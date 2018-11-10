High school football scoreboard: Nov. 10, 2018

The road to Champaign is winding down.

But the stakes haven't been higher regarding the area high school football programs who are still playing with a shot to reach a state championship game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 23.

Tuscola kicked off the action on a Saturday afternoon and evening that features a quartet of playoff games featuring local teams.

The Warriors made the relatively short trip to play at Maroa-Forsyth in a Class 2A state quarterfinal game that started at 1 p.m.

The two tradition-rich programs and former Okaw Valley Conference Blue opponents had met twice before in the playoffs before Saturday, with Maroa-Forsyth winning both games.

And the host Trojans won for the third time in playoff history against the Warriors, with Tuscola losing 63-28 to end its season with a 10-2 record.

Maroa-Forsyth (12-0) will face either St. Teresa (11-0) or Tri-Valley (7-4) next weekend in a state semifinal game. St. Teresa and Tri-Valley kicked off at 2:30 p.m. today in Decatur.

At 1:30 p.m. today, Argenta-Oreana kicked off in Moweaqua against Central A&M, and it ended well for the visiting Bombers in Class 1A action.

A-O advanced to its first state semifinal game since 2003 with a 56-21 win against the Raiders. The Bombers (12-0) are one win away from reaching Memorial Stadium, and will get the chance to clinch a spot in their first-ever state championship game at 1 p.m. next Saturday when they host Camp Point Central. Camp Point Central (11-1) beat Triopia 38-14 on Saturday afternoon.

Monticello was the next area team to kick off today. The Sages played at Greenville (8-3) in a Class 3A state quarterfinal game that kicked off at 2 p.m.

Much like the Sages did in their second-round win against Anna-Jonesboro, Monticello used a strong second half to pull away from the Comets and earn a 63-21 road win.

Monticello is back in the state semifinals for the second time in the last three seasons, and the Sages (12-0) will host Carlinville (12-0) next weekend in a state semifinal game, with a berth in the 3A state title game on the line.

Rounding out the four area games on Saturday is Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (11-0) playing at Sterling Newman (10-1) at 6 p.m. today in a Class 2A state quarterfinal game. The Falcons, the defending Class 2A state champions, hit the road for their first road playoff game this season after two convincing wins to start the postseason.

The winner of GCMS-Sterling Newman will play Eastland-Pearl City next weekend in a state semifinal game. E-PC won 30-3 at Orion on Saturday afternoon. If the Falcons knock off Sterling Newman, they'll play at E-PC next weekend since GCMS has already hosted two playoff games and E-PC has only hosted once.