Class 2A: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (13-0) vs. Maroa-Forsyth (13-0), 1 p.m. today

Three GCMS players to watch

1. Senior Jared Trantina, a 5-foot-8, 200-pound running back, has collected 1,533 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns.

2. Senior Nathan Garard, a 5-10, 185-pound quarterback, has completed 70 passes for 1,177 yards and 13 scores.

3. Senior Bryce Barnes, a 6-2, 225-pound tight end/defensive tackle, has caught two touchdowns, made 66 tackles with six sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

GCMS' road to Champaign

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

Aug. 24 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda W 28-0

Aug. 31 at Eureka W 41-12

Sept. 7 vs. Heyworth W 57-0

Sept. 14 vs. Fieldcrest W 48-6

Sept. 21 at Fisher W 56-0

Sept. 28 vs. Tri-Valley W 42-0

Oct. 5 at LeRoy W 48-0

Oct. 12 at El Paso-Gridley W 63-6

Oct. 19 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw W 59-0

Oct. 26 vs. Watseka W 76-6

Nov. 3 vs. Hope Academy W 31-7

Nov. 10 at Sterling Newman W 27-12

Nov. 17 at Eastland/Pearl City W 14-7

GCMS' coach is ... Mike Allen. The 18th-year leader has a 128-63 record with GCMS.

From Allen: "Saturday (at Eastland) I thought we played our worst game of the season. ... Weight room was open Sunday, and the kids said, 'Coach, we need to watch our film.'"

Three Maroa-Forsyth players to watch

1. Junior Ian Benner, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound quarterback, has completed 144 passes for 1,945 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 820 yards and nine scores.

2. Junior Gavin Clifton, a 5-11, 181-pound rusher, has gained 1,086 yards and 23 scores.

3. Junior Tanner Hetz, a 5-11, 202-pound linebacker, has made 75 stops with 2 1 / 2 sacks and 8 1 / 2 tackles for loss.

Maroa-Forsyth's road to Champaign

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

Aug. 24 vs. North Mac W 35-6

Aug. 31 at New Berlin W 35-7

Sept. 7 vs. Pittsfield W 76-0

Sept. 14 vs. Williamsville W 35-15

Sept. 21 vs. Pleasant Plains W 49-7

Sept. 28 vs. Petersburg PORTA W 41-0

Oct. 5 at Athens W 21-20

Oct. 12 vs. Riverton W 77-0

Oct. 19 at Auburn W 45-13

Oct. 27 vs. Jacksonville Routt W 55-13

Nov. 3 at Chester W 49-12

Nov. 10 vs. Tuscola W 63-28

Nov. 17 at St. Teresa W 16-14

Maroa-Forsyth's coach is ... Josh Jostes. The 19th-year leader is 178-53 with M-F.

From Jostes: "I still don't think we've played a complete ballgame. We've been really good at times. ... I still don't think we've put together that perfect 48 minutes."