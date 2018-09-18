Fisher, BHRA football debut in 2018 AP polls

Image Gallery: HS Football: SJ-O vs. Unity » more St. Joseph-Ogden's Dwight Colvin (33) and Unity's Logan Jones (21) in a prep football game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.

Both Fisher and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin cracked their respective top 10s in the latest Associated Press prep football polls, which came out Tuesday afternoon.

The Bunnies and Blue Devils checked in at No. 9 in Class 1A and 2A. Both teams are off to a 4-0 start this year.

Fisher is the fourth local program to join the 1A poll. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley jumped up one spot to No. 2, Tuscola fell three spots to No. 5 and Argenta-Oreana slid up one spot to No. 8.

BHRA is the lone local school sitting within the 2A top 10. In Class 3A, Monticello rose one spot to No. 4. Both St. Joseph-Ogden and Clinton are receiving votes.

Here's a look at each of the eight class-based polls heading into Week 5, along with the rankings submitted by preps coordinator and AP voter Colin Likas.

Associated Press’ Class 8A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Lincoln-Way East (9) 1 4-0 90

2. Homewood-Flossmoor 2 4-0 77

3. Maine South 3 3-1 60

4. Oswego 7 4-0 54

5. Marist 8 3-1 46

6. Evanston Township — 4-0 40

7. Glenbard West 9 3-1 32

8. Barrington 5 3-1 31

9. Stevenson — 4-0 19

10. Bolingbrook 6 3-1 17

Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 14, Loyola 10, Huntley 2, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1, Oswego East 1, Waubonsie Valley 1.



Colin’s Class 8A rankings

RK., TEAM REC. PREV.

1. Lincoln-Way East 4-0 1

2. Homewood-Flossmoor 4-0 2

3. Maine South 3-1 4

4. Marist 3-1 5

5. Hinsdale Central 3-1 7

6. Glenbard West 3-1 8

7. Oswego 4-0 9

8. Loyola 2-2 3

9. Stevenson 4-0 —

10. Huntley 3-1 —



Associated Press’ Class 7A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Batavia (3) 1 4-0 82

2. Nazareth (2) 2 4-0 79

3. Brother Rice (1) 4 4-0 69

4. East St. Louis (3) 3 3-1 68

5. Chicago Mt. Carmel 5 3-1 56

6. Simeon 7 4-0 42

7. Hononegah 10 4-0 37

8. Belleville West — 4-0 18

9. Normal Communit 6 3-1 15

10. Lincoln-Way West — 3-1 7

Others receiving votes: Wheaton Warrenville South 6, Benet 6, Machesney Park Harlem 5, Rolling Meadows 3, Moline 1, Lake Zurich 1.



Colin’s Class 7A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Nazareth 4-0 1

2. Batavia 4-0 2

3. East St. Louis 3-1 3

4. Brother Rice 4-0 5

5. Chicago Mt. Carmel 3-1 4

6. Hononegah 4-0 8

7. Simeon 4-0 9

8. Normal Community 3-1 7

9. Belleville West 4-0 —

10. Lincoln-Way West 4-0 —



Associated Press’ Class 6A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Cary-Grove (7) 1 4-0 97

2. Oak Lawn Richards (3) 2 4-0 93

3. Prairie Ridge 3 3-1 76

4. Willowbrook 4 4-0 68

5. DeKalb 6 4-0 51

6. Phillips 5 2-2 47

7. Providence 7 4-0 34

8. Chatham Glenwood 8 4-0 31

9. Sacred Heart-Griffin 9 3-1 24

10. Normal West 10 3-1 20

Others receiving votes: Niles Notre Dame 6, Yorkville 2, Quincy 1,



Colin’s Class 6A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Oak Lawn Richards 4-0 2

2. Cary-Grove 4-0 3

3. Prairie Ridge 3-1 1

4. Sacred-Heart Griffin 3-1 4

5. Willowbrook 4-0 5

6. DeKalb 4-0 6

7. Phillips 2-2 7

8. Normal West 3-1 8

9. Providence Catholic 4-0 9

10. Chatham Glenwood 4-0 10



Associated Press’ Class 5A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Washington (11) 1 4-0 110

2. Montini 3 4-0 97

3. Highland T4 4-0 78

4. Hillcrest T4 4-0 72

(tie) Sterling 6 4-0 72

6. Dunlap 2 3-1 51

7. Antioch 7 4-0 47

8. Joliet Catholic 8 3-1 27

9. Peoria 9 3-1 22

10. Carbondale — 4-0 15

Others receiving votes: Decatur MacArthur 6, Mascoutah 3, St. Francis 3, Metamora 1, Sycamore 1.



Colin’s Class 5A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Washington 4-0 1

2. Montini 4-0 3

3. Dunlap 3-1 2

4. Hillcrest 4-0 4

5. Sterling 4-0 5

6. Highland 4-0 6

7. Antioch 4-0 9

8. Peoria 3-1 7

9. Joliet Catholic 3-1 —

10. Decatur MacArthur 3-1 10



Associated Press’ Class 4A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Rochester (10) 1 4-0 118

2. IC Catholic (2) 2 4-0 110

3. Taylorville 5 4-0 86

4. Columbia 6 4-0 74

5. Rockford Boylan 3 3-1 68

6. Richmond-Burton 7 4-0 53

7. Coal City 8 3-1 45

8. Morris 4 2-2 31

9. Herrin 10 3-1 29

10. Breese Mater Dei — 4-0 22

Others receiving votes: Cahokia 7, Johnsburg 5, Pontiac 5, Raby 5, Freeburg 1, Geneseo 1.



Colin’s Class 4A

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Rochester 4-0 2

2. IC Catholic 4-0 1

3. Taylorville 4-0 5

4. Rockford Boylan 3-1 3

5. Columbia 4-0 6

6. Coal City 3-1 7

7. Johnsburg 3-1 8

8. Morris 2-2 4

9. Richmond-Burton 4-0 9

10. Breese Mater Dei 4-0 —



Associated Press’ Class 3A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Byron (13) 1 4-0 130

2. Farmington 3 4-0 100

3. Carlinville 4 4-0 97

4. Monticello 5 4-0 85

5. Bishop McNamara 6 3-1 82

6. Williamsville 2 3-1 70

7. Vandalia 7 4-0 50

8. Beardstown 9 4-0 28

9. North Boone 10 3-1 19

10. DuQuoin — 4-0 16

Others receiving votes: Pleasant Plains 9, Rock Island Alleman 9, Elmwood-Brimfield 5, Breese Central 3, St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Genoa-Kingston 3, Lisle 3, Clinton 2, West Frankfort 1.



Colin’s Class 3A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Byron 4-0 2

2. Farmington 4-0 3

3. Carlinville 4-0 4

4. Williamsville 3-1 1

5. Monticello 4-0 5

6. Vandalia 4-0 7

7. Pleasant Plains 3-1 8

8. Beardstown 4-0 9

9. DuQuoin 4-0 —

10. Bishop McNamara 3-1 —



Associated Press’ Class 2A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Maroa-Forsyth (12) T1 4-0 129

2. Orion (1) T1 4-0 115

3. Sterling Newman 4 3-1 100

4. St. Teresa 5 4-0 97

5. Illini West 6 4-0 77

6. Eastland-Pearl City 9 4-0 60

7. Chicago Hope 10 3-1 42

8. Rockridge 3 3-1 35

9. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin — 4-0 15

10. Marshall — 4-0 13

Others receiving votes: Pana 10, Mercer County 6, Hamilton West Hancock 5, Downs Tri-Valley 4, Nashville 3, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1, Collins 1, Eldorado 1, Red Bud 1.



Colin’s Class 2A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Maroa-Forsyth 4-0 1

2. Orion 4-0 2

3. St. Teresa 4-0 3

4. Sterling Newman 3-1 4

5. Illini West 4-0 6

6. Mercer County 2-2 8

7. Eastland-Pearl City 4-0 9

8. Rockridge 3-1 5

9. Pana 3-1 7

10. Red Bud 3-1 10



Associated Press’ Class 1A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Lena-Winslow (10) 1 4-0 118

2. Gibson City_Melvin-Sibley (2) 3 4-0 109

3. Camp Point Central 4 4-0 93

4. Ottawa Marquette 5 4-0 73

5. Tuscola 2 3-1 68

6. Princeville 6 4-0 60

7. Aurora Christian 7 4-0 59

8. Argenta-Oreana 9 4-0 31

9. Fisher — 4-0 16

10. Milledgeville — 4-0 9

Others receiving votes: Madison 6, Concord (Triopia) 4, Sesser (S.-Valier) 4, Annawan/Wethersfield 3, Forreston 3, Dakota 2, Athens 2.



Colin’s Class 1A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4-0 1

2. Lena-Winslow 4-0 2

3. Camp Point Central 4-0 4

4. Princeville 4-0 5

5. Ottawa Marquette 4-0 6

6. Tuscola 3-1 3

7. Argenta-Oreana 4-0 8

8. Aurora Christian 4-0 10

9. Dakota 4-0 —

10. Fisher 4-0 —