Latham W 2-1 3-1

Sept. 1 vs. Rantoul* W 2-0 4-1

Sept. 1 vs. Kaneland* L 2-0 4-2

Sept. 1 vs. Champaign Central* L 2-0 4-3

Sept. 1 vs. Dunlap* L 2-0 4-4

Sept. 1 vs. Mahomet-Seymour* L 2-0 4-5

Sept. 6 at ALAH W 2-1 5-5

Sept. 11 at Sullivan 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Chillicothe IVC Noon

Sept. 17 vs. Maroa-Forsyth 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Clinton 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Tuscola 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 PBL Classic+ TBA

Oct. 4 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 PBL Classic+ TBA

Oct. 9 vs. Unity 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Pontiac 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

*Charger Invitational, at Centennial

+Paxton-Buckley-Loda Classic



Oakwood

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 vs. LeRoy W 2-0 1-0

Aug. 21 vs. Fisher* W 2-1 2-0

Aug. 22 vs. Clifton Central* W 2-0 3-0

Aug. 22 vs. PBL* W 2-1 4-0

Aug. 23 vs. Rantoul W 2-0 5-0

Aug. 25 vs. Cissna Park* L 2-1 5-1

Aug. 25 vs. Watseka* W 2-0 6-1

Aug. 28 at Heritage W 2-1 7-1

Sept. 5 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden L 2-0 7-2

Sept. 6 vs. Chrisman W 2-0 8-2 (1-0)

Sept. 8 vs. Mahomet-Seymour+ L 2-0 8-3

Sept. 8 vs. Williamsville+ L 2-1 8-4

Sept. 8 vs. Peotone+ L 2-1 8-5

Sept. 8 vs. Urbana+ L 2-0 8-6

Sept. 8 vs. Springfield Southeast+ W 2-0 9-6

Sept. 11 at Westville 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at BHRA 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. PBL 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Milford 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Hoopeston Area 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Chrisman 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Westville 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 Vermilion Co. Tourney^ TBA

Oct. 15 Vermilion Co. Tourney^ TBA

Oct. 16 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Schlarman 7 p.m.

*Cissna Park Tip-Off

+Bulldog Invitational, at Mahomet-Seymour

^Vermilion County Tournament



Paxton-Buckley-Loda

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 21 vs. Fisher* W 2-0 1-0

Aug. 22 vs. Clifton Central* W 2-0 2-0

Aug. 22 vs. Oakwood* L 2-1 2-1

Aug. 25 vs. Schlarman* W 2-0 3-1

Aug. 25 vs. Armstrong-Potomac* W 2-1 4-1

Aug. 28 vs. GCMS W 2-0 5-1

Aug. 30 vs. Watseka W 2-0 6-1 (1-0)

Sept. 4 vs. St. Thomas More L 2-0 6-2

Sept. 6 at Clifton Central W 2-0 7-2 (2-0)

Sept. 10 at Prairie Central L 2-1 7-3

Sept. 11 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Cissna Park 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Tri-Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Momence 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Salt Fork+ 8 a.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Gardner-SW+ 11 a.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Peotone+ 1 p.m.

Sept. 22 Watseka Invitational+ TBA

Sept. 24 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 PBL Classic^ TBA

Oct. 6 PBL Classic^ TBA

Oct. 8 at Rantoul 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 SVC Tournament# TBA

Oct. 11 SVC Tournament# TBA

Oct. 13 SVC Tournament# TBA

Oct. 15 at Schlarman 6 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Dwight 6:30 p.m.

*Cissna Park Tip-Off

+Watseka Invitational

^Paxton-Buckley-Loda Classic

#Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament



Prairie Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 21 at Coal City L 2-0 0-1

Aug. 23 vs. East Peoria W 2-0 1-1

Aug. 25 vs. Woodland* W 2-0 2-1

Aug. 25 vs. El Paso-Gridley* L 2-1 2-2

Aug. 25 vs. Dwight* W 2-0 3-2

Aug. 25 vs. Tri-Point* W 2-0 4-2

Aug. 25 vs. Pontiac* W 2-0 5-2

Aug. 28 vs. Lexington W 2-0 6-2

Aug. 30 at Herscher L 2-0 6-3

Sept. 6 at Pontiac W 2-0 7-3 (1-0)

Sept. 8 vs. El Paso-Gridley+ 9 a.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Ridgeview+ 11 a.m.

Sept. 8 vs. St. Thomas More+ 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Illini Central+ 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 Clinton Tournament+ TBA

Sept. 10 vs. PBL W 2-1 12-4

Sept. 11 at Olympia 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Watseka 6 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Hartsburg-Emden 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Rantoul 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Unity 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 PBL Classic^ TBA

Oct. 4 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 PBL Classic^ TBA

Oct. 9 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Monticello 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

*Livingston County Invitational, Pontiac

+Clinton Tournament



Rantoul

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 23 at Oakwood L 2-0 0-1

Aug. 30 at Urbana L 2-0 0-2

Sept. 1 vs. Monticello* L 2-0 0-3

Sept. 1 vs. Kaneland* L 2-0 0-4

Sept. 1 vs. Tinley Park* L 2-1 0-5

Sept. 1 vs. Lake Forest* L 2-0 0-6

Sept. 1 vs. Rockford East* L 2-0 0-7

Sept. 6 at Judah Christian L 2-1 0-8

Sept. 8 vs. Champaign Central+ L 2-0 0-9

Sept. 8 vs. Mattoon+ L 2-0 0-10

Sept. 8 vs. St. Anthony+ L 2-0 0-11

Sept. 8 vs. Springfield Southeast+ W 2-0 1-11

Sept. 8 vs. Urbana+ W 2-0 2-11

Sept. 10 vs. Georgetown-RF W 2-0 3-11

Sept. 13 vs. Uni High 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Mattoon 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Eisenhower 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Monticello 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 PBL Classic^ TBA

Oct. 4 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 PBL Classic^ TBA

Oct. 8 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Unity 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Pontiac 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Chillicothe IVC 10 a.m.

*Charger Invitational, at Centennial

+Bulldog Invitational, at Mahomet-Seymour

^PBL Classic, at Paxton



Ridgeview

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 21 at GCMS W 2-1 1-0 (1-0)

Aug. 25 vs. Decatur Eisenhower* W 2-0 2-0

Aug. 25 vs. Iroquois West* W 2-0 3-0

Aug. 25 vs. Ottawa Marquette* L 2-0 3-1

Aug. 25 vs. Argenta-Oreana* L 2-1 3-2

Aug. 27 at Gardner-SW PPD.

Aug. 30 vs. Cissna Park L 2-0 3-3

Sept. 4 vs. El Paso-Gridley L 2-0 3-4 (1-1)

Sept. 6 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw L 2-0 3-5 (1-2)

Sept. 8 vs. St. Thomas More+ 10 a.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Prairie Central+ 11 a.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Illini Central+ 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. El Paso-Gridley+ 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 Clinton Classic+ TBA

Sept. 11 at Blue Ridge 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Tremont 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 Blue Ridge Round Robin^ TBA

Sept. 17 at Gardner-SW 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Tri-Valley 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Lexington 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 at LeRoy 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Heyworth 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Iroquois West 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Flanagan-Cornell 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Fisher 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Fieldcrest 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Eureka 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 McLean Co. Tourney# TBA

Oct. 17 McLean Co. Tourney# TBA

Oct. 18 McLean Co. Tourney# TBA

Oct. 19 McLean Co. Tourney# TBA

Oct. 20 McLean Co. Tourney# TBA

*Mustang Invitational, Ridgeview

+Clinton Classic

^Blue Ridge Round Robin

#McLean County Tournament, at Deer Creek-Mackinaw



St. Joseph-Ogden

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 23 vs. BHRA W 2-0 1-0

Aug. 25 vs. Mahomet-Seymour W 2-0 2-0

Aug. 27 vs. Urbana W 2-0 3-0

Aug. 28 at Cissna Park W 2-0 4-0

Aug. 30 vs. Teutopolis W 2-0 5-0

Sept. 4 at Champaign Central L 2-1 5-1

Sept. 5 at Oakwood W 2-0 6-1

Sept. 8 vs. Lexington* W 2-0 7-1

Sept. 8 vs. Manteno* W 2-1 8-1

Sept. 8 vs. Springfield Southeast* W 2-0 9-1

Sept. 8 vs. Champaign Central* L 2-0 9-2

Sept. 8 vs. Pleasant Plains* W 2-1 10-2

Sept. 11 at PBL 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 at Danville 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Maroa-Forsyth 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Tri-Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Unity 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Pontiac 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Chillicothe IVC 10 a.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Olympia 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 Mt. Pulaski Tournament+ TBA

*Bulldog Invitational, at Mahomet

+Mt. Pulaski Tournament



St. Thomas More

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 21 at Georgetown-RF W 2-0 1-0

Aug. 23 vs. Urbana W 2-0 2-0

Aug. 28 at Centennial W 2-0 3-0

Aug. 30 vs. Tri-Valley W 2-1 4-0

Sept. 1 vs. Chillicothe IVC W 2-0 5-0 (1-0)

Sept. 4 at PBL W 2-0 6-0

Sept. 8 vs. Illini Central* W 2-0 7-0

Sept. 8 vs. Ridgeview* W 2-0 8-0

Sept. 8 vs. El Paso-Gridley* W 2-0 9-0

Sept. 8 vs. Prairie Central* W 2-0 10-0

Sept. 8 vs. Maroa-Forsyth W 2-0 11-0

Sept. 11 vs. Watseka 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 Mt. Pulaski Tournament+ TBA

Sept. 15 Mt. Pulaski Tournament+ TBA

Sept. 20 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Olympia 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Rantoul 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 Shelbyville Invite^ TBA

Oct. 9 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Unity 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 Morgan Buerkett Tourney# TBA

Oct. 16 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.

*Clinton Classic

+Mt. Pulaski Tournament

^Shelbyville Invitational

#Morgan Buerkett Tournament, St. Thomas More



Salt Fork

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 23 at Heritage L 2-0 0-1

Aug. 27 at BHRA W 2-0 1-1 (1-0)

Aug. 28 vs. Judah Christian W 2-1 2-1

Sept. 1 vs. Unity* L 2-0 2-2

Sept. 1 vs. ALAH* L 2-0 2-3

Sept. 1 vs. Casey-Westfield* L 2-1 2-4

Sept. 1 Casey-Westfield Trny* TBA

Sept. 6 at Georgetown-RF W 2-1 3-4

Sept. 10 at Villa Grove L 2-0 3-5

Sept. 11 vs. Chrisman 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Armstrong-Potomac 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Danville 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Westville 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. PBL+ 8 a.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Peotone+ 10 a.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Gardner-SW+ Noon

Sept. 22 Watseka Tournament+ TBA

Sept. 25 vs. Milford 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Hoopeston Area 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Schlarman 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Chrisman 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 Verm. Co. Tournament^ TBA

Oct. 15 Verm. Co. Tournament^ TBA

Oct. 16 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Westville 7 p.m.

*Casey-Westfield Tournament

+Watseka Tournament

^Vermilion County Tournament



Schlarman

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 vs. Kankakee* W 2-1 1-0

Aug. 23 vs. Hoopeston Area* W 2-0 2-0

Aug. 23 vs. Cissna Park* L 2-1 2-1

Aug. 25 vs. PBL* L 2-0 2-2

Aug. 25 vs. Armstrong-Potomac* W 2-1 3-2

Sept. 6 vs. BHRA L 2-1 3-3 (0-1)

Sept. 8 vs. Peoria Richwoods+ L 2-0 3-4

Sept. 8 vs. Jacksonville+ L 2-0 3-5

Sept. 8 vs. West Prairie+ L 2-0 3-6

Sept. 8 vs. Lovejoy+ W 2-0 4-6

Sept. 11 at Armstrong-Potomac 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Hoopeston Area 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 at North Vermillion (Ind.) 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Milford 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Chrisman 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Westville 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Danville 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at BHRA 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Hoopeston Area 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 Beecher Invitational^ TBA

Oct. 15 vs. PBL 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Milford 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 Quincy ND Invite# TBA

Oct. 20 Quincy ND Invite# TBA

*Cissna Park Tip-Off

+Illinois College Invitational, Jacksonville

^Beecher Invitational

#Quincy Notre Dame Invitational



Sullivan

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 23 at Arcola L 2-1 0-1

Aug. 27 at Bement L 2-0 0-2

Aug. 28 vs. Okaw Valley L 2-0 0-3

Sept. 1 vs. Mattoon* L 2-0 0-4

Sept. 1 vs. St. Elmo/Brownstown* L 2-1 0-5

Sept. 1 vs. Pana* L 2-0 0-6

Sept. 1 Mattoon Invitational* TBA

Sept. 4 vs. Teutopolis L 2-0 0-7

Sept. 10 vs. ALAH L 2-0 0-8

Sept. 11 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 St. Anthony Tournament+ TBA

Sept. 18 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 Arcola Invitational^ TBA

Sept. 27 at Clinton 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Neoga 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Central A&M 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Windsor/Stew-Stras 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. St. Teresa 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 vs. Cerro Gordo 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Tuscola 7 p.m.

*Mattoon Tournament

+Effingham St. Anthony Tournament

^Arcola Invitational



Tri-County

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 21 at Okaw Valley W 2-0 1-0

Aug. 27 vs. Cerro Gordo L 2-1 1-1 (0-1)

Aug. 28 vs. Casey-Westfield W 2-0 2-1

Aug. 30 vs. Arcola W 2-0 3-1

Sept. 4 at Shelbyville L 2-0 3-2

Sept. 6 vs. Tuscola W 2-0 4-2

Sept. 10 at Marshall W 2-0 5-2

Sept. 15 St. Anthony Invitational* TBA

Sept. 18 vs. Paris 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Hutsonville 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 Paris Tournament+ TBA

Sept. 27 at Villa Grove 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 LOVC SE Tournament^ TBA

Oct. 2 LOVC SE Tournament^ TBA

Oct. 4 LOVC Championship# TBA

Oct. 9 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Martinsville 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Heritage 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Oblong 7 p.m.

*Effingham St. Anthony Invitational

+Paris Tournament

^LOVC Southeast Tournament, at Oblong

#LOVC Championship, at Arthur



Tuscola

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 vs. Cerro Gordo W 2-0 1-0

Aug. 23 vs. ALAH W 2-0 2-0

Aug. 28 at Villa Grove W 2-0 3-0

Aug. 30 at Unity L 2-1 3-1

Sept. 1 vs. Newton* L 2-1 3-2

Sept. 1 vs. Fairfield* L 2-1 3-3

Sept. 1 vs. Mt. Zion* L 2-0 3-4

Sept. 1 vs. Salt Fork* W 2-0 4-4

Sept. 1 vs. Newton* L 2-1 4-5

Sept. 4 vs. Arcola W 2-0 5-5

Sept. 6 at Tri-County L 2-0 5-6

Sept. 10 at Chrisman W 2-0 6-6

Sept. 13 vs. Clinton 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Sept .20 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 Paris Tournament+ TBA

Sept. 24 vs. Heritage 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Uni High 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at St. Teresa 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Paris 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Meridian 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Windsor/Stew-Stras 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Sullivan 7 p.m.

*Casey-Westfield Tournament

+Paris Tournament



Uni High

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 23 vs. Cornerstone L 2-0 0-1

Aug. 25 vs. Blue Ridge* L 2-0 0-2

Aug. 25 vs. Lowpoint-Washburn* L 2-0 0-3

Aug. 25 vs. Donovan* L 2-0 0-4

Aug. 25 vs. Heritage* L 2-0 0-5

Aug. 28 at Fisher L 2-0 0-6

Aug. 30 vs. Greenview L 2-0 0-7

Sept. 4 vs. Normal Calvary Canceled

Sept. 6 vs. Arthur Okaw Christian L 2-0 0-8

Sept. 13 at Rantoul 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at DeLand-Weldon 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Danville First Baptist 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Arthur Okaw Christian 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Tuscola 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Normal Calvary 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Cornerstone 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Judah Christian 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Danville First Baptist 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. DeLand-Weldon 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 ECIC Tournament+ TBA

Oct. 20 ECIC Tournament+ TBA

*Blue Ridge Invitational

+ECIC Tournament, at DeLand-Weldon



Unity

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 vs. BHRA W 2-0 1-0

Aug. 21 at LeRoy W 2-0 2-0

Aug. 28 at Mahomet-Seymour W 2-1 3-0

Aug. 30 vs. Tuscola W 2-1 4-0

Sept. 1 vs. Salt Fork* W 2-0 5-0

Sept. 1 vs. Casey-Westfield* W 2-0 6-0

Sept. 1 vs. ALAH* W 2-1 7-0

Sept. 1 vs. Mt. Zion* L 2-0 7-1

Sept. 1 vs. ALAH* W 2-0 8-1

Sept. 4 vs. Clinton W 2-0 9-1

Sept. 6 at Chillicothe IVC W 2-0 10-1 (1-0)

Sept. 8 vs. Okaw Valley+ W 2-0 11-1

Sept. 8 vs. Central A&M+ W 2-0 12-1

Sept. 8 vs. Decatur Eisenhower+ W 2-0 13-1

Sept. 8 vs. Warrensburg-Latham+ W 2-1 14-1

Sept. 8 vs. Cerro Gordo+ W 2-0 15-1

Sept. 11 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Pontiac 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 Riverton Fall Classic^ TBA

Sept. 29 Riverton Fall Classic^ TBA

Oct. 2 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Monticello 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 BCC Invitational# TBA

Oct. 13 BCC Invitational# TBA

Oct. 16 at Rantoul 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

*Casey-Westfield Tournament

+Decatur Lutheran Tournament

^Riverton Fall Classic

#Bloomington Central Catholic Invitational



Urbana

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 23 at St. Thomas More L 2-0 0-1

Aug. 27 at St. Joseph-Ogden L 2-0 0-2

Aug. 30 vs. Rantoul W 2-0 1-2

Sept. 6 at Peoria W 2-0 2-2 (1-0)

Sept. 8 vs. Tri-Valley* L 2-1 2-3

Sept. 8 vs. Pleasant Plains* L 2-0 2-4

Sept. 8 vs. Olympia* L 2-0 2-5

Sept. 8 vs. Oakwood* W 2-0 3-5

Sept. 8 vs. Rantoul* L 2-0 3-6

Sept. 11 vs. Peoria Manual 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Champaign Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 Charleston Tournament+ TBA

Sept. 18 vs. Centennial 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 Arcola Tournament^ TBA

Sept. 25 at Bloomington 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Danville 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Normal Community 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 Morgan Buerkett Invite# TBA

Oct. 18 at Decatur Eisenhower 7 p.m.

*Bulldog Invitational, at Mahomet-Seymour

+Charleston Tournament

^Arcola Tournament

#Morgan Buerkett Invitational, at St. Thomas More



Villa Grove

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 23 at Georgetown-RF W 2-1 1-0

Aug. 25 vs. Cornerstone* W 2-0 2-0

Aug. 25 vs. Judah Christian* L 2-0 2-1

Aug. 25 vs. DeLand-Weldon* L 2-0 2-2

Aug. 25 vs. Cerro Gordo* L 2-0 2-3

Aug. 27 at Arcola W 2-0 3-3

Aug. 28 vs. Tuscola L 2-0 3-4

Aug. 30 at ALAH L 2-0 3-5

Sept. 4 vs. Bement W 2-0 4-5

Sept. 6 at Cerro Gordo L 2-0 4-6

Sept. 10 vs. Salt Fork W 2-0 5-6

Sept. 11 vs. Okaw Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Oblong 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Judah Christian 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Hutsonville/Palestine 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 LOVC SE Tournament+ TBA

Oct. 2 LOVC SE Tournament+ TBA

Oct. 4 LOVC Championship^ TBA

Oct. 11 at Cumberland 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Heritage 7 p.m.

*Blue Ridge Invitational

+LOVC Southeast Tournament, at Oblong

^LOVC Championship, at Arthur



Watseka

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 vs. Momence* W 2-0 1-0

Aug. 21 vs. Milford+ W 2-1 2-0

Aug. 23 vs. Armstrong-Potomac+ W 2-1 3-0

Aug. 25 vs. Oakwood+ L 2-0 3-1

Aug. 25 vs. Cissna Park+ W 2-0 4-1

Aug. 28 at Beecher PPD.

Aug. 30 at PBL L 2-0 4-2 (0-1)

Sept. 1 vs. T.F. North^ W 2-0 5-2

Sept. 1 vs. Manteno^ L 2-0 5-3

Sept. 1 vs. Illinois Lutheran^ W 2-0 6-3

Sept. 1 vs. Newark^ L 2-0 6-4

Sept. 1 vs. Grant Park^ W 2-1 7-4

Sept. 4 at Hoopeston Area W 2-0 8-4

Sept. 10 at South Newton (Ind.) L 2-1 8-5

Sept. 11 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Momence 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 at Beecher 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Hoopeston Area# 8 a.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Milford# 10 a.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Danville# Noon

Sept. 22 Watseka Invitational# TBA

Sept. 24 vs. Westville 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 at St. Anne 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Bishop McNamara 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Dwight 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 vs. GCMS 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 SVC Tournament TBA

Oct. 15 at Cissna Park 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.

*Timberwolf Tip-Off Tournament, at Watseka

+Timberwolf Tip-Off Tournament, at Cissna Park

^Manteno Early Bird Classic

#Watseka Invitational

&Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament, Kankakee CC



Westville

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 28 at North Vermillion (Ind.) W 3-2 1-0

Aug. 29 vs. Danville L 2-0 1-1

Sept. 4 at Armstrong-Potomac L 2-0 1-2 (0-1)

Sept. 6 vs. Hoopeston Area W 2-0 2-2 (1-1)

Sept. 11 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Chrisman 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Watseka 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Schlarman 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at BHRA 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Milford 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 Verm. Co. Tournament* TBA

Oct. 15 Verm. Co. Tournament* TBA

Oct. 16 vs. Chrisman 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

*Vermilion County Tournament

2018 BOYS' SOCCER SCHEDULES

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 21 at G-RF/Westville T 1-1 0-0-1

Aug. 23 vs. St. Teresa L 7-0 0-1-1

Aug. 25 at Mt. Pulaski W 3-0 1-1-1

Aug. 27 vs. Unity L 3-0 1-2-1

Aug. 28 at Decatur Christian PPD.

Aug. 30 vs. Blue Ridge L 5-0 1-3-1

Sept. 4 at Meridian L 3-0 1-4-1

Sept. 6 at Fisher/GCMS L 5-0 1-5-1

Sept. 8 at Teutopolis PPD.

Sept. 10 at Schlarman L 2-1 1-6-1

Sept. 13 at Meridian 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Warrensburg-Latham 10 a.m.

Sept. 17 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Oakwood/Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Effingham St. Anthony 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 Mattoon Tournament* TBA

Sept. 29 Mattoon Tournament* TBA

Oct. 2 vs. Altamont 5 p.m.

Oct. 4 at St. Joseph-Ogden 5 p.m.

*Mattoon Tournament



Arthur Okaw Christian

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 30 at Heritage (Ind.) T 4-4 (3-1 PKs) 0-0-1



Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 23 at Watseka W 6-0 1-0

Aug. 25 at Judah Christian W 2-1 2-0

Aug. 27 at Covington (Ind.) W 5-4 3-0

Aug. 30 at St. Joseph-Ogden T 1-1 3-0-1

Sept. 1 vs. Blue Ridge W 3-1 4-0-1

Sept. 4 vs. Rantoul W 4-0 5-0-1

Sept. 6 at G-RF/Westville W 7-0 6-0-1 (1-0)

Sept. 8 at Unity PPD.

Sept. 10 vs. Fisher/GCMS W 2-0 7-0-1

Sept. 11 vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Schlarman 6 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Uni High 10 a.m.

Sept. 18 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 at St. Anne 9 a.m.

Sept. 25 vs. G-RF/Westville 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Oakwood/Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Schlarman 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Hoopeston Area 6 p.m.



Blue Ridge

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 at Bloomington CC L 3-2 0-1

Aug. 22 at Rantoul T 2-2 0-1-1

Aug. 23 at Iroquois West L 6-0 0-2-1

Aug. 25 vs. Fisher/GCMS* L 2-0 0-3-1

Aug. 25 vs. Uni High* L 4-0 0-4-1

Aug. 25 vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork* W 4-1 1-4-1

Aug. 28 at Olympia W 9-1 2-4-1

Aug. 30 at ALAH W 5-0 3-4-1

Sept. 1 at BHRA L 3-1 3-5-1

Sept. 4 vs. Judah Christian L 2-0 3-6-1

Sept. 5 at St. Thomas More L 2-0 3-7-1

Sept. 7 vs. Monticello+ PPD.

Sept. 8 vs. Hoopeston Area+ PPD.

Sept. 8 vs. Watseka+ PPD.

Sept. 8 Cornjerker Classic+ PPD.

Sept. 11 vs. Normal Calvary 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 12 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Cornerstone 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Watseka 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Decatur Lutheran 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Roanoke-Benson 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 vs. St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Mt. Pulaski 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 at Fisher/GCMS 4:30 p.m.

*Uni High Shootout

+Cornjerker Classic, at Hoopeston Area



Centennial

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 21 at St. Anthony W 5-0 1-0

Aug. 23 vs. Mahomet-Seymour L 1-0 1-1

Aug. 24 vs. Metamora* L 1-0 1-2

Aug. 25 vs. Illinois Lutheran* L 3-1 1-3

Aug. 25 vs. Peoria Christian* W 4-2 2-3

Aug. 29 vs. St. Thomas More T 2-2 2-3-1

Aug. 30 vs. Mount Zion T 1-1 2-3-2

Sept. 4 vs. Normal Community T 1-1 2-3-3 (0-0-1)

Sept. 5 at Normal U-High L 7-0 2-4-3

Sept. 6 vs. Peoria W 8-0 3-4-3 (1-0-1)

Sept. 11 at Danville 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Peoria Richwoods 6 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. St. Teresa 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 18 at Uni High 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Urbana 6 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Champaign Central 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Peoria Manual 6 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Normal West 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Rantoul 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 9 at Bloomington 6 p.m.

*Peoria Christian Tournament



Champaign Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 22 at St. Thomas More W 7-0 1-0

Aug. 24 vs. West Aurora* W 2-2 (PKs) 2-0

Aug. 25 vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais* L 2-1 2-1

Aug. 25 vs. Manteno* W 4-1 3-1

Aug. 28 at Uni High W 6-3 4-1

Aug. 30 at Mattoon W 4-1 5-1

Aug. 31 vs. Geneseo+ W 2-0 6-1

Sept. 1 vs. St. Thomas More+ W 5-0 7-1

Sept. 1 vs. Mahomet-Seymour+ W 5-1 8-1

Sept. 4 vs. Danville W 5-1 9-1 (1-0)

Sept. 6 at Normal West L 3-0 9-2 (1-1)

Sept. 11 vs. Peoria Richwoods 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Normal Community 6 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Urbana 6 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Normal U-High 6 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Centennial 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Peoria 6 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Mahomet-Seymour 11 a.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Peoria Manual 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Bloomington 6 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Peoria Notre Dame 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Rantoul 6 p.m.

*Boilermaker Invitational, at Bradley

+Urbana Tournament



Danville

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 23 at Covington (Ind.) W 2-1 1-0

Aug. 25 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden W 4-1 2-0

Aug. 28 at Hoopeston Area PPD.

Aug. 31 vs. St. Thomas More* L 2-0 2-1

Sept. 1 vs. Geneseo* W 2-1 3-1

Sept. 1 vs. Bremen* L 5-2 3-2

Sept. 4 at Champaign Central L 5-1 3-3 (0-1)

Sept. 8 vs. Jacksonville PPD.

Sept. 11 vs. Centennial 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Normal West 6 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 18 at Peoria Manual 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Normal Community 6 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Mahomet-Seymour 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Urbana 6 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Charleston 11 a.m.

Oct. 2 at Bloomington 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Peoria 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Jacksonville Tourney+ TBA

Oct. 6 at Jacksonville Tourney+ TBA

Oct. 9 at Peoria Richwoods 6 p.m.

*Urbana Invitational

+Jacksonville Tournament



Fisher/GCMS

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 at Normal Calvary W 2-0 1-0

Aug. 23 at Olympia W 9-0 2-0

Aug. 25 vs. Blue Ridge* W 2-0 3-0

Aug. 25 vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork* W 5-0 4-0

Aug. 25 vs. Uni High* W 1-0 5-0

Aug. 27 vs. Judah Christian W 4-0 6-0

Aug. 29 at St. Anne W 4-0 7-0

Sept. 3 at G-RF/Westville W 5-0 8-0

Sept. 4 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden W 2-1 9-0

Sept. 6 vs. ALAH W 5-0 10-0

Sept. 8 at Clifton Central PPD.

Sept. 10 at BHRA L 2-0 10-1

Sept. 11 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Mt. Pulaski 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Watseka 10 a.m.

Sept. 24 at Unity 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Cornerstone 10 a.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Roanoke-Benson 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

*Uni High Shootout



Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 21 vs. ALAH T 1-1 0-0-1

Aug. 23 vs. First Baptist L 2-1 0-1-1

Aug. 25 vs. Iroquois West PPD.

Aug. 28 at Unity L 7-0 0-2-1

Aug. 30 at Covington (Ind.) L 8-0 0-3-1

Sept. 3 vs. Fisher/GCMS L 5-0 0-4-1

Sept. 4 vs. Hoopeston Area L 6-1 0-5-1 (0-1)

Sept. 6 vs. BHRA L 7-0 0-6-1 (0-2)

Sept. 10 at Rantoul L 4-2 0-7-1

Sept. 13 at Oakwood/Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Newton 11 a.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 9 a.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Watseka 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 at BHRA 6 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Rantoul 10 a.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.



Hoopeston Area

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 vs. Watseka W 6-1 1-0

Aug. 21 at St. Joseph-Ogden W 4-1 2-0

Aug. 23 at St. Anne W 5-0 3-0

Aug. 28 vs. Danville PPD.

Sept. 4 at G-RF/Westville W 6-1 4-0 (1-0)

Sept. 6 vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork W 6-0 5-0 (2-0)

Sept. 7 vs. Watseka* PPD.

Sept. 8 vs. Blue Ridge* PPD.

Sept. 8 vs. Monticello* PPD.

Sept. 8 Cornjerker Classic* PPD.

Sept. 10 at Judah Christian W 3-2 6-0

Sept. 11 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. G-RF/Westville 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Teutopolis 11 a.m.

Sept. 24 at Herscher 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Oakwood/Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Schlarman 6 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Iroquois West 10 a.m.

Oct. 4 at BHRA 6 p.m.

*Cornjerker Classic, at Hoopeston Area



Iroquois West

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 at Kankakee Trinity W 11-1 1-0

Aug. 21 vs. Reed-Custer W 11-0 2-0

Aug. 23 vs. Blue Ridge W 6-0 3-0

Aug. 25 at G-RF/Westville PPD.

Aug. 28 at Illinois Lutheran PPD.

Aug. 29 at Illinois Lutheran W 2-0 4-0 (1-0)

Aug. 30 vs. Watseka W 6-0 5-0 (2-0)

Aug. 31 vs. Herscher* 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Oak Forest* Noon

Sept. 5 at Clifton Central W 11-1 6-1 (3-0)

Sept. 6 vs. Beecher W 8-1 7-1 (4-0)

Sept. 7 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden+ PPD.

Sept. 8 vs. Bloomington CC+ PPD.

Sept. 8 vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork+ PPD.

Sept. 8 Cornjerker Classic+ PPD.

Sept. 11 vs. Momence 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Grant Park 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Fisher/GCMS 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. St. Anne 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Kankakee Grace 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Schlarman 11 a.m.

Sept. 29 at Hoopeston Area 10 a.m.

*Herscher Labor Day Shootout

+Cornjerker Classic, Hoopeston Area



Judah Christian

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 vs. St. Thomas More L 2-0 0-1

Aug. 21 vs. Normal Calvary W 3-0 1-1

Aug. 25 vs. BHRA L 2-1 1-2

Aug. 27 at Fisher/GCMS L 4-0 1-3

Aug. 28 vs. Schlarman W 8-0 2-3

Sept. 4 at Blue Ridge W 2-0 3-3

Sept. 6 at Unity W 5-3 4-3

Sept. 8 vs. Decatur Christian W 8-0 5-3

Sept. 10 vs. Hoopeston Area L 3-2 5-4

Sept. 15 at Watseka 10 a.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Uni High 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Cornerstone 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Oakwood 10 a.m.

Oct. 1 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.



Mahomet-Seymour

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 21 at Metamora T 1-1 0-0-1

Aug. 23 at Centennial W 1-0 1-0-1

Aug. 25 vs. Mt. Zion* T 1-1 (PKs) 1-0-2 (0-0-1)

Aug. 25 vs. Washington* L 1-0 1-1-2

Aug. 31 vs. Bremen+ T 2-2 (W 8-7 PKs) 2-1-2

Sept. 1 vs. Urbana+ T 1-1 (W 4-2 PKs) 3-1-2

Sept. 1 vs. Champaign Central+ L 5-1 3-2-2

Sept. 6 at Charleston W 2-1 4-2-2

Sept. 8 at Lincoln PPD.

Sept. 11 vs. Mattoon 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Bloomington 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Effingham 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Taylorville 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Danville 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Urbana 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Charleston 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Champaign Central 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Mattoon 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Mt. Zion 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Lincoln 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Effingham 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Taylorville 6 p.m.

*Bulldog Invitational, at Mahomet

+Urbana Invitational



Monticello

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 at Warrensburg-Latham W 7-0 1-0

Aug. 21 vs. Mattoon L 8-0 1-1

Aug. 23 vs. Decatur MacArthur L 6-4 1-2

Aug. 27 vs. St. Teresa L 9-1 1-3

Aug. 28 at Mt. Zion L 7-4 1-4

Aug. 30 vs. Uni High L 6-1 1-5

Sept. 4 vs. Decatur Christian W 8-1 2-5

Sept. 7 vs. Blue Ridge* PPD.

Sept. 8 vs. Watseka* PPD.

Sept. 8 vs. Hoopeston Area* PPD.

Sept. 8 Cornjerker Classic* PPD.

Sept. 10 at Mt. Pulaski W 10-1 3-5

Sept. 11 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Olympia 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Fisher/GCMS 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Chillicothe IVC 10 a.m.

Oct. 1 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Unity 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

*Cornjerker Classic, at Hoopeston Area



Oakwood/Salt Fork

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 at St. Joseph-Ogden L 2-1 0-1

Aug. 21 vs. Watseka W 3-0 1-1

Aug. 23 at Unity L 4-1 1-2

Aug. 25 vs. Uni High* L 6-0 1-3

Aug. 25 vs. Fisher/GCMS* L 5-0 1-4

Aug. 25 vs. Blue Ridge* L 4-1 1-5

Aug. 30 at Rantoul L 4-3 1-6

Sept. 4 vs. Schlarman W 8-1 2-6 (1-0)

Sept. 6 at Hoopeston Area L 6-0 2-7 (1-1)

Sept. 7 vs. Bloomington CC+ PPD.

Sept. 8 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden+ PPD.

Sept. 8 vs. Iroquois West+ PPD.

Sept. 8 Cornjerker Classic+ PPD.

Sept. 11 at BHRA 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Judah Christian 10 a.m.

Oct. 1 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

*Uni High Shootout

+Cornjerker Classic, at Hoopeston Area



Rantoul

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 at Cornerstone L 7-0 0-1

Aug. 22 vs. Blue Ridge T 2-2 0-1-1

Aug. 28 at Urbana L 5-0 0-2-1

Aug. 30 vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork W 4-3 1-2-1

Sept. 1 vs. Chillicothe IVC L 7-0 1-3-1

Sept. 4 at BHRA L 4-0 1-4-1

Sept. 5 at Clifton Central PPD.

Sept. 10 vs. G-RF/Westville W 4-2 2-4-1

Sept. 11 vs. Fisher/GCMS 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Unity 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Eisenhower 10 a.m.

Sept. 18 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 at G-RF/Westville Noon

Oct. 1 vs. Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Bloomington CC 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Centennial 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 11 at Champaign Central 6 p.m.



St. Joseph-Ogden

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 vs. Oakwood W 2-1 1-0

Aug. 21 vs. Hoopeston Area L 4-1 1-1

Aug. 23 at Uni High L 3-0 1-2

Aug. 25 at Danville L 4-1 1-3

Aug. 27 at Schlarman W 6-0 2-3

Aug. 30 vs. BHRA L 4-0 2-4

Sept. 4 at Fisher/GCMS L 2-1 2-5

Sept. 7 vs. Iroquois West* PPD.

Sept. 8 vs. Oakwood* PPD.

Sept. 8 vs. Bloomington CC* PPD.

Sept. 8 Cornjerker Classic* PPD.

Sept. 11 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Chillicothe IVC 10 a.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 at G-RF/Westville 9 a.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Unity 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. ALAH 5 p.m.

*Cornjerker Classic, at Hoopeston Area



St. Thomas More

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 at Judah Christian W 2-0 1-0

Aug. 22 vs. Champaign Central L 7-0 1-1

Aug. 24 vs. Macomb* W 3-1 2-1

Aug. 25 vs. Chicago Christian* W 2-0 3-1

Aug. 25 vs. Bloom. Cornerstone* W 2-1 4-1

Aug. 29 at Centennial T 2-2 4-1-1

Aug. 31 vs. Danville+ W 2-0 5-1-1

Sept. 1 vs. Champaign Central+ L 5-0 5-2-1

Sept. 1 vs. Urbana+ L 5-1 5-3-1

Sept. 5 vs. Blue Ridge W 2-0 6-3-1

Sept. 6 at Cornerstone L 4-2 6-4-1

Sept. 8 at Chillicothe IVC PPD.

Sept. 10 vs. Uni High T 2-2 6-5-2

Sept. 11 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Metamora 10 a.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Olympia 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Williamsville 10 a.m.

Sept. 25 at Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 at St. Teresa 10 a.m.

Oct. 1 at Oakwood/Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 at Chillicothe IVC 4:30 p.m.

*Peoria Christian Charger Classic

+Urbana Tournament



Schlarman

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 vs. Unity L 6-1 0-1

Aug. 27 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden L 6-0 0-2

Aug. 28 at Judah Christian L 8-0 0-3

Aug. 30 vs. First Baptist L 4-0 0-4

Sept. 4 at Oakwood/Salt Fork L 8-1 0-5 (0-1)

Sept. 10 vs. ALAH W 2-1 1-5

Sept. 11 at Hoopeston Area 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 at BHRA 6 p.m.

Sept. 18 at G-RF/Westville 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork 6 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Iroquois West 11 a.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Hoopeston Area 6 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. BHRA 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. G-RF/Westville 6 p.m.



Uni High

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 21 vs. Williamsville T 1-1 0-0-1

Aug. 23 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden W 3-0 1-0-1

Aug. 25 vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork* W 6-0 2-0-1

Aug. 25 vs. Blue Ridge* W 4-0 3-0-1

Aug. 25 vs. Fisher/GCMS* L 1-0 3-1-1

Aug. 28 vs. Champaign Central L 6-3 3-2-1

Aug. 30 at Monticello W 6-1 4-2-1

Sept. 1 vs. Chicago Acero/Garcia+ W 3-1 5-2-1

Sept. 1 vs. Grant Park+ T 0-0 5-2-2

Sept. 4 vs. Urbana W 3-0 6-2-2

Sept. 6 vs. Teutopolis W 6-0 7-2-2

Sept. 10 at St. Thomas More T 2-2 7-2-3

Sept. 15 vs. BHRA 10 a.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Cornerstone 11 a.m.

Sept. 24 at Warrensburg-Latham 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 at St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Normal Calvary 10 a.m.

Oct. 2 at Peoria Christian 5 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

*Uni High Shootout

+Herscher Invitational



Unity

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 at Schlarman W 6-1 1-0

Aug. 21 at St. Teresa L 3-0 1-1

Aug. 23 vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork W 4-1 2-1

Aug. 27 at ALAH W 3-0 3-1

Aug. 28 vs. G-RF/Westville W 7-0 4-1

Aug. 30 at Meridian W 8-1 5-1

Sept. 3 vs. Warrensburg-Latham W 3-2 6-1

Sept. 6 vs. Judah Christian L 5-3 6-2

Sept. 8 vs. BHRA PPD.

Sept. 11 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Rantoul 4 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Chillicothe IVC 10 a.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Fisher/GCMS 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Olympia 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.



Urbana

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 28 vs. Rantoul W 5-0 1-0

Aug. 31 vs. Beecher* W 7-1 2-0

Sept. 1 vs. Mahomet-Seymour* T 1-1 (L 4-2 PKs) 2-1

Sept. 1 vs. St. Thomas More* W 5-1 3-1

Sept. 4 at Uni High L 3-0 3-2

Sept. 6 at Peoria Manual 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 Morton Tournament+ PPD.

Sept. 8 Morton Tournament+ PPD.

Sept. 11 vs. Bloomington 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 6 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Champaign Central 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Centennial 6 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Mahomet-Seymour 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Danville 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Peoria Richwoods 6 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Normal Community 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Normal West 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Springfield 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Peoria 6 p.m.

*Urbana Tournament

+Morton Tournament



Watseka

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

Aug. 20 at Hoopeston Area L 6-1 0-1

Aug. 21 at Oakwood/Salt Fork L 3-0 0-2

Aug. 23 vs. BHRA L 6-0 0-3

Aug. 28 vs. Grant Park L 2-0 0-4

Aug. 30 at Iroquois West L 6-0 0-5 (0-1)

Sept. 4 at Illinois Lutheran L 2-0 0-6

Sept. 6 at Momence L 4-1 0-7 (0-2)

Sept. 7 vs. Hoopeston Area* PPD.

Sept. 8 vs. Monticello* PPD.

Sept. 8 vs. Blue Ridge* PPD.

Sept. 8 Cornjerker Classic* PPD.

Sept. 10 vs. Kankakee L 2-1 0-8

Sept. 11 at Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. St. Anne 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Beecher 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Judah Christian 10 a.m.

Sept. 20 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Fisher/GCMS 10 a.m.

Sept. 24 at G-RF/Westville 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs Clifton Central+ 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 vs. Iroquois West+ 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Bishop McNamara 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Momence+ 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 vs. St. Anne+ 4:30 p.m.

*Cornjerker Classic, at Hoopeston Area

+Iroquois West Invitational