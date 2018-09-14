Thursday's highlights: Rogers sets O/SF soccer record

Image Gallery: HS Boys Soccer: STM vs. SJ-O » more St. Thomas More's Taylor Crawford (8) and St. Thomas More's Jack Aubry (2) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Seth Wedig (22) in a prep boys soccer game at Crestwood Park in St. Joseph on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.

In volleyball

■ Argenta-Oreana 2, Arcola 0. Amaya Fox had seven kills and 11 digs, Camilyn Newbanks chipped in 22 assists and five digs and A-O (8-4, 1-0) topped Arcola in Little Okaw Valley Conference play. Arianna Warren had two kills and eight blocks for the Purple Riders (2-9, 0-4).

■ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Salt Fork 0. Destiny Fitzsimmons’ 26 digs and four aces helped A-P (6-4, 4-0) sweep Salt Fork 25-21, 25-13 in Vermilion Valley Conference action.

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Sangamon Valley 1. ALAH rallied for a 21-25, 25-11, 25-11 victory thanks to a monster performance by Taylor Powell. The senior outside hitter led the Knights (7-4, 2-0) with 28 assists, 15 kills, 12 digs and four aces in the LOVC win.

■ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Milford 1. Emily Meidel’s double-double (12 kills and 10 digs) plus four blocks and two aces helped BHRA (6-7, 4-0) stay unbeaten in VVC play with a 23-25, 25-17, 25-17 win against Milford. Kaylee Warren's 22 assists paced the Bearcats (4-6, 0-4).

■ Blue Ridge 2, Decatur Lutheran 0. Blue Ridge got 20 assists from Avery Fisher in its 25-13, 25-6 sweep. Jessie Wanserski and Meah Carter finished with five kills apiece for the Knights (15-3).

■ Centennial 2, Danville 0. Centennial (7-9, 2-1) fought off Danville for a 25-21, 25-19 Big 12 sweep. Audri Hyde had 22 assists for the Vikings (5-7, 0-3).

■ Cissna Park 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. Cissna Park rallied for a 20-25, 25-22, 25-13 Sangamon Valley victory behind six kills and eight digs from Sloan Boyce. Anna Jennings also had 21 assists and three aces for the Timberwolves (8-3, 1-0). Abbie Schmidt paced PBL (7-5, 2-1) with 27 assists, five digs and two aces.

■ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 2, LeRoy 0. Lexi Kilmartin had five digs in a 25-13, 25-12 Heart of Illinois Conference loss for LeRoy (2-8, 0-4).

■ Eureka 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Jessica Freehill finished with six kills, but GCMS (2-6, 1-4) lost 25-9, 25-14 to unbeaten Eureka in HOIC action.

■ Normal U-High 2, Mahomet-Seymour 1. Mahomet-Seymour jumped out to an early lead, but the Bulldogs let it slip away in a 19-25, 25-11, 25-11 Normal U-High win. Savannah Matthews led the Bulldogs (10-8) with 12 kills and an ace.

■ Oakwood 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1. McKenzie Doan had 10 kills and nine assists to lead Oakwood (11-6, 3-0) to a 25-23, 22-25, 25-18 VVC win. Raine Ray led G-RF (2-6, 1-2) with nine kills and four blocks.

■ Rantoul 2, Uni High 0. Rantoul was dominant at the service line in its 25-13, 25-9 sweep, with Joselyn Rodriguez leading the way with seven aces. The Eagles (4-11) had 17 aces for the match.

■ Ridgeview 2, Tremont 0. Mya Tinsley had eight kills and two aces to lead Ridgeview (4-10, 2-2) past Tremont 25-12, 25-17 in HOIC play.

■ Schlarman 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Emma Bogen had 10 kills, Cece Damilano chipped in with seven assists and two kills and Schlarman (5-7, 1-2) swept Hoopeston 25-11, 25-20 in VVC action.

■ Tuscola 2, Clinton 1. Tuscola’s Maddie Green had 31 assists, nine digs and three kills as the Warriors (7-6, 1-0) won their Central Illinois Conference opener 25-16, 20-25, 26-24. Delaney Woodbury had 35 assists and three aces for the Maroons (5-6, 0-1).

■ Watseka 2, Momence 0. Watseka evened its SVC record with a 25-10, 25-18 sweep. Kennedy Bauer had 15 kills and 11 digs to lead the Warriors (9-6, 1-1).

■ Westville 2, Chrisman 1. Taylor Cox put up 24 assists to go with 17 digs, four kills and an ace to lead Westville (3-3, 2-2) past Chrisman 25-14, 21-25, 25-16 in VVC action. Hannah Lunger had 11 assists and two kills for the Cardinals (1-7, 0-3).



In boys’ soccer

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 2, Faith Bible Christian Academy 2. Sean Mast and Micah Linville both scored for AOC (1-2-2) in its tie in Pana.

■ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6, Schlarman 0. Five different players scored in BHRA’s Vermilion Valley Conference shutout against Schlarman. Keanu King led the Blue Devils (9-0-1, 3-0) with two goals.

■ Centennial 0, Peoria Richwoods 0. Centennial goalkeeper Max Wallace made four saves to preserve the Big 12 tie for the Chargers (4-4-4, 2-0-2).

■ Champaign Central 4, Normal Community 0. A hat trick from Santiago Rodriquez helped lead Central to the Big 12 win against Normal. Peter Wagner made three saves for the Maroons (11-2, 3-1).

■ Meridian 5, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. A four-goal halftime deficit was too much for ALAH (1-7-1) to overcome in its road loss to Meridian.

■ Monticello 8, Olympia 1. Luke Rudolph had five goals by halftime and finished with seven as Monticello (5-5, 2-0) routed Olympia in Illini Prairie Conference action.

■ Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Dawson Rogers set an O/SF record with six goals in the VVC rout. Caleb Lashuay scored the other goal for the Comets (3-8, 2-2). Goalkeeper Isaac Hughes had 16 saves for G-RF (0-8-1, 0-3)

■ Peoria Notre Dame 5, Urbana 0. Urbana dropped its third straight Big 12 match after being shut out at home and dropped to 3-2-3 overall and 0-0-3 in conference play this season.

■ St. Anne 2, Watseka 0. Goalkeeper Andrew Huering had 13 saves for Watseka (1-9, 1-3) in its Sangamon Valley Conference loss.

■ St. Thomas More 0, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. Joel Branson had eight saves for St. Joseph-Ogden (2-6-1, 0-1-1) and Daniel Hettinger made three for St. Thomas More (7-4-3, 1-0-1) in the scoreless Illini Prairie tie.

■ Unity 3, Rantoul 1. Unity (7-3, 1-1) p St. Thomas More icked up the Illini Prairie win behind two goals from Evan Bachert. Emmitt Yale scored the lone goal for Rantoul (2-6-1, 0-1).



In boys’ golf

■ At Danville. Schlarman got matching 42s from Gabe Huddleston and Rance Bryant to take down Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin by 24 strokes at Harrison Park Golf Course. Kevin Clapp earned medalist honors for the Blue Devils with a 41.

■ At Danville. Oakwood’s Ryan Hicks shot a 41 for medalist honors in a 23-stroke victory for the Comets against Danville at Turtle Run Golf Club. Jaren Hotsinpiller led the Vikings with a 46.

■ At Farmer City. Aaron Jayne and Gavin Raines both shot 41 for Blue Ridge, but the Knights lost to El Paso-Gridley by seven strokes at Woodlawn Country Club.

■ At Hoopeston. Cissna Park shot a 209 team score — led by Dawson Savoree’s 48 — to beat Salt Fork and Hoopeston Area at Hubbard Trail Country Club. Hoopeston’s Kenny Ray earned medalist honors with a 47, while Trysten De Rousse shot a 50 for Salt Fork.

■ At Oakland. Tri-County’s Logan Richardson carded a 35 for medalist honors as the Titans topped Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond by 16 strokes in a dual meet at Norton Knolls Golf Course. Dallas Sisk shot a 37 to lead the Purple Riders.

■ At Sheldon. Milford’s Brady Marshino claimed medalist honors with a 42, as the Bearcats shot 182 as a team to beat Iroquois West and Momence at Shewami Country Club. Ryan Tilstra led Iroquois West with a 44.

■ At Villa Grove. Villa Grove/Heritage shot a team score of 183 to top Okaw Valley and St. Joseph-Ogden in a triangular meet at Tri-City Country Club, with Tristan Harrison shooting a 43 to lead the Hawks. Payton Grimsley shot a 41 to pace the Spartans.



In girls’ golf

■ At Gibson City. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley shot a 195 as a team — paced by Megan Moody’s 44 — to beat Monticello by just three strokes at Railside Golf Club. The Sages’ Molly Stringer carded a 42 for medalist honors.

■ At Farmer City. Blue Ridge got a 50 from Ashlyn Voyles in a 40-stroke loss to El Paso-Gridley at Woodlawn Country Club. Armstrong-Potomac’s Anna Duden also shot a 50 playing as an individual.

■ At LeRoy. LeRoy’s Lynsee Clow shot a 47 for medalist honors, but the Panthers lost by 33 strokes to Olympia at LeRoy Country Club.

■ At Pontiac. Prairie Central shot a team score of 428 and finished sixth at the Livingston County Invitational, while Mahomet-Seymour was 13 strokes back in ninth place. The Hawks’ Katelind Winterland tied for 20th with a 98, while Emma Amjad shot a 106 to finish 27th for the Bulldogs.

■ At Rantoul. Fisher’s Sidney Hood earned medalist honors with a 42, but Iroquois West got the win at Willow Pond Golf Course since the Bunnies didn’t field a full team. Marissa Pool led the Raiders with a 50.

■ At Sullivan. Sullivan’s Addison Darush earned medalist honors with a 48 to lead the Redskins to a win against Mount Zion and Decatur St. Teresa at Sullivan Country Club.



In girls’ tennis

■ At Gibson City. Urbana’s Erin Wright and Courtney Fouke put up 8-0 victories at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, as the Tigers beat Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7-2. Wright and Fouke also teamed up for a win at No. 1 doubles. Payton Beach had a 9-7 win at No. 5 singles for the Falcons.