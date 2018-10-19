High school football scoreboard: Oct. 19-20, 2018

By Saturday night, 256 high school football teams will know if they are in the playoffs and have a chance to reach Memorial Stadium in Champaign for state championship games during late November.

Until the playoff pairings are released though, it's make-or-break time for several area teams entering the final night of the regular season.

Ten area teams have already reached the six-win mark needed to secure a playoff spot, and those programs will try to enhance their chances of hosting a first-round playoff game with a win tonight.

On the other hand, 12 area teams are either sitting at 5-3 or 4-4 going into Week 9, needing wins to either automatically qualify for the playoffs or get the fifth win needed for playoff eligibility.

Champaign Central (5-3) needs to beat Peoria Manual (1-7) tonight at Tommy Stewart Field if the Maroons don't want to sweat out the playoff pairings on Saturday night as Central tries to earn its first playoff berth since 2015.

Staying in the Big 12, Danville (4-4) makes the trip to Peoria Notre Dame (5-3) for a crucial game. A win and the Vikings are on the playoff bubble. A loss and the Vikings will miss out on the postseason.

Monticello (8-0) plays at St. Joseph-Ogden (5-3) as the Sages are trying to lock up an outright Illini Prairie Conference title and potentially keep the Spartans out of the playoffs with a win.

Another Illini Prairie team on the playoff fence is St. Thomas More. The Sabers (4-4) will travel to Fairbury to take on Prairie Central (6-2) and try to end a two-game losing skid while getting back into the playoff picture.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (8-0), the defending Class 2A state champion and top-ranked team in 1A in the latest Associated Press statewide poll, hosts Deer Creek-Mackinaw (3-5) as the Falcons look to win the Heart of Illinois Conference Large title outright.

In the HOIC Small, Fisher (7-1) plays at LeRoy (4-4) as both teams sport a perfect 4-0 league record. With a win, the Bunnies not only win the conference title, but greatly improve their chances of hosting a first-round playoff game. If LeRoy can pull off the upset, the Panthers are still eligible for the playoffs.

Oakwood is the only area team that started 0-3 this season that still finds itself with a shot at the playoffs. The Comets (4-4) host Salt Fork (6-2) in a key Vermilion Valley Conference clash.

The other VVC game features one team with playoff aspirations, but a long-standing rivalry at stake. Georgetown-Ridge Farm (5-3) hosts Westville (0-8) in the 97th version of the Coal Bucket game.

For scores on all these games and others throughout the area, check out our online scoreboard below throughout the weekend: