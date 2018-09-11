Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sages football inside top 5 of Class 3A rankings
Sages football inside top 5 of Class 3A rankings

Tue, 09/11/2018 - 3:00pm | Colin Likas

Monticello is on the rise once again in the latest Associated Press prep football polls, which were released Tuesday afternoon.

Ahead of the high school season's fourth week, a quartet of area teams remain ranked while three more are receiving votes.

Coach Cully Welter's Sages, fresh off Welter earning a program record-setting 78th career victory, are up to No. 5 in the Class 3A poll. They were at No. 6 the week prior. St. Joseph-Ogden, another Illini Prairie Conference team, received votes in 3A.

Over in Class 2A, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was tied for the most votes received (5) without being inside the top 10.

And in Class 1A, both Tuscola and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley remained in their previous spots, second and third respectively. Argenta-Oreana fell one position to No. 9, while Fisher began receiving votes after a 3-0 start.

Below are all eight AP polls, with preps coordinator Colin Likas' corresponding votes in this week's AP process.

Associated Press’ Class 8A rankings
RK., TEAM    PREV.    REC.    PTS.
1. Lincoln-Way East (8)    1    3-0    80
2. Homewood-Flossmoor    4    3-0    66
3. Maine South    3    2-1    51
4. Loyola    2    21    43
5. Barrington    —    3-0    42
6. Bolingbrook    6    3-0    40
7. Oswego    8    3-0    31
8. Marist    7    2-1    29
9. Glenbard West    10    2-1    13
10. Hinsdale Central    9    2-1    12
Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 11, Huntley 9, Stevenson 9, St. Charles East 3, Oswego East 1.

Colin’s Class 8A rankings
RK., TEAM    REC.    PREV.
1. Lincoln-Way East    3-0    2
2. Homewood-Flossmoor    3-0    4
3. Loyola    2-1    1
4. Maine South    2-1    3
5. Marist    2-1    6
6. Bolingbrook    3-0    7
7. Hinsdale Central    2-1    8
8. Glenbard West    2-1    9
9. Oswego    3-0    10
10. Barrington    3-0    —

Associated Press’ Class 7A rankings
RK., TEAM    PREV.    REC.    PTS.
1. Batavia (5)    1    3-0    86
2. Nazareth (2)    2    3-0    80
3. East St. Louis (2)    3    2-1    67
4. Brother Rice    4    3-0    59
5. Chicago Mt. Carmel    6    2-1    51
6. Normal Community    5    3-0    45
7. Simeon    10    3-0    33
8. Lake Zurich    7    2-1    24
9. Benet    8    3-0    23
10. Hononegah    9    3-0    15
Others receiving votes: Belleville West 6, Lincoln-Way West 4, Lincoln-Way Central 1, Moline 1.

Colin’s Class 7A rankings
RK., TEAM    REC.
1. Nazareth    3-0    1
2. Batavia    3-0    2
3. East St. Louis    2-1    3
4. Chicago Mt. Carmel    2-1    4
5. Brother Rice    3-0    5
6. Lake Zurich    2-1    6
7. Normal Community    3-0    7
8. Hononegah    3-0    8
9. Simeon    3-0    —
10. Benet    3-0    —

Associated Press’ Class 6A rankings
RK., TEAM    PREV.    REC.    PTS.
1. Cary-Grove (5)    3    3-0    91
2. Oak Lawn Richards (3)    4    3-0    89
3. Prairie Ridge (1)    1    2-1    69
4. Willowbrook    5    3-0    67
5. Phillips (1)    2    1-2    61
6. DeKalb    6    3-0    52
7. Providence    8    3-0    36
8. Chatham Glenwood    9    3-0    31
9. Sacred Heart-Griffin    7    2-1    30
10. Normal West    10    2-1    17
Others receiving votes: Bloomington 7.

Colin’s Class 6A rankings
RK., TEAM    REC.
1. Prairie Ridge    2-1    2
2. Oak Lawn Richards    3-0    3
3. Cary-Grove    3-0    4
4. Sacred-Heart Griffin    2-1    5
5. Willowbrook    3-0    6
6. DeKalb    3-0    7
7. Phillips    1-2    1
8. Normal West    2-1    8
9. Providence Catholic    3-0    9
10. Chatham Glenwood    3-0    —

Associated Press’ Class 5A rankings
RK., TEAM    PREV.    REC.    PTS.
1. Washington (8)    1    3-0    80
2. Dunlap    2    3-0    62
3. Montini    3    3-0    61
4. Highland    5    3-0    53
(tie) Hillcrest    4    3-0    53
6. Sterling    6    3-0    50
7. Antioch    9    3-0    30
8. Joliet Catholic    —    2-1    18
9. Peoria    7    2-1    11
10. Decatur MacArthur    —    3-0    6
Others receiving votes: Woodstock Marian 5, Sycamore 5, Kaneland 4, Carbondale 2.

Colin’s Class 5A rankings
RK., TEAM    REC.
1. Washington    3-0    1
2. Dunlap    3-0    2
3. Montini    3-0    3
4. Hillcrest    3-0    4
5. Sterling    3-0    5
6. Highland    3-0    6
7. Antioch    3-0    9
8. Peoria    2-1    7
9. Decatur MacArthur    3-0    10
10. Woodstock Marian    2-1    8

Associated Press’ Class 4A rankings
RK., TEAM    PREV.    REC.    PTS.
1. Rochester (8)    1    3-0    115
2. IC Catholic (4)    3-0    112
3. Rockford Boylan    3    3-0    92
4. Morris    T5    2-1    77
5. Taylorville    4    3-0    76
6. Columbia    T5    3-0    56
7. Richmond-Burton    8    3-0    43
8. Coal City    9    2-1    38
9. Geneseo    —    2-1    12
(tie) Herrin    7    2-1    12
Others receiving votes: De La Salle 6, Breese Mater Dei 5, Johnsburg 4, Cahokia 3, Pontiac 3, Wheaton Academy 2, Raby 2, Sandwich 2.

Colin’s Class 4A
RK., TEAM    REC.
1. IC Catholic    3-0    1
2. Rochester    3-0    2
3. Rockford Boylan    3-0    3
4. Morris    2-1    4
5. Taylorville    3-0    5
6. Columbia    3-0    6
7. Coal City    2-1    7
8. Johnsburg    3-0    9
9. Richmond-Burton    3-0    —
10. Wheaton Academy    2-1    8

Associated Press’ Class 3A rankings
RK., TEAM    PREV.    REC.    PTS.
1. Byron (9)    1    3-0    134
2. Williamsville (4)    2    3-0    123
3. Farmington    3    3-0    103
4. Carlinville (1)    4    3-0    96
5. Monticello    6    3-0    79
6. Bishop McNamara    8    3-0    66
7. Vandalia    9    3-0    44
8. Rock Island Alleman    5    2-1    42
9. Beardstown    —    3-0    22
10. North Boone    7    2-1    20
Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 17, Elmwood-Brimfield 9, Pleasant Plains 8, Lisle 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 3.

Colin’s Class 3A rankings
RK., TEAM    REC.
1. Williamsville    3-0    1
2. Byron    3-0    2
3. Farmington    3-0    3
4. Carlinville    3-0    4
5. Monticello    3-0    7
6. Rock Island Alleman    2-1    5
7. Vandalia    3-0    8
8. Pleaasnt Plains    2-1    9
9. Beardstown    3-0    —
10. Elmwood-Brimfield    3-0    —

Associated Press’ Class 2A rankings
RK., TEAM    PREV.    REC.    PTS.
1. Maroa-Forsyth (10)    1    3-0    125
(tie) Orion (3)    T3    3-0    125
3. Rockridge    5    3-0    98
4. Sterling Newman (1)    2    2-1    96
5. St. Teresa    T3    3-0    91
6. Illini West    6    3-0    72
7. Pana    7    3-0    61
8. Mercer County    9    2-1    36
9. Eastland-Pearl City    T10    3-0    28
10. Chicago Hope Academy    —    2-1    15
Others receiving votes: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5, Nashville 5, Tri-Valley 3, Auburn 3, Red Bud 2, Hamilton West Hancock 2, Marshall 2, El Paso-Gridley 1.

Colin’s Class 2A rankings
RK., TEAM    REC.
1. Maroa-Forsyth    3-0    2
2. Orion    3-0    5
3. St. Teresa    3-0    3
4. Sterling Newman    2-1    1
5. Rockridge    3-0    4
6. Illini West    3-0    6
7. Pana    3-0    8
8. Mercer County    2-1    9
9. Eastland-Pearl City    3-0    —
10. Red Bud    2-1    —

Associated Press’ Class 1A rankings
RK., TEAM    PREV.    REC.    PTS.
1. Lena-Winslow (11)    1    3-0    145
2. Tuscola (1)    2    3-0    127
3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (3)    3    3-0    123
4. Camp Point Central    4    3-0    98
5. Ottawa Marquette    5    3-0    83
6. Princeville    6    3-0    66
7. Aurora Christian    7    3-0    62
8. Forreston    9    2-1    42
9. Argenta-Oreana    8    3-0    35
10. Concord Triopia    —    3-0    27
Others receiving votes: Dakota 5, Fisher 4, Madison 3, Milledgeville 1, Athens 1, Dupo 1, Red Hill 1, Annawan/Wethersfield 1.

Colin’s Class 1A rankings
RK., TEAM    REC.
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    3-0    1
2. Lena-Winslow    3-0    2
3. Tuscola    3-0    3
4. Camp Point Central    3-0    4
5. Princeville    3-0    5
6. Ottawa Marquette    3-0    6
7. Forreston    2-1    7
8. Argenta-Oreana    3-0    8
9. Concord Triopia    3-0    9
10. Aurora Christian    3-0    10