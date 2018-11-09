Milford/Cissna Park football set to play for title

Milford/Cissna Park football will compete for its first-ever state championship tonight, taking on Alden-Hebron in the 8-Man Football Association title game. The bout will kick off at 7 p.m. from Monmouth College and cap the inaugural 8-man playoffs, which featured four teams. Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS offers a preview on the event:

Bearcats to watch: Kennedy Kunsch (Sr., MLB/RB; 79 rushes, area-best 950 yards, 8 TDs; 10 receptions, 177 yards, 3 TDs; area-best 81 tackles); Jared Schunke (Sr., QB; 51 of 99 passing, 903 yards, 15 TDs, 0 INTs; 79 tackles); Angel Salinas (Fr., RB; 91 rushes, 909 yards, 12 TDs; 9 receptions, 197 yards, 2 TDs).

Giants to watch: Brad Judson (Sr., QB; 56 percent passing completion rate, 1,460 yards, 25 TDs; 894 rushing yards, 14 TDs); Tomi Mor (Sr., TE/K; 26 receptions, 660 yards, 13 TDs); Aven Strobel (So., RB; 454 rushing yards, 4 TDs).

In the past: The Bearcats defeated the Giants 78-34 in a regular-season game on Oct. 5 in Milford.

From Milford/Cissna Park: "Not really much has changed with them. They're very well-coached, and their quarterback is the real deal. He throws the ball really well. Just kind of get our guys in the right mental aspect and try to have them not so much looking in the past at what we did last time to them, but kind of look to the future a little bit. Hopefully our guys get ready to go, and I think they will." — coach Clint Schwartz