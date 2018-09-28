High school football scoreboard: Sept. 28-29, 2018

The final stretch of the high school football season begins in earnest tonight.

Week 6 finds five area teams one win away from securing a coveted sixth win and a playoff berth that comes with a sixth victory.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (5-0) hosts Tri-Valley (3-2) in the Falcons' homecoming game. GCMS, the defending Class 2A state champion, carries a 19-game win streak into tonight and is fresh off a convincing 56-0 win last Friday night at Fisher.

In Piatt County, Monticello (5-0) will host Unity (1-4) in an Illini Prairie Conference game that has playoff implications for both teams. A Monticello win secures a 10th straight playoff berth for the Sages under coach Cully Welter and at the same time, eliminates Unity from postseason discussion. The Rockets, who won for the first time last Saturday with a 45-0 victory against Olympia at Memorial Stadium, carry the area's longest active playoff streak with 24 straight appearances.

A Little Okaw Valley Conference Northwest clash featuring Argenta-Oreana (5-0) at Cerro Gordo/Bement (3-2) has the visiting Bombers on the cusp of a playoff berth. A-O's high-octane offense has led the way so far this season, averaging 44 points per game.

Two Vermilion Valley Conference teams can get to six wins tonight, but both are playing nonconference games. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (5-0) travels to play at Villa Grove/Heritage (2-3) and Salt Fork (5-0) travels to face Paxton-Buckley-Loda (4-1).

A key Big 12 game takes place at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Champaign when Champaign Central (3-2) hosts Danville (3-2). Both teams have won their two last two games after both experienced a 1-2 start.

And the two other Big 12 area teams, Centennial (1-4) and Urbana (0-5), face each other at 5 p.m. today in Urbana. The Chargers are trying to avoid playoff elimination against the Tigers, while Urbana is still looking for its first win of the season.

