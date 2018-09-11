Sages football inside top 5 of Class 3A rankings
Monticello is on the rise once again in the latest Associated Press prep football polls, which were released Tuesday afternoon.
Ahead of the high school season's fourth week, a quartet of area teams remain ranked while three more are receiving votes.
Coach Cully Welter's Sages, fresh off Welter earning a program record-setting 78th career victory, are up to No. 5 in the Class 3A poll. They were at No. 6 the week prior. St. Joseph-Ogden, another Illini Prairie Conference team, received votes in 3A.
Over in Class 2A, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was tied for the most votes received (5) without being inside the top 10.
And in Class 1A, both Tuscola and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley remained in their previous spots, second and third respectively. Argenta-Oreana fell one position to No. 9, while Fisher began receiving votes after a 3-0 start.
Below are all eight AP polls, with preps coordinator Colin Likas' corresponding votes in this week's AP process.
Associated Press’ Class 8A rankings
RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.
1. Lincoln-Way East (8) 1 3-0 80
2. Homewood-Flossmoor 4 3-0 66
3. Maine South 3 2-1 51
4. Loyola 2 21 43
5. Barrington — 3-0 42
6. Bolingbrook 6 3-0 40
7. Oswego 8 3-0 31
8. Marist 7 2-1 29
9. Glenbard West 10 2-1 13
10. Hinsdale Central 9 2-1 12
Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 11, Huntley 9, Stevenson 9, St. Charles East 3, Oswego East 1.
Colin’s Class 8A rankings
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Lincoln-Way East 3-0 2
2. Homewood-Flossmoor 3-0 4
3. Loyola 2-1 1
4. Maine South 2-1 3
5. Marist 2-1 6
6. Bolingbrook 3-0 7
7. Hinsdale Central 2-1 8
8. Glenbard West 2-1 9
9. Oswego 3-0 10
10. Barrington 3-0 —
Associated Press’ Class 7A rankings
RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.
1. Batavia (5) 1 3-0 86
2. Nazareth (2) 2 3-0 80
3. East St. Louis (2) 3 2-1 67
4. Brother Rice 4 3-0 59
5. Chicago Mt. Carmel 6 2-1 51
6. Normal Community 5 3-0 45
7. Simeon 10 3-0 33
8. Lake Zurich 7 2-1 24
9. Benet 8 3-0 23
10. Hononegah 9 3-0 15
Others receiving votes: Belleville West 6, Lincoln-Way West 4, Lincoln-Way Central 1, Moline 1.
Colin’s Class 7A rankings
RK., TEAM REC.
1. Nazareth 3-0 1
2. Batavia 3-0 2
3. East St. Louis 2-1 3
4. Chicago Mt. Carmel 2-1 4
5. Brother Rice 3-0 5
6. Lake Zurich 2-1 6
7. Normal Community 3-0 7
8. Hononegah 3-0 8
9. Simeon 3-0 —
10. Benet 3-0 —
Associated Press’ Class 6A rankings
RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.
1. Cary-Grove (5) 3 3-0 91
2. Oak Lawn Richards (3) 4 3-0 89
3. Prairie Ridge (1) 1 2-1 69
4. Willowbrook 5 3-0 67
5. Phillips (1) 2 1-2 61
6. DeKalb 6 3-0 52
7. Providence 8 3-0 36
8. Chatham Glenwood 9 3-0 31
9. Sacred Heart-Griffin 7 2-1 30
10. Normal West 10 2-1 17
Others receiving votes: Bloomington 7.
Colin’s Class 6A rankings
RK., TEAM REC.
1. Prairie Ridge 2-1 2
2. Oak Lawn Richards 3-0 3
3. Cary-Grove 3-0 4
4. Sacred-Heart Griffin 2-1 5
5. Willowbrook 3-0 6
6. DeKalb 3-0 7
7. Phillips 1-2 1
8. Normal West 2-1 8
9. Providence Catholic 3-0 9
10. Chatham Glenwood 3-0 —
Associated Press’ Class 5A rankings
RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.
1. Washington (8) 1 3-0 80
2. Dunlap 2 3-0 62
3. Montini 3 3-0 61
4. Highland 5 3-0 53
(tie) Hillcrest 4 3-0 53
6. Sterling 6 3-0 50
7. Antioch 9 3-0 30
8. Joliet Catholic — 2-1 18
9. Peoria 7 2-1 11
10. Decatur MacArthur — 3-0 6
Others receiving votes: Woodstock Marian 5, Sycamore 5, Kaneland 4, Carbondale 2.
Colin’s Class 5A rankings
RK., TEAM REC.
1. Washington 3-0 1
2. Dunlap 3-0 2
3. Montini 3-0 3
4. Hillcrest 3-0 4
5. Sterling 3-0 5
6. Highland 3-0 6
7. Antioch 3-0 9
8. Peoria 2-1 7
9. Decatur MacArthur 3-0 10
10. Woodstock Marian 2-1 8
Associated Press’ Class 4A rankings
RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.
1. Rochester (8) 1 3-0 115
2. IC Catholic (4) 3-0 112
3. Rockford Boylan 3 3-0 92
4. Morris T5 2-1 77
5. Taylorville 4 3-0 76
6. Columbia T5 3-0 56
7. Richmond-Burton 8 3-0 43
8. Coal City 9 2-1 38
9. Geneseo — 2-1 12
(tie) Herrin 7 2-1 12
Others receiving votes: De La Salle 6, Breese Mater Dei 5, Johnsburg 4, Cahokia 3, Pontiac 3, Wheaton Academy 2, Raby 2, Sandwich 2.
Colin’s Class 4A
RK., TEAM REC.
1. IC Catholic 3-0 1
2. Rochester 3-0 2
3. Rockford Boylan 3-0 3
4. Morris 2-1 4
5. Taylorville 3-0 5
6. Columbia 3-0 6
7. Coal City 2-1 7
8. Johnsburg 3-0 9
9. Richmond-Burton 3-0 —
10. Wheaton Academy 2-1 8
Associated Press’ Class 3A rankings
RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.
1. Byron (9) 1 3-0 134
2. Williamsville (4) 2 3-0 123
3. Farmington 3 3-0 103
4. Carlinville (1) 4 3-0 96
5. Monticello 6 3-0 79
6. Bishop McNamara 8 3-0 66
7. Vandalia 9 3-0 44
8. Rock Island Alleman 5 2-1 42
9. Beardstown — 3-0 22
10. North Boone 7 2-1 20
Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 17, Elmwood-Brimfield 9, Pleasant Plains 8, Lisle 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 3.
Colin’s Class 3A rankings
RK., TEAM REC.
1. Williamsville 3-0 1
2. Byron 3-0 2
3. Farmington 3-0 3
4. Carlinville 3-0 4
5. Monticello 3-0 7
6. Rock Island Alleman 2-1 5
7. Vandalia 3-0 8
8. Pleaasnt Plains 2-1 9
9. Beardstown 3-0 —
10. Elmwood-Brimfield 3-0 —
Associated Press’ Class 2A rankings
RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.
1. Maroa-Forsyth (10) 1 3-0 125
(tie) Orion (3) T3 3-0 125
3. Rockridge 5 3-0 98
4. Sterling Newman (1) 2 2-1 96
5. St. Teresa T3 3-0 91
6. Illini West 6 3-0 72
7. Pana 7 3-0 61
8. Mercer County 9 2-1 36
9. Eastland-Pearl City T10 3-0 28
10. Chicago Hope Academy — 2-1 15
Others receiving votes: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5, Nashville 5, Tri-Valley 3, Auburn 3, Red Bud 2, Hamilton West Hancock 2, Marshall 2, El Paso-Gridley 1.
Colin’s Class 2A rankings
RK., TEAM REC.
1. Maroa-Forsyth 3-0 2
2. Orion 3-0 5
3. St. Teresa 3-0 3
4. Sterling Newman 2-1 1
5. Rockridge 3-0 4
6. Illini West 3-0 6
7. Pana 3-0 8
8. Mercer County 2-1 9
9. Eastland-Pearl City 3-0 —
10. Red Bud 2-1 —
Associated Press’ Class 1A rankings
RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.
1. Lena-Winslow (11) 1 3-0 145
2. Tuscola (1) 2 3-0 127
3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (3) 3 3-0 123
4. Camp Point Central 4 3-0 98
5. Ottawa Marquette 5 3-0 83
6. Princeville 6 3-0 66
7. Aurora Christian 7 3-0 62
8. Forreston 9 2-1 42
9. Argenta-Oreana 8 3-0 35
10. Concord Triopia — 3-0 27
Others receiving votes: Dakota 5, Fisher 4, Madison 3, Milledgeville 1, Athens 1, Dupo 1, Red Hill 1, Annawan/Wethersfield 1.
Colin’s Class 1A rankings
RK., TEAM REC.
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3-0 1
2. Lena-Winslow 3-0 2
3. Tuscola 3-0 3
4. Camp Point Central 3-0 4
5. Princeville 3-0 5
6. Ottawa Marquette 3-0 6
7. Forreston 2-1 7
8. Argenta-Oreana 3-0 8
9. Concord Triopia 3-0 9
10. Aurora Christian 3-0 10
