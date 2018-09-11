Sages football inside top 5 of Class 3A rankings

Monticello is on the rise once again in the latest Associated Press prep football polls, which were released Tuesday afternoon.

Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential PODCAST: Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential 9-10-18 Colin Likas and Jim Rossow host the Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential. They recap Week 3 of area IHSA football action, talk with Rantoul's Hayden Cargo and coach Tom Hess, Arcola head caoch Nick Lindsey, Champaign Centennial head coach Lekevie Johnson, and Argenta-Oreana's Steve Kirk, plus look ahead to Week 4. Listen to this podcast

Ahead of the high school season's fourth week, a quartet of area teams remain ranked while three more are receiving votes.

Coach Cully Welter's Sages, fresh off Welter earning a program record-setting 78th career victory, are up to No. 5 in the Class 3A poll. They were at No. 6 the week prior. St. Joseph-Ogden, another Illini Prairie Conference team, received votes in 3A.

Over in Class 2A, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was tied for the most votes received (5) without being inside the top 10.

And in Class 1A, both Tuscola and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley remained in their previous spots, second and third respectively. Argenta-Oreana fell one position to No. 9, while Fisher began receiving votes after a 3-0 start.

Below are all eight AP polls, with preps coordinator Colin Likas' corresponding votes in this week's AP process.

Associated Press’ Class 8A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Lincoln-Way East (8) 1 3-0 80

2. Homewood-Flossmoor 4 3-0 66

3. Maine South 3 2-1 51

4. Loyola 2 21 43

5. Barrington — 3-0 42

6. Bolingbrook 6 3-0 40

7. Oswego 8 3-0 31

8. Marist 7 2-1 29

9. Glenbard West 10 2-1 13

10. Hinsdale Central 9 2-1 12

Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 11, Huntley 9, Stevenson 9, St. Charles East 3, Oswego East 1.



Colin’s Class 8A rankings

RK., TEAM REC. PREV.

1. Lincoln-Way East 3-0 2

2. Homewood-Flossmoor 3-0 4

3. Loyola 2-1 1

4. Maine South 2-1 3

5. Marist 2-1 6

6. Bolingbrook 3-0 7

7. Hinsdale Central 2-1 8

8. Glenbard West 2-1 9

9. Oswego 3-0 10

10. Barrington 3-0 —



Associated Press’ Class 7A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Batavia (5) 1 3-0 86

2. Nazareth (2) 2 3-0 80

3. East St. Louis (2) 3 2-1 67

4. Brother Rice 4 3-0 59

5. Chicago Mt. Carmel 6 2-1 51

6. Normal Community 5 3-0 45

7. Simeon 10 3-0 33

8. Lake Zurich 7 2-1 24

9. Benet 8 3-0 23

10. Hononegah 9 3-0 15

Others receiving votes: Belleville West 6, Lincoln-Way West 4, Lincoln-Way Central 1, Moline 1.



Colin’s Class 7A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Nazareth 3-0 1

2. Batavia 3-0 2

3. East St. Louis 2-1 3

4. Chicago Mt. Carmel 2-1 4

5. Brother Rice 3-0 5

6. Lake Zurich 2-1 6

7. Normal Community 3-0 7

8. Hononegah 3-0 8

9. Simeon 3-0 —

10. Benet 3-0 —



Associated Press’ Class 6A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Cary-Grove (5) 3 3-0 91

2. Oak Lawn Richards (3) 4 3-0 89

3. Prairie Ridge (1) 1 2-1 69

4. Willowbrook 5 3-0 67

5. Phillips (1) 2 1-2 61

6. DeKalb 6 3-0 52

7. Providence 8 3-0 36

8. Chatham Glenwood 9 3-0 31

9. Sacred Heart-Griffin 7 2-1 30

10. Normal West 10 2-1 17

Others receiving votes: Bloomington 7.



Colin’s Class 6A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Prairie Ridge 2-1 2

2. Oak Lawn Richards 3-0 3

3. Cary-Grove 3-0 4

4. Sacred-Heart Griffin 2-1 5

5. Willowbrook 3-0 6

6. DeKalb 3-0 7

7. Phillips 1-2 1

8. Normal West 2-1 8

9. Providence Catholic 3-0 9

10. Chatham Glenwood 3-0 —



Associated Press’ Class 5A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Washington (8) 1 3-0 80

2. Dunlap 2 3-0 62

3. Montini 3 3-0 61

4. Highland 5 3-0 53

(tie) Hillcrest 4 3-0 53

6. Sterling 6 3-0 50

7. Antioch 9 3-0 30

8. Joliet Catholic — 2-1 18

9. Peoria 7 2-1 11

10. Decatur MacArthur — 3-0 6

Others receiving votes: Woodstock Marian 5, Sycamore 5, Kaneland 4, Carbondale 2.

Colin’s Class 5A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Washington 3-0 1

2. Dunlap 3-0 2

3. Montini 3-0 3

4. Hillcrest 3-0 4

5. Sterling 3-0 5

6. Highland 3-0 6

7. Antioch 3-0 9

8. Peoria 2-1 7

9. Decatur MacArthur 3-0 10

10. Woodstock Marian 2-1 8



Associated Press’ Class 4A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Rochester (8) 1 3-0 115

2. IC Catholic (4) 3-0 112

3. Rockford Boylan 3 3-0 92

4. Morris T5 2-1 77

5. Taylorville 4 3-0 76

6. Columbia T5 3-0 56

7. Richmond-Burton 8 3-0 43

8. Coal City 9 2-1 38

9. Geneseo — 2-1 12

(tie) Herrin 7 2-1 12

Others receiving votes: De La Salle 6, Breese Mater Dei 5, Johnsburg 4, Cahokia 3, Pontiac 3, Wheaton Academy 2, Raby 2, Sandwich 2.



Colin’s Class 4A

RK., TEAM REC.

1. IC Catholic 3-0 1

2. Rochester 3-0 2

3. Rockford Boylan 3-0 3

4. Morris 2-1 4

5. Taylorville 3-0 5

6. Columbia 3-0 6

7. Coal City 2-1 7

8. Johnsburg 3-0 9

9. Richmond-Burton 3-0 —

10. Wheaton Academy 2-1 8



Associated Press’ Class 3A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Byron (9) 1 3-0 134

2. Williamsville (4) 2 3-0 123

3. Farmington 3 3-0 103

4. Carlinville (1) 4 3-0 96

5. Monticello 6 3-0 79

6. Bishop McNamara 8 3-0 66

7. Vandalia 9 3-0 44

8. Rock Island Alleman 5 2-1 42

9. Beardstown — 3-0 22

10. North Boone 7 2-1 20

Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 17, Elmwood-Brimfield 9, Pleasant Plains 8, Lisle 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 3.



Colin’s Class 3A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Williamsville 3-0 1

2. Byron 3-0 2

3. Farmington 3-0 3

4. Carlinville 3-0 4

5. Monticello 3-0 7

6. Rock Island Alleman 2-1 5

7. Vandalia 3-0 8

8. Pleaasnt Plains 2-1 9

9. Beardstown 3-0 —

10. Elmwood-Brimfield 3-0 —



Associated Press’ Class 2A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Maroa-Forsyth (10) 1 3-0 125

(tie) Orion (3) T3 3-0 125

3. Rockridge 5 3-0 98

4. Sterling Newman (1) 2 2-1 96

5. St. Teresa T3 3-0 91

6. Illini West 6 3-0 72

7. Pana 7 3-0 61

8. Mercer County 9 2-1 36

9. Eastland-Pearl City T10 3-0 28

10. Chicago Hope Academy — 2-1 15

Others receiving votes: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5, Nashville 5, Tri-Valley 3, Auburn 3, Red Bud 2, Hamilton West Hancock 2, Marshall 2, El Paso-Gridley 1.

Colin’s Class 2A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Maroa-Forsyth 3-0 2

2. Orion 3-0 5

3. St. Teresa 3-0 3

4. Sterling Newman 2-1 1

5. Rockridge 3-0 4

6. Illini West 3-0 6

7. Pana 3-0 8

8. Mercer County 2-1 9

9. Eastland-Pearl City 3-0 —

10. Red Bud 2-1 —



Associated Press’ Class 1A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Lena-Winslow (11) 1 3-0 145

2. Tuscola (1) 2 3-0 127

3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (3) 3 3-0 123

4. Camp Point Central 4 3-0 98

5. Ottawa Marquette 5 3-0 83

6. Princeville 6 3-0 66

7. Aurora Christian 7 3-0 62

8. Forreston 9 2-1 42

9. Argenta-Oreana 8 3-0 35

10. Concord Triopia — 3-0 27

Others receiving votes: Dakota 5, Fisher 4, Madison 3, Milledgeville 1, Athens 1, Dupo 1, Red Hill 1, Annawan/Wethersfield 1.



Colin’s Class 1A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3-0 1

2. Lena-Winslow 3-0 2

3. Tuscola 3-0 3

4. Camp Point Central 3-0 4

5. Princeville 3-0 5

6. Ottawa Marquette 3-0 6

7. Forreston 2-1 7

8. Argenta-Oreana 3-0 8

9. Concord Triopia 3-0 9

10. Aurora Christian 3-0 10