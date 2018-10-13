Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

High school football scoreboard: Oct. 12-13, 2018
Sat, 10/13/2018 - 3:49pm | The News-Gazette

The playoff picture is coming more into focus as the high school football regular season starts to wind down, as two more area teams locked up postseason berths with wins Friday night.

Now, 10 area teams have reached the coveted six-win mark needed to ensure a playoff spot.

When the Week 8 dust settled, Champaign Central (5-3) was still teetering on the edge of playoffs after suffering a 35-20 loss at Normal West (7-1) in a key Big 12 game that snapped the Maroons' five game win streak. Central sunk back to fourth in the conference, tied with Bloomington with a 5-2 conference record, and is still looking to guarantee the program's first playoff appearance since 2015.

Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential

PODCAST: Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential 10-8-18

Colin Likas and Jim Rossow host the latest edition of the Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential.  They recap Week 7 of area IHSA football action plus look ahead to Week 8.

Guests include with Unity athlete Trey Warnes, Judah Christian's Josh Candler, and Tuscola lineman Brayden VonLanken.

Listen to this podcast

Arcola (6-2), on the other hand, had more luck with a 37-36 victory over Decatur Lutheran (4-4) in a Little Okaw Valley Conference Northwest game at home that doubled as the Purple Riders' homecoming game.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-2) also clinched its fifth consecutive trip to the postseason with a 24-22 victory at Sangamon Valley Conference rival Watseka (4-4), with the Warriors down to just one week to win and become playoff eligible.

On top of those three games, a battle between Vermilion Valley Conference leaders Salt Fork (6-1, 3-0 VVC) hosts Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (6-1, 3-1) went in favor of the Blue Devils after a last-second field goal provided a 23-21 road victory over the Storm.

Oakwood (4-4, 3-1) is still in the running for the VVC title, as the Comets have recovered from an 0-3 start and continued on their winning path with a 49-21 victory over Westville (0-8, 0-4). The Comets also survived being eliminated from the playoffs. Next week, Oakwood hosts Salt Fork, with both teams sitting at 3-1 in conference.

More is at stake, too, for 12 area teams who still have playoff aspirations.

Cerro Gordo/Bement (5-3), Clinton (4-3), Georgetown-Ridge Farm (4-3) and St. Joseph-Ogden (4-3)  all became eligible for the playoffs with wins Friday night.

Meanwhile, Danville (4-4) LeRoy (4-4) and Villa Grove/Heritage (4-4) joined Oakwood with wins to stave off playoff elimination, while Ridgeview-Lexington was knocked out of contention.

For scores on all these games involving area teams, check out our online scoreboard below throughout the weekend:

FRIDAY, OCT. 12

Score

Quarter

Apollo

    
Mahomet-Seymour 14 FINAL
at Lincoln 0  
     

Big 12

    
Champaign Central 20 FINAL
at Normal West 35  
     
Normal Community 35 FINAL
at Centennial 7  
     
Peoria Richwoods 12 FINAL
at Danville 38  
     

Central Illinois

    
Clinton 35 FINAL
at Sullivan/Okaw Valley 0  
     
Tuscola 49 FINAL
at Shelbyville 0  
     

HOIC Large

    
GCMS 63 FINAL
at El Paso-Gridley 6  
     

HOIC Small

    
LeRoy 28 FINAL
at Heyworth 7  
     
Ridgeview/Lexington 14 FINAL
at Fisher 41  
     

Illini Prairie

    
Pontiac 40 FINAL
at St. Thomas More 0  
     
Prairie Central 20 FINAL
at Monticello 49  
     
St. Joseph-Ogden 28 FINAL
at Olympia 7  
     
Unity 22 FINAL
at Rantoul 14  
     

LOVC Northwest

    
Argenta-Oreana 50 FINAL
at ALAH 21  
     
Cerro Gordo/Bement 34 FINAL
at Sangamon Valley 22  
     
Decatur Lutheran 36 FINAL
at Arcola 37  
     

LOVC Southeast

    
Tri-County 7 FINAL
at Villa Grove/Heritage 21  
     

Sangamon Valley

    
Iroquois West 14 FINAL
at Clifton Central 46  
     
PBL 24 FINAL
at Watseka 22  
     

Vermilion Valley

    
BHRA 23 FINAL
at Salt Fork 21  
     
Oakwood 49 FINAL
at Westville 21  
     

Nonconference

    
Georgetown-RF 44 FINAL
at Martinsville 6  
     
HASAAP 0 FINAL
at Dwight 51  
     
S. Newton (Ind.) 12 FINAL
at Blue Ridge 43  
     

8-Man League

    
Milford/Cissna Park 46 FINAL
vs. North Shelby (Mo.) 36  
     

SATURDAY, OCT. 13

    

Big 12

    
Urbana 16 FINAL
at Peoria Manual 44  

 