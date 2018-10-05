Maroons tame Lions, now eligible for playoffs

Image Gallery: HS football: Central vs. Peoria » more Central's Jalen Booker (7) gets caught up in the banner as the team takes the field in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

CHAMPAIGN — Tim Turner heard the question soon after people realized Champaign Central football scheduled Peoria for its homecoming game.

Why, exactly?

The Lions, after all, won a Class 5A state title in 2016. Reached the playoffs last season. And came into Friday night's Big 12 game averaging 51 points.

But Central withstood the Lions and held on for a thrilling 21-20 victory.

"I'm not sure anybody expected us to win outside of the people in our locker room," said Turner, who has the Maroons at 5-2 and eligible for the playoffs in his first season. "That's OK. My kids show up, do everything we ask of them, and I love them for that."

Jalen Booker rushed for a team-high 83 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score with 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Pryce Punkay made all three extra points for the Maroons in their fourth consecutive win.

Luke McMahon (60 rushing yards on 11 carries) and Tarell Evans (59 rushing yards on 12 carries) complemented Booker's big night.

In the end, though, it was Central's defense that stopped Peoria on a fourth-down attempt near midfield with less than a minute left.

"All season long, we've believed that we can beat every team on our schedule," Turner said. "We just beat a really good team."