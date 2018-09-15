High school football scoreboard: Sept. 14-15, 2018
No high school football team was able to clinch a playoff spot with a win this weekend.
But that didn't stop eight of the 11 unbeaten teams in the area from preserving their perfect ledger, with Argenta-Oreana, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Clinton, Fisher, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Monticello, St. Joseph-Ogden and Salt Fork all reaching 4-0 and inching closer to that elusive six-win mark needed for postseason eligibility.
On the other hand, Iroquois West, Unity and Westville all now sit on the postseason bubble after 0-4 starts. A five-win season could still earn a team a playoff shot, but anything less, and their season will end after Week 9.
In matchup between teams on opposite sides of that fence, St. Joseph-Ogden (4-0) made quick work of Unity (0-4) in an Illini Prairie Conference game between the two long-time rivals, winning 38-14 in St. Joseph.
For homecoming, Monticello (4-0) shined on both ends of the field in a 50-0 rout of Rantoul (1-3), with quarterback Braden Snyder rushing for the Sages' first three touchdowns. The Sages, though, aren't alone at the top of the IPC, joining St. Joseph-Ogden and Pontiac, which won 36-30 on the road over previously undefeated Prairie Central.
St. Thomas More (2-2) worked back to an even record with a gutsy 42-41 win over visiting Chillicothe IVC, scoring a touchdown with less than 30 seconds to play to trim the deficit to one point before scoring on a two-point conversion to prevail in Champaign.
In the Big 12, all three of four area teams faced one another Friday night, with Champaign Central (1-2) hosting Urbana (0-3) at 10 a.m. Saturday at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign.
Danville (2-2) took eary control of its game with Centennial (1-3) when Devin Miles scored on a 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to put the host Vikings ahead 7-0.
In marquee area game of Week 4, St. Teresa (4-0) blemished Tuscola's record, as the host Warriors (3-1) dropped the Central Illinois Conference matchup 56-28. The two programs have combined to win all four CIC titles since the league started in 2014, with Tuscola winning the last three championships.
CIC school Clinton (4-0), which went into Week 4 for the first time since 2003, continues to challenge St. Teresa for the conference's top spot — along with 4-0 Warrensburg-Latham — after a 35-0 road win over Meridian.
Tuscola, though, will get a chance to make up lost ground with a Week 5 matchup at Clinton. Meanwhile, a similar scenario will play out in the Heart of Illinois Conference.
While both teams are in separate divisions, Fisher (4-0) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (4-0) each won Friday night to set up a battle of the unbeatens in Week 5 when the Bunnies host the Falcons.
For scores on all the area games, check out our online scoreboard below throughout the weekend:
|
FRIDAY, SEPT. 14
|
Score
|
Quarter
|
Apollo
|Taylorville
|38
|FINAL
|at Mahomet-Seymour
|26
|
Big 12
|Centennial
|14
|FINAL
|at Danville
|33
|
Central Illinois
|Clinton
|35
|FINAL
|at Meridian
|0
|St. Teresa
|56
|FINAL
|at Tuscola
|28
|Sullivan/Okaw Valley
|12
|FINAL
|at Shelbyville
|41
|
HOIC Large
|Fieldcrest
|6
|FINAL
|at GCMS
|48
|
HOIC Small
|Fisher
|58
|FINAL
|at Flanagan-Cornell/W
|0
|Heyworth
|7
|FINAL
|at Ridgeview/Lexington
|21
|LeRoy
|28
|FINAL (OT)
|at Tremont
|22
|
Illini Prairie
|Chillicothe IVC
|41
|FINAL
|at St. Thomas More
|42
|Pontiac
|36
|FINAL
|at Prairie Central
|30
|Rantoul
|0
|FINAL
|at Monticello
|50
|Unity
|14
|FINAL
|at St. Joseph-Ogden
|38
|
LOVC Northwest
|Arcola
|27
|FINAL
|at ALAH
|7
|Decatur Lutheran
|16
|FINAL
|at Cerro Gordo/Bement
|28
|Sangamon Valley
|13
|FINAL
|at Argenta-Oreana
|52
|
LOVC Southeast
|Cumberland
|42
|FINAL
|at Tri-County
|7
|Martinsville
|0
|FINAL
|at Villa Grove/Heritage
|45
|
Sangamon Valley
|Momence
|27
|FINAL
|at Iroquois West
|7
|
Vermilion Valley
|Georgetown-RF
|26
|FINAL
|at BHRA
|35
|Oakwood
|48
|FINAL
|at HASAAP
|21
|Salt Fork
|41
|FINAL
|at Westville
|14
|
Nonconference
|Milledgeville
|61
|FINAL
|at Blue Ridge
|0
|Oblong
|0
|FINAL
|at Watseka
|30
|
8-Man League
|Lake Forest Academy
|47
|FINAL
|at Judah Christian
|12
|
SATURDAY, SEPT. 15
|
Score
|
Quarter
|
Big 12
|Urbana
|14
|9:56 4Q
|at Champaign Central
|35
|
Sangamon Valley
|PBL
|1 p.m.
|at Seneca
