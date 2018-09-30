Champaign Central paces 2A boys' soccer seeds
Champaign Central is the top local seed in the Class 2A boys' soccer postseason, as IHSA pairings were released Friday.
The Maroons are 15-3 on the year, though they fell to Mahomet-Seymour on Saturday. The Bulldogs are a 3 seed in the 2A playoffs and could meet Central for a sectional championship.
Below are all of the area pairings for the 2A boys' soccer postseason.
Class 2A Centennial Regional
GAME 1 -- (10) Georgetown-Ridge Farm at (8) Danville, TBD
GAME 2 -- (2) Mattoon vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 16, 4 p.m.
GAME 3 -- (3) Mahomet-Seymour vs. (7) Centennial, Oct. 16, 6 p.m.
GAME 4 -- Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, Oct. 20, 1 p.m.
Class 2A Mt. Zion Regional
GAME 1 -- (9) Rantoul at (6) Charleston, TBD
GAME 2 -- (1) Champaign Central vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 16, 4 p.m.
GAME 3 -- (4) Mt. Zion vs. (5) Urbana, Oct. 16, 6 p.m.
GAME 4 -- Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, Oct. 19, 6 p.m.
