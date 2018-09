STM-Judah Christian among 1A boys' soccer postseason matchups

St. Thomas More and Judah Christian is among the local Class 1A boys' soccer postseason matchups that will take place in the regional round, shown by pairings released Friday afternoon.

The fourth-seeded Sabers and sixth-seeded Tribe will meet in a 1A St. Thomas More Regional semifinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10.

Below are the complete local 1A regional matchups, with 2A and 3A bouts being revealed this time next week.

Class 1A Herscher Regional

GAME 1: (10) Clifton Central at (7) Reed Custer, TBD

GAME 2: (1) Herscher vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 9, 4 p.m.

GAME 3: (4) Coal City vs. (5) Iroquois West, Oct. 10, 4 p.m.

GAME 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, Oct. 12, 4 p.m.

Class 1A Grant Park Regional

GAME 1: (9) Watseka at (8) St. Anne, TBD

GAME 2: (2) Grant Park vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 9, 4 p.m.

GAME 3: (3) Momence vs. (6) Kankakee McNamara, Oct. 10, 4 p.m.

GAME 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, Oct. 12, 4 p.m.

Class 1A Meridian Regional

GAME 1: (10) Mt. Pulaski at (9) Decatur Christian, TBD

GAME 2: (1) St. Teresa vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 9, 4:30 p.m.

GAME 3: (4) Blue Ridge vs. (6) Meridian, Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, Oct. 13, 10 a.m.

Class 1A Oakwood Regional

GAME 1: (9) Oakwood/Salt Fork at (8) St. Joseph-Ogden, TBD

GAME 2: (11) Schlarman at (5) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, TBD

GAME 3: (2) Uni High vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 9, 4 p.m.

GAME 4: (3) Hoopeston Area vs. Winner Game 2, Oct. 10, 4 p.m.

GAME 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, Oct. 13, 11 a.m.

Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional

GAME 1: (10) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at (7) Unity, TBD

GAME 2: (1) Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 9, 4 p.m.

GAME 3: (4) St. Thomas More vs. (6) Judah Christian, Oct. 4, 4 p.m.

GAME 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, Oct. 13, 10 a.m.

Class 1A Cornerstone Christian Regional

GAME 1: (8) Olympia at (7) Normal Calvary, TBD

GAME 2: (2) Cornerstone Christian vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 9, 4:30 p.m.

GAME 3: (3) Bloomington Central Catholic vs. (5) Monticello, Oct. 10, 4:30 p.m.

GAME 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, Oct. 12, 4:30 p.m.