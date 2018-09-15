High school football scoreboard: Sept. 14-15, 2018

No high school football team was able to clinch a playoff spot with a win this weekend.

But that didn't stop eight of the 11 unbeaten teams in the area from preserving their perfect ledger, with Argenta-Oreana, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Clinton, Fisher, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Monticello, St. Joseph-Ogden and Salt Fork all reaching 4-0 and inching closer to that elusive six-win mark needed for postseason eligibility.

On the other hand, Iroquois West, Unity and Westville all now sit on the postseason bubble after 0-4 starts. A five-win season could still earn a team a playoff shot, but anything less, and their season will end after Week 9.

In matchup between teams on opposite sides of that fence, St. Joseph-Ogden (4-0) made quick work of Unity (0-4) in an Illini Prairie Conference game between the two long-time rivals, winning 38-14 in St. Joseph.

For homecoming, Monticello (4-0) shined on both ends of the field in a 50-0 rout of Rantoul (1-3), with quarterback Braden Snyder rushing for the Sages' first three touchdowns. The Sages, though, aren't alone at the top of the IPC, joining St. Joseph-Ogden and Pontiac, which won 36-30 on the road over previously undefeated Prairie Central.

St. Thomas More (2-2) worked back to an even record with a gutsy 42-41 win over visiting Chillicothe IVC, scoring a touchdown with less than 30 seconds to play to trim the deficit to one point before scoring on a two-point conversion to prevail in Champaign.

In the Big 12, all three of four area teams faced one another Friday night, with Champaign Central (1-2) hosting Urbana (0-3) at 10 a.m. Saturday at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign.

Danville (2-2) took eary control of its game with Centennial (1-3) when Devin Miles scored on a 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to put the host Vikings ahead 7-0.

In marquee area game of Week 4, St. Teresa (4-0) blemished Tuscola's record, as the host Warriors (3-1) dropped the Central Illinois Conference matchup 56-28. The two programs have combined to win all four CIC titles since the league started in 2014, with Tuscola winning the last three championships.

CIC school Clinton (4-0), which went into Week 4 for the first time since 2003, continues to challenge St. Teresa for the conference's top spot — along with 4-0 Warrensburg-Latham — after a 35-0 road win over Meridian.

Tuscola, though, will get a chance to make up lost ground with a Week 5 matchup at Clinton. Meanwhile, a similar scenario will play out in the Heart of Illinois Conference.

While both teams are in separate divisions, Fisher (4-0) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (4-0) each won Friday night to set up a battle of the unbeatens in Week 5 when the Bunnies host the Falcons.

For scores on all the area games, check out our online scoreboard below throughout the weekend: