Monticello, GCMS, Argenta-Oreana football ranked top-five

The final Associated Press prep football polls before the IHSA postseason feature three local teams in their respective top fives.

Monticello, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Argenta-Oreana cracked the Class 3A, 2A and 1A top fives, respectively, while another area program is within the 2A top 10.

Below are the complete polls for all eight classes -- which have been adjusted from previous weeks as a result of postseason classification. Preps coordinator and AP voter Colin Likas' polls also are listed below.

Associated Press’ Class 8A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Lincoln-Way East (9) 1 9-0 99

2. Maine South 2 8-1 78

3. Oswego 4 9-0 71

4. Marist 3 8-1 67

5. Brother Rice (1) 2 (7A) 9-0 65

6. Homewood-Flossmoor 5 8-1 64

7. Gurnee Warren 8 8-1 40

8. Glenbard West 9 7-2 20

9. Bolingbrook 6 7-2 19

10. Hinsdale Central 10 7-2 16

Others receiving votes: Aurora West 5, Plainfield South 3, Minooka 3, Naperville Central 3, Oak Park River Forest 3, Oswego East 1, Edwardsville 1, Evanston Township 1.



Colin’s Class 8A rankings

RK., TEAM REC. PREV.

1. Lincoln-Way East 9-0 1

2. Brother Rice 9-0 —

3. Maine South 8-1 2

4. Homewood-Flossmoor 8-1 3

5. Marist 8-1 4

6. Oswego 9-0 5

7. Hinsdale Central 7-2 8

8. Gurnee Warren 8-1 9

9. Glenbard West 7-2 10

10. Bolingbrook 7-2 6



Associated Press’ Class 7A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Batavia (6) 1 9-0 102

2. East St. Louis (3) 3 7-2 85

3. Nazareth 4 8-1 81

4. Simeon (1) 6 9-0 69

5. Chicago Mt. Carmel 5 8-1 66

6. Hononegah 7 9-0 49

7. Willowbrook 3 (6A) 9-0 48

8. Glenbard East (1) 9 9-0 36

9. Normal Community 8 8-1 31

10. DeKalb 9 (6A) 8-1 14

Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 10, Moline 4, Wheaton Warrenville South 3, Hersey 2, Belleville West 2.



Colin’s Class 7A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Batavia 9-0 1

2. Nazareth 8-1 2

3. East St. Louis 7-2 4

4. Chicago Mt. Carmel 8-1 5

5. Willowbrook 9-0 —

6. Hononegah 9-0 6

7. Simeon 9-0 7

8. Normal Community 8-1 8

9. Glenbard East 9-0 9

10. DeKalb 8-1 —



Associated Press’ Class 6A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Cary-Grove (9) 1 9-0 108

2. Oak Lawn Richards (2) 2 9-0 101

3. Phillips 4 7-2 76

(tie) Washington (1) 1 (5A) 9-0 76

5. Prairie Ridge 6 7-2 60

6. Normal West 8 8-1 47

7. Antioch 6 (5A) 9-0 39

8. Chatham Glenwood 5 8-1 37

9. Sacred Heart-Griffin T10 7-2 23

10. Niles Notre Dame — 7-2 19

Others receiving votes: Bloomington 6, Kenwood 4, Belvidere North 3, Kaneland 2, Providence 1, Quincy 1, Shepard 1.



Colin’s Class 6A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Cary-Grove 9-0 1

2. Oak Lawn Richards 9-0 2

3. Washington 9-0 —

4. Phillips 7-2 4

5. Prairie Ridge 7-2 5

6. Normal West 8-1 6

7. Niles Notre Dame 7-2 7

8. Antioch 9-0 —

9. Sacred Heart-Griffin 7-2 10

10. Chatham Glenwood 8-1 8



Associated Press’ Class 5A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Hillcrest (4) 4 9-0 90

2. Montini (5) 2 8-1 87

3. Highland 5 9-0 67

4. Rockford Boyland 3 (4A) 8-1 56

5. Sterling 3 8-1 52

6. Metamora 8 8-1 47

7. Payton 9 9-0 44

8. Sycamore — 7-2 31

9. Cahokia 5 (4A) 8-1 30

10. Carbondale — 7-2 11

Others receiving votes: St. Francis 10, Decatur MacArthur 9, Joliet Catholic 7, Marion 2, Mattoon 2.



Colin’s Class 5A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Hillcrest 9-0 3

2. Montini 8-1 2

3. Highland 9-0 5

4. Payton 9-0 9

5. Rockford Boylan 8-1 —

6. Metamora 8-1 7

7. Sterling 8-1 4

8. Sycamore 7-2 —

9. Cahokia 8-1 —

10. Decatur MacArthur 6-3 8



Associated Press’ Class 4A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. IC Catholic (11) 1 9-0 128

2. Rochester (2) 2 8-1 114

3. Taylorville 4 9-0 83

(tie) Coal City 6 8-1 83

5. Bishop McNamara 2 (3A) 8-1 70

6. Richmond-Burton 7 8-1 64

7. Pontiac 9 8-1 50

8. Marengo 10 7-2 48

9. Paris 5 9-0 20

10. Columbia — 7-2 14

Others receiving votes: Murphysboro 8, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 5, Breese Mater Dei 4, Prairie Central 3, Herrin 2, Genoa-Kingston 1.



Colin’s Class 4A

RK., TEAM REC.

1. IC Catholic 9-0 1

2. Rochester 8-1 2

3. Taylorville 9-0 3

4. Coal City 8-1 5

5. Richmond-Burton 8-1 8

6. Bishop McNamara 8-1 —

7. Paris 9-0 —

8. Pontiac 8-1 9

9. Marengo 7-2 10

10. Columbia 7-2 6



Associated Press’ Class 3A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Byron (11) 1 9-0 134

2. Carlinville (2) 3 9-0 120

3. Monticello (1) 4 9-0 114

4. Farmington 5 9-0 84

5. Williamsville 6 8-1 81

6. Beardstown 8 8-1 54

7. Lisle 7 8-1 43

8. Fairfield — 9-0 39

9. Anna-Jonesboro — 7-2 21

10. Eureka — 8-1 17

Others receiving votes: Dunbar 16, Rock Island Alleman 8, North Boone 8, West Frankfort 3, Monmouth-Roseville 3, Princeton 1, Vandalia 1.



Colin’s Class 3A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Byron 9-0 1

2. Monticello 9-0 3

3. Carlinville 9-0 2

4. Farmington 9-0 5

5. Williamsville 8-1 6

6. Fairfield 9-0 10

7. Chicago Dunbar 8-1 —

8. Beardstown 8-1 8

9. Lisle 8-1 7

10. Eureka 8-1 —



Associated Press’ Class 2A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Maroa-Forsyth (5) 1 9-0 129

2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (8) 1 (1A) 9-0 115

3. Orion (1) 2 9-0 106

4. St. Teresa (1) 3 9-0 103

5. Sterling Newman 4 8-1 81

6. Eastland-Pearl City 5 9-0 73

7. Illini West 6 9-0 60

8. Hope Academy 8 7-2 36

9. Tuscola T3 (1A) 8-1 32

10. Pana 7 8-1 25

Others receiving votes: Nashville 15, Athens 4, Eldorado 3, Clifton Central 1, Collins 1, Rockridge 1.



Colin’s Class 2A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 9-0 —

2. Maroa-Forsyth 9-0 1

3. Orion 9-0 2

4. St. Teresa 9-0 3

5. Sterling Newman 8-1 4

6. Eastland-Pearl City 9-0 5

7. Illini West 9-0 6

8. Tuscola 8-1 —

9. Pana 8-1 7

10. Nashville 8-1 8



Associated Press’ Class 1A rankings

RK., TEAM PREV. REC. PTS.

1. Lena-Winslow (10) 2 8-1 133

2. Princeville (1) T3 9-0 113

3. Ottawa Marquette (1) 5 9-0 108

4. Argenta-Oreana (1) 7 9-0 87

5. Camp Point Central 6 8-1 84

6. Concord (Triopia) 8 8-1 59

7. Milledgeville 9 9-0 56

8. Aurora Christian 10 6-3 45

9. Forreston — 7-2 19

10. Red Hill — 8-1 15

Others receiving votes: Madison 10, Sesser (S.-Valier) 9, Orr 3, Arcola 3.



Colin’s Class 1A rankings

RK., TEAM REC.

1. Lena-Winslow 8-1 2

2. Princeville 9-0 5

3. Ottawa Marquette 9-0 4

4. Camp Point Central 8-1 6

5. Argenta-Oreana 9-0 7

6. Concord (Triopia) 8-1 8

7. Milledgeville 9-0 9

8. Aurora Christian 6-3 —

9. Red Hill 8-1 —

10. Arcola 7-2 —