High school football scoreboard: Oct. 5, 2018

Five wins gets a high school football team eligible for the playoffs.

Two Champaign high schools and their fan bases could experience that feeling tonight.

Champaign Central (4-2) hosts Peoria (4-2) at Tommy Stewart Field in Big 12 action, with coach Tim Turner's Maroons vying for their fourth straight win.

Central hasn't made the playoffs since its memorable run to the Class 5A state semifinals in 2015, and a win against the high-octane Lions, who are averaging 51 points per game, gets them closer to that goal.

Much like Central, St. Thomas More (4-2) has rattled off three straight wins after starting 1-2. Led by dual-threat quarterback Bryson Lee, the Sabers head to Tolono to face Unity (1-5) at Hicks Field in an Illini Prairie Conference game.

Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential PODCAST: Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential 10-1-18 Colin Likas and Jim Rossow host the latest edition of the Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential. They recap Week 6 of area IHSA football action, talk with Paxton-Buckley-Loda's TJ Jones, Bismark-Henning/Rossville-Alvin athlete Jacob Akins, and St. Thomas More's Eivory Shellman, plus look ahead to Week 7. Listen to this podcast

Unity saw its quest to reach the playoffs for the 25th straight season end last Friday with a 41-0 loss at Monticello. STM, under second-year coach Nathan Watson, has rebounded from a 1-8 season last year and is vying for its first playoff appearance since the 2016 team reached the Class 2A state quarterfinals.

Five local teams have important games when it comes to conference championship implications.

Monticello (6-0) travels to play at Pontiac (6-0) in an Illini Prairie game between the only two remaining unbeaten teams in the 10-team league.

Tuscola (5-1) hosts Warrensburg-Latham (6-0) in Central Illinois Conference play, with the Warriors still having an outside shot at their fourth straight CIC championship.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-1) hosts Clifton Central (4-2) as both Sangamon Valley Conference teams have sported perfect 3-0 marks so far.

And in Little Okaw Valley Conference Northwest action, Argenta-Oreana (6-0) hosts Arcola (5-1). The Purple Riders have recovered nicely from their Week 2 loss at Tuscola, winning their last four games as both teams are 3-0 in conference action.

For scores on all the area games, check out our online scoreboard below throughout Friday night: