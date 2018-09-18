Boys' and girls' golf pairings released for 2018 regionals
Local prep boys' and girls' golf teams on Monday learned where their respective postseason runs would begin, as the IHSA released regional pairings and sectional sites.
All area boys' competitors will take part in regional action on Tuesday, Oct. 2, while all the girls' athletes will hit the links Wednesday, Oct. 3. Below is the regional field for reach local program, along with the courses involved.
BOYS
Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Regional > Schlarman Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 2; at El Paso Golf Club
Ridgeview
Class 1A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional > Schlarman Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 2; at Harrison Park Golf Course
Armstrong-Potomac
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Cissna Park
Fisher
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Hoopeston Area
Judah Christian
Oakwood
St. Joseph-Ogden
St. Thomas More
Salt Fork
Schlarman
Uni High
Westville
Class 1A Windsor Regional > Schlarman Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 2; at Fox Prairie Golf Course
Bement
Blue Ridge
LeRoy
Sullivan
Tri-County
Tuscola
Villa Grove/Heritage
Class 1A Beecher Regional > Schlarman Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 2; at Balmoral Woods Country Club
Iroquois West
Milford
Watseka
Class 2A Mattoon Regional > Carbondale Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 2; at Mattoon Country Club
Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Class 2A Pontiac Regional > Lemont Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Pontiac Elks Club
Prairie Central
Class 2A Rantoul Regional > Lincoln Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 2; at Willow Pond Golf Course
Centennial
Champaign Central
Danville
Mahomet-Seymour
Monticello
Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Urbana
Class 2A Rochester Regional > Lincoln Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 2; at Lincoln Greens Golf Course
Clinton
GIRLS
Class 1A Charleston Regional > Auburn Sectional
Wednesday, Oct. 3; at Charleston Country Club
Monticello
Sullivan
Tuscola
Class 1A Mahomet-Seymour Regional > Auburn Sectional
Wednesday, Oct. 3; at Brookhill Golf Course
Armstrong-Potomac
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Blue Ridge
Fisher
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Hoopeston Area
Judah Christian
LeRoy
Mahomet-Seymour
Oakwood
St. Thomas More
Salt Fork
Westville
Class 1A Bloomington Central Catholic Regional > Seneca Sectional
Wednesday, Oct. 3; at Vista Golf Course
Prairie Central
Class 1A Watseka Regional > Seneca Sectional
Wednesday, Oct. 3; at Shewami Country Club
Cissna Park
Iroquois West
Milford
Watseka
Class 2A Centennial Regional > Champaign Central Sectional
Wednesday, Oct. 3; U of I Golf Course
Centennial
Champaign Central
Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda
