High school football scoreboard: Oct. 27-28, 2018

The road to Champaign began this weekend for 18 area high school football programs.

Those 18 programs have qualified for the playoffs, which kicked off Friday night and continue today across the state and culminate in little less than a month on Nov. 23-24 for eight state championship games at Memorial Stadium.

Of the 18 teams, four finished up their action Friday night, as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (10-0) began its defense of last year's Class 2A state title with a 76-6 victory over Watseka (5-5) in a 2A first-round playoff game.

In 1A, Argenta-Oreana (10-0) took a similiarly dominant approach at home against Cerro Gordo/Bement (5-5), winning 50-10 to move on to face either Fisher or Cumberland.

These two Friday night games served as an appetizer for today's jam-packed schedule.

Guests include Monticello athlete Alek Bundy, BHRA coach Mark Dodd, and head coach of the Champaign Central Tim Turner. Listen to this podcast

Salt Fork (6-3) and Arcola (7-2) kick off today's action when the Storm pay a visit to Arcola and take on the Purple Riders in a 1A first-round playoff game at 1 p.m.

At the same time in Pana, Oakwood (5-4) kicks off against the host Panthers (8-1) in a 2A first-round playoff game.

And in Chicago, LeRoy (5-4) makes the long trek to play at Chicago Orr in another 1A first-round playoff game that kicks off at 1 p.m.

After that, six games kick off at 2 p.m.

Monticello (9-0) hosts St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) in 3A action at 2 p.m., with Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-3) playing at Vandalia (7-2) in another 3A first-round game at the same time.

Tuscola (8-1) welcomes in Villa Grove/Heritage (5-4) in a 2A game at 2 p.m., with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (8-1) hosting West Hancock (6-3) at the same time in another 2A game.

Fisher (7-2) hosts Cumberland (7-2) at 2 p.m. in a 1A first-round game, the Bunnies' first home playoff game since 2008, and Georgetown-Ridge Farm (6-3) plays at Concord Triopia (8-1) at 2 p.m. in another 1A game.

In 4A, Prairie Central (7-2) travels to Murphysboro (7-2) for a 3 p.m. kick, and staying in southern Illinois, Champaign Central (6-3) kicks off at Carbondale (8-1) at 6 p.m. in a 5A first-round playoff game.

