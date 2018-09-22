High school football scoreboard: Sept. 21-22, 2018

With the exception of Saturday's four area games, the midway point in the season has passed.

By the night's end, five area teams reached had reached the five-win mark for playoff eligibility: Argenta-Oreana, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Monticello and Salt Fork.

Fisher last beat GCMS during the 2011 season when the Bunnies won a defensive battle 7-0 in Gibson City, and the Bunnies will have to wait another year to try and topple their rivals.

What was considered the area's marquee game entering Friday night quickly devolved into a rout, as the host Bunnies (4-1) crumbled beneath the Falcons (5-0) in a Heart of Illinois crossover game at Kellar Field, extending their winning streak to 19 games with a convincing 56-0 win.

Elsewhere, Tuscola (4-1) managed to rebound from its first regular season loss since 2014 with a 20-11 victory at upstart Clinton (4-1) in Central Illinois Conference action. Clinton has only made the playoffs once in the last 13 seasons and will need to win once more to have a chance in 2018.

Two early turnovers for St. Joseph-Ogden proved too harmful to recover, as Pontiac (5-0) climbed to the top of the Illini Prairie Conference and dealt the Spartans (4-1) their first loss of the season.

In the Little Okaw Valley Conference Northwest, Argenta-Oreana (5-0) made quick work of Decatur Lutheran with a 44-8 victory and kept its perfect start intact.

Going to Vermilion County, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (5-0) also became eligible for the playoffs with a 40-18 victory at home over Westville (0-5) in Vermilion Valley Conference action.

Salt Fork (5-0), also reached the elusive five-win mark in similarly dominant fashion, as the host Storm rushed to a 42-13 nonconference victory over Tri-County.

With Illinois hosting Penn State tonight in the Illini's Big Ten opener, four games will take place at the UI's home venue on Saturday.

First up is a Big 12 game featuring Centennial (1-3) against Peoria Notre Dame (2-2) at 10 a.m., followed by an Illini Prairie game between Unity (0-4) and Olympia (1-3) set to kick off at 1 p.m. Unity must win to keep its slim playoff hopes alive and avoid missing out on the postseason for the first time since 1993.

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, Urbana (0-4) tangles with Bloomington (3-1), with Illinois commit Griffin Moore starring for Bloomington.

And in the nightcap on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, St. Thomas More (2-2) tangles with Rantoul (1-3) in an Illini Prairie game slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

For scores on all the area games, check out our online scoreboard below throughout the weekend: