Wednesday's prep highlights: Cowper leads Centennial to first win

In boys’ basketball



Tournament of Champions



Urbana 64, Mobile (Ala.) LeFlore 58. The Tigers posted their first win of the season during the event in Washington as Payton Sheen sparked Urbana (1-1) with 18 points.



Paris Thanksgiving Tournament



St. Thomas More 82, Chrisman 43. The Sabers took a 27-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and didn’t let up. Riley Morris delivered a game-high 29 points for STM (2-0), with Bryson Lee providing a steady second scoring presence by dropping in 20 points. Dylan Bogard scored a team-high 13 points for the Cardinals (0-3).



St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament



Effingham 66, Unity 32. The Rockets struggled in their second tournament game in Effingham, falling behind quickly and going into halftime down 51-16. Evan Miebach had a team-high 10 points for Unity (0-2) and Brady Porter added eight points.



Tri-County Turkey Tournament



Judah Christian 61, Hutsonville/Palestine 37. Philip Coulter sparked the offense for the Tribe with a game-high 26 points and Noah Jackson added nine points as Judah Christian (2-1) built a 31-10 halftime lead.



Hoopeston Area 75, Martinsville 44. Payton Berlin scored 15 points, Chris Catron finished with 13 points and Lucas Hofer had 10 points for the Cornjerkers (2-1), who jumped out to a 46-22 halftime lead and didn’t let up in their second consecutive win.



Armstrong-Potomac 58, Tri-County 52. Armstrong-Potomac kept the host Titans at bay in the second half to earn their second straight victory. Dalton Loschen led all scorers with 26 points for the Trojans (2-1), while Kyler Stephens (15 points) and Bryce Franzen (11 points) also factored significantly into the offense for A-P. Mason Hutchinson (12 points), Kenzal Lloyd (11 points) and Blake Lee (11 points) topped the scoring column for Tri-County (2-1).



GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament



Fisher 66, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 57. Tyler Martin scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to propel the unbeaten Bunnies to their third straight win. Will Delaney (11 points), Carson Brozenec (11 points), Dalton Burk (11 points) and Andrew Zook (10 points) also contributed significantly for Fisher (3-0). Caleb Bleich tallied a game-high 22 points for the host Falcons (1-2), with Connor Birky adding 18 points.



Topper Classic



Milford 77, Arcola 69. The Bearcats won their first game of the season as four players reached double figures. Jared Schunke paced Milford (1-1) with 19 points, with teammates Klaytin Hunsinger (14 points), Kennedy Kunsch (13 points) and Trey Totheroh (11 points) also contributing. Myles Roberts scored a game-high 25 points for the Purple Riders (0-2), while teammates Alec Downs (14 points) and Ben Crane (12 points) also chipped in.



Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 62, Schlarman 30. The Blue Devils easily downed the host Hilltoppers, outscoring Schlarman 24-6 in the third quarter to separate themselves. Drew Reifsteck dropped in a game-high 19 points for BHRA (2-0) and teammate Kaj Stanford added 16 points. Dawson Dean scored a team-high 13 points for Schlarman (1-1).



Nontournament



Centennial 70, Rantoul 64. Bryson Cowper sank six three-pointers and finished with a game-high 29 points, helping the host Chargers procure their first win of the season. Jamonte Williams (14 points) and Sam Flowers (13 points) also topped double figures for Centennial (1-1) in the nonconference win that saw the Chargers holding a slim 52-51 lead to start the fourth quarter. Kamryn Rome (15 points), Latavius Winston (12 points) and Jaylen McCullough (10 points) were the top scoring options for Rantoul (0-3).



Danville 64, Mahomet-Seymour 47. Sean Houpt went 6 of 7 from three-point range and wound up with a game-high 20 points to pace the visiting Vikings to the nonconference win. Tevin Smith and Nathaniel Hoskins also hit double figures with 11 points apiece for Danville. M-S, which trailed 28-22 at halftime, received 17 points and six rebounds from Grant Coleman. Kobe Essien added eight points for the Bulldogs (1-1).



In girls’ basketball



Comet Classic



Westville 56, Georgetown-RIdge Farm 5. The Tigers limited the Buffaloes to only two field goals in a convincing win in Oakwood. Emily Jordan drained five three-pointers en route to a game-high 21 points for Westville (3-1), with Jasman Severado also reaching double figures with 11 points for the Tigers.



Oakwood 51, Rantoul 35. The host Comets steadily pulled away from the Eagles to clinch a spot in Friday’s 7 p.m. championship game against Tri-County (5-0). Oakwood (5-0) received a game-high 20 points from Katelyn Young to go along with 11 points apiece from Paiton Frerichs and Kylie Neuman. Tanaya Young produced a team-high 15 points for the Eagles (3-3).



Hoopeston Area 44, Uni High 19. Ali Watson came through with a game-high 21 points and Sadie Drayed chipped in seven points for the Cornjerkers (2-2) in their second straight win. Lara Marinov led Uni High (1-4) with 12 points and Macheila Anderson accounted for the other seven points.