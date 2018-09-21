High school football scoreboard: Sept. 21-22, 2018

The midway point of the high school football season is upon us.

And for eight area teams, a chance to become playoff-eligible with five wins is at stake on Friday night.

The marquee game in the area going into Friday night featured two of those teams when Fisher hosted Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a Heart of Illinois crossover game at Kellar Field between two unbeaten teams who are ranked in the top 10 of the latest Class 1A Associated Press statewide poll this week.

Fisher last beat GCMS during the 2011 season when the Bunnies won a defensive battle 7-0 in Gibson City, and the Bunnies will have to wait another year to try and topple their rivals.

GCMS extended its winning streak to 19 games with a convincing 56-0 win against the Bunnies, with the Falcons leading 43-0 at halftime after a dominating first half.

Elsewhere, Tuscola (3-1) tries to rebound after its first regular season loss since 2014 when the Warriors visit upstart Clinton (4-0) in Central Illinois Conference action. Clinton has only made the playoffs once in the last 13 seasons, doing so in 2016, but first-year coach Chris Ridgeway has the Maroons rolling in 2018.

A pair of Illini Prairie Conference teams sit at 4-0 going into Week 5: Monticello and St. Joseph-Ogden. Monticello travels to Bloomington Central Catholic (0-4), while SJ-O hits the road to face Pontiac (4-0) in arugably the top Illini Prairie game of the weekend.

In the Little Okaw Valley Conference Northwest, Argenta-Oreana (4-0) tries to keep its perfect start intact when the high-octane Bombers make the short trek to play at Decatur Lutheran (2-2).

Going to Vermilion County, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (4-0) could become eligible for the playoffs with a home win tonight. The Blue Devils host Westville (0-4) in Vermilion Valley Conference action.

Another VVC team, Salt Fork (4-0), could get to the elusive five-win mark when the Storm host Tri-County (3-1) in a nonconference game tonight in Catlin.

All the action on Friday night is a precursor to four high school football games involving area teams playing on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

With Illinois hosting Penn State tonight in the Illini's Big Ten opener, four games will take place at the UI's home venue on Saturday.

First up is a Big 12 game featuring Centennial (1-3) against Peoria Notre Dame (2-2) at 10 a.m., followed by an Illini Prairie game between Unity (0-4) and Olympia (1-3) set to kick off at 1 p.m. Unity must win to keep its slim playoff hopes alive and avoid missing out on the postseason for the first time since 1993.

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, Urbana (0-4) tangles with Bloomington (3-1), with Illinois commit Griffin Moore starring for Bloomington.

And in the nightcap on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, St. Thomas More (2-2) tangles with Rantoul (1-3) in an Illini Prairie game slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

