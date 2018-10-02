Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

PBL, Arcola, Prairie Central football receiving AP votes
PBL, Arcola, Prairie Central football receiving AP votes

Tue, 10/02/2018 - 3:37pm | Colin Likas

A trio of area prep football teams have jumped into the Associated Press voting conversation, according to Tuesday's latest version of polls.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda garnered interest in Class 3A, Arcola in 1A and Prairie Central in 4A. That group joins a handful of other local programs that have been involved with the AP polls for varying timeframes this season.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley remained at No. 1 in the Class 1A poll, while Monticello stuck at No. 3 in 3A while also receiving a first-place vote.

Below are all eight class polls for prep football, as well as the votes of preps coordinator Colin Likas, a member of the AP panel.

Associated Press’ Class 8A rankings
RK., TEAM    PREV.    REC.    PTS.
1. Lincoln-Way East (8)    1    6-0    89
2. Maine South (1)    3    5-1    78
3. Oswego    4    6-0    63
T4. Homewood-Flossmoor    2    5-1    62
T4. Marist    5    5-1    62
6. Glenbard West    6    5-1    47
7. Bolingbrook    8    5-1    32
8. Hinsdale Central    9    5-1    30
9. Naperville Central    —    4-2    11
10. Oswego East    —    6-0    10
Others receiving votes: Stevenson 5, Naperville Neuqua Valley 4.

Colin’s Class 8A rankings
RK., TEAM    REC.    PREV.
1. Lincoln-Way East    6-0    1
2. Maine South    5-1    3
3. Homewood-Flossmoor    5-1    2
4. Marist    5-1    4
5. Hinsdale Central    5-1    5
6. Glenbard West    5-1    6
7. Oswego    6-0    7
8. Bolingbrook    5-1    8
9. Naperville Central    4-2    —
10. Oswego East    6-0    —

Associated Press’ Class 7A rankings
RK., TEAM    PREV.    REC.    PTS.
1. Batavia (4)    1    6-0    92
2. Nazareth (2)    2    6-0    88
3. East St. Louis (4)    4    5-1    79
4. Brother Rice    3    6-0    75
5. Chicago Mt. Carmel    5    5-1    59
6. Simeon    6    6-0    54
7. Hononegah    7    6-0    39
8. Normal Community    9    5-1    26
9. St. Charles North    —    5-1    12
10. Belleville West    8    5-1    10
Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way West 7, Lake Zurich 4, Glenbard East 3, Hoffman Estates 1, Moline 1.

Colin’s Class 7A rankings
RK., TEAM    REC.
1. Nazareth    6-0    1
2. Batavia    6-0    2
3. East St. Louis    5-1    3
4. Brother Rice    6-0    4
5. Chicago Mt. Carmel    5-1    5
6. Hononegah    6-0    6
7. Simeon    6-0    7
8. Normal Community    5-1    8
9. Lake Zurich    4-2    10
10. Lincoln-Way West    4-2    —

Associated Press’ Class 6A rankings
RK., TEAM    PREV.    REC.    PTS.
1. Cary-Grove (8)    1    6-0    107
2. Oak Lawn Richards (2)    2    6-0    98
3. Prairie Ridge    4    5-1    72
4. Willowbrook    3    6-0    71
5. Phillips    5    4-2    70
6. Chatham Glenwood    6    6-0    54
7. Niles Notre Dame    T9    5-1    46
8. Providence    8    5-1    32
9. DeKalb    T9    5-1    24
10. Normal West (1)    T9    5-1    22
Others receiving votes:  Sacred Heart-Griffin 5, Quincy 2, Kenwood 1, Springfield 1.

Colin’s Class 6A rankings
RK., TEAM    REC.
1. Oak Lawn Richards    6-0    1
2. Cary-Grove    6-0    2
3. Prairie Ridge    5-1    3
4. Willowbrook    6-0    5
5. Phillips    4-2    6
6. Normal West    5-1    7
7. Niles Notre Dame    5-1    10
8. Chatham Glenwood    6-0    8
9. DeKalb    5-1    9
10. Sacred Heart-Griffin    4-2    4

Associated Press’ Class 5A rankings
RK., TEAM    PREV.    REC.    PTS.
1. Washington (10)    1    6-0    109
2. Montini (1)    2    6-0    97
3. Sterling    3    6-0    86
4. Hillcrest    5    6-0    70
5. Highland    4    6-0    68
6. Antioch    6    6-0    55
7. Metamora    7    6-0    46
8. Kaneland    T9    5-1    33
9. Decatur MacArthur    8    4-2    18
10. Carbondale    —    5-1    8
Others receiving votes: St. Francis 4, Payton 4, Sycamore 3, Peoria 2, Joliet Catholic 1, Dunlap 1.

Colin’s Class 5A rankings
RK., TEAM    REC.
1. Washington    6-0    1
2. Montini    6-0    2
3. Hillcrest    6-0    3
4. Sterling    6-0    4
5. Highland    6-0    5
6. Antioch    6-0    6
7. Metamora    6-0    —
8. Kaneland    5-1    —
9. Decatur MacArthur    4-2    7
10. Peoria    4-2    10

Associated Press’ Class 4A rankings
RK., TEAM    PREV.    REC.    PTS.
1. IC Catholic (12)    1    6-0    147
2. Rochester (3)    2    5-1    135
3. Taylorville    3    6-0    103
4. Rockford Boylan    5    5-1    102
5. Columbia    4    6-0    92
6. Breese Mater Dei    T6    6-0    67
7. Coal City    T6    5-1    53
8. Cahokia    10    5-1    38
9. Pontiac    —    6-0    29
10. Richmond-Burton    9    5-1    24
Others receiving votes: Herrin 16, Johnsburg 8, Morris 7, Prairie Central 2, Raby 1, Freeburg 1.

Colin’s Class 4A
RK., TEAM    REC.
1. IC Catholic    6-0    1
2. Rochester    5-1    2
3. Taylorville    6-0    3
4. Rockford Boylan    5-1    4
5. Columbia    6-0    5
6. Coal City    5-1    6
7. Johnsburg    5-1    7
8. Breese Mater Dei    6-0    9
9. Pontiac    6-0    —
10. Herrin    5-1    10

Associated Press’ Class 3A rankings
RK., TEAM    PREV.    REC.    PTS.
1. Byron (12)    1    6-0    164
2. Carlinville (1)    2    6-0    129
3. Monticello (1)    3    6-0    126
4. Bishop McNamara (3)    5    5-1    117
5. Farmington    4    6-0    102
6. Williamsville    6    5-1    82
7. Beardstown    7    6-0    58
8. Vandalia    8    6-0    50
9. DuQuoin    9    6-0    41
10. Elmwood-Brimfield    10    6-0    36
Others receiving votes: Lisle 18, Monmouth-Roseville 5, Rock Island Alleman 3, Paris 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1, Fairfield 1.

Colin’s Class 3A rankings
RK., TEAM    REC.
1. Byron    6-0    1
2. Farmington    6-0    2
3. Carlinville    6-0    3
4. Monticello    6-0    5
5. Williamsville    5-1    4
6. Vandalia    6-0    6
7. Bishop McNamara    5-1    7
8. DuQuoin    6-0    9
9. Beardstown    6-0    8
10. Lisle    6-0    —

Associated Press’ Class 2A rankings
RK., TEAM    PREV.    REC.    PTS.
1. Maroa-Forsyth (13)    1    6-0    157
2. Orion (3)    2    6-0    140
3. St. Teresa    4    6-0    120
4. Sterling Newman    3    5-1    119
5. Eastland-Pearl City    5    6-0    94
6. Illini West    6    6-0    80
7. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin    8    6-0    47
8. Chicago Hope Academy    7    4-2    46
9. Pana    9    5-1    41
10. Mercer County    T10    4-2    24
Others receiving votes: Nashville 7, Eldorado 2, Hamilton West Hancock 2, Rockridge 1.

Colin’s Class 2A rankings
RK., TEAM    REC.
1. Maroa-Forsyth    6-0    1
2. Orion    6-0    2
3. St. Teresa    6-0    3
4. Sterling Newman    5-1    4
5. Eastland-Pearl City    6-0    5
6. Illini West    6-0    6
7. Mercer County    4-2    7
8. Pana    5-1    8
9. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin    6-0    10
10. Nashville    5-1    —

Associated Press’ Class 1A rankings
RK., TEAM    PREV.    REC.    PTS.
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (16)    1    6-0    169
2. Lena-Winslow    2    5-1    144
3. Ottawa Marquette (1)    3    6-0    130
4. Tuscola    4    5-1    114
5. Princeville    5    6-0    100
6. Camp Point Central    6    5-1    77
7. Argenta-Oreana    7    6-0    69
8. Milledgeville    9    6-0    49
9. Concord (Triopia)    10    5-1    37
10. Aurora Christian    8    4-2    20
Others receiving votes: Athens 8, Carrollton 8, Fisher 4, Sesser-Valier 2, Forreston 2, Madison 1, Arcola 1.

Colin’s Class 1A rankings
RK., TEAM    REC.
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    6-0    1
2. Lena-Winslow    5-1    2
3. Princeville    6-0    3
4. Ottawa Marquette    6-0    5
5. Tuscola    5-1    6
6. Camp Point Central    5-1    4
7. Argenta-Oreana    6-0    7
8. Milledgeville    6-0    8
9. Concord (Triopia)    5-1    9
10. Athens    5-1    —