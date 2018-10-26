Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

High school football scoreboard: Oct. 27-28, 2018
Fri, 10/26/2018 - 9:11pm | The News-Gazette

The road to Champaign begins tonight for 18 area high school football programs.

Those 18 programs have qualified for the playoffs, which kick off tonight across the state and culminate in little less than a month on Nov. 23-24 for eight state championship games at Memorial Stadium.

Of the 18 teams, four will be in action tonight. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (9-0) starts defense of its Class 2A state title at 7 p.m. when the Falcons welcome in Watseka (5-4) in a 2A first-round playoff game.

In 1A, Argenta-Oreana (9-0) will host Cerro Gordo/Bement (5-4) in a Week 6 rematch that A-O easily won 54-6.

These two Friday night games serve as an appetizer for a jam-packed Saturday.

Salt Fork (6-3) and Arcola (7-2) kick off Saturday's action when the Storm pay a visit to Arcola and take on the Purple Riders in a 1A first-round playoff game at 1 p.m.

At the same time in Pana, Oakwood (5-4) kicks off against the host Panthers (8-1) in a 2A first-round playoff game.

And in Chicago, LeRoy (5-4) makes the long trek to play at Chicago Orr in another 1A first-round playoff game that kicks off at 1 p.m.

After that, six games kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Monticello (9-0) hosts St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) in 3A action at 2 p.m., with Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-3) playing at Vandalia (7-2) in another 3A first-round game at the same time.

Tuscola (8-1) welcomes in Villa Grove/Heritage (5-4) in a 2A game at 2 p.m., with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (8-1) hosting West Hancock (6-3) at the same time in another 2A game.

Fisher (7-2) hosts Cumberland (7-2) at 2 p.m. in a 1A first-round game, the Bunnies' first home playoff game since 2008, and Georgetown-Ridge Farm (6-3) plays at Concord Triopia (8-1) at 2 p.m. in another 1A game.

In 4A, Prairie Central (7-2) travels to Murphysboro (7-2) for a 3 p.m. kick, and staying in southern Illinois, Champaign Central (6-3) kicks off at Carbondale (8-1) at 6 p.m. on Saturday in a 5A first-round playoff game.

For scores on all the area playoff games, check out our online scoreboard below throughout the weekend:

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

Score

Quarter

Class 2A

    
Watseka 6 FINAL
at GCMS 76  
     

Class 1A

    
Cerro Gordo/Bement 10 FINAL
at Argenta-Oreana 50  
     

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

    

Class 5A

    
Champaign Central   6 p.m.
at Carbondale    
     

Class 4A

    
Prairie Central   3 p.m.
at Murphysboro    
     

Class 3A

    
St. Joseph-Ogden   2 p.m.
at Monticello    
     
Paxton-Buckley-Loda   2 p.m.
at Vandalia    
     

Class 2A

    
Oakwood   1 p.m.
at Pana    
     
Villa Grove/Heritage   2 p.m.
at Tuscola    
     
West Hancock   2 p.m.
at BHRA    
     

Class 1A

    
LeRoy   1 p.m.
at Chicago Orr    
     
Salt Fork   1 p.m.
at Arcola    
     
Cumberland   2 p.m.
at Fisher    
     
Georgetown-RF   2 p.m.
at Concord Triopia    

 