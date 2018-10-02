PBL, Arcola, Prairie Central football receiving AP votes

A trio of area prep football teams have jumped into the Associated Press voting conversation, according to Tuesday's latest version of polls.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda garnered interest in Class 3A, Arcola in 1A and Prairie Central in 4A. That group joins a handful of other local programs that have been involved with the AP polls for varying timeframes this season.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley remained at No. 1 in the Class 1A poll, while Monticello stuck at No. 3 in 3A while also receiving a first-place vote.

Below are all eight class polls for prep football, as well as the votes of preps coordinator Colin Likas, a member of the AP panel.

Associated Press’ Class 8A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Lincoln-Way East (8) 1 6-0 89

2. Maine South (1) 3 5-1 78

3. Oswego 4 6-0 63

T4. Homewood-Flossmoor 2 5-1 62

T4. Marist 5 5-1 62

6. Glenbard West 6 5-1 47

7. Bolingbrook 8 5-1 32

8. Hinsdale Central 9 5-1 30

9. Naperville Central — 4-2 11

10. Oswego East — 6-0 10

Others receiving votes: Stevenson 5, Naperville Neuqua Valley 4.



Colin’s Class 8A rankings

RK., TEAM REC. PREV.

1. Lincoln-Way East 6-0 1

2. Maine South 5-1 3

3. Homewood-Flossmoor 5-1 2

4. Marist 5-1 4

5. Hinsdale Central 5-1 5

6. Glenbard West 5-1 6

7. Oswego 6-0 7

8. Bolingbrook 5-1 8

9. Naperville Central 4-2 —

10. Oswego East 6-0 —



Associated Press’ Class 7A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Batavia (4) 1 6-0 92

2. Nazareth (2) 2 6-0 88

3. East St. Louis (4) 4 5-1 79

4. Brother Rice 3 6-0 75

5. Chicago Mt. Carmel 5 5-1 59

6. Simeon 6 6-0 54

7. Hononegah 7 6-0 39

8. Normal Community 9 5-1 26

9. St. Charles North — 5-1 12

10. Belleville West 8 5-1 10

Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way West 7, Lake Zurich 4, Glenbard East 3, Hoffman Estates 1, Moline 1.



Colin’s Class 7A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Nazareth 6-0 1

2. Batavia 6-0 2

3. East St. Louis 5-1 3

4. Brother Rice 6-0 4

5. Chicago Mt. Carmel 5-1 5

6. Hononegah 6-0 6

7. Simeon 6-0 7

8. Normal Community 5-1 8

9. Lake Zurich 4-2 10

10. Lincoln-Way West 4-2 —



Associated Press’ Class 6A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Cary-Grove (8) 1 6-0 107

2. Oak Lawn Richards (2) 2 6-0 98

3. Prairie Ridge 4 5-1 72

4. Willowbrook 3 6-0 71

5. Phillips 5 4-2 70

6. Chatham Glenwood 6 6-0 54

7. Niles Notre Dame T9 5-1 46

8. Providence 8 5-1 32

9. DeKalb T9 5-1 24

10. Normal West (1) T9 5-1 22

Others receiving votes: Sacred Heart-Griffin 5, Quincy 2, Kenwood 1, Springfield 1.



Colin’s Class 6A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Oak Lawn Richards 6-0 1

2. Cary-Grove 6-0 2

3. Prairie Ridge 5-1 3

4. Willowbrook 6-0 5

5. Phillips 4-2 6

6. Normal West 5-1 7

7. Niles Notre Dame 5-1 10

8. Chatham Glenwood 6-0 8

9. DeKalb 5-1 9

10. Sacred Heart-Griffin 4-2 4



Associated Press’ Class 5A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Washington (10) 1 6-0 109

2. Montini (1) 2 6-0 97

3. Sterling 3 6-0 86

4. Hillcrest 5 6-0 70

5. Highland 4 6-0 68

6. Antioch 6 6-0 55

7. Metamora 7 6-0 46

8. Kaneland T9 5-1 33

9. Decatur MacArthur 8 4-2 18

10. Carbondale — 5-1 8

Others receiving votes: St. Francis 4, Payton 4, Sycamore 3, Peoria 2, Joliet Catholic 1, Dunlap 1.



Colin’s Class 5A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Washington 6-0 1

2. Montini 6-0 2

3. Hillcrest 6-0 3

4. Sterling 6-0 4

5. Highland 6-0 5

6. Antioch 6-0 6

7. Metamora 6-0 —

8. Kaneland 5-1 —

9. Decatur MacArthur 4-2 7

10. Peoria 4-2 10



Associated Press’ Class 4A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. IC Catholic (12) 1 6-0 147

2. Rochester (3) 2 5-1 135

3. Taylorville 3 6-0 103

4. Rockford Boylan 5 5-1 102

5. Columbia 4 6-0 92

6. Breese Mater Dei T6 6-0 67

7. Coal City T6 5-1 53

8. Cahokia 10 5-1 38

9. Pontiac — 6-0 29

10. Richmond-Burton 9 5-1 24

Others receiving votes: Herrin 16, Johnsburg 8, Morris 7, Prairie Central 2, Raby 1, Freeburg 1.



Colin’s Class 4A

RK., TEAM REC.

1. IC Catholic 6-0 1

2. Rochester 5-1 2

3. Taylorville 6-0 3

4. Rockford Boylan 5-1 4

5. Columbia 6-0 5

6. Coal City 5-1 6

7. Johnsburg 5-1 7

8. Breese Mater Dei 6-0 9

9. Pontiac 6-0 —

10. Herrin 5-1 10



Associated Press’ Class 3A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Byron (12) 1 6-0 164

2. Carlinville (1) 2 6-0 129

3. Monticello (1) 3 6-0 126

4. Bishop McNamara (3) 5 5-1 117

5. Farmington 4 6-0 102

6. Williamsville 6 5-1 82

7. Beardstown 7 6-0 58

8. Vandalia 8 6-0 50

9. DuQuoin 9 6-0 41

10. Elmwood-Brimfield 10 6-0 36

Others receiving votes: Lisle 18, Monmouth-Roseville 5, Rock Island Alleman 3, Paris 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1, Fairfield 1.



Colin’s Class 3A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Byron 6-0 1

2. Farmington 6-0 2

3. Carlinville 6-0 3

4. Monticello 6-0 5

5. Williamsville 5-1 4

6. Vandalia 6-0 6

7. Bishop McNamara 5-1 7

8. DuQuoin 6-0 9

9. Beardstown 6-0 8

10. Lisle 6-0 —



Associated Press’ Class 2A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Maroa-Forsyth (13) 1 6-0 157

2. Orion (3) 2 6-0 140

3. St. Teresa 4 6-0 120

4. Sterling Newman 3 5-1 119

5. Eastland-Pearl City 5 6-0 94

6. Illini West 6 6-0 80

7. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8 6-0 47

8. Chicago Hope Academy 7 4-2 46

9. Pana 9 5-1 41

10. Mercer County T10 4-2 24

Others receiving votes: Nashville 7, Eldorado 2, Hamilton West Hancock 2, Rockridge 1.



Colin’s Class 2A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Maroa-Forsyth 6-0 1

2. Orion 6-0 2

3. St. Teresa 6-0 3

4. Sterling Newman 5-1 4

5. Eastland-Pearl City 6-0 5

6. Illini West 6-0 6

7. Mercer County 4-2 7

8. Pana 5-1 8

9. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6-0 10

10. Nashville 5-1 —



Associated Press’ Class 1A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (16) 1 6-0 169

2. Lena-Winslow 2 5-1 144

3. Ottawa Marquette (1) 3 6-0 130

4. Tuscola 4 5-1 114

5. Princeville 5 6-0 100

6. Camp Point Central 6 5-1 77

7. Argenta-Oreana 7 6-0 69

8. Milledgeville 9 6-0 49

9. Concord (Triopia) 10 5-1 37

10. Aurora Christian 8 4-2 20

Others receiving votes: Athens 8, Carrollton 8, Fisher 4, Sesser-Valier 2, Forreston 2, Madison 1, Arcola 1.



Colin’s Class 1A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6-0 1

2. Lena-Winslow 5-1 2

3. Princeville 6-0 3

4. Ottawa Marquette 6-0 5

5. Tuscola 5-1 6

6. Camp Point Central 5-1 4

7. Argenta-Oreana 6-0 7

8. Milledgeville 6-0 8

9. Concord (Triopia) 5-1 9

10. Athens 5-1 —