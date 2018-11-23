Class 4A: IC Catholic (13-0) vs. Bishop McNamara (12-1), 7 p.m. today
Three IC Catholic players to watch
1. Sophomore Kyle Franklin, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound running back, has plunged for 2,151 yards and 35 touchdowns.
2. Senior Khalil Saunders, a 6-1, 185-pound quarterback/safety, has completed 92 passes for 1,370 yards and 16 scores while making 59 tackles.
3. Senior Khali Saunders, a 6-4, 220-pound receiver/linebacker, has caught seven touchdown passes and has made 73 tackles.
IC Catholic's road to Champaign
DATE OPPONENT RESULT
Aug. 24 vs. Belleville Althoff W 50-14
Aug. 31 vs. Joliet Catholic W 42-0
Sept. 7 at Wheaton Academy W 48-13
Sept. 14 vs. Bishop McNamara W 21-20
Sept. 21 at Aurora Christian W 44-0
Sept. 28 at Aurora CC W 59-0
Oct. 5 at Elgin St. Edward W 35-0
Oct. 12 vs. Wheaton St. Francis W 54-20
Oct. 19 vs. Riverside-Brookfield W 49-0
Oct. 26 vs. Chicago Raby W 49-8
Nov. 3 at Stillman Valley W 31-0
Nov. 10 vs. Marengo W 49-27
Nov. 17 vs. Richmond-Burton W 28-9
IC Catholic's coach is ... Bill Krefft. The seventh-year leader is 67-16 with IC Catholic.
From Krefft: "This team has a different resiliency level than the other ones in the past, like a more determined side."
Three Bishop Mac players to watch
1. Senior Tyshon King, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back, has dashed for 2,242 yards and 47 touchdowns.
2. Junior Tyler Hiller, a 5-11, 185-pound quarterback, has completed 68 passes and 1,913 yards and 21 scores.
3. Senior Dimond Brooks, a 5-8, 175-pound safety, has made 122 stops with seven for loss and two interceptions.
Bishop McNamara's road to Champaign
DATE OPPONENT RESULT
Aug. 24 at Bloom Twp. W 50-13
Aug. 31 vs. Eisenhower W 49-6
Sept. 7 vs. Riverside-Brookfield W 64-0
Sept. 14 at IC Catholic L 21-20
Sept. 21 at Wheaton St. Francis W 51-20
Sept. 28 vs. Wheaton Academy W 48-21
Oct. 5 at Aurora Christian W 38-13
Oct. 12 vs. Aurora CC W 55-0
Oct. 19 at Elmwood Park W 62-7
Oct. 27 vs. Richland County W 59-18
Nov. 3 vs. Murphysboro W 49-14
Nov. 10 at Effingham W 42-35
Nov. 17 vs. Rochester W 52-42
Bishop McNamara's coach is ... Rich Zinanni. The 44th-year leader is 352-139 with Bishop McNamara.
From Zinanni: "There is excellent coaching in the Metro Suburban (Conference). There are perennial playoff teams. I didn't want us to sink into a place (in the Chicago Catholic League) where we couldn't get out of."
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.