Champaign County hoops tournament's status in flux

The status of a six-team boys’ basketball tournament is in flux as Champaign-area high schools continue to display caution in the face of violence.

Then-Champaign Central athletic director John Woods told The News-Gazette in March 2017 that a round-robin event featuring the Maroons, Centennial, Danville, Mahomet-Seymour, Rantoul and St. Thomas More would take place the week of Thanksgiving 2018.

Games are slated for Nov. 19 and 21 across all six institutions, followed by action Nov. 23 and 24 at Central’s Combes Gymnasium.

But the Rantoul boys’ hoops Twitter account on Thursday tweeted the following message: “Just informed our Thanksgiving tournament hosted by @maroonathletics has been cancelled 6 weeks prior to season opener!”

Danville AD Mark Bacys, however, didn’t interpret an email he received Wednesday about the matter as a guaranteed axing of games.

“We’re trying to work on arrangements for it, is where we are at right now,” he said. “Whether it happens or whether the games are played, I don’t know. I can tell you we’re working on getting it going. It’s not off the table.”

Rantoul basketball coach Brett Frerichs said he was informed by Eagles AD Travis Flesner that the 2018 showcase would not take place as scheduled.

“Basically, they don’t feel like they can host because of the stuff they’re dealing with as to why they’re moving their football games to Saturdays,” Frerichs said.

A call placed to Central AD Jane Stillman had not been returned as of Thursday afternoon.

At least a pair of highly publicized incidents could be tied to this uncertainty.

In August, 16-year-old Central student David Sankey was shot and killed. Since Sankey’s death, multiple football games based in Champaign County and involving Central, Centennial, Urbana and Danville have been moved from the typical Friday night timeslot, with local violence often cited as a reason.

The week of Sankey’s death, the Central-Centennial gridiron bout shifted from 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, to 8 a.m. the following day. Danville and Urbana pushed their game at the Tigers’ facility that week to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Since then, Urbana at Central on Sept. 14 and Centennial at Urbana this Friday also have seen adjusted start times.

In December 2017, shots were fired outside Combes Gym following a Friday night boys’ basketball tilt between Central and Danville, leaving three people hospitalized. Vikings officials responded by postponing multiple hoops contests in Champaign-Urbana through the rest of the 2017-18 season, though they were played at later dates.

Future iterations of this tournament are to have their final two days at Danville in 2019, Centennial in 2020, Mahomet-Seymour in 2021, St. Thomas More in 2022 and Rantoul in 2023. The fate of those years’ games is unclear.