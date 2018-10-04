Bowie, Sabers collect third consecutive regional title

Image Gallery: HS Golf: IHSA Girls' Golf Regional » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Centennial's Addie Archer watches her tee shot on the fifth hole during the IHSA Girls' Golf Regional at University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy on Wednesday Oct. 3, 2018.

RANTOUL — First came a 339. Then a 330.

In their third go-round on Brookhill Golf Course in 2018, coach Alan Dodds’ St. Thomas More Sabers produced a 336.

Considering the stage and conditions, it was a great final salvo on the par-72 layout.

Junior Alaina Bowie snagged her third Class 1A individual regional championship in as many seasons Wednesday to lift STM to a team crown at the Mahomet-Seymour regional, also the program’s third in as many campaigns.

This occurred despite windy conditions and Bowie recording an accidental double-hit on the 18th hole. She still finished at 2-over 74, two strokes clear of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior Shannon Spangler.

“Honestly, (Wednesday) I was playing the course, which I don’t do a lot usually,” Bowie said. “I didn’t really expect anything. I wanted to have some fun with it.”

Only Bowie and Spangler finished in the 70s on this day, but the Sabers also landed all six of their scorers in the top 11 overall to outpace fellow advancing teams Tri-Valley (375) and GCMS (376).

“When your number six is 11th in the whole field, it speaks volumes about your depth,” first-year STM boss Dodds said.

Supporting Bowie were matching 87s from junior Sammy Miller and sophomore Mia Kirby, as the Sabers’ young-but-talented ranks continued to shine on the back of a fifth-place state display from last season.

STM isn’t looking at the past, however. The focus already has turned to Monday’s 1A Auburn Sectional at Edgewood Golf Course.

“I approach it differently than every single one of my teammates, but we’re all excited,” Bowie said. “You can’t let your guard down within these two weeks.”

Joining Bowie and her Saber cohorts at that tournament, along with GCMS, are Mahomet-Seymour’s Sarah and Emma Amjad (95, 98) and Emma Yates (96); Fisher’s Sidney Hood (83); Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Allison Tucker (95); LeRoy’s Lynsee Clow (103); and Westville’s Karly Cox (103).



Sages, Redskins advance. Both Monticello and Sullivan surged through the Class 1A Charleston Regional at Charleston Country Club, earning team spots at Monday’s Auburn Sectional.

The third-place Sages were paced by fifth-place Ashley Long (91) and sixth-place Molly Stringer (93), while the Redskins strolled to a runner-up position behind second-place Addison Darush (86). Tuscola’s Claire Ring (93) and Lainey Banta (112) also found a home in sectional action.



Schroeder wins title. Watseka’s Natalie Schroeder eased her way to a four-stroke triumph at Shewami Country Club, with her 81 keying Watseka to second place in its own Class 1A regional. Other locals joining the Warriors in Monday’s 1A Pontiac Sectional are Iroquois West’s Marissa Pool (106) and Georgia Curtis (121), along with Milford’s Baelee Luce (121).



Hawks’ season concludes. Alycia Lewis-Deaton carded a 109, but Prairie Central was unable to advance from the Class 1A Bloomington Central Catholic Regional at Prairie Vista Golf Course.