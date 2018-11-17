High school football scoreboard: Nov. 17, 2018

Other Related Content Week 13 prep football storylines: Trying to make history

Next Friday could be a busy day in Champaign for local high school football fans.

The possibility of three programs in The News-Gazette coverage area playing for state championships could happen.

But first, the trio of area teams will need to win their respective state semifinal games that kick off on Saturday afternoon, never an easy task.

Monticello, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Argenta-Oreana will all look to keep their perfect seasons intact on Saturday.

Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential PODCAST: Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential 11-12-18 Colin Likas and Jim Rossow host the latest edition of the Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential. They recap the quarterfinals of area IHSA football playoff action and look ahead to the semifinals of the IHSA State Playoffs.



Guests include Argenta-Oreana coach Steve Kirk, Monticello head coach Cully Welter, and Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley coach Mike Allen ahead of their semifinal match-ups this weekend. Listen to this podcast

First up, Argenta-Oreana (12-0) will host Camp Point Central (11-1) in a state semifinal game the Bombers will host. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in Macon County as the Bombers, coached by Rantoul graduate Steve Kirk, are vying for the program's first-ever trip to a state championship game.

The winner in Argenta today will face either Forreston (10-2) or Lena-Winslow (11-1) at 10 a.m. next Friday at Memorial Stadium in the 1A state championship game.

The other two local games both kick off at 2 p.m.

Monticello (12-0) will host Carlinville (12-0) in a 3A state semifinal game, with coach Cully Welter's Sages one win away from reaching their first appearance in a state championship game.

At the same time, GCMS (12-0) will look to keep its 26-game win streak intact when the Falcons play at Eastland-Pearl City (12-0) in a 2A state semifinal game.

If Monticello wins, the Sages would take on either Byron (12-0) or Herscher (8-4) at 4 p.m. next Friday at Memorial Stadium for the 3A state championship game.

If GCMS knocks off EPC, the Falcons would reach Memorial Stadium and play either St. Teresa (12-0) or Maroa-Forsyth (12-0) at 1 p.m. next Friday in the 2A state championship game.

To see if GCMS can clinch its second straight trip to a state title game, along with seeing if Monticello and A-O can make school history on Saturday, follow along with our scoreboard all afternoon: