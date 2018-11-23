GCMS, Monticello win state titles

Monticello 24, Byron 20. FINAL

Monticello football's 2017 season ended with a bitter, one-point loss at Byron in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Monticello football's 2018 season ended against Byron again, but this time, a different outcome materalized.

The Sages won a state championship in football for the first time in school history, holding off the Tigers on a rainy and chilly Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

Monticello (14-0) capped its first-ever unbeaten season thanks to big contributions from Alek Bundy on both sides of the ball, along with a defense that limited Byron (13-1) to its lowest scoring total of the season.

Cully Welter, a Hall of Fame coach in his 10th season leading the Sages, won his fourth state championship with Friday's triumph after previously winning three at Aledo.

Bundy scored all three touchdowns for the Sages, with Luke Rudolph drilling a 28-yard field goal late in the second quarter to give Monticello a 10-7 lead into halftime.

Bundy finished with four receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 52 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown.

His 3-yard run with 10 minutes, 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter staked the Sages to a 24-14 lead, and Bundy came through with another crucial play, intercepting a Byron pass late that allowed the Sages to eventually run out the clock and make history.

Monticello quarterback Braden Snyder had another superb game, completing 12 of 21 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns. He added 51 rushing yards on eight carries, with Asher Bradd chipping in on offense with four catches for 64 yards.

The Sages had three players register double-digit tackle totals, with Henry Dawson compiling a game-high 11 tackles. Devin Graham (10 tackles) and Matt Kerr (10 tackles) also contributed against Byron's stout run game that produced 307 rushing yards versus the Sages.

Monticello 24, Byron 20, 1:57 fourth quarter

The Sages' offense turned the ball over on a fumble, but their defense held tight. And came up with a big play to give the ball back to Monticello.

Byron's Isaac Stickler attempted a halfback option pass in Monticello territory, but Monticello senior Alek Bundy stepped in front of Byron running back Drake Snodgrass for a crucial interception at Monticello's 25-yard line.

Monticello is less than two minutes away from winning its first-ever football state championship.

Monticello 24, Byron 20, 4:17 fourth quarter

The Sages' defense came through with some clutch effort. Facing 4th-and-7 near midfield, Byron couldn't get the necessary yardage, with Monticello's defense flying to the ball to stop the Tigers well short and give the ball back to Monticello at its own 47-yard line.

Monticello 24, Byron 20, 8:08 fourth quarter

The Sages' lead is down to four points after Drake Snodgrass plunged into the end zone from 1 yard out during a rainy fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.

But Monticello's special teams came through with a key play as Riley Austin broke through around the dge and blocked the extra point attempt by Byron.

We'll see how Braden Snyder and the Sages' offense responds with the state title on the line.

10:28 Q4 - Monticello 24, Byron 14

Bundy into the end zone for the third time tonight. Byron blitzes Snyder, but the ball is already in Bundy's breadbasket to the left. Sages getting the Tigers to bite really hard on fakes tonight. Monticello lead up to 24-14, 10:28 Q4 #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 24, 2018

END Q3 - Monticello 17, Byron 14

After three quarters, Monticello leads Byron 17-14 in this Class 3A championship game. Sages 12 minutes from a program first #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 24, 2018

1:24 Q3 - Monticello 17, Byron 14

Monticello with a huge defensive stop. On fourth and inches, Byron tries to go to the right and gets bottled up. Turnover on downs, with the Sages taking over at their own 25, 1:24 Q3 #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 24, 2018

3:03 Q3 - Monticello 17, Byron 14

I'm so long between tweets because Byron just controls the clock so well. It'll just run the ball three times to get a first down, then do it again. Then do it one more time. Tigers are on the Monticello 34, 3:03 left in the third #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 23, 2018

6:54 Q3 - Monticello 17, Byron 14

Alek Bundy refuses to go away. After a series of success fake-handoff run plays, Snyder tear-drops a pass over two Byron players to Bundy, and Bundy fights off both those defenders and plows into the end zone. Sages lead 17-14, 6:54 Q3 #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 23, 2018

8:41 Q3 - Byron 14, Monticello 10

Byron retakes the lead. Messling rushes in from 5 yards out. The Tigers looked to have a little extra oomph on their runs after getting the turnover. 14-10 Byron, 8:41 Q3 #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 23, 2018

11:40 Q3 - Monticello 10, Byron 7

Monticello commits a turnover on the opening kickoff. Not sure if it was Bundy or Bradd, but once he got to about the 40, the ball came out. Byron recovers at midfield #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 23, 2018

HALF - Monticello 10, Byron 7

Byron is leading in many statistics, but Monticello is ahead on the scoreboard after 24 minutes.

The Tigers outgained the Sages by an 11-4 first down ratio and a 216-164 yards edge. Braden Snyder tossed for 163 yards in the opening stanza, which means Monticello's vaunted run game has just 1 yard right now. Matt Kerr boasts a team-best six tackles, including two for loss.

Pacing Byron is 139 yards rushing from Drake Snodgrass, including a long of 90 yards. Isaac Stickler (67 yards) has the lone Tigers touchdown. Kevin Claunch (five tackles) and Blake Eder (2.5 tackles for loss) are keying the Byron defense.

At halftime of this Class 3A title game, Monticello leads Byron 10-7 #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 23, 2018

0:23 Q2 - Monticello 10, Byron 7

Rudolph attempts a 28-yard field goal ... and it hits the right upright. But both officials rule it good. It looked from here to go straight down in front of the posts after hitting the upright, but it must've snuck through. Monticello leads 10-7, 23 seconds left in half #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 23, 2018

0:52 Q2 - Monticello 7, Byron 7

Third down and Snyder finds Bradd for a huge gainer, across midfield and to the Byron 10. 52 seconds to play in this half #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 23, 2018

3:53 Q2 - Monticello 7, Byron 7

Byron ties it up. Stickler with about a 15-yard touchdown plunge. It was preceded by a rare pass from the Tigers, with Alberts hauling in a long one. Game's tied at 7, 3:53 Q2 #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 23, 2018

5:27 Q2 - Monticello 7, Byron 0

Monticello goes three and out on its next drive, but Snyder with a good punt to push Byron to its own 17. 5:27 Q2 #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 23, 2018

6:30 Q2 - Monticello 7, Byron 0

Byron is having all kinds of trouble handling the ball in this weather. Muffed a squib-kick punt, one of the rushers fumbled a snap and the center just delivered the punter a low snap. Monticello starts its next drive from midfield, 6:30 Q2 #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 23, 2018

9:12 Q2 - Monticello 7, Byron 0

Alek Bundy breaks through. Snyder, throwing out of the back of the end zone, catches one in the flat, beats a couple guys and storms down the Monticello sideline for a 96-yard score. It's 7-0 Sages, 9:12 left in the half #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 23, 2018

10:36 Q2 - Monticello 0, Byron 0

The Monticello defense holds strong with its backs in the end zone. Messling is halted, and actually dropped for a 1-yard loss, trying to go around the right. Sages have 97 yards to go with 10:36 left in the half #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 23, 2018

END Q1 - Monticello 0, Byron 0

After a quarter, Monticello and Byron are scoreless. Tigers ran the last 5 1/2 minutes off the clock in the first quarter. And I mean that literally ... it was only running plays, including two 3rd-and-1 conversions. Byron faces first and goal from the Sages' 9 #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 23, 2018

5:33 Q1 - Monticello 0, Byron 0

Monticello quickly goes three and out. Byron starting from its own 43 on its second drive, with 5:33 to play in the first quarter #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 23, 2018

Class 3A state final

7:37 Q1 - Monticello 0, Byron 0

Byron goes for it on fourth down, looks to have completed a pass ... but it's ruled incomplete. Receiver must not have had possession all the way down. Either way, Sages get it on downs, at their own 17, with 7:37 to go in the first #NGMedia — Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 23, 2018

GCMS 35, Maroa-Forsyth 16. FINAL

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley coach Mike Allen joked earlier this week the pressure on his Falcons football team this season to win a state championship was greater than in his first 17 seasons leading the program combined.

Allen and the rest of the GCMS community can exhale now. The Falcons are the Class 2A state champions for the second straight season.

Sparked by a strong performance from running back Jared Trantina in the first half and an opportunistic defense in the second half, the Falcons pulled away in the fourth quarter to knock off Maroa-Forsyth in the state title game for the second straight year.

Celebration time for the GCMS Falcons ... yet again

GCMS becomes the first program to win consecutive 2A state titles since Aledo did so in 2002 and 2003. The coach of those Aledo teams? Cully Welter, who will now try to lead Monticello to its first-ever state championship. The Sages (13-0) kick off against Byron (13-0) in the 3A state title game at Memorial Stadium shortly after 4 p.m.

Trantina rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries to pace the GCMS offense, with quarterback Nathan Garard completing 6 of 14 passes for 85 yards. Ryland Holt (two catches for 44 yards) and Bryce Barnes (two catches for 40 yards) were his favorite targets.

Along with his 18-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that increased GCMS' lead to 28-16, Austin Spiller made a team-high nine tackles and also forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. Lane Short added eight tackles and Bryce Barnes finished with seven tackles, including two sacks, to highlight the defensive effort by the Falcons.

GCMS 35, Maroa-Forsyth 16, 4:17 fourth quarter

Ten seconds after Austin Spiller delivered on defense for GCMS with an interception return for a touchdown, Layne Harden did so on special teams. Maroa-Forsyth fielded the kickoff from Ben Freehill and tried a lateral across the field.

But that didn't work, with the ball bouncing free in the end zone, and Harden recovering the loose ball for an easy touchdown for the Falcons.

Barring a late collapse by GCMS, coach Mike Allen's program is well on its way to a second straight Class 2A state championship.

GCMS 28, Maroa-Forsyth 16, 4:27 fourth quarter

The Maroa-Forsyth offense needed to drive the ball 99 yards for a go-ahead touchdown. Instead, the GCMS defense made a big-time play, much like they've done all season.

Austin Spiller intercepted a pass from Trojans quarterback Ian Benner and returned it 18 yardsA for a touchdown to give the Falcons a commanding lead.

GCMS 21, Maroa-Forsyth 16, 5:08 fourth quarter

The GCMS defense will need to live up to the potential it has displayed all season possibly one final time if the Falcons want to win a second consecutive state championship.

GCMS managed to move the ball to the Maroa-Forsyth 40-yard line, but had to settle for a punt. And what a punt it was, with the ball downed at the 1-yard line by Daniel Jones.



GCMS 21, Maroa-Forsyth 16, 8:51 fourth quarter

For the second straight year, the Class 2A state title game between Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Maroa-Forsyth is turning into an instant classic.

Neither team scored in the third quarter and the Trojans looked like they were in prime position to take the lead early in the fourth quarter with a first-and-goal situation.

But the GCMS defense, much like it has done all season, stood tall and denied Maroa-Forsyth a chance to add points to the Memorial Stadium scoreboard, with Bryce Barnes sacking Maroa-Forsyth quarterback Ian Benner on fourth-and-goal.

HALF - GCMS 21, Maroa 16

The Trojans turned the ball over twice in that half, while GCMS had two punts blocked.

Jared Trantina has rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns for the Falcons. Austin Spiller leads the tackle scene with six, including one for loss. Nathan Garard has completed 4 of 8 passes for 75 yards, with Ryland Holt (2 for 44) his leading target.

Gavin Clifton has posted 125 ground yards, but has yet to reach the end zone. That's because quarterback Ian Benner boasts a pair of scoring tosses, both going to Drew Hicks (who I think I accidentially called "Hooks" earlier). Hayden Mitchell's four tackles are tops for Maroa.

First downs are nine apiece, time of possession is separated by less than 10 seconds and total offense is separated by 22 yards. This should be a barnburner the rest of the way.

Additionally, it appeared Lance Livingston was injured late in the first half for GCMS. Not clear what happened, but it was a play on defense.

1:11 Q2 - GCMS 21, Maroa 16

Second blocked punt of the day for Maroa, goes out of the end zone for a safety. GCMS lead cut to 21-16, 1:11 Q2 #NGMedia

2:42 Q2 - GCMS 21, Maroa 14

What a crazy play. Benner seemed to have a receiver in the back of the end zone, but Laughery ripped away the ball as said receiver went to the ground. GCMS holds again. 2:47 Q2 #NGMedia

7:11 Q2 - GCMS 21, Maroa 14

Huge momentum change over the last few minutes. GCMS forces a Maroa fumble deep in Maroa territory, and Trantina bulls into the end zone from about 10 out the next play. 21-14 Falcons, 7:11 Q2 #NGMedia

7:33 Q2 - GCMS 14, Maroa 14

Falcons make Maroa pay for going on it on fourth down and failing. Falcons go 77 yards ... big plays a 33-yard pass to Holt, a 31-yard Trantina run and a 1-yard Trantina TD run. 14-all, 7:33 Q2 #NGMedia

END Q1 - Maroa 14, GCMS 7

Clifton blocks a GCMS punt, but Falcons get some momentum back before the quarter ends with a sack of Benner. Maroa 14-7 after a quarter, but deep in GCMS territory #NGMedia

1:44 Q1 - Maroa 14, GCMS 7

GCMS not really close to stopping Maroa yet. Benner rips off two double-digit runs, gets aided by a roughing penalty, then hits Hooks on an 8-yard TD pass. 14-7 Maroa, 1:48 Q1 #NGMedia

3:33 Q1 - GCMS 7, Maroa 7

GCMS responds. Big completions from Garard to Holt and Barnes, a Maroa pass interference on third down and a Trantina 1-yard TD run. 7-all, 3:39 #NGMedia

7:26 Q1 - Maroa 7, GCMS 0

Maroa comes out fast. 77 yards in 7 plays, capped by a 10-yard TD pass from Benner to Hicks on fourth down. 7-0 Trojans, 7:26 to go in the first #NGMedia

Pre-kickoff: 12:10 p.m.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley will soon take the field in a state championship rematch in Class 2A. The opponent, once again, is Maroa-Forsyth.

This game should start on time, scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff, as Forreston blewout Camp Point Central 44-6 in the Class 1A title game.

After GCMS and Maroa-Forsyth wrap, we'll stick around for the Class 3A matchup between Monticello and Byron, with the Sages seeking their first-ever state crown.

Class 2A pregame: 12:45 p.m.

Need some light reading about GCMS ahead of today's rematch with Maroa-Forsyth? We've got you covered.

Fans in Gibson City are pumped up for yet another run to state.

Falcons are honoring the memory of fallen teammate Dylan Benningfield.

GCMS coach Mike Allen answers some pregame questions from Matt Daniels.

Capsule-style preview of GCMS versus Maroa-Forsyth, Part II.

4:34 Q3 - GCMS 21, Maroa 16

GCMS just keeps finding big defensive stands. Fourth and 1 and Maroa can’t convert. Falcons ball, 21-16 lead, 4:34 Q3 #NGMedia

7:27 Q3 - GCMS 21, Maroa 16

Each team punts to end its first drive of this half ... or at least that was the plan. Low snap on GCMS’ punt leads to Maroa possession at its own 48 #NGMedia