High school football scoreboard: Oct. 12-13, 2018
Fri, 10/12/2018 - 6:30pm | The News-Gazette

The playoff picture is coming more into focus as the high school football regular season starts to wind down.

So far, eight area teams have reached the coveted six-win mark needed to ensure a playoff spot.

As Week 8 of the season kicks off tonight, three more area teams could lock up a postseason berth with a win tonight.

Champaign Central (5-2) plays at Normal West (6-1) in a key Big 12 game, with Tim Turner's Maroons looking to extend their win streak to five games. A win would not only give Central sole possession of second place in the 11-team Big 12, but also guarantee the program's first playoff appearance since 2015.

Arcola (5-2) hosts Decatur Lutheran (4-3) in a Little Okaw Valley Conference Northwest game that doubles as the Purple Riders' homecoming game.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-2) travels to Sangamon Valley Conference rival Watseka (4-3) in a game that has playoff implications for both programs, with PBL trying to secure its fifth consecutive trip to the postseason.

On top of those three games, the race for the Vermilion Valley Conference title could be decided tonight. Salt Fork (6-1, 3-0 VVC) hosts Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (6-1, 3-1) in a critical league clash. The host Storm are vying for their first conference championship since 2011.

If Salt Fork holds off the Blue Devils, they will have at least clinched a share of the league title.

Oakwood (3-4, 2-1) is still in the running for the VVC title, and the Comets, who have recovered from an 0-3 start, play at Westville (0-7, 0-3) tonight before hosting Salt Fork in Week 9.

More is at stake, too, for 12 area teams who still have playoff aspirations.

Cerro Gordo/Bement (4-3), Clinton (4-3), Georgetown-Ridge Farm (4-3), St. Joseph-Ogden (4-3), St. Thomas More (4-3), Tri-County (4-3) and Watseka (4-3) could all become eligible for the playoffs tonight with a win.

Meanwhile, Danville (3-4), LeRoy (3-4), Oakwood (3-4), Ridgeview/Lexington (3-4) and Villa Grove/Heritage (3-4) must win tonight if they want to avoid playoff elimination.

For scores on all these games involving area teams, check out our online scoreboard below throughout the weekend:

FRIDAY, OCT. 12

Score

Quarter

Apollo

    
Mahomet-Seymour   7 p.m.
at Lincoln    
     

Big 12

    
Champaign Central   7 p.m.
at Normal West    
     
Normal Community   7 p.m.
at Centennial    
     
Peoria Richwoods   7 p.m.
at Danville    
     

Central Illinois

    
Clinton   7 p.m.
at Sullivan/Okaw Valley    
     
Tuscola   7 p.m.
at Shelbyville    
     

HOIC Large

    
GCMS   7 p.m.
at El Paso-Gridley    
     

HOIC Small

    
LeRoy   7 p.m.
at Heyworth    
     
Ridgeview/Lexington   7 p.m.
at Fisher    
     

Illini Prairie

    
Pontiac   7 p.m.
at St. Thomas More    
     
Prairie Central   7 p.m.
at Monticello    
     
St. Joseph-Ogden    
at Olympia    
     
Unity   7 p.m.
at Rantoul    
     

LOVC Northwest

    
Argenta-Oreana   7 p.m.
at ALAH    
     
Cerro Gordo/Bement   7 p.m.
at Sangamon Valley    
     
Decatur Lutheran   7 p.m.
at Arcola    
     

LOVC Southeast

    
Tri-County   7 p.m.
at Villa Grove/Heritage    
     

Sangamon Valley

    
Iroquois West   7 p.m.
at Clifton Central    
     
PBL   7 p.m.
at Watseka    
     

Vermilion Valley

    
BHRA   7 p.m.
at Salt Fork    
     
Oakwood   7 p.m.
at Westville    
     

Nonconference

    
Georgetown-RF   7 p.m.
at Martinsville    
     
HASAAP   7 p.m.
at Dwight    
     
S. Newton (Ind.)   7 p.m.
at Blue Ridge    
     

8-Man League

    
Milford/Cissna Park   7 p.m.
vs. Shelbyville (Mo.)    
     

SATURDAY, OCT. 13

    

Big 12

    
Urbana   1 p.m.
at Peoria Manual    

 