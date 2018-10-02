PBL, Arcola, Prairie Central football receiving AP votes
A trio of area prep football teams have jumped into the Associated Press voting conversation, according to Tuesday's latest version of polls.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda garnered interest in Class 3A, Arcola in 1A and Prairie Central in 4A. That group joins a handful of other local programs that have been involved with the AP polls for varying timeframes this season.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley remained at No. 1 in the Class 1A poll, while Monticello stuck at No. 3 in 3A while also receiving a first-place vote.
Below are all eight class polls for prep football, as well as the votes of preps coordinator Colin Likas, a member of the AP panel.
Associated Press’ Class 8A rankings
RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.
1. Lincoln-Way East (8) 1 6-0 89
2. Maine South (1) 3 5-1 78
3. Oswego 4 6-0 63
T4. Homewood-Flossmoor 2 5-1 62
T4. Marist 5 5-1 62
6. Glenbard West 6 5-1 47
7. Bolingbrook 8 5-1 32
8. Hinsdale Central 9 5-1 30
9. Naperville Central — 4-2 11
10. Oswego East — 6-0 10
Others receiving votes: Stevenson 5, Naperville Neuqua Valley 4.
Colin’s Class 8A rankings
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Lincoln-Way East 6-0 1
2. Maine South 5-1 3
3. Homewood-Flossmoor 5-1 2
4. Marist 5-1 4
5. Hinsdale Central 5-1 5
6. Glenbard West 5-1 6
7. Oswego 6-0 7
8. Bolingbrook 5-1 8
9. Naperville Central 4-2 —
10. Oswego East 6-0 —
Associated Press’ Class 7A rankings
RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.
1. Batavia (4) 1 6-0 92
2. Nazareth (2) 2 6-0 88
3. East St. Louis (4) 4 5-1 79
4. Brother Rice 3 6-0 75
5. Chicago Mt. Carmel 5 5-1 59
6. Simeon 6 6-0 54
7. Hononegah 7 6-0 39
8. Normal Community 9 5-1 26
9. St. Charles North — 5-1 12
10. Belleville West 8 5-1 10
Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way West 7, Lake Zurich 4, Glenbard East 3, Hoffman Estates 1, Moline 1.
Colin’s Class 7A rankings
RK., TEAM REC.
1. Nazareth 6-0 1
2. Batavia 6-0 2
3. East St. Louis 5-1 3
4. Brother Rice 6-0 4
5. Chicago Mt. Carmel 5-1 5
6. Hononegah 6-0 6
7. Simeon 6-0 7
8. Normal Community 5-1 8
9. Lake Zurich 4-2 10
10. Lincoln-Way West 4-2 —
Associated Press’ Class 6A rankings
RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.
1. Cary-Grove (8) 1 6-0 107
2. Oak Lawn Richards (2) 2 6-0 98
3. Prairie Ridge 4 5-1 72
4. Willowbrook 3 6-0 71
5. Phillips 5 4-2 70
6. Chatham Glenwood 6 6-0 54
7. Niles Notre Dame T9 5-1 46
8. Providence 8 5-1 32
9. DeKalb T9 5-1 24
10. Normal West (1) T9 5-1 22
Others receiving votes: Sacred Heart-Griffin 5, Quincy 2, Kenwood 1, Springfield 1.
Colin’s Class 6A rankings
RK., TEAM REC.
1. Oak Lawn Richards 6-0 1
2. Cary-Grove 6-0 2
3. Prairie Ridge 5-1 3
4. Willowbrook 6-0 5
5. Phillips 4-2 6
6. Normal West 5-1 7
7. Niles Notre Dame 5-1 10
8. Chatham Glenwood 6-0 8
9. DeKalb 5-1 9
10. Sacred Heart-Griffin 4-2 4
Associated Press’ Class 5A rankings
RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.
1. Washington (10) 1 6-0 109
2. Montini (1) 2 6-0 97
3. Sterling 3 6-0 86
4. Hillcrest 5 6-0 70
5. Highland 4 6-0 68
6. Antioch 6 6-0 55
7. Metamora 7 6-0 46
8. Kaneland T9 5-1 33
9. Decatur MacArthur 8 4-2 18
10. Carbondale — 5-1 8
Others receiving votes: St. Francis 4, Payton 4, Sycamore 3, Peoria 2, Joliet Catholic 1, Dunlap 1.
Colin’s Class 5A rankings
RK., TEAM REC.
1. Washington 6-0 1
2. Montini 6-0 2
3. Hillcrest 6-0 3
4. Sterling 6-0 4
5. Highland 6-0 5
6. Antioch 6-0 6
7. Metamora 6-0 —
8. Kaneland 5-1 —
9. Decatur MacArthur 4-2 7
10. Peoria 4-2 10
Associated Press’ Class 4A rankings
RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.
1. IC Catholic (12) 1 6-0 147
2. Rochester (3) 2 5-1 135
3. Taylorville 3 6-0 103
4. Rockford Boylan 5 5-1 102
5. Columbia 4 6-0 92
6. Breese Mater Dei T6 6-0 67
7. Coal City T6 5-1 53
8. Cahokia 10 5-1 38
9. Pontiac — 6-0 29
10. Richmond-Burton 9 5-1 24
Others receiving votes: Herrin 16, Johnsburg 8, Morris 7, Prairie Central 2, Raby 1, Freeburg 1.
Colin’s Class 4A
RK., TEAM REC.
1. IC Catholic 6-0 1
2. Rochester 5-1 2
3. Taylorville 6-0 3
4. Rockford Boylan 5-1 4
5. Columbia 6-0 5
6. Coal City 5-1 6
7. Johnsburg 5-1 7
8. Breese Mater Dei 6-0 9
9. Pontiac 6-0 —
10. Herrin 5-1 10
Associated Press’ Class 3A rankings
RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.
1. Byron (12) 1 6-0 164
2. Carlinville (1) 2 6-0 129
3. Monticello (1) 3 6-0 126
4. Bishop McNamara (3) 5 5-1 117
5. Farmington 4 6-0 102
6. Williamsville 6 5-1 82
7. Beardstown 7 6-0 58
8. Vandalia 8 6-0 50
9. DuQuoin 9 6-0 41
10. Elmwood-Brimfield 10 6-0 36
Others receiving votes: Lisle 18, Monmouth-Roseville 5, Rock Island Alleman 3, Paris 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1, Fairfield 1.
Colin’s Class 3A rankings
RK., TEAM REC.
1. Byron 6-0 1
2. Farmington 6-0 2
3. Carlinville 6-0 3
4. Monticello 6-0 5
5. Williamsville 5-1 4
6. Vandalia 6-0 6
7. Bishop McNamara 5-1 7
8. DuQuoin 6-0 9
9. Beardstown 6-0 8
10. Lisle 6-0 —
Associated Press’ Class 2A rankings
RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.
1. Maroa-Forsyth (13) 1 6-0 157
2. Orion (3) 2 6-0 140
3. St. Teresa 4 6-0 120
4. Sterling Newman 3 5-1 119
5. Eastland-Pearl City 5 6-0 94
6. Illini West 6 6-0 80
7. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8 6-0 47
8. Chicago Hope Academy 7 4-2 46
9. Pana 9 5-1 41
10. Mercer County T10 4-2 24
Others receiving votes: Nashville 7, Eldorado 2, Hamilton West Hancock 2, Rockridge 1.
Colin’s Class 2A rankings
RK., TEAM REC.
1. Maroa-Forsyth 6-0 1
2. Orion 6-0 2
3. St. Teresa 6-0 3
4. Sterling Newman 5-1 4
5. Eastland-Pearl City 6-0 5
6. Illini West 6-0 6
7. Mercer County 4-2 7
8. Pana 5-1 8
9. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6-0 10
10. Nashville 5-1 —
Associated Press’ Class 1A rankings
RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (16) 1 6-0 169
2. Lena-Winslow 2 5-1 144
3. Ottawa Marquette (1) 3 6-0 130
4. Tuscola 4 5-1 114
5. Princeville 5 6-0 100
6. Camp Point Central 6 5-1 77
7. Argenta-Oreana 7 6-0 69
8. Milledgeville 9 6-0 49
9. Concord (Triopia) 10 5-1 37
10. Aurora Christian 8 4-2 20
Others receiving votes: Athens 8, Carrollton 8, Fisher 4, Sesser-Valier 2, Forreston 2, Madison 1, Arcola 1.
Colin’s Class 1A rankings
RK., TEAM REC.
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6-0 1
2. Lena-Winslow 5-1 2
3. Princeville 6-0 3
4. Ottawa Marquette 6-0 5
5. Tuscola 5-1 6
6. Camp Point Central 5-1 4
7. Argenta-Oreana 6-0 7
8. Milledgeville 6-0 8
9. Concord (Triopia) 5-1 9
10. Athens 5-1 —
