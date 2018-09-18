Boys' and girls' golf pairings released for 2018 regionals

Image Gallery: HS Boys Golf: Champaign County Meet » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Champaign Central's Justin McCoy hits out of the sand on the 6th hole during the Champaign County Boys Golf Tournament at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club in Champaign ion Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.

Local prep boys' and girls' golf teams on Monday learned where their respective postseason runs would begin, as the IHSA released regional pairings and sectional sites.

All area boys' competitors will take part in regional action on Tuesday, Oct. 2, while all the girls' athletes will hit the links Wednesday, Oct. 3. Below is the regional field for reach local program, along with the courses involved.

BOYS

Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Regional > Schlarman Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 2; at El Paso Golf Club

Ridgeview

Class 1A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional > Schlarman Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 2; at Harrison Park Golf Course

Armstrong-Potomac

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

Cissna Park

Fisher

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Hoopeston Area

Judah Christian

Oakwood

St. Joseph-Ogden

St. Thomas More

Salt Fork

Schlarman

Uni High

Westville

Class 1A Windsor Regional > Schlarman Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 2; at Fox Prairie Golf Course

Bement

Blue Ridge

LeRoy

Sullivan

Tri-County

Tuscola

Villa Grove/Heritage

Class 1A Beecher Regional > Schlarman Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 2; at Balmoral Woods Country Club

Iroquois West

Milford

Watseka

Class 2A Mattoon Regional > Carbondale Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 2; at Mattoon Country Club

Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Class 2A Pontiac Regional > Lemont Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Pontiac Elks Club

Prairie Central

Class 2A Rantoul Regional > Lincoln Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 2; at Willow Pond Golf Course

Centennial

Champaign Central

Danville

Mahomet-Seymour

Monticello

Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Urbana

Class 2A Rochester Regional > Lincoln Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 2; at Lincoln Greens Golf Course

Clinton

GIRLS

Class 1A Charleston Regional > Auburn Sectional

Wednesday, Oct. 3; at Charleston Country Club

Monticello

Sullivan

Tuscola

Class 1A Mahomet-Seymour Regional > Auburn Sectional

Wednesday, Oct. 3; at Brookhill Golf Course

Armstrong-Potomac

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

Blue Ridge

Fisher

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Hoopeston Area

Judah Christian

LeRoy

Mahomet-Seymour

Oakwood

St. Thomas More

Salt Fork

Westville

Class 1A Bloomington Central Catholic Regional > Seneca Sectional

Wednesday, Oct. 3; at Vista Golf Course

Prairie Central

Class 1A Watseka Regional > Seneca Sectional

Wednesday, Oct. 3; at Shewami Country Club

Cissna Park

Iroquois West

Milford

Watseka

Class 2A Centennial Regional > Champaign Central Sectional

Wednesday, Oct. 3; U of I Golf Course

Centennial

Champaign Central

Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda