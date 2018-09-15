Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, September 15, 2018 83 Today's Paper

High school football scoreboard: Sept. 14-15, 2018
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

High school football scoreboard: Sept. 14-15, 2018

Sat, 09/15/2018 - 12:15pm | The News-Gazette
Image Gallery:
HS Football: SJ-O vs. Unity
HS Football: SJ-O vs. Unity
» more
St. Joseph-Ogden's Dwight Colvin (33) and Unity's Logan Jones (21) in a prep football game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
  • Image Gallery
    HS Football: St. Teresa at Tuscola
  • Video
    Colin Likas&#039; Helmet Stickers: Week 4 2018

Other Related Content

No high school football team was able to clinch a playoff spot with a win this weekend.

But that didn't stop eight of the 11 unbeaten teams in the area from preserving their perfect ledger, with Argenta-Oreana, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Clinton, Fisher, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Monticello, St. Joseph-Ogden and Salt Fork all reaching 4-0 and inching closer to that elusive six-win mark needed for postseason eligibility.

On the other hand, Iroquois West, Unity and Westville all now sit on the postseason bubble after 0-4 starts. A five-win season could still earn a team a playoff shot, but anything less, and their season will end after Week 9.

Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential

PODCAST: Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential 9-10-18

Colin Likas and Jim Rossow host the Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential. They recap Week 3 of area IHSA football action, talk with Rantoul's Hayden Cargo and coach Tom Hess, Arcola head caoch Nick Lindsey, Champaign Centennial head coach Lekevie Johnson, and Argenta-Oreana's Steve Kirk, plus look ahead to Week 4.

Listen to this podcast

In matchup between teams on opposite sides of that fence, St. Joseph-Ogden (4-0) made quick work of Unity (0-4) in an Illini Prairie Conference game between the two long-time rivals, winning 38-14 in St. Joseph.

For homecoming, Monticello (4-0) shined on both ends of the field in a 50-0 rout of Rantoul (1-3), with quarterback Braden Snyder rushing for the Sages' first three touchdowns. The Sages, though, aren't alone at the top of the IPC, joining St. Joseph-Ogden and Pontiac, which won 36-30 on the road over previously undefeated Prairie Central.

St. Thomas More (2-2) worked back to an even record with a gutsy 42-41 win over visiting Chillicothe IVC, scoring a touchdown with less than 30 seconds to play to trim the deficit to one point before scoring on a two-point conversion to prevail in Champaign.

In the Big 12, all three of four area teams faced one another Friday night, with Champaign Central (1-2) hosting Urbana (0-3) at 10 a.m. Saturday at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign.

Danville (2-2) took eary control of its game  with Centennial (1-3) when Devin Miles scored on a 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to put the host Vikings ahead 7-0.

In marquee area game of Week 4, St. Teresa (4-0) blemished Tuscola's record, as the host Warriors (3-1) dropped the Central Illinois Conference matchup 56-28. The two programs have combined to win all four CIC titles since the league started in 2014, with Tuscola winning the last three championships.

CIC school Clinton (4-0), which went into Week 4 for the first time since 2003, continues to challenge St. Teresa for the conference's top spot — along with 4-0 Warrensburg-Latham — after a 35-0 road win over Meridian.

Tuscola, though, will get a chance to make up lost ground with a Week 5 matchup at Clinton. Meanwhile, a similar scenario will play out in the Heart of Illinois Conference.

While both teams are in separate divisions, Fisher (4-0) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (4-0) each won Friday night to set up a battle of the unbeatens in Week 5 when the Bunnies host the Falcons.

For scores on all the area games, check out our online scoreboard below throughout the weekend:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 14

Score

Quarter

Apollo

    
Taylorville 38 FINAL
at Mahomet-Seymour 26  
     

Big 12

    
Centennial 14 FINAL
at Danville 33  
     

Central Illinois

    
Clinton 35 FINAL
at Meridian 0  
     
St. Teresa 56 FINAL
at Tuscola 28  
     
Sullivan/Okaw Valley 12 FINAL
at Shelbyville 41  
     

HOIC Large

    
Fieldcrest 6 FINAL
at GCMS 48  
     

HOIC Small

    
Fisher 58 FINAL
at Flanagan-Cornell/W 0  
     
Heyworth 7 FINAL
at Ridgeview/Lexington 21  
     
LeRoy 28 FINAL (OT)
at Tremont 22  
     

Illini Prairie

    
Chillicothe IVC 41 FINAL
at St. Thomas More 42  
     
Pontiac 36 FINAL
at Prairie Central 30  
     
Rantoul 0 FINAL
at Monticello 50  
     
Unity 14 FINAL
at St. Joseph-Ogden 38  
     

LOVC Northwest

    
Arcola 27 FINAL
at ALAH 7  
     
Decatur Lutheran 16 FINAL
at Cerro Gordo/Bement 28  
     
Sangamon Valley 13 FINAL
at Argenta-Oreana 52  
     

LOVC Southeast

    
Cumberland 42 FINAL
at Tri-County 7  
     
Martinsville 0 FINAL
at Villa Grove/Heritage 45  
     

Sangamon Valley

    
Momence 27 FINAL
at Iroquois West 7  
     

Vermilion Valley

    
Georgetown-RF 26 FINAL
at BHRA 35  
     
Oakwood 48  FINAL
at HASAAP 21  
     
Salt Fork 41 FINAL
at Westville 14  
     

Nonconference

    
Milledgeville 61 FINAL
at Blue Ridge 0  
     
Oblong 0 FINAL
at Watseka 30  
     

8-Man League

    
Lake Forest Academy 47 FINAL
at Judah Christian 12  
     

SATURDAY, SEPT. 15

Score

Quarter

Big 12

    
Urbana 14 9:56 4Q
at Champaign Central 35  
     

Sangamon Valley

    
PBL   1 p.m.
at Seneca    

 

 

 