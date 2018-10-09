Prairie Central football enters 4A top 10

Prairie Central has made its debut in the Associated Press prep football polls, as those released Tuesday placed the Hawks within the Class 4A top 10.

Kirk Brandenburg's 6-1 program shared 10th place with Raby in the latest 4A polls after receiving votes the week prior. The Hawks' lone loss this year is to Pontiac, which is ranked a spot ahead in the 4A poll.

Four other local teams remained ranked this week, while two more were receiving votes. Below are the complete rankings for all eight classes, as well as preps coordinator/AP voter Colin Likas' rankings.

Associated Press’ Class 8A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Lincoln-Way East (8) 1 7-0 88

2. Maine South 2 6-1 78

3. Marist (1) T4 7-0 69

4. Oswego 3 7-0 66

5. Homewood-Flossmoor T4 6-1 56

6. Glenbard West 6 6-1 48

7. Bolingbrook 7 6-1 34

8. Naperville Central 9 5-2 25

9. Stevenson — 6-1 16

10. Hinsdale Central 8 5-2 6

Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 2, Oswego East 2, Huntley 1, Edwardsville 1, Gurnee Warren 1, Waubonsie Valley 1, Aurora West 1.



Colin’s Class 8A rankings

RK., TEAM REC. PREV.

1. Lincoln-Way East 7-0 1

2. Maine South 6-1 2

3. Homewood-Flossmoor 6-1 3

4. Marist 6-1 4

5. Glenbard West 6-1 6

6. Oswego 7-0 7

7. Bolingbrook 6-1 8

8. Naperville Central 5-2 9

9. Stevenson 6-1 —

10. Hinsdale Central 5-2 5



Associated Press’ Class 7A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Batavia (7) 1 7-0 88

2. Brother Rice (1) 4 7-0 75

3. East St. Louis (1) 3 5-2 60

T4. Nazareth 2 6-1 59

T4. Chicago Mt. Carmel 5 6-1 59

6. Simeon 6 7-0 56

7. Hononegah 7 7-0 38

8. Normal Community 8 6-1 19

9. Belleville West 10 6-1 15

10. St. Charles North 9 6-1 10

Others receiving votes: Glenbard East 6, Hoffman Estates 3, Wheaton Warrenville South 2, Moline 2, Lincoln-Way West 2, Roling Meadows 1.



Colin’s Class 7A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Batavia 7-0 2

2. Nazareth 6-1 1

3. Brother Rice 7-0 4

4. East St. Louis 5-2 3

5. Chicago Mt. Carmel 6-1 5

6. Hononegah 7-0 6

7. Simeon 7-0 7

8. Normal Community 6-1 8

9. Lincoln-Way West 5-2 10

10. Belleville West 6-1 —



Associated Press’ Class 6A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

T1. Oak Lawn Richards (4) 2 7-0 84

T1. Cary-Grove (4) 1 7-0 84

3. Willowbrook 4 7-0 59

4. Prairie Ridge 3 6-1 55

5. Phillips 5 5-2 50

6. Chatham Glenwood 6 7-0 47

7. Niles Notre Dame 7 6-1 37

8. Normal West (1) 10 6-1 24

9. DeKalb 9 6-1 21

10. Providence 8 5-2 20

Others receiving votes: Sacred Heart-Griffin 8, Quincy 3, Kenwood 2, Yorkville 1.



Colin’s Class 6A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Oak Lawn Richards 7-0 1

2. Cary-Grove 7-0 2

3. Prairie Ridge 6-1 3

4. Willowbrook 7-0 4

5. Phillips 5-2 5

6. Normal West 6-1 6

7. Niles Notre Dame 6-1 7

8. Chatham Glenwood 7-0 8

9. DeKalb 6-1 9

10. Sacred Heart-Griffin 5-2 10



Associated Press’ Class 5A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Washington (9) 1 7-0 96

2. Montini 2 7-0 90

3. Sterling (1) 3 7-0 79

4. Hillcrest 4 7-0 68

5. Highland 5 7-0 58

T6. Antioch 6 7-0 46

T6. Metamora 7 7-0 46

8. Decatur MacArthur 9 5-2 27

9. Carbondale 10 6-1 17

10. Payton — 7-0 10

Others receiving votes: St. Francis 4, Kaneland 3, Lakes Community 2, Dunlap 2, Sycamore 2.



Colin’s Class 5A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Washington 7-0 1

2. Montini 7-0 2

3. Hillcrest 7-0 3

4. Sterling 7-0 4

5. Highland 7-0 5

6. Antioch 7-0 6

7. Metamora 7-0 7

8. Decatur MacArthur 5-2 9

9. Carbondale 6-1 —

10. St. Francis 6-1 —



Associated Press’ Class 4A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. IC Catholic (8) 1 7-0 107

2. Rochester (3) 2 6-1 101

3. Taylorville 3 7-0 83

4. Rockford Boylan 4 6-1 82

5. Coal City 7 6-1 56

6. Cahokia 8 6-1 52

7. Richmond-Burton 10 6-1 34

8. Columbia 5 6-1 27

9. Pontiac 9 6-1 16

T10. Prairie Central — 6-1 13

T10. Raby — 5-2 13

Others receiving votes: Marengo 10, Breese Mater Dei 10, Freeburg 1.



Colin’s Class 4A

RK., TEAM REC.

1. IC Catholic 7-0 1

2. Rochester 6-1 2

3. Taylorville 7-0 3

4. Rockford Boylan 6-1 4

5. Coal City 6-1 6

6. Columbia 6-1 5

7. Cahokia 6-1 —

8. Richmond-Burton 6-1 —

9. Pontiac 6-1 9

10. Prairie Central 6-1 —



Associated Press’ Class 3A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Byron (5) 1 7-0 104

2. Bishop McNamara (4) 4 6-1 89

3. Carlinville (1) 2 7-0 87

4. Monticello (1) 3 7-0 86

5. Farmington 5 7-0 66

6. Williamsville 6 6-1 58

7. Lisle — 7-0 34

8. Monmouth-Roseville — 6-1 23

9. Beardstown 7 6-1 17

10. West Frankfort — 6-1 10

Others receiving votes: Fairfield 6, Elmwood-Brimfield 5, Paris 5, Anna-Jonesboro 5, DuQuoin 4, Vandalia 3, Rock Island Alleman 2, Breese Central 1.



Colin’s Class 3A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Byron 7-0 1

2. Farmington 7-0 2

3. Carlinville 7-0 3

4. Monticello 7-0 4

5. Williamsville 6-1 5

6. Bishop McNamara 6-1 7

7. Lisle 7-0 10

8. DuQuoin 6-1 8

9. Beardstown 6-1 9

10. Vandalia 6-1 6



Associated Press’ Class 2A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Maroa-Forsyth (6) 1 7-0 105

2. Orion (5) 2 7-0 101

3. St. Teresa 3 7-0 81

4. Sterling Newman 4 6-1 80

5. Eastland-Pearl City 5 7-0 67

6. Illini West 6 7-0 55

7. Pana 9 6-1 35

8. Hope Academy 8 5-2 33

9. Mercer County 10 5-2 24

10. Nashville — 6-1 12

Others receiving votes: Eldorado 6, Hamilton West Hancock 3, Rockridge 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1.



Colin’s Class 2A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Maroa-Forsyth 7-0 1

2. Orion 7-0 2

3. St. Teresa 7-0 3

4. Sterling Newman 6-1 4

5. Eastland-Pearl City 6-0 5

6. Illini West 7-0 6

7. Mercer County 5-2 7

8. Pana 6-1 8

9. Nashville 6-1 10

10. Eldorado 6-1 —



Associated Press’ Class 1A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (11) 1 7-0 110

2. Lena-Winslow 2 6-1 96

3. Tuscola 4 6-1 76

T4. Ottawa Marquette 3 7-0 72

T4. Princeville 5 7-0 72

6. Camp Point Central 6 6-1 42

7. Concord (Triopia) 9 6-1 41

8. Argenta-Oreana 7 7-0 38

9. Milledgeville 8 7-0 25

10. Aurora Christian 10 4-3 18

Others receiving votes: Athens 6, Fisher 4, Sesser-Valier 2, Forreston 1, Madison 1, Carrollton 1.



Colin’s Class 1A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7-0 1

2. Lena-Winslow 6-1 2

3. Tuscola 6-1 5

4. Ottawa Marquette 7-0 4

5. Princeville 7-0 3

6. Camp Point Central 6-1 6

7. Argenta-Oreana 7-0 7

8. Concord (Triopia) 6-1 9

9. Milledgeville 7-0 8

10. Athens 5-2 10