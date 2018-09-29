Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

High school football scoreboard: Sept. 28-29, 2018
Sat, 09/29/2018 - 3:15pm | The News-Gazette

By the time the lights went down Friday night, four area teams counted themselves among the earliest playoff qualifiers after each won their sixth game of the season.

Gibson City-Melvin Sibley, Monticello, Argenta-Oreana and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin all swiftly raced to 6-0 this season, with GCMS charging to its fourth shutout of the season and extending its winning streak to 20 games.

The Falcons celebrated their homecoming in grand fashion, holding their second straight opponent scoreless in a 42-0 victory over Tri-Valley (3-3). They have allowed just 18 points all season after six games.

Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential

PODCAST: Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential 9-24-18

Colin Likas and Jim Rossow host another edition of the Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential.  They recap Week 5 of area IHSA football action, talk with Arcola's Austin Hopkins, Salt Fork's Max Branigin, and Champaign Central's Tarell Evans, plus look ahead to Week 6.

Listen to this podcast

In Piatt County, Monticello secured its 10th straight playoff berth for the Sages under coach Cully Welter in an Illini Prairie Conference victory, 41-0, over Unity (1-5), a loss that dashed playoff hopes away from the Rockets and ended the area's longest active playoff streak of 24 straight appearances.

A Little Okaw Valley Conference Northwest clash featuring Argenta-Oreana at Cerro Gordo/Bement (3-3) ended in a 54-6 blowout in favor of the Bombers, whose high-octane offense is now averaging nearly 46 points per game.

Two Vermilion Valley Conference teams had a shot at reaching six wins Friday, but Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was the only one that managed to seal the deal with a 38-14 road win at Villa Grove/Heritage (2-4). Salt Fork (5-1) suffered its first hit of the season in a 51-27 loss at Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-1), which is also one win away from a playoff berth.

A key Big 12 game takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday in Champaign when Champaign Central (3-2) hosts Danville (3-2). Both teams have won their two last two games after both experienced a 1-2 start.

And the two other Big 12 area teams, the Chargers avoided playoff elimination, jumping out to an early lead en route to a 33-6 victory against the Tigers (0-6). Centennial (2-4) will try to keep its playoff hopes intact next Friday night at Lincoln-Way Central.

For scores on all these games and the rest of the area action throughout the weekend, check out our online scoreboard below:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28

Score

Quarter

Apollo

    
Effingham 64 FINAL
at Mahomet-Seymour 28  
     

Big 12

    
Centennial 33 FINAL
at Urbana 6  
     

Central Illinois

    
Clinton 0 FINAL
at St. Teresa 50  
     
Sullivan/Okaw Valley 0 FINAL
at Tuscola 61  
     

HOIC Large

    
Tri-Valley 0 FINAL
at GCMS 42  
     

HOIC Small

    
Fisher 40 FINAL
at Heyworth 16  
     
LeRoy 48 FINAL
at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 0  
     
Tremont 33 FINAL
at Ridgeview/Lexington 16  
     

Illini Prairie

    
Bloomington CC 7 FINAL
at St. Thomas More 37  
     
Chillicothe IVC 35 FINAL
at Rantoul 34  
     
Prairie Central 34 FINAL
at St. Joseph-Ogden 14  
     
Unity 0 FINAL
at Monticello 41  
     

LOVC Northwest

    
Argenta-Oreana 54 FINAL
at Cerro Gordo/Bement 6  
     
Decatur Lutheran 40 FINAL
at ALAH 11  
     
Sangamon Valley 7 FINAL
at Arcola 48  
     

LOVC Southeast

    
Tri-County 14 FINAL
at Oblong 42  
     

Sangamon Valley

    
Clifton Central 46 FINAL
at Watseka 14  
     
Seneca 42 FINAL
at Iroquois West 14  
     

Vermilion Valley

    
HASAAP 26 FINAL
at Westville 20  
     
Oakwood 19 FINAL
at Georgetown-Ridge Farm 21  
     

Nonconference

    
BHRA 38 FINAL
at Villa Grove/Heritage 14  
     
Salt Fork 27 FINAL
at Paxton-Buckley-Loda 51  
     

SATURDAY, SEPT. 29

Score

Quarter

Big 12

    
Danville 22 FINAL
at Champaign Central 33  
     

Nonconference

    
Red Hill 56 FINAL
at Blue Ridge 6  
     

8-Man League

    
Judah Christian   TBA
at Newman Catholic (Wis.)    
     
Milford/Cissna Park   TBA
vs. Elkhorn Area (Wis.)    

 