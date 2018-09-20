Fisher/GCMS leads Class 1A boys' soccer seeds

Seeds have been announced for the IHSA Class 1A boys' soccer postseason, with Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley leading the local field.

The Bunnies garnered the top seed in a loaded sub-sectional of the Judah Christian Sectional, with Uni High and Hoopeston Area the second and third seeds behind Fisher/GCMS.

The 1A bracket will be established Friday, with Class 2A and 3A seeds due out Sept. 27 and the brackets Sept. 28.

Below are the local 1A playoff seeds, along with regional hosts in each sub-sectional. (An asterisk denotes a regional host.)

Class 1A Reed-Custer Sectional > Lincoln-Way East Super-Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

*1. Herscher

*2. Grant Park

3. Momence

4. Coal City

5. Iroquois West

6. Kankakee McNamara

7. Reed-Custer

8. St. Anne

9. Watseka

10. Clifton Central

Class 1A Judah Christian Sectional > Peoria Christian Super-Sectional

Sub-Sectional A

1. St. Teresa

*2. Bloomington Cornerstone

3. Bloomington Central Catholic

4. Blue Ridge

5. Monticello

*6. Meridian

7. Normal Calvary

8. Olympia

9. Decatur Christian

10. Mt. Pulaski

Sub-Sectional B

1. Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

2. Uni High

3. Hoopeston Area

*4. St. Thomas More

5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

6. Judah Christian

7. Unity

8. St. Joseph-Ogden

*9. Oakwood/Salt Fork

10. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

11. Schlarman