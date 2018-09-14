High school football scoreboard: Sept. 14-15, 2018

No high school football team can clinch a playoff spot with a win this weekend.

But the 11 area teams who sport 3-0 records entering Week 4 action can start to get closer to that elusive six-win mark needed for postseason eligibility.

On the other hand, the six area teams that sit at 0-3 are one loss away from the postseason bubble. A five-win season could still earn a team a playoff shot, but anything less, and their season will end after Week 9.

Teams facing both those situations will converge tonight in St. Joseph, with St. Joseph-Ogden (3-0) hosting Unity (0-3) in an Illini Prairie Conference game between the two long-time rivals.

Unity has won the last three games against the Spartans, but Scott Hamilton's program is in an unfamiliar situation. Having reached the playoffs each of the last 24 seasons, Unity had never started 0-3 under Hamilton, in his 25th season at Unity, until this fall.

Staying in the Illini Prairie, Monticello (3-0) will host Rantoul (1-2), while Prairie Central (3-0) hosts Pontiac (3-0) and St. Thomas More (1-2) hosts Chillicothe IVC (1-2).

In the Big 12, all four area teams will face one another this weekend.

Danville (1-2) hosts Centennial (1-2) at Whitesell Field tonight, with the Vikings coming off a 42-20 loss to Normal Community and the Chargers defeating Peoria Richwoods 31-10 for their first win of the season.

And at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Champaign Central (1-2) will host Urbana (0-3) at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign.

The marquee area game tonight is in Tuscola, where the host Warriors (3-0) square off against St. Teresa (3-0) in a Central Illinois Conference game. The two programs have combined to win all four CIC titles since the league started in 2014, with Tuscola winning the last three championships.

Tonight's winner gets a leg up on the conference race moving forward, but don't discount fellow CIC school Clinton (3-0). The Maroons are undefeated going into Week 4 for the first time since 2003, with coach Nick Ridgeway's team traveling to face Meridian (0-3).

A win by Tuscola and Clinton tonight would set up a highly-anticipated Week 5 game, with Tuscola traveling to take on Clinton next Friday night.

All six Vermilion Valley Conference teams are in league action tonight, with Georgetown-Ridge Farm (1-2) playing at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (3-0), Oakwood (0-3) at Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac (1-2) and Salt Fork (3-0) at Westville (0-3).

Much like the potential exists for Tuscola and Clinton to meet in Week 5 with both teams unbeaten, the same scenario could play out in the Heart of Illinois Conference.

Even though Fisher (3-0) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (3-0) are in separate divisions of the HOIC, if the Bunnies win at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (0-3) tonight and the Falcons take care of Fieldcrest (1-2) at home, both teams would be 4-0 before they meet on Sept. 21 in Fisher.

These are just some of the games to look forward to this weekend, with more in store throughout the area.

For scores on all the area games, check out our online scoreboard below throughout the weekend: