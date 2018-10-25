First-ever 8-man football playoff field set

Both Judah Christian and Milford/Cissna Park have learned their playoff football fates this week, the next chapter in the first season of the 8-Man Football Association.

Released Wednesday, the four-team bracket features semifinal matchups between the Tribe (1-5) and Alden-Hebron (5-2), and the Bearcats (6-1) and Rockford Christian Life (1-7).

Judah's playoff opener is slated for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, in Hebron, and Milford/CP's inaugural postseason tilt is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in Milford. The semifinal winners would meet 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Monmouth College for the championship.

The 8-man league is in its first year and has six teams. It's not immediately clear why neither Lake Forest Academy (5-1) nor Jacksonville ISD (3-4) are included in these playoffs.

Lake Forest is 4-1 in league action, and the Illinois School for the Deaf has competed against Milford/CP and two other league members, in addition to multiple schools for the deaf outside Illinois.

In related 8-Man Football Association news, both Polo and River Ridge are expected to join the league for the 2019 campaign, according to the conference's website. Polo presently is a 16 seed in the Class 1A postseason, while River Ridge missed IHSA playoff qualification by one win this year.