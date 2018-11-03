High school football scoreboard: Nov. 3, 2018

The area playoff field was whittled down after last weekend's first round.

From 18 area high school football programs vying for a chance to reach the state championship games at Memorial Stadium, it's now down to eight programs.

And all eight will kick off on Saturday afternoon in an attempt to reach the state quarterfinals of their respective classes.

Two second-round games each in Class 3A, Class 2A and Class 1A fill the local schedule on Saturday.

Fisher at Argenta-Oreana kicks off the afternoon action, with the two local programs squaring off at 1 p.m. in a 1A second-round playoff game.

The Bunnies (8-2) defeated Cumberland 48-15 last Saturday for their first playoff win since 2005, while the unbeaten Bombers (10-0) rolled past Cerro Gordo/Bement 50-10 on Oct. 27. The winner of today's second-round game will meet either Central A&M (7-3) or Edwards County (7-3) next weekend in a state quarterfinal game.

Four area games kick off at 2 p.m.

In 3A, Paxton-Buckley-Loda (7-3) hosts Carlinville (10-0). The Panthers are at home a week after cruising to a 33-6 win at Vandalia last Saturday, while the Cavaliers defeated East Alton-Wood River 47-8 last Saturday. The winner in Ford County today will play either Fairfield (9-1) or Williamsville (10-0) next weekend in a state quarterfinal game.

Both 2A games involving local teams are starting at 2 p.m. In Douglas County, Tuscola is home for the second straight Saturday, with the Warriors (9-1) hosting Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (9-1). Tuscola beat Villa Grove/Heritage 42-6 last Saturday, while the Blue Devils knocked off West Hancock 66-30. The winner of today's game at Memorial Field will advance to play either Maroa-Forsyth (10-0) or Chester (7-3) next weekend in a state quarterfinal game.

The other 2A game that kicks off at 2 p.m. features defending state champion Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley hosting Chicago Hope Academy. GCMS (10-0) put on an offensive clinic in beating Watseka 76-6 in its playoff debut on Oct. 27, while Hope Academy (8-2) beat Knoxville 38-16 last Saturday. The winner of today's other second-round playoff game in Ford County will meet either Illini West (10-0) or Sterling Newman (9-1) next weekend in a state quarterfinal game.

In 1A, Arcola travels to play at Concord Triopia in a game that kicks off at 2 p.m. Arcola (8-2) handled Salt Fork 31-13 at home last Saturday, while Triopia defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm 33-14 on its home field last Saturday. The winner of today's game will play either Camp Point Central (9-1) or Carrollton (7-3) next weekend in a state quarterfinal game.

And the last area second-round playoff game to kick off on Saturday is in Piatt County, where Monticello will host Anna-Jonesboro in 3A action. The Sages (10-0) kept their perfect season intact with an impressive 50-7 home win against St. Joseph-Ogden last Saturday, while Anna-Jonesboro (8-2) defeated West Frankfort 56-28 last Saturday. The winner of today's game will advance and meet either Greenville (7-3) or Pleasant Plains (7-3) next weekend in a state quarterfinal game.

For scores on all the area playoff games, check out our online scoreboard below throughout the weekend: