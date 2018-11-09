Pogue resigns as Mahomet-Seymour football coach

Other Related Content Bulldogs' senior class seeks longer playoff stay

MAHOMET — Keith Pogue is stepping down as the head coach of Mahomet-Seymour football, the school announced Friday morning.

Pogue has run the Bulldogs since 2008, prior to which he was an assistant with the staff for 12 years. A press release from the high school Friday did not address why Pogue decided to resign his position.

M-S finished the 2018 campaign with a 3-6 ledger, winning its last two contests. The Bulldogs compiled a 72-39 record in 11 seasons under Pogue, who guided the program to nine playoff berths across Class 4A and 5A action.

The recent 3-6 mark, however, was M-S' worst in Pogue's tenure. The Bulldogs twice finished 9-2, their best record under Pogue, most recently in the 2013.

M-S will seek only its fourth football coach since Frank Dutton took over in 1971. He ran the squad until Tom Shallenberger took over in 1992, and Shallenberger was followed by Pogue.

The school's press release said "a search for the 7th Head Football Coach at Mahomet-Seymour High School will begin in the next few weeks." The release also indicated Pogue will continue at the school as a social studies teacher.