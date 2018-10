SJ-O, Blue Ridge, Cissna Park volleyball No. 1 seeds

Prep volleyball postseason pairings for all four classes have been released, with three area teams garnering a No. 1 seed in their respective brackets.

St. Joseph-Ogden landed a top seed in Class 2A and will host a regional that includes Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Oakwood, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Salt Fork and Hoopeston Area.

In Class 1A, both Cissna Park and Blue Ridge have received a No. 1 seed. The Timberwolves also will host a regional, attended by Milford, Judah Christian, Donovan and Fisher. The Knights, meanwhile, travel to Colfax for the Ridgeview Regional.

Reigning Class 2A St. Thomas More is a 2 seed, sitting in the same sectional as top-seeded Tri-Valley. The Sabers defeated the Vikings 2-1 on Aug. 30.

Below is a breakdown off all regionals involving local participants. Be on the lookout for sectional pairings as the regional round, which runs Oct. 22-25, comes to a close.

CLASS 1A

Cissna Park Regional

GAME 1 — (9) Donovan vs. (10) Fisher, Oct. 22, 6 p.m.

GAME 2 — (1) Cissna Park vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 3 — (4) Milford vs. (7) Judah Christian, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.

Ridgeview Regional

GAME 1 — (7) Ridgeview vs. (9) St. Anne, Oct. 22, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 2 — (5) DeLand-Weldon vs. (11) Cornerstone Christian, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 3 — (1) Blue Ridge vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 4 — (4) Grant Park vs. Winner Game 2, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Regional

GAME 1 — (6) Villa Grove vs. (8) Chrisman, Oct. 22, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 2 — (5) Schlarman vs. (11) Bement, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 3 — (2) Heritage vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 4 — (3) Armstrong-Potomac vs. Winner Game 2, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.

Decatur Lutheran Regional

GAME 1 — (9) Arcola vs. (10) Decatur Lutheran, Oct. 22, 6 p.m.

GAME 2 — (2) St. Teresa vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 3 — (3) Cerro Gordo vs. (6) Central A&M, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Argenta-Oreana Regional

GAME 1 — (7) Monticello vs. (9) Sangamon Valley, Oct. 22, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 2 — (5) Warrensburg-Latham vs. (10) Meridian, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 3 — (1) Maroa-Forsyth vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 4 — (4) Argenta-Oreana vs. Winner Game 2, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden Regional

GAME 1 — (7) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. (9) Salt Fork, Oct. 22, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 2 — (5) Oakwood vs. (10) Hoopeston Area, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 3 — (1) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 4 — (4) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond vs. Winner Game 2, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.

Fieldcrest Regional

GAME 1 — (8) Heyworth vs. (10) LeRoy, Oct. 22, 6 p.m.

GAME 2 — (2) Herscher vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 3 — (3) Fieldcrest vs. (7) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.

Iroquois West Regional

GAME 1 — (6) Watseka vs. (9) Clifton Central, Oct. 22, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 2 — (5) Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. (11) Iroquois West, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 3 — (1) Tri-Valley vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 4 — (4) El Paso-Gridley vs. Winner Game 2, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.

Tuscola Regional

GAME 1 — (8) Westville vs. (11) Uni High, Oct. 22, 6 p.m.

GAME 2 — (2) St. Thomas More vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 3 — (3) Tuscola vs. (6) Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.

Pana Regional

GAME 1 — (8) Vandalia vs. (11) Sullivan, Oct. 22, 6 p.m.

GAME 2 — (2) Pana vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 3 — (3) Newton vs. (5) Shelbyville, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.

Marshall Regional

GAME 1 — (7) Marshall vs. (9) Cumberland, Oct. 22, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 2 — (6) Robinson vs. (10) Casey-Westfield, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 3 — (1) Teutopolis vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 4 — (4) Tri-County vs. Winner Game 2, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Bloomington Central Catholic Regional

GAME 1 — (7) Bloomington Central Catholic vs. (8) Kankakee, Oct. 22, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 2 — (6) Prairie Central vs. (9) Pontiac, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 3 — (1) Normal U-High vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 4 — (4) Manteno vs. Winner Game 2, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.

Unity Regional

GAME 1 — (10) Urbana vs. (11) Rantoul, Oct. 22, 6 p.m.

GAME 2 — (2) Champaign Central vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 3 — (3) Unity vs. (5) Mahomet-Seymour, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.

Mt. Zion Regional

GAME 1 — (7) Decatur MacArthur vs. (9) Decatur Eisenhower, Oct. 22, 6 p.m.

GAME 2 — (1) Rochester vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 3 — (4) Mt. Zion vs. (6) Clinton, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 4 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Danville Regional

GAME 1 — (6) Centennial vs. (7) Danville, Oct. 22, 6 p.m.

GAME 2 — (1) Bloomington vs. Winner Game 1, Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 3 — (4) Pekin vs. (5) Normal Community, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.