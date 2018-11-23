Class 2A: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (13-0) vs. Maroa-Forsyth (13-0), 1 p.m. today
Three GCMS players to watch
1. Senior Jared Trantina, a 5-foot-8, 200-pound running back, has collected 1,533 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns.
2. Senior Nathan Garard, a 5-10, 185-pound quarterback, has completed 70 passes for 1,177 yards and 13 scores.
3. Senior Bryce Barnes, a 6-2, 225-pound tight end/defensive tackle, has caught two touchdowns, made 66 tackles with six sacks and 16 tackles for loss.
GCMS' road to Champaign
DATE OPPONENT RESULT
Aug. 24 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda W 28-0
Aug. 31 at Eureka W 41-12
Sept. 7 vs. Heyworth W 57-0
Sept. 14 vs. Fieldcrest W 48-6
Sept. 21 at Fisher W 56-0
Sept. 28 vs. Tri-Valley W 42-0
Oct. 5 at LeRoy W 48-0
Oct. 12 at El Paso-Gridley W 63-6
Oct. 19 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw W 59-0
Oct. 26 vs. Watseka W 76-6
Nov. 3 vs. Hope Academy W 31-7
Nov. 10 at Sterling Newman W 27-12
Nov. 17 at Eastland/Pearl City W 14-7
GCMS' coach is ... Mike Allen. The 18th-year leader has a 128-63 record with GCMS.
From Allen: "Saturday (at Eastland) I thought we played our worst game of the season. ... Weight room was open Sunday, and the kids said, 'Coach, we need to watch our film.'"
Three Maroa-Forsyth players to watch
1. Junior Ian Benner, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound quarterback, has completed 144 passes for 1,945 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 820 yards and nine scores.
2. Junior Gavin Clifton, a 5-11, 181-pound rusher, has gained 1,086 yards and 23 scores.
3. Junior Tanner Hetz, a 5-11, 202-pound linebacker, has made 75 stops with 2 1 / 2 sacks and 8 1 / 2 tackles for loss.
Maroa-Forsyth's road to Champaign
DATE OPPONENT RESULT
Aug. 24 vs. North Mac W 35-6
Aug. 31 at New Berlin W 35-7
Sept. 7 vs. Pittsfield W 76-0
Sept. 14 vs. Williamsville W 35-15
Sept. 21 vs. Pleasant Plains W 49-7
Sept. 28 vs. Petersburg PORTA W 41-0
Oct. 5 at Athens W 21-20
Oct. 12 vs. Riverton W 77-0
Oct. 19 at Auburn W 45-13
Oct. 27 vs. Jacksonville Routt W 55-13
Nov. 3 at Chester W 49-12
Nov. 10 vs. Tuscola W 63-28
Nov. 17 at St. Teresa W 16-14
Maroa-Forsyth's coach is ... Josh Jostes. The 19th-year leader is 178-53 with M-F.
From Jostes: "I still don't think we've played a complete ballgame. We've been really good at times. ... I still don't think we've put together that perfect 48 minutes."
