Saturday, September 22, 2018

High school football scoreboard: Sept. 21-22, 2018
High school football scoreboard: Sept. 21-22, 2018

Sat, 09/22/2018 - 1:44pm | The News-Gazette
Video:
Colin Likas' Helmet Stickers: Week 5 2018
Colin Likas&#039; Helmet Stickers: Week 5 2018
Videographer: Colin Likas
Preps coordinator Colin Likas returns with his Helmet Stickers, recognizing football players from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Judah Christian, Danville and Tuscola.
  • Image Gallery
    HS Football: Fisher vs. GCMS
  • Video
    Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Fisher football highlights

With the exception of Saturday's four area games, the midway point in the season has passed.

By the night's end, five area teams reached had reached the five-win mark for playoff eligibility: Argenta-Oreana, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Monticello and Salt Fork.

Fisher last beat GCMS during the 2011 season when the Bunnies won a defensive battle 7-0 in Gibson City, and the Bunnies will have to wait another year to try and topple their rivals.

What was considered the area's marquee game entering Friday night quickly devolved into a rout, as the host Bunnies (4-1) crumbled beneath the Falcons (5-0) in a Heart of Illinois crossover game at Kellar Field, extending their winning streak to 19 games with a convincing 56-0 win.

Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential

PODCAST: Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential 9-17-18

Colin Likas and Jim Rossow bring another edition of the Loman Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential.  They recap Week 4 of area IHSA football action, talk with UI associate AD of facilities Lenny Willis, Oakwood's Colby Smiley, and Monticello's Braden Snyder, plus look ahead to Week 5.

Listen to this podcast

Elsewhere, Tuscola (4-1) managed to rebound from its first regular season loss since 2014 with a 20-11 victory at upstart Clinton (4-1) in Central Illinois Conference action. Clinton has only made the playoffs once in the last 13 seasons and will need to win once more to have a chance in 2018.

Two early turnovers for St. Joseph-Ogden proved too harmful to recover, as Pontiac (5-0) climbed to the top of the Illini Prairie Conference and dealt the Spartans (4-1) their first loss of the season.

In the Little Okaw Valley Conference Northwest, Argenta-Oreana (5-0) made quick work of Decatur Lutheran with a 44-8 victory and kept its perfect start intact.

Going to Vermilion County, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (5-0) also became eligible for the playoffs with a 40-18 victory at home over Westville (0-5) in Vermilion Valley Conference action.

Salt Fork (5-0), also reached the elusive five-win mark in similarly dominant fashion, as the host Storm rushed to a 42-13 nonconference victory over Tri-County.

With Illinois hosting Penn State tonight in the Illini's Big Ten opener, four games will take place at the UI's home venue on Saturday.

First up is a Big 12 game featuring Centennial (1-3) against Peoria Notre Dame (2-2) at 10 a.m., followed by an Illini Prairie game between Unity (0-4) and Olympia (1-3) set to kick off at 1 p.m. Unity must win to keep its slim playoff hopes alive and avoid missing out on the postseason for the first time since 1993.

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, Urbana (0-4) tangles with Bloomington (3-1), with Illinois commit Griffin Moore starring for Bloomington.

And in the nightcap on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, St. Thomas More (2-2) tangles with Rantoul (1-3) in an Illini Prairie game slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

For scores on all the area games, check out our online scoreboard below throughout the weekend:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 21

Score

Quarter

Apollo

    
Mahomet-Seymour 28 FINAL
at Mattoon 31  
     

Big 12

    
Champaign Central 28 FINAL
at Peoria Richwoods 17  
     

Central Illinois

    
Meridian 27 FINAL
at Sullivan/Okaw Valley 14  
     
Tuscola 20 FINAL
at Clinton 11  
     

Illini Prairie

    
Monticello 56 FINAL
at Bloomington CC 8  
     
Prairie Central 48 FINAL
at Chillicothe IVC 14  
     
St. Joseph-Ogden 20 FINAL
at Pontiac 42  
     

LOVC Northwest

    
Argenta-Oreana 44 FINAL
at Decatur Lutheran 8  
     
ALAH 34 FINAL
at Sangamon Valley 15  
     
Cerro Gordo/Bement 6 FINAL
at Arcola 35  
     

LOVC Southeast

    
Villa Grove/Heritage 12 FINAL
at Cumberland 48  
     

Sangamon Valley

    
PBL 49 FINAL
at Momence 7  
     
Watseka 6 FINAL
at Dwight 23  
     

Vermilion Valley

    
Georgetown-RF 40 FINAL
at HASAAP 20  
     
Westville 18 FINAL
at BHRA 40  
     

Nonconference

    
Blue Ridge 0 FINAL
at Paris 63  
     
Danville 19 FINAL
at Thornwood 0  
     
GCMS 56 FINAL
at Fisher 0  
     
Iroquois West 8 FINAL
at Oakwood 57  
     
Ridgeview/Lexington 14 FINAL
at Eureka 49  
     
Tri-County 13 FINAL
at Salt Fork 42  
     
Tri-Valley 27 FINAL
at LeRoy 0  
     

8-Man League

    
Milford/Cissna Park 64 FINAL
at Judah Christian 24  
     

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

Score

Quarter

Big 12

    
Centennial 42 FINAL
vs. Peoria Notre Dame 48 4OT
(at Memorial Stadium)    
     
Urbana   4 p.m.
vs. Bloomington    
(at Memorial Stadium)    
     

Illini Prairie

    
Unity 45 HALF
vs. Olympia 0  
(at Memorial Stadium)    
     
Rantoul   7 p.m.
vs. St. Thomas More    
(at Memorial Stadium)    

 