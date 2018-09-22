High school football scoreboard: Sept. 21-22, 2018
With the exception of Saturday's four area games, the midway point in the season has passed.
By the night's end, five area teams reached had reached the five-win mark for playoff eligibility: Argenta-Oreana, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Monticello and Salt Fork.
Fisher last beat GCMS during the 2011 season when the Bunnies won a defensive battle 7-0 in Gibson City, and the Bunnies will have to wait another year to try and topple their rivals.
What was considered the area's marquee game entering Friday night quickly devolved into a rout, as the host Bunnies (4-1) crumbled beneath the Falcons (5-0) in a Heart of Illinois crossover game at Kellar Field, extending their winning streak to 19 games with a convincing 56-0 win.
Elsewhere, Tuscola (4-1) managed to rebound from its first regular season loss since 2014 with a 20-11 victory at upstart Clinton (4-1) in Central Illinois Conference action. Clinton has only made the playoffs once in the last 13 seasons and will need to win once more to have a chance in 2018.
Two early turnovers for St. Joseph-Ogden proved too harmful to recover, as Pontiac (5-0) climbed to the top of the Illini Prairie Conference and dealt the Spartans (4-1) their first loss of the season.
In the Little Okaw Valley Conference Northwest, Argenta-Oreana (5-0) made quick work of Decatur Lutheran with a 44-8 victory and kept its perfect start intact.
Going to Vermilion County, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (5-0) also became eligible for the playoffs with a 40-18 victory at home over Westville (0-5) in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Salt Fork (5-0), also reached the elusive five-win mark in similarly dominant fashion, as the host Storm rushed to a 42-13 nonconference victory over Tri-County.
With Illinois hosting Penn State tonight in the Illini's Big Ten opener, four games will take place at the UI's home venue on Saturday.
First up is a Big 12 game featuring Centennial (1-3) against Peoria Notre Dame (2-2) at 10 a.m., followed by an Illini Prairie game between Unity (0-4) and Olympia (1-3) set to kick off at 1 p.m. Unity must win to keep its slim playoff hopes alive and avoid missing out on the postseason for the first time since 1993.
At 4 p.m. on Saturday, Urbana (0-4) tangles with Bloomington (3-1), with Illinois commit Griffin Moore starring for Bloomington.
And in the nightcap on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, St. Thomas More (2-2) tangles with Rantoul (1-3) in an Illini Prairie game slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
For scores on all the area games, check out our online scoreboard below throughout the weekend:
|
FRIDAY, SEPT. 21
|
Score
|
Quarter
|
Apollo
|Mahomet-Seymour
|28
|FINAL
|at Mattoon
|31
|
Big 12
|Champaign Central
|28
|FINAL
|at Peoria Richwoods
|17
|
Central Illinois
|Meridian
|27
|FINAL
|at Sullivan/Okaw Valley
|14
|Tuscola
|20
|FINAL
|at Clinton
|11
|
Illini Prairie
|Monticello
|56
|FINAL
|at Bloomington CC
|8
|Prairie Central
|48
|FINAL
|at Chillicothe IVC
|14
|St. Joseph-Ogden
|20
|FINAL
|at Pontiac
|42
|
LOVC Northwest
|Argenta-Oreana
|44
|FINAL
|at Decatur Lutheran
|8
|ALAH
|34
|FINAL
|at Sangamon Valley
|15
|Cerro Gordo/Bement
|6
|FINAL
|at Arcola
|35
|
LOVC Southeast
|Villa Grove/Heritage
|12
|FINAL
|at Cumberland
|48
|
Sangamon Valley
|PBL
|49
|FINAL
|at Momence
|7
|Watseka
|6
|FINAL
|at Dwight
|23
|
Vermilion Valley
|Georgetown-RF
|40
|FINAL
|at HASAAP
|20
|Westville
|18
|FINAL
|at BHRA
|40
|
Nonconference
|Blue Ridge
|0
|FINAL
|at Paris
|63
|Danville
|19
|FINAL
|at Thornwood
|0
|GCMS
|56
|FINAL
|at Fisher
|0
|Iroquois West
|8
|FINAL
|at Oakwood
|57
|Ridgeview/Lexington
|14
|FINAL
|at Eureka
|49
|Tri-County
|13
|FINAL
|at Salt Fork
|42
|Tri-Valley
|27
|FINAL
|at LeRoy
|0
|
8-Man League
|Milford/Cissna Park
|64
|FINAL
|at Judah Christian
|24
|
SATURDAY, SEPT. 22
|
Score
|
Quarter
|
Big 12
|Centennial
|42
|FINAL
|vs. Peoria Notre Dame
|48
|4OT
|(at Memorial Stadium)
|Urbana
|4 p.m.
|vs. Bloomington
|(at Memorial Stadium)
|
Illini Prairie
|Unity
|45
|HALF
|vs. Olympia
|0
|(at Memorial Stadium)
|Rantoul
|7 p.m.
|vs. St. Thomas More
|(at Memorial Stadium)
